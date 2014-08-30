The John Hopkins Online Guide To Maiming And Killing Children

The notorious gang of white coat-wearing sadists at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has produced an online program that is aimed at combatting ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and brainwashing parents into believing they should have their children injected with unapproved, needless junk against a purported disease that doesn’t affect them. Titled ‘COVID Vaccine Ambassador Training: How To Talk To Parents’, it offers its students tips and advice on how to talk their friends and family into vaccinating their children.

It is par for the course for an organisation that at one time, in conjunction with the Rockefeller crime family, hid behind the falsity of scientific progress to carry out acts of torture and murder on Guatemalan hospital patients, prisoners and people suffering from mental health illnesses.

I can’t think of any other institution more likely to put together such a sinister and deceptive guide, free of facts and of scruples, malevolently professing to constitute medical advice.

I have previously covered disguised programs of cold-blooded murder, carried out by groups that are mistakenly viewed as advocates for improving public health, quite extensively in my book, The COVID-19 Illusion: A Cacophony of Lies and have shown that such murder has often been supported and backed by the long list of deranged sociopaths that have been in charge at John Hopkins throughout the years. Where there is John Hopkins, there is cruel, unethical, painful medical experimentation combined with rampant fraudulence, lies and corruption. Ever the enthusiasts of scientific gangsterism, they, unabashedly, continue to engage in medical crimes against humanity and persist in their efforts to erode the good health of the world’s population.

On studying the guide, a few points immediately stick out which indicate that its initiators have been bribed or blackmailed (or both) into creating it. I do not believe, considering the historically-recorded mendacity of John Hopkins as a whole, that any scientist could put together this online program and, at the same time, genuinely believe that what they are postulating is true. There are also deliberate omissions that would only occur at the hands of well-paid cover-up agents of the pharmaceutical crime syndicate.

For example, nowhere in the guide - which we are apparently supposed to believe encourages measures that result in the good health and well-being of children - is it mentioned that the production of COVID-19 'vaccines' are dependent upon the slow, grisly execution of unborn children in the first place and the acquiring of the resulting cell lines.

And of course, it dismisses the 60,000+ cases of recorded 'vaccine'-induced deaths (in some cases of kids and teenagers), as per data that are publically available on government-approved websites in the UK, the US and the EU. It also completely ignores recent US Department of Defense data that prove these 'vaccines' are dangerous, deadly bio-weapons.

The online program also falsely avows that the 'vaccines' provide unmatched immunity, despite the recent declaration of the CDC on the superior protection provided to people by natural immunity. It is now common knowledge that ‘vaccines’ do not provide this same level of protection and any slight protection that is offered is temporary. This is even acknowledged by the Big Pharma mob that manufactures the jabs, as well as by the WHO. It is one of many falsehoods in the report. As we all know by now, COVID-19 'vaccines' DO NOT prevent transmission and DO NOT prevent people from catching disease. They are merely fast-selling products of an immoral, coercion-based money racket - of which the developer of John Hopkins University’s online program, Rupali J. Limaye, is evidently a part of.

The qualified epidemiologist fails to mention that some of the most 'vaccinated' nations in the world (Israel, Ireland and Britain are some examples) have also experienced the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Granted, these cases have been recorded using farcical PCR tests on which the entire pandemic hoax has been predicated. However, it still proves that - even if we accept the official narrative - COVID-19 'vaccines' are not of any benefit to anyone. They are especially of no benefit to small children.

In Limaye’s online program, she advises the audience that 'vaccine' side effects are temporary. And indeed, whereas, this may be the case in some situations, she fails to mention the high numbers of strokes, heart attacks, loss of vision, Bells Palsy, Guillan-Barre syndrome and blood disorder diagnoses that have occurred due to COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ in countries all across the world. It is an abomination to leave these facts out of a so-called education program aimed at the ‘vaccination’ of young children when such side effects have been lethal in so many instances and caused permanent disability in so many others.

The online guide then reports errors in the collection of adverse reaction data and goes on to challenge the validity of the US VAERS system. Amazingly, we have not heard such outspoken criticism of the effectiveness of VAERS as a tool for monitoring adverse events to pharmaceutical products until just this past year. How coincidental.

If what Limaye is claiming in her online course is true though, and if it is clear that the system does not work as it should, then it would indicate that there is no suitable safety monitoring mechanism for drugs in the USA at all. For this reason, it can be proposed that ALL pharmaceuticals and vaccines be taken off the market. We would not suggest that, of course, because it is ludicrous - as is the idea that a system that has monitored adverse events for over 30 years is suddenly broken.

Of course, nowhere do Limaye and her team mention alternative databases that, likewise, show evidence of pharmaceutical cartel-driven murder and neither does she make any mention of the European safety reporting site - Eudravigilance - which is currently records over 37,000 COVID 'vaccine' deaths. Are we to believe that this system is also faulty?

In all, this Luciferian-inspired online program is designed to do one thing - increase pharmaceutical sales at the expense of the health and, in some cases, the lives of children.

I can’t imagine anything more malicious.

Shame on John Hopkins - yet again - for this abhorrence.

