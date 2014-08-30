L'anoxie du système technicien
Des retrouvailles
De la joie et du aïe, aïe, aïe
Car c'est comme une consomption
Tant d'années après, comme une invalidation
Il faut se donner à fond
Cela galvanise
Cela épuise
Heureusement, cela revitalise
Mais, retourner dans son passé
N'est jamais vraiment sans danger
Car
Il y a toutes les blessures du passé
Qu'à l'ancien, il est difficile de narrer
La saveur d'une certaine douleur
La douleur d'une certaine saveur
Et puis
Tout individu est indéfinissable
Toute situation est indéfinissable, inextricable
Ou alors, il faudrait être lui
Ou alors, il faudrait être elle
Et encore
Toute vraie compréhension, dort
Quand, il n'y a d'ailleurs, ni faible, ni fort
Mais, la vie qui s'amuse de nous
Mais, la vie qui se fiche de nous
Et que vivons-nous ?
Et qui sommes-nous ?
Et qui êtes-vous ?
Et que vivez-vous ?
Quand
L'on ne comprend plus rien à rien
Quand
Tout est devenu comme rien
Ainsi
Je suis votre fou
Vous êtes mon fou
Tu es ma folle
Je suis ton fou
Il est son fou
Elle est sa folle
Société comme un hôpital psychiatrique, aucun bémol
Nous en sommes comme l'adage
Nous en sommes comme le naufrage
Comme très jadis, pour le paquebot l'Afrique
Le 12 janvier 1920, 5440 tonnes
Cent vingt mètres de long, de l'avarie qui détonne
602 passagers, 568 disparus ou noyés
Quelques femmes et enfants à ne pas zapper
Et aussi, 192 tirailleurs sénégalais, trop vite effacés
Quand une cargaison sent le colon
Rien d'espatrouillant
Rien de bandant
C'est pas de la jarretelle, du bas, du collant
Mais la femme s'habille en homme, c'est attristant
Et donc, de toutes les catastrophes oubliées
Surtout, des guerres, des génocides,au tout renié
Avec toute
Une fausse dépossession du colonialisme
Du colonialisme en fausse dépossession
Sans compter la colonisation
Des corps et des esprits par la marchandisation
Avec des préjugés acquis en mentalisation
Ainsi, de certains animaux non-humains
Tout préjugé étant un vilain !
L'ours, le serpent, le crapaud
La grenouille, le loup, le corbeau
Cependant
Bien plus humain
Que le prétendu humain
La biodiversité est devenue, depuis longtemps, du musée
La biodiversité c'est de la télé
Avec même, à 172 mètres de fond
Des récifs coralliens, en sursis d'expectation
Toute une prostitution
D'un système marchand et technicien
Tout doit y être une anoxie conforme, en impur
En musique, en science, en littérature
Des loisirs, des divertissements, toute une confiture
Comme tout devenant une statistique
Comme tout devenant une probabilité méphitique
Ainsi, en France
Et toutes les deux minutes
Comme un dépit de bon sens
Hop, un accident, la voiture en rut
Au tout abattoir
Mais personne pour le croire
D'un abattoir l'autre
Abattoirs humains, du passé, le stalinisme
Abattoirs humains, du passé, l'hitlérisme
Abattoirs non-humains, le capitalisme
Ceux d'aujourd'hui, présentant mieux ou bien
Surtout pour les animaux non-humains
D'une façon différente, nonobstant, pour les animaux humains
Le capital est hypocrite et faussement câlin
Avec le système technicien en pâmoison
Quand nos jours à sous-vivre, nous comptons
Elles commencent à manquer, les munitions
Elles commencent à paniquer, les prévisions !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
reunion
Joy and ouch, ouch, ouch
'Cause it's like a consumption
So many years later, like an invalidation
You have to give your all
It galvanizes
It's exhausting
Fortunately, it revitalizes
But, to go back to his past
Is never really safe
Because
There are all the wounds of the past
That in the old days, it is difficult to narrate
The taste of some pain
The pain of a certain flavor
And then
Every individual is indefinable
Every situation is indefinable, inextricable
Or else it should be him
Or else it should be her
And even
All true understanding sleeps
When, moreover, there is neither weak nor strong
But, the life that makes fun of us
But, the life that doesn't care about us
And what do we live?
And who are we?
And who are you?
And what are you living?
When
We don't understand anything anymore
When
Everything has become like nothing
Thereby
I am your fool
You are my crazy
You are my crazy
I am your fool
He is her fool
She is his crazy
Society like a psychiatric hospital, no downsides
We are like the saying
We are like the shipwreck
As very long ago, for the liner Africa
On January 12, 1920, 5440 tons
One hundred and twenty meters long, damage that clashes
602 passengers, 568 missing or drowned
A few women and children not to skip
And also, 192 Senegalese skirmishers, too quickly erased
When a cargo smells like the colon
Nothing creepy
Nothing horny
It's not suspenders, stockings, pantyhose
But the woman dresses as a man, it's sad
And so, of all the forgotten disasters
Above all, wars, genocides, all denied
With all
A false dispossession of colonialism
Colonialism in false dispossession
Not to mention colonization
Bodies and minds through commodification
With prejudices acquired in mentalization
Thus, some non-human animals
Any prejudice being a villain!
The bear, the snake, the toad
The frog, the wolf, the crow
However
Much more human
That the so-called human
Biodiversity has long since become a museum
Biodiversity is TV
With the same, 172 meters deep
Coral reefs, on borrowed time
A whole prostitution
Of a merchant and technical system
Everything there must be a conforming anoxia, in impure
In music, in science, in literature
Leisure, entertainment, a whole jam
Like everything becoming a statistic
Like everything becoming a mephitic probability
Thus, in France
And every two minutes
Like a spite of common sense
Hop, an accident, the car in heat
At any slaughterhouse
But nobody to believe it
From one slaughterhouse to another
Human slaughterhouses, from the past, Stalinism
Human slaughterhouses, of the past, Hitlerism
Non-human slaughterhouses, capitalism
Those of today, presenting better or
Especially for non-human animals
In a different way, notwithstanding, for human animals
Capital is hypocritical and falsely cuddly
With the technician system swooning
When our days to underlive, we count
They are starting to run out, the ammunition
They begin to panic, the forecasts!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment