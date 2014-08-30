L'anoxie du système technicien

Des retrouvailles

De la joie et du aïe, aïe, aïe

Car c'est comme une consomption

Tant d'années après, comme une invalidation

Il faut se donner à fond

Cela galvanise

Cela épuise

Heureusement, cela revitalise

Mais, retourner dans son passé

N'est jamais vraiment sans danger

Car

Il y a toutes les blessures du passé

Qu'à l'ancien, il est difficile de narrer

La saveur d'une certaine douleur

La douleur d'une certaine saveur

Et puis

Tout individu est indéfinissable

Toute situation est indéfinissable, inextricable

Ou alors, il faudrait être lui

Ou alors, il faudrait être elle

Et encore

Toute vraie compréhension, dort

Quand, il n'y a d'ailleurs, ni faible, ni fort

Mais, la vie qui s'amuse de nous

Mais, la vie qui se fiche de nous

Et que vivons-nous ?

Et qui sommes-nous ?

Et qui êtes-vous ?

Et que vivez-vous ?

Quand

L'on ne comprend plus rien à rien

Quand

Tout est devenu comme rien

Ainsi

Je suis votre fou

Vous êtes mon fou

Tu es ma folle

Je suis ton fou

Il est son fou

Elle est sa folle

Société comme un hôpital psychiatrique, aucun bémol

Nous en sommes comme l'adage

Nous en sommes comme le naufrage

Comme très jadis, pour le paquebot l'Afrique

Le 12 janvier 1920, 5440 tonnes

Cent vingt mètres de long, de l'avarie qui détonne

602 passagers, 568 disparus ou noyés

Quelques femmes et enfants à ne pas zapper

Et aussi, 192 tirailleurs sénégalais, trop vite effacés

Quand une cargaison sent le colon

Rien d'espatrouillant

Rien de bandant

C'est pas de la jarretelle, du bas, du collant

Mais la femme s'habille en homme, c'est attristant

Et donc, de toutes les catastrophes oubliées

Surtout, des guerres, des génocides,au tout renié

Avec toute

Une fausse dépossession du colonialisme

Du colonialisme en fausse dépossession

Sans compter la colonisation

Des corps et des esprits par la marchandisation

Avec des préjugés acquis en mentalisation

Ainsi, de certains animaux non-humains

Tout préjugé étant un vilain !

L'ours, le serpent, le crapaud

La grenouille, le loup, le corbeau

Cependant

Bien plus humain

Que le prétendu humain

La biodiversité est devenue, depuis longtemps, du musée

La biodiversité c'est de la télé

Avec même, à 172 mètres de fond

Des récifs coralliens, en sursis d'expectation

Toute une prostitution

D'un système marchand et technicien

Tout doit y être une anoxie conforme, en impur

En musique, en science, en littérature

Des loisirs, des divertissements, toute une confiture

Comme tout devenant une statistique

Comme tout devenant une probabilité méphitique

Ainsi, en France

Et toutes les deux minutes

Comme un dépit de bon sens

Hop, un accident, la voiture en rut

Au tout abattoir

Mais personne pour le croire

D'un abattoir l'autre

Abattoirs humains, du passé, le stalinisme

Abattoirs humains, du passé, l'hitlérisme

Abattoirs non-humains, le capitalisme

Ceux d'aujourd'hui, présentant mieux ou bien

Surtout pour les animaux non-humains

D'une façon différente, nonobstant, pour les animaux humains

Le capital est hypocrite et faussement câlin

Avec le système technicien en pâmoison

Quand nos jours à sous-vivre, nous comptons

Elles commencent à manquer, les munitions

Elles commencent à paniquer, les prévisions !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

reunion

Joy and ouch, ouch, ouch

'Cause it's like a consumption

So many years later, like an invalidation

You have to give your all

It galvanizes

It's exhausting

Fortunately, it revitalizes

But, to go back to his past

Is never really safe

Because

There are all the wounds of the past

That in the old days, it is difficult to narrate

The taste of some pain

The pain of a certain flavor

And then

Every individual is indefinable

Every situation is indefinable, inextricable

Or else it should be him

Or else it should be her

And even

All true understanding sleeps

When, moreover, there is neither weak nor strong

But, the life that makes fun of us

But, the life that doesn't care about us

And what do we live?

And who are we?

And who are you?

And what are you living?

When

We don't understand anything anymore

When

Everything has become like nothing

Thereby

I am your fool

You are my crazy

You are my crazy

I am your fool

He is her fool

She is his crazy

Society like a psychiatric hospital, no downsides

We are like the saying

We are like the shipwreck

As very long ago, for the liner Africa

On January 12, 1920, 5440 tons

One hundred and twenty meters long, damage that clashes

602 passengers, 568 missing or drowned

A few women and children not to skip

And also, 192 Senegalese skirmishers, too quickly erased

When a cargo smells like the colon

Nothing creepy

Nothing horny

It's not suspenders, stockings, pantyhose

But the woman dresses as a man, it's sad

And so, of all the forgotten disasters

Above all, wars, genocides, all denied

With all

A false dispossession of colonialism

Colonialism in false dispossession

Not to mention colonization

Bodies and minds through commodification

With prejudices acquired in mentalization

Thus, some non-human animals

Any prejudice being a villain!

The bear, the snake, the toad

The frog, the wolf, the crow

However

Much more human

That the so-called human

Biodiversity has long since become a museum

Biodiversity is TV

With the same, 172 meters deep

Coral reefs, on borrowed time

A whole prostitution

Of a merchant and technical system

Everything there must be a conforming anoxia, in impure

In music, in science, in literature

Leisure, entertainment, a whole jam

Like everything becoming a statistic

Like everything becoming a mephitic probability

Thus, in France

And every two minutes

Like a spite of common sense

Hop, an accident, the car in heat

At any slaughterhouse

But nobody to believe it

From one slaughterhouse to another

Human slaughterhouses, from the past, Stalinism

Human slaughterhouses, of the past, Hitlerism

Non-human slaughterhouses, capitalism

Those of today, presenting better or

Especially for non-human animals

In a different way, notwithstanding, for human animals

Capital is hypocritical and falsely cuddly

With the technician system swooning

When our days to underlive, we count

They are starting to run out, the ammunition

They begin to panic, the forecasts!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician