Le logarithme paraphysique
Là où tout est compétitivité
Être agressif est totalement encouragé
C'est même une stricte normalité
Et vouloir refuser toute agressivité
Est considéré comme parfaite anormalité
L'agressivité à son staphylococcus aureus
Cette spirale logarithmique d'un Zeus
Que plus aucun antibiotique ne peut arrêter
A force de partout, en avoir abusé
Allons donc à l'assaut de tous les étouffoirs
Afin de ne plus nous faire avoir
Tout ce qui est dans une norme
Rentre dans un cadre de normalité
Tout ce qui est d'une autre forme
Est dans la poubelle de l'anormalité
L'on peut-être gros
Mais point trop n'en faut
Et de toutes façons, l'argent rend beau
Pour lui, l'on se jette à l'eau
Logarithme de la normalité
Logarithme de l'anormalité
Toujours e = 2,7182818 dans une toile d'araignée
Comme dans la normalité anormalité
Comme dans l'anormalité normalité
Et encore e = 2,7182818 dans la norme assermentée
Tout ce qui fait quelque chose
Tout ce qui veut quelque chose
N'est pas humain
Par exemple, le musicien ou l'écrivain
Activités aliénées, comme le travail salarié
Cela participe à toute l'inhumanité
Car, l'être humain dans sa globalité
N'est ni patron, ni ouvrier
Ni peintre, ni musicien
Ni poète, ni écrivain
Ni érudit, ni physicien
Ni ignorant, ni savant
Ni arriéré, ni cultivé
Ni militant, ni partisan
Oh ! que c'est difficile de n'être rien
Mais tout bêtement, un homo sapiens sapiens, donc un africain
De toutes les époques, de toutes les couleurs
De toutes les défroques
De toutes les ferveurs
Et nos plus grands savants, n'y connaissent rien
La normalité de l'anormalité
L'anormalité de la normalité
Être trop grand, trop petit
Trop de ceci, trop de cela
Dans l'infini du fini
Dans le fini de l'infini
Il nous faut nous révolutionner
Et nous méfier de toutes les idées
Qui ne sont jamais que des idées
Il nous faut nous révolutionner
Et nous méfier des théories
Qui ne sont toujours que des théories
Car cela n'est jamais la vie !
La normalité de vivre en couple
Et ainsi de s'engueuler, de se pourrir les nuits
La normalité c'est aussi d'être en groupe
Et ainsi de boire les mêmes soupes
L'individu seul est suspect
Il n'est pas des nôtres, non mais !
De toutes choses, nous faisons normalité
Bien sûr, quand cela nous arrange
De toutes choses, nous faisons anormalité
Bien sûr, quand cela nous dérange
Ce qui nous déplaît à tous les défauts
Ce qui nous plaît est tout à fait beau
En vérité, la souffrance ne sait pas vivre
Et tant de gens en sont ivres !
Toujours à se plaindre, toujours à geindre
Il est pourtant si simple, et sans feindre
Quand par exemple, il fait beau
D'aller se baigner dans un ruisseau
Il est pourtant si simple, et sans feindre
Quand par exemple, il fait froid
D'aller se promener dans des bois
Ou sans bouger de chez soi
Et simplement dans son imagination
De faire toutes les révolutions !
Non Maxime, le libre arbitre n'existe pas
C'est justement le savoir, qui permet d'éviter ses appâts
Toutes les croyances sont des pommades
Elles vont chez les humains, elles sont nomades
Toutes les religions sont des ignominies
De la vie, toutes font fi !
Patrice Faubert ( 2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Where everything is competitive
Being aggressive is totally encouraged
It's even a strict normality
And want to refuse any aggressiveness
Is considered a perfect abnormality
Aggression to his staphylococcus aureus
This logarithmic spiral of a Zeus
That no more antibiotics can stop
By dint of everywhere, having abused it
So let's attack all the dampers
So that we don't get fooled anymore
Everything that is in a standard
Return to a framework of normality
Anything of another form
Is in the bin of abnormality
One can be big
But not too much is needed
And anyway, money makes you beautiful
For him, we throw ourselves in the water
Logarithm of normality
Logarithm of abnormality
Always e = 2.7182818 in a spider web
As in normality abnormality
As in abnormality normality
And again e = 2.7182818 in the sworn standard
anything that does something
anything that wants something
is not human
For example, the musician or the writer
Alienated activities, such as wage labor
This contributes to all the inhumanity
Because the human being as a whole
Is neither boss nor worker
Neither painter nor musician
Neither poet nor writer
Neither scholar nor physicist
Neither ignorant nor learned
Neither backward nor cultured
Neither militant nor partisan
Oh ! it's hard to be nothing
But quite simply, a homo sapiens sapiens, therefore an African
Of all eras, of all colors
Of all the cast-offs
Of all the fervor
And our greatest scholars don't know anything about it
The normality of abnormality
The abnormality of normality
Being too big, too small
Too much of this, too much of that
In the infinity of the finite
In the finite of infinity
We need to revolutionize
And be wary of all ideas
which are only ideas
We need to revolutionize
And be wary of theories
Which are still just theories
Because that is never life!
The normality of living as a couple
And so to yell at each other, to rot the nights
Normality also means being in a group
And so drink the same soups
The individual alone is suspect
He is not one of us, no but!
Of all things we make normal
Of course, when it suits us
Of all things, we make abnormality
Of course, when it bothers us
What we dislike at all faults
What pleases us is quite beautiful
In truth, suffering does not know how to live
And so many people are drunk on it!
Always complaining, always moaning
Yet it is so simple, and without pretending
When, for example, the weather is nice
To go swimming in a stream
Yet it is so simple, and without pretending
When, for example, it's cold
To go for a walk in the woods
Or without moving from home
And just in her imagination
To make all the revolutions!
No Maxime, free will does not exist
It is precisely knowledge, which makes it possible to avoid its baits
All beliefs are ointments
They go to humans, they are nomads
All religions are ignominies
Of life, all ignore!
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment