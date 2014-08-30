Paraphysique du syndrome de résignation
Le système technicien
Se sert de moi
Se sert de toi
Se sert de nous
Se sert de il, de elle
Partout, se déploient ses ailes
Le système technicien
Nous isole
Nous camisole
De la fausse autosuffisance comme obole
Le système technicien est notre discobole
Il est comme du béton qui casse
Des fissures, des avaries, des crevasses
Des balcons qui se fracassent
Des ponts en putains qui se lassent
Du matériau dominant qui agace
Un prédateur devant lequel, l'on s'efface
Et là, certes, cela n'est quand même pas encore, pile ou face
Comme pour les félins
Pour les proies, l'on y revient
Une fois sur sept, la bredouille du rien
Il faut imposer sa dominance
Pour commettre l'acte de bombance
Pour la faim comme pour les idées
Dominants et dominantes, pillant les dits et idées
Fort injustement, aux personnes dominées
Et ne pouvant, ainsi, s'exprimer
Dominants et dominantes du spectacularisé
Sachant exproprier et se réapproprier
Sans jamais vraiment s'en affliger !
Toute prétendue nouveauté
C'est du pillé, c'est du récupéré
Dans une totalité spectacularisée
De l'art, de la science, de la poésie, du philosophé
Et les mutants viraux comme seule réelle nouveauté
Ainsi
Toute vraie idée
Devenant vite érodée, crachée, surtout dévoyée
Dominants, dominantes
Faisant ainsi croire à une fausse inventivité
Des moyens de produire toute chose, comme leur propriété
Mais c'est rarement écrit ou dit
Forcément, la domination en fait fi
En religion, en idéologie
C'est comme un territoire
C'est comme une colonie
L'on exproprie
Puis, l'on s'approprie
Néanmoins
Je ne suis pas tribunitien
Je ne suis que paraphysicien
Et donc
Tout chez soi
C'est avant tout son territoire
C'est avant tout un territoire
Mais les lois du marché
Gigantesque territoire, pour nous, souvent décident
Inventer le pseudo libre arbitre, il fallait y penser
Pour mieux te manipuler
Pour mieux me manipuler
Pour mieux nous manipuler
Choisir librement l'erreur, de quoi se marrer
Choisir librement la vérité, de quoi bien s'esclaffer !
Et alors, à quoi bon
Les 150.000 à 300.000 espèces de papillons
Dans un monde nucléarisé et charbonné
Finalement
Tout ce qui est hors contexte
Est de tout contexte
Tout ce qui est de contexte
Peut s'avérer aussi, hors contexte
La vie comme un traitement de texte
Tout se détruisant très vite
Dresde, 13 au 15 février 1945, au tout bombardé
La quote-part criminelle des alliés
Morts et mortes par milliers et milliers, ô gens maudits
Tout le monde n'y était pas nazi
Tout se reconstruisant moins vite
Pour Dresde, 1945/1957, il fallut douze ans
Toute soumission à un commandement
Leaders, chefs, chéfesses
Tout cela s'en remettant à confesse
Comme une abomination
Comme une malédiction
Mais l'obéissance est une soumission
Qui enlève, atténue, l'angoisse
Toute une psychologie de la poisse
Et quelle que soit l'autorité
Ainsi, avec le succès assuré
Avec du discours logique
Pour justifier, toute démence, tout tragique
Et en rapport aux guerres, aux génocides, aux conflits
Sans oublier les colonies aux colonies
Horreur, l'espèce humaine est une saloperie !
Comme tout chasseur
Qui est le plus souvent, un tueur
Avec son lobby, en véritable souteneur
La putain et le maquereau
La plaie et le couteau
La victime et le bourreau
Pour paraphraser feu ( 1821 - 1867 ) Charles Baudelaire
Des fusils qui ne tirent pas en l'air
En 2020, quatre vingts accidents dont vingt mortels
C'est d'ailleurs sous-évalué, et sans accuser untel ou untel
Des électrices et des électeurs
Jamais ou rarement vaincus et toujours souvent vainqueurs
En cheville du fascisme libéral
En grande amitié du capital
Médecins, dentistes, spécialistes
Enseignement, recherche, et toute la liste
Ainsi, qu'en bien des genres, des charlatanistes
Tout un serment d'hypocrite
Mais, n'en faisons pas un mythe
Avec aussi quelques exceptions de mérite
Le fric est forcément avec le plus fort
Toujours forcément contre le plus faible
Et puis, toute une domestication
De toutes les populations
Comme un syndrome de résignation
Tout un sommeil permanent
Toute une apathie face au révoltant
Comme pour des enfants du Kosovo
Des traumatismes de guerre, et un profond faire dodo
Tant de génocides oubliés
S'innervant, nonobstant, dans des cerveaux engrammés
Tout ou presque, s'étant édifié
Mais, seulement, depuis quelques milliers d'années
Fin de la matrilinéarité, fixation au sol, sédentarité
Sur de la cruauté !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The technical system
use me
use you
use us
Use him, her
Everywhere her wings spread
The technical system
Isolates us
us tank top
False self-sufficiency as an obol
The technical system is our discobolus
He's like breaking concrete
Cracks, damage, crevices
Crashing balconies
Bridges in whores who get tired
Dominant material that annoys
A predator before which we give way
And there, of course, it is still not yet, heads or tails
As for felines
For the prey, we come back to it
Once in seven, the empty-handed thing
You have to impose your dominance
To commit the act of feasting
For hunger as for ideas
Dominants and dominants, plundering sayings and ideas
Very unjustly, to people dominated
And not being able, thus, to express themselves
Dominants and dominants of the spectacularized
Knowing how to expropriate and reappropriate
Without ever really worrying about it!
Any so-called novelty
It's looted, it's salvaged
In a spectacularized totality
Of art, of science, of poetry, of the philosopher
And viral mutants as the only real novelty
Thereby
Any real idea
Quickly becoming eroded, spat out, mostly misguided
Dominant, dominant
Thus making believe in a false inventiveness
Means of producing all things, as their property
But it's rarely written or said
Inevitably, domination ignores it
In religion, in ideology
It's like a territory
It's like a colony
We expropriate
Then, we appropriate
Nevertheless
I am not a tribune
I'm just a paraphysicist
And so
Everything at home
It is above all his territory
It is above all a territory
But the laws of the market
Gigantic territory, for us, often decide
Inventing the pseudo free will, you had to think about it
To handle you better
To better manipulate me
To better manipulate us
Freely choose the error, what a laugh
Freely choose the truth, enough to laugh!
And then, what's the use
The 150,000 to 300,000 species of butterflies
In a nuclearized and carbonized world
Ultimately
Anything out of context
Is of any context
All that is context
Can also turn out, out of context
Life as a word processor
Everything is destroying very quickly
Dresden, February 13 to 15, 1945, completely bombed
The criminal share of the allies
Dead and dead by thousands and thousands, oh accursed people
Not everyone there was a Nazi
Everything is rebuilding more slowly
For Dresden, 1945/1957, it took twelve years
Any submission to a command
Leaders, bosses, bossesses
All this relying on confession
like an abomination
like a curse
But obedience is submission
Which removes, attenuates, anguish
A whole psychology of bad luck
And whatever authority
Thus, with the assured success
With logical speech
To justify, all madness, all tragedy
And in relation to wars, genocides, conflicts
Without forgetting the colonies to the colonies
Horror, the human species is a filth!
Like any hunter
Who is most often a killer
With its lobby, as a true pimp
The whore and the pimp
The wound and the knife
The victim and the executioner
To paraphrase the late (1821 - 1867) Charles Baudelaire
Guns that don't shoot in the air
In 2020, eighty accidents including twenty fatal
It is also undervalued, and without accusing so-and-so
voters and voters
Never or rarely defeated and always often victorious
In line with liberal fascism
In great friendship with capital
Doctors, dentists, specialists
Teaching, research, and the whole list
Thus, in many genres, charlatanists
A whole hypocritical oath
But, let's not make a myth out of it
With also some exceptions of merit
The money is necessarily with the strongest
Always necessarily against the weakest
And then, a whole domestication
Of all people
Like a syndrome of resignation
All a permanent sleep
A whole apathy in the face of the revolting
As for children of Kosovo
War traumas, and a deep sleep
So many forgotten genocides
Innervating, notwithstanding, in engramed brains
Everything or almost, having been built
But, only, for a few thousand years
End of matrilineality, fixation on the ground, sedentary lifestyle
On cruelty!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
