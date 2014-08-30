De la fausse respectabilité

En France, quatre-vingt-dix-neuf pour cent

Mais, c'est bien sûr, bon sang

Aurait dit Bourrel/Souplex, dans l'ancien temps

Sont donc assaisonnés

Sont donc empoisonnés

Aux insecticides pyréthrinoïdes

Quatre-vingt-dix pour cent

Des adultes, le sont

Du capital et de ses horribles sons

Aux insecticides organophosphorés

Du reste du monde, sans le compter

Et même

Interdits ou retirés

Ou en principe, du marché

Le peu de vie sur la Terre

De tout le système aliéné du produit Terre

N'est déjà plus possible

Du dicible ou de l'indicible

Ainsi

Pour s'en éloigner le plus possible

Fusées, projets spatiaux

La société technicienne tente l'impossible

Quand sur la Terre, tout sonne faux

Et pas simplement, le comparse, Nicolas Hulot

Où tout pour se nourrit du contre

Où tout contre se nourrit du pour

Il en va ainsi pour le ou les vaccins

Du désastre au tout crétin

Faire du fric comme seule option et seule fin !

Et donc en finir avec l'aberration

Avec une moindre population

Et ce dans le monde

Avec une meilleure gestion

De la socialisation libertaire des moyens de production

Et ce dans le monde

Avec la paix comme principal message

Au tout épanoui

Fin de l'économie

Fin du profit

Plus aucune guerre

Plus aucune militaire

Plus aucun militaire

Plus aucun policier, plus aucun gangster

Pour enfin, d'autres repères

Plus aucune recherche de dominance

Pour qu'enfin, vraiment, sans façon, l'on danse

Il n'y aurait pas les pandémies

Les mutants émotionnels des épidémies

Si et quand tout est harmonie

Si et quand tout est anarchie

Et disparaîtraient bien des maladies

Et plus besoin d'aucun vaccin

Et plus besoin de faire la maligne ou le malin

Et plus besoin de se faire mutine ou mutin

Avec de l'infini dans chaque être humain

Avec de l'infini dans tout non-humain

Avec du système immunitaire

Faisant son boulot contre tout mauvais air

La société actuelle est une utopie

Elle agonise et elle finit

Tout y est une mise en scène d'hypocrisie

SMIC que voici

Tout y est dit, tout s'y inscrit !

Du salaire minimum interprofessionnel de croissance

Mais, pour qui, la croissance ?

Pour les bavards et les bavardes de l'inconscience

Moi, qui suis un volcanique

Moi, qui suis un colérique

De la submersion hypothalamique

Du tsunami en décharge neurophysiologique

Avec chacun

Dans son chacunier charcutier

Avec chacune

Dans sa chacunière charcutière

Certes

La réalité, c'est quoi ?

C'est quoi et pour qui ?

Pour l'antilope, pour le cloporte

Tout le monde y colporte

Pour le quark, pour l'ouvrier, pour le marin

Pour le physicien, pour l'araignée, pour le kaolin

Pour la grande famine ( 1841 - 1851 )

De l'Irlande, des milliers de victimes

Du génocide comme un crime

Mauvaise gestion, indifférence anglaise

De l'esprit colon anglais, n'en déplaise

Famine en Europe, aussi, exploitation

Et un irlandais sur quatre, en immigration exportation

Canada, USA, surtout, ventilation

Quand le mildiou des pommes de terre

Put mettre une nation à terre

De la finance, encore, ô fausse respectabilité

Les cartes à jouer

Du monde entier, sont toutes truquées !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

In France, ninety-nine percent

But, of course, damn it

Would have said Bourrel/Souplex, in the old days

Are therefore seasoned

Are therefore poisoned

With pyrethroid insecticides

ninety percent

adults are

Of capital and its horrible sounds

With organophosphate insecticides

From the rest of the world, not to mention

And even

Prohibited or withdrawn

Or in principle, from the market

Little life on Earth

Of all the alienated system of product Earth

No longer possible

Sayable or unspeakable

Thereby

To get as far away as possible

Rockets, space projects

The technical society attempts the impossible

When on Earth, everything rings false

And not simply, the sidekick, Nicolas Hulot

Where everything for feeds on the cons

Where everything against feeds on the for

This is the case for the vaccine(s)

From disaster to total moron

Making money as the only option and only end!

And so put an end to the aberration

With a smaller population

And what in the world

With better management

Of the libertarian socialization of the means of production

And what in the world

With peace as the main message

At all blooming

End of the economy

End of profit

No more war

No more soldiers

No more soldiers

No more cops, no more gangsters

Finally, other benchmarks

No more search for dominance

So that finally, really, without way, we dance

There would be no pandemics

The emotional mutants of epidemics

If and when all is harmony

If and when all is anarchy

And many illnesses would disappear

And no more need for any vaccine

And no more need to be smart or smart

And no more need to be rebellious or rebellious

With infinity in every human being

With infinity in every non-human

With immune system

Doing its job against all bad air

Today's society is a utopia

She agonizes and she ends

Everything there is a staging of hypocrisy

minimum wage here

Everything is said there, everything is inscribed there!

Minimum interprofessional growth wage

But, for whom, growth?

For the talkers and the talkers of the unconscious

I, who am a volcanic

Me, who am a choleric

From hypothalamic submergence

From tsunami to neurophysiological discharge

with each

In his individual charcuterie

With each

In his every charcuterie

Certainly

What is reality?

What is it and for whom?

For the antelope, for the woodlouse

Everyone peddles there

For the quark, for the worker, for the sailor

For the physicist, for the spider, for the kaolin

For the great famine (1841 - 1851)

From Ireland, thousands of victims

Genocide as a crime

Bad management, English indifference

From the English settler spirit, no offense

Famine in Europe, too, exploitation

And one in four Irish, in export immigration

Canada, USA, especially, ventilation

When potato late blight

Could bring down a nation

Finance, again, oh false respectability

playing cards

From around the world, are all rigged!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )