The Shortwave Report 01/28/22 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- International efforts are underway to help the South Pacific island of Tonga. Japanese Defense forces have done more military exercises with their destroyer joining 10 US vessels including two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and a destroyer. Iran says it is considering direct talks with the US to revive the nuclear deal. This week saw Covid cases in Japan set new records three days in a row, leading the government to expand emergency measures.

From GERMANY- Germany is also reporting new record numbers of Covid infections, while putting off a final decision on mandatory vaccinations. Then brief reports on a border wall in Poland, women demanding abortion rights in Ecuador, the Taliban held talks with western nations in Norway, the military seized power in Burkina Faso, and the High Court in Britain ruled Julian Assange can appeal to the Supreme Court. Boris Johnson is under more pressure to resign over parties he attended during lockdown.Germany has been criticized for refusing to step up arms deliveries to Ukraine- how important are more weapons in Ukraine?

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with legendary journalist John Pilger. John describes the distortion of the Ukraine story as presented in western media, similar to the lies preceding the Iraq invasion- he says all major wars have started following deceptions. He talks about the need for enemies, the profound cynicism that works in geopolitics, and who helped overthrow Ukraine in 2014.

From CUBA- Two reports on the vastly increased bombing of Yemen by Saudi forces, which has been condemned by the UN. Then a Viewpoint on the US efforts to heat up the new version of the Cold War.

