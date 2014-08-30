De la fausse respectabilité
En France, quatre-vingt-dix-neuf pour cent
Mais, c'est bien sûr, bon sang
Aurait dit Bourrel/Souplex, dans l'ancien temps
Sont donc assaisonnés
Sont donc empoisonnés
Aux insecticides pyréthrinoïdes
Quatre-vingt-dix pour cent
Des adultes, le sont
Du capital et de ses horribles sons
Aux insecticides organophosphorés
Du reste du monde, sans le compter
Et même
Interdits ou retirés
Ou en principe, du marché
Le peu de vie sur la Terre
De tout le système aliéné du produit Terre
N'est déjà plus possible
Du dicible ou de l'indicible
Ainsi
Pour s'en éloigner le plus possible
Fusées, projets spatiaux
La société technicienne tente l'impossible
Quand sur la Terre, tout sonne faux
Et pas simplement, le comparse, Nicolas Hulot
Où tout pour se nourrit du contre
Où tout contre se nourrit du pour
Il en va ainsi pour le ou les vaccins
Du désastre au tout crétin
Faire du fric comme seule option et seule fin !
Et donc en finir avec l'aberration
Avec une moindre population
Et ce dans le monde
Avec une meilleure gestion
De la socialisation libertaire des moyens de production
Et ce dans le monde
Avec la paix comme principal message
Au tout épanoui
Fin de l'économie
Fin du profit
Plus aucune guerre
Plus aucune militaire
Plus aucun militaire
Plus aucun policier, plus aucun gangster
Pour enfin, d'autres repères
Plus aucune recherche de dominance
Pour qu'enfin, vraiment, sans façon, l'on danse
Il n'y aurait pas les pandémies
Les mutants émotionnels des épidémies
Si et quand tout est harmonie
Si et quand tout est anarchie
Et disparaîtraient bien des maladies
Et plus besoin d'aucun vaccin
Et plus besoin de faire la maligne ou le malin
Et plus besoin de se faire mutine ou mutin
Avec de l'infini dans chaque être humain
Avec de l'infini dans tout non-humain
Avec du système immunitaire
Faisant son boulot contre tout mauvais air
La société actuelle est une utopie
Elle agonise et elle finit
Tout y est une mise en scène d'hypocrisie
SMIC que voici
Tout y est dit, tout s'y inscrit !
Du salaire minimum interprofessionnel de croissance
Mais, pour qui, la croissance ?
Pour les bavards et les bavardes de l'inconscience
Moi, qui suis un volcanique
Moi, qui suis un colérique
De la submersion hypothalamique
Du tsunami en décharge neurophysiologique
Avec chacun
Dans son chacunier charcutier
Avec chacune
Dans sa chacunière charcutière
Certes
La réalité, c'est quoi ?
C'est quoi et pour qui ?
Pour l'antilope, pour le cloporte
Tout le monde y colporte
Pour le quark, pour l'ouvrier, pour le marin
Pour le physicien, pour l'araignée, pour le kaolin
Pour la grande famine ( 1841 - 1851 )
De l'Irlande, des milliers de victimes
Du génocide comme un crime
Mauvaise gestion, indifférence anglaise
De l'esprit colon anglais, n'en déplaise
Famine en Europe, aussi, exploitation
Et un irlandais sur quatre, en immigration exportation
Canada, USA, surtout, ventilation
Quand le mildiou des pommes de terre
Put mettre une nation à terre
De la finance, encore, ô fausse respectabilité
Les cartes à jouer
Du monde entier, sont toutes truquées !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
In France, ninety-nine percent
But, of course, damn it
Would have said Bourrel/Souplex, in the old days
Are therefore seasoned
Are therefore poisoned
With pyrethroid insecticides
ninety percent
adults are
Of capital and its horrible sounds
With organophosphate insecticides
From the rest of the world, not to mention
And even
Prohibited or withdrawn
Or in principle, from the market
Little life on Earth
Of all the alienated system of product Earth
No longer possible
Sayable or unspeakable
Thereby
To get as far away as possible
Rockets, space projects
The technical society attempts the impossible
When on Earth, everything rings false
And not simply, the sidekick, Nicolas Hulot
Where everything for feeds on the cons
Where everything against feeds on the for
This is the case for the vaccine(s)
From disaster to total moron
Making money as the only option and only end!
And so put an end to the aberration
With a smaller population
And what in the world
With better management
Of the libertarian socialization of the means of production
And what in the world
With peace as the main message
At all blooming
End of the economy
End of profit
No more war
No more soldiers
No more soldiers
No more cops, no more gangsters
Finally, other benchmarks
No more search for dominance
So that finally, really, without way, we dance
There would be no pandemics
The emotional mutants of epidemics
If and when all is harmony
If and when all is anarchy
And many illnesses would disappear
And no more need for any vaccine
And no more need to be smart or smart
And no more need to be rebellious or rebellious
With infinity in every human being
With infinity in every non-human
With immune system
Doing its job against all bad air
Today's society is a utopia
She agonizes and she ends
Everything there is a staging of hypocrisy
minimum wage here
Everything is said there, everything is inscribed there!
Minimum interprofessional growth wage
But, for whom, growth?
For the talkers and the talkers of the unconscious
I, who am a volcanic
Me, who am a choleric
From hypothalamic submergence
From tsunami to neurophysiological discharge
with each
In his individual charcuterie
With each
In his every charcuterie
Certainly
What is reality?
What is it and for whom?
For the antelope, for the woodlouse
Everyone peddles there
For the quark, for the worker, for the sailor
For the physicist, for the spider, for the kaolin
For the great famine (1841 - 1851)
From Ireland, thousands of victims
Genocide as a crime
Bad management, English indifference
From the English settler spirit, no offense
Famine in Europe, too, exploitation
And one in four Irish, in export immigration
Canada, USA, especially, ventilation
When potato late blight
Could bring down a nation
Finance, again, oh false respectability
playing cards
From around the world, are all rigged!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
