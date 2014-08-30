Paraphysique du syndrome de résignation

Le système technicien

Se sert de moi

Se sert de toi

Se sert de nous

Se sert de il, de elle

Partout, se déploient ses ailes

Le système technicien

Nous isole

Nous camisole

De la fausse autosuffisance comme obole

Le système technicien est notre discobole

Il est comme du béton qui casse

Des fissures, des avaries, des crevasses

Des balcons qui se fracassent

Des ponts en putains qui se lassent

Du matériau dominant qui agace

Un prédateur devant lequel, l'on s'efface

Et là, certes, cela n'est quand même pas encore, pile ou face

Comme pour les félins

Pour les proies, l'on y revient

Une fois sur sept, la bredouille du rien

Il faut imposer sa dominance

Pour commettre l'acte de bombance

Pour la faim comme pour les idées

Dominants et dominantes, pillant les dits et idées

Fort injustement, aux personnes dominées

Et ne pouvant, ainsi, s'exprimer

Dominants et dominantes du spectacularisé

Sachant exproprier et se réapproprier

Sans jamais vraiment s'en affliger !

Toute prétendue nouveauté

C'est du pillé, c'est du récupéré

Dans une totalité spectacularisée

De l'art, de la science, de la poésie, du philosophé

Et les mutants viraux comme seule réelle nouveauté

Ainsi

Toute vraie idée

Devenant vite érodée, crachée, surtout dévoyée

Dominants, dominantes

Faisant ainsi croire à une fausse inventivité

Des moyens de produire toute chose, comme leur propriété

Mais c'est rarement écrit ou dit

Forcément, la domination en fait fi

En religion, en idéologie

C'est comme un territoire

C'est comme une colonie

L'on exproprie

Puis, l'on s'approprie

Néanmoins

Je ne suis pas tribunitien

Je ne suis que paraphysicien

Et donc

Tout chez soi

C'est avant tout son territoire

C'est avant tout un territoire

Mais les lois du marché

Gigantesque territoire, pour nous, souvent décident

Inventer le pseudo libre arbitre, il fallait y penser

Pour mieux te manipuler

Pour mieux me manipuler

Pour mieux nous manipuler

Choisir librement l'erreur, de quoi se marrer

Choisir librement la vérité, de quoi bien s'esclaffer !

Et alors, à quoi bon

Les 150.000 à 300.000 espèces de papillons

Dans un monde nucléarisé et charbonné

Finalement

Tout ce qui est hors contexte

Est de tout contexte

Tout ce qui est de contexte

Peut s'avérer aussi, hors contexte

La vie comme un traitement de texte

Tout se détruisant très vite

Dresde, 13 au 15 février 1945, au tout bombardé

La quote-part criminelle des alliés

Morts et mortes par milliers et milliers, ô gens maudits

Tout le monde n'y était pas nazi

Tout se reconstruisant moins vite

Pour Dresde, 1945/1957, il fallut douze ans

Toute soumission à un commandement

Leaders, chefs, chéfesses

Tout cela s'en remettant à confesse

Comme une abomination

Comme une malédiction

Mais l'obéissance est une soumission

Qui enlève, atténue, l'angoisse

Toute une psychologie de la poisse

Et quelle que soit l'autorité

Ainsi, avec le succès assuré

Avec du discours logique

Pour justifier, toute démence, tout tragique

Et en rapport aux guerres, aux génocides, aux conflits

Sans oublier les colonies aux colonies

Horreur, l'espèce humaine est une saloperie !

Comme tout chasseur

Qui est le plus souvent, un tueur

Avec son lobby, en véritable souteneur

La putain et le maquereau

La plaie et le couteau

La victime et le bourreau

Pour paraphraser feu ( 1821 - 1867 ) Charles Baudelaire

Des fusils qui ne tirent pas en l'air

En 2020, quatre vingts accidents dont vingt mortels

C'est d'ailleurs sous-évalué, et sans accuser untel ou untel

Des électrices et des électeurs

Jamais ou rarement vaincus et toujours souvent vainqueurs

En cheville du fascisme libéral

En grande amitié du capital

Médecins, dentistes, spécialistes

Enseignement, recherche, et toute la liste

Ainsi, qu'en bien des genres, des charlatanistes

Tout un serment d'hypocrite

Mais, n'en faisons pas un mythe

Avec aussi quelques exceptions de mérite

Le fric est forcément avec le plus fort

Toujours forcément contre le plus faible

Et puis, toute une domestication

De toutes les populations

Comme un syndrome de résignation

Tout un sommeil permanent

Toute une apathie face au révoltant

Comme pour des enfants du Kosovo

Des traumatismes de guerre, et un profond faire dodo

Tant de génocides oubliés

S'innervant, nonobstant, dans des cerveaux engrammés

Tout ou presque, s'étant édifié

Mais, seulement, depuis quelques milliers d'années

Fin de la matrilinéarité, fixation au sol, sédentarité

Sur de la cruauté !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The technical system

use me

use you

use us

Use him, her

Everywhere her wings spread

The technical system

Isolates us

us tank top

False self-sufficiency as an obol

The technical system is our discobolus

He's like breaking concrete

Cracks, damage, crevices

Crashing balconies

Bridges in whores who get tired

Dominant material that annoys

A predator before which we give way

And there, of course, it is still not yet, heads or tails

As for felines

For the prey, we come back to it

Once in seven, the empty-handed thing

You have to impose your dominance

To commit the act of feasting

For hunger as for ideas

Dominants and dominants, plundering sayings and ideas

Very unjustly, to people dominated

And not being able, thus, to express themselves

Dominants and dominants of the spectacularized

Knowing how to expropriate and reappropriate

Without ever really worrying about it!

Any so-called novelty

It's looted, it's salvaged

In a spectacularized totality

Of art, of science, of poetry, of the philosopher

And viral mutants as the only real novelty

Thereby

Any real idea

Quickly becoming eroded, spat out, mostly misguided

Dominant, dominant

Thus making believe in a false inventiveness

Means of producing all things, as their property

But it's rarely written or said

Inevitably, domination ignores it

In religion, in ideology

It's like a territory

It's like a colony

We expropriate

Then, we appropriate

Nevertheless

I am not a tribune

I'm just a paraphysicist

And so

Everything at home

It is above all his territory

It is above all a territory

But the laws of the market

Gigantic territory, for us, often decide

Inventing the pseudo free will, you had to think about it

To handle you better

To better manipulate me

To better manipulate us

Freely choose the error, what a laugh

Freely choose the truth, enough to laugh!

And then, what's the use

The 150,000 to 300,000 species of butterflies

In a nuclearized and carbonized world

Ultimately

Anything out of context

Is of any context

All that is context

Can also turn out, out of context

Life as a word processor

Everything is destroying very quickly

Dresden, February 13 to 15, 1945, completely bombed

The criminal share of the allies

Dead and dead by thousands and thousands, oh accursed people

Not everyone there was a Nazi

Everything is rebuilding more slowly

For Dresden, 1945/1957, it took twelve years

Any submission to a command

Leaders, bosses, bossesses

All this relying on confession

like an abomination

like a curse

But obedience is submission

Which removes, attenuates, anguish

A whole psychology of bad luck

And whatever authority

Thus, with the assured success

With logical speech

To justify, all madness, all tragedy

And in relation to wars, genocides, conflicts

Without forgetting the colonies to the colonies

Horror, the human species is a filth!

Like any hunter

Who is most often a killer

With its lobby, as a true pimp

The whore and the pimp

The wound and the knife

The victim and the executioner

To paraphrase the late (1821 - 1867) Charles Baudelaire

Guns that don't shoot in the air

In 2020, eighty accidents including twenty fatal

It is also undervalued, and without accusing so-and-so

voters and voters

Never or rarely defeated and always often victorious

In line with liberal fascism

In great friendship with capital

Doctors, dentists, specialists

Teaching, research, and the whole list

Thus, in many genres, charlatanists

A whole hypocritical oath

But, let's not make a myth out of it

With also some exceptions of merit

The money is necessarily with the strongest

Always necessarily against the weakest

And then, a whole domestication

Of all people

Like a syndrome of resignation

All a permanent sleep

A whole apathy in the face of the revolting

As for children of Kosovo

War traumas, and a deep sleep

So many forgotten genocides

Innervating, notwithstanding, in engramed brains

Everything or almost, having been built

But, only, for a few thousand years

End of matrilineality, fixation on the ground, sedentary lifestyle

On cruelty!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )