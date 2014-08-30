La rebelle attitude

C'est maintenant, acheter bio

La rebelle attitude

C'est maintenant, très bobo

La rebelle attitude

S'achète au supermarché

La rebelle attitude

C'est se faire un ciné

La rebelle attitude

C'est de regarder Arte

Pour les bourgeoisies, c'est très smart

La rebelle attitude

C'est maintenant une panoplie

C'est une rébellion récupérée, c'est une rébellion certifiée, c'est une rébellion labellisée

La rebelle attitude, quelle farce !

Et c'est une certitude, quelle garce !

La rebelle attitude

Est tout, sauf rebelle

La rebelle attitude

Est tout, sauf réelle

Mais cela fait bien rigoler

Les rebelles des temps passés

Dans notre temps à la réflexion dégénérée

Où seule la médiocrité

Est vraiment autorisée à s'exprimer

C'est la rebelle attitude télévisée

C'est la démocratie, tu peux toujours causer !

C'est la dictature, tu peux la fermer !

L'une et l'autre font des pauses

Mais c'est toujours la même chose

L'on en connaît toutes les doses !

Mais c'est la rebelle attitude

Un hypermarché pour les multitudes

Ce sont des millions d'électronvolts

Pour que toutes les interactions flottent

C'est la rebelle attitude

Décrétée, après bien des études

De marché, c'est du mirage organisé

C'est la rebelle beaufitude

De quoi rire, la rebelle attitude !

Nos cerveaux sont déconnectés

Nos cerveaux sont télévisés

Nos cerveaux sont embourgeoisés

Nos cerveaux sont fascisés

Mais c'est la rebelle attitude

Sous toutes les latitudes

C'est le voisin de jardin

Qui dit à sa voisine de jardin

Ah ! il fait beau aujourd'hui

Même si peu après, c'est la pluie qui vient

Oh ! mais c'est le petit, comme il a grandi

Mais c'est la rebelle attitude

C'est la bêtise qui élude

Mais nous sommes des asociaux

N'est-ce pas les bobos ?

Mais nous avons la rebelle attitude

Des conformismes de toutes les gauches

Mais nous avons la rebelle attitude

Des conformismes de toutes les droites

De tous les centres, de toutes les bourgeoisies

Ah ! laissez-nous rire, rire, rire, de la vie !

Être rebelle, n'est pas une attitude

C'est simplement refuser les folies

D'un monde trop rude

D'un monde sans vie !

Être rebelle, c'est vouloir la gratuité des transports

Pour pouvoir voyager dans tous les ports

Être rebelle, c'est rejeter toutes les modes

Avec dans sa tête, le dernier iPod

Être rebelle, n'est pas une profession

Être rebelle, n'est pas une vocation

Être rebelle est une respiration !

La rebelle attitude, quelle farce !

Et c'est une certitude, quelle garce !

Mais nous sommes des asociaux

N'est-ce pas les bobos ?

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The rebel attitude

It's now, buy organic

The rebel attitude

It's now, very bobo

The rebel attitude

Can be bought at the supermarket

The rebel attitude

It's making a movie

The rebel attitude

It is to watch Arte

For the bourgeoisie, it's very smart

The rebel attitude

It is now a panoply

It's a Recovered Rebellion, It's a Certified Rebellion, It's a Labeled Rebellion

The rebellious attitude, what a farce!

And it is a certainty, what a bitch!

The rebel attitude

Is anything but rebellious

The rebel attitude

Is anything but real

But it's a good laugh

Rebels of times past

In our time of degenerate thinking

Where only mediocrity

Is truly allowed to speak

It's the TV rebel attitude

It's democracy, you can always talk!

It's dictatorship, you can shut it down!

Both take breaks

But it's always the same

We know all the doses!

But it's the rebel attitude

A hypermarket for the multitudes

It's millions of electronvolts

To make all interactions float

It's the rebel attitude

Decreed, after many studies

From the market, it's an organized mirage

It's the rebel beaufitude

What a laugh, the rebellious attitude!

Our brains are disconnected

Our brains are televised

Our brains are gentrified

Our brains are fascinated

But it's the rebel attitude

Under all latitudes

It's the garden neighbor

Who says to his neighbor in the garden

Ah! The weather today is good

Even if soon after, it's the rain that comes

Oh ! but it's the little one, as it grew

But it's the rebel attitude

It's stupidity that eludes

But we are antisocial

Isn't it sores?

But we have the rebel attitude

Conformisms of all the lefts

But we have the rebel attitude

Conformisms of all the rights

Of all the centers, of all the bourgeoisies

Ah! let us laugh, laugh, laugh, at life!

Being rebellious is not an attitude

It's simply refusing the madness

From a world too harsh

Of a lifeless world!

To be rebellious is to want free transport

To be able to travel to all ports

To be rebellious is to reject all fashions

With in his head, the latest iPod

Being rebellious is not a profession

To be a rebel is not a vocation

To be rebellious is a breath!

The rebellious attitude, what a farce!

And it is a certainty, what a bitch!

But we are antisocial

Isn't it sores?

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )