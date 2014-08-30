Le logarithme paraphysique

Là où tout est compétitivité

Être agressif est totalement encouragé

C'est même une stricte normalité

Et vouloir refuser toute agressivité

Est considéré comme parfaite anormalité

L'agressivité à son staphylococcus aureus

Cette spirale logarithmique d'un Zeus

Que plus aucun antibiotique ne peut arrêter

A force de partout, en avoir abusé

Allons donc à l'assaut de tous les étouffoirs

Afin de ne plus nous faire avoir

Tout ce qui est dans une norme

Rentre dans un cadre de normalité

Tout ce qui est d'une autre forme

Est dans la poubelle de l'anormalité

L'on peut-être gros

Mais point trop n'en faut

Et de toutes façons, l'argent rend beau

Pour lui, l'on se jette à l'eau

Logarithme de la normalité

Logarithme de l'anormalité

Toujours e = 2,7182818 dans une toile d'araignée

Comme dans la normalité anormalité

Comme dans l'anormalité normalité

Et encore e = 2,7182818 dans la norme assermentée

Tout ce qui fait quelque chose

Tout ce qui veut quelque chose

N'est pas humain

Par exemple, le musicien ou l'écrivain

Activités aliénées, comme le travail salarié

Cela participe à toute l'inhumanité

Car, l'être humain dans sa globalité

N'est ni patron, ni ouvrier

Ni peintre, ni musicien

Ni poète, ni écrivain

Ni érudit, ni physicien

Ni ignorant, ni savant

Ni arriéré, ni cultivé

Ni militant, ni partisan

Oh ! que c'est difficile de n'être rien

Mais tout bêtement, un homo sapiens sapiens, donc un africain

De toutes les époques, de toutes les couleurs

De toutes les défroques

De toutes les ferveurs

Et nos plus grands savants, n'y connaissent rien

La normalité de l'anormalité

L'anormalité de la normalité

Être trop grand, trop petit

Trop de ceci, trop de cela

Dans l'infini du fini

Dans le fini de l'infini

Il nous faut nous révolutionner

Et nous méfier de toutes les idées

Qui ne sont jamais que des idées

Il nous faut nous révolutionner

Et nous méfier des théories

Qui ne sont toujours que des théories

Car cela n'est jamais la vie !

La normalité de vivre en couple

Et ainsi de s'engueuler, de se pourrir les nuits

La normalité c'est aussi d'être en groupe

Et ainsi de boire les mêmes soupes

L'individu seul est suspect

Il n'est pas des nôtres, non mais !

De toutes choses, nous faisons normalité

Bien sûr, quand cela nous arrange

De toutes choses, nous faisons anormalité

Bien sûr, quand cela nous dérange

Ce qui nous déplaît à tous les défauts

Ce qui nous plaît est tout à fait beau

En vérité, la souffrance ne sait pas vivre

Et tant de gens en sont ivres !

Toujours à se plaindre, toujours à geindre

Il est pourtant si simple, et sans feindre

Quand par exemple, il fait beau

D'aller se baigner dans un ruisseau

Il est pourtant si simple, et sans feindre

Quand par exemple, il fait froid

D'aller se promener dans des bois

Ou sans bouger de chez soi

Et simplement dans son imagination

De faire toutes les révolutions !

Non Maxime, le libre arbitre n'existe pas

C'est justement le savoir, qui permet d'éviter ses appâts

Toutes les croyances sont des pommades

Elles vont chez les humains, elles sont nomades

Toutes les religions sont des ignominies

De la vie, toutes font fi !

Patrice Faubert ( 2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Where everything is competitive

Being aggressive is totally encouraged

It's even a strict normality

And want to refuse any aggressiveness

Is considered a perfect abnormality

Aggression to his staphylococcus aureus

This logarithmic spiral of a Zeus

That no more antibiotics can stop

By dint of everywhere, having abused it

So let's attack all the dampers

So that we don't get fooled anymore

Everything that is in a standard

Return to a framework of normality

Anything of another form

Is in the bin of abnormality

One can be big

But not too much is needed

And anyway, money makes you beautiful

For him, we throw ourselves in the water

Logarithm of normality

Logarithm of abnormality

Always e = 2.7182818 in a spider web

As in normality abnormality

As in abnormality normality

And again e = 2.7182818 in the sworn standard

anything that does something

anything that wants something

is not human

For example, the musician or the writer

Alienated activities, such as wage labor

This contributes to all the inhumanity

Because the human being as a whole

Is neither boss nor worker

Neither painter nor musician

Neither poet nor writer

Neither scholar nor physicist

Neither ignorant nor learned

Neither backward nor cultured

Neither militant nor partisan

Oh ! it's hard to be nothing

But quite simply, a homo sapiens sapiens, therefore an African

Of all eras, of all colors

Of all the cast-offs

Of all the fervor

And our greatest scholars don't know anything about it

The normality of abnormality

The abnormality of normality

Being too big, too small

Too much of this, too much of that

In the infinity of the finite

In the finite of infinity

We need to revolutionize

And be wary of all ideas

which are only ideas

We need to revolutionize

And be wary of theories

Which are still just theories

Because that is never life!

The normality of living as a couple

And so to yell at each other, to rot the nights

Normality also means being in a group

And so drink the same soups

The individual alone is suspect

He is not one of us, no but!

Of all things we make normal

Of course, when it suits us

Of all things, we make abnormality

Of course, when it bothers us

What we dislike at all faults

What pleases us is quite beautiful

In truth, suffering does not know how to live

And so many people are drunk on it!

Always complaining, always moaning

Yet it is so simple, and without pretending

When, for example, the weather is nice

To go swimming in a stream

Yet it is so simple, and without pretending

When, for example, it's cold

To go for a walk in the woods

Or without moving from home

And just in her imagination

To make all the revolutions!

No Maxime, free will does not exist

It is precisely knowledge, which makes it possible to avoid its baits

All beliefs are ointments

They go to humans, they are nomads

All religions are ignominies

Of life, all ignore!

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )