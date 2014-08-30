La rebelle attitude
La rebelle attitude
C'est maintenant, acheter bio
La rebelle attitude
C'est maintenant, très bobo
La rebelle attitude
S'achète au supermarché
La rebelle attitude
C'est se faire un ciné
La rebelle attitude
C'est de regarder Arte
Pour les bourgeoisies, c'est très smart
La rebelle attitude
C'est maintenant une panoplie
C'est une rébellion récupérée, c'est une rébellion certifiée, c'est une rébellion labellisée
La rebelle attitude, quelle farce !
Et c'est une certitude, quelle garce !
La rebelle attitude
Est tout, sauf rebelle
La rebelle attitude
Est tout, sauf réelle
Mais cela fait bien rigoler
Les rebelles des temps passés
Dans notre temps à la réflexion dégénérée
Où seule la médiocrité
Est vraiment autorisée à s'exprimer
C'est la rebelle attitude télévisée
C'est la démocratie, tu peux toujours causer !
C'est la dictature, tu peux la fermer !
L'une et l'autre font des pauses
Mais c'est toujours la même chose
L'on en connaît toutes les doses !
Mais c'est la rebelle attitude
Un hypermarché pour les multitudes
Ce sont des millions d'électronvolts
Pour que toutes les interactions flottent
C'est la rebelle attitude
Décrétée, après bien des études
De marché, c'est du mirage organisé
C'est la rebelle beaufitude
De quoi rire, la rebelle attitude !
Nos cerveaux sont déconnectés
Nos cerveaux sont télévisés
Nos cerveaux sont embourgeoisés
Nos cerveaux sont fascisés
Mais c'est la rebelle attitude
Sous toutes les latitudes
C'est le voisin de jardin
Qui dit à sa voisine de jardin
Ah ! il fait beau aujourd'hui
Même si peu après, c'est la pluie qui vient
Oh ! mais c'est le petit, comme il a grandi
Mais c'est la rebelle attitude
C'est la bêtise qui élude
Mais nous sommes des asociaux
N'est-ce pas les bobos ?
Mais nous avons la rebelle attitude
Des conformismes de toutes les gauches
Mais nous avons la rebelle attitude
Des conformismes de toutes les droites
De tous les centres, de toutes les bourgeoisies
Ah ! laissez-nous rire, rire, rire, de la vie !
Être rebelle, n'est pas une attitude
C'est simplement refuser les folies
D'un monde trop rude
D'un monde sans vie !
Être rebelle, c'est vouloir la gratuité des transports
Pour pouvoir voyager dans tous les ports
Être rebelle, c'est rejeter toutes les modes
Avec dans sa tête, le dernier iPod
Être rebelle, n'est pas une profession
Être rebelle, n'est pas une vocation
Être rebelle est une respiration !
La rebelle attitude, quelle farce !
Et c'est une certitude, quelle garce !
Mais nous sommes des asociaux
N'est-ce pas les bobos ?
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The rebel attitude
It's now, buy organic
The rebel attitude
It's now, very bobo
The rebel attitude
Can be bought at the supermarket
The rebel attitude
It's making a movie
The rebel attitude
It is to watch Arte
For the bourgeoisie, it's very smart
The rebel attitude
It is now a panoply
It's a Recovered Rebellion, It's a Certified Rebellion, It's a Labeled Rebellion
The rebellious attitude, what a farce!
And it is a certainty, what a bitch!
The rebel attitude
Is anything but rebellious
The rebel attitude
Is anything but real
But it's a good laugh
Rebels of times past
In our time of degenerate thinking
Where only mediocrity
Is truly allowed to speak
It's the TV rebel attitude
It's democracy, you can always talk!
It's dictatorship, you can shut it down!
Both take breaks
But it's always the same
We know all the doses!
But it's the rebel attitude
A hypermarket for the multitudes
It's millions of electronvolts
To make all interactions float
It's the rebel attitude
Decreed, after many studies
From the market, it's an organized mirage
It's the rebel beaufitude
What a laugh, the rebellious attitude!
Our brains are disconnected
Our brains are televised
Our brains are gentrified
Our brains are fascinated
But it's the rebel attitude
Under all latitudes
It's the garden neighbor
Who says to his neighbor in the garden
Ah! The weather today is good
Even if soon after, it's the rain that comes
Oh ! but it's the little one, as it grew
But it's the rebel attitude
It's stupidity that eludes
But we are antisocial
Isn't it sores?
But we have the rebel attitude
Conformisms of all the lefts
But we have the rebel attitude
Conformisms of all the rights
Of all the centers, of all the bourgeoisies
Ah! let us laugh, laugh, laugh, at life!
Being rebellious is not an attitude
It's simply refusing the madness
From a world too harsh
Of a lifeless world!
To be rebellious is to want free transport
To be able to travel to all ports
To be rebellious is to reject all fashions
With in his head, the latest iPod
Being rebellious is not a profession
To be a rebel is not a vocation
To be rebellious is a breath!
The rebellious attitude, what a farce!
And it is a certainty, what a bitch!
But we are antisocial
Isn't it sores?
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
