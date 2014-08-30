The Shortwave Report 02/18/22 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- The Chinese foreign ministry reacted strongly against the Indo-Pacific strategy unveiled by the US last week. Updates on Covid in Japan and southeast Asia. Then a brief update on the tension over Ukraine where Russian backed armed groups in the eastern parts of the country reported being attacked by Ukrainian troops , and said they did not fire back.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Robert Skidelsky, member of the House of Lords, economic historian, and professor emeritus at the University of Warwick. He discusses the UK’s threats to sanction Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, the media's role in creating alarm and hysteria, NATO's refusal to recognize Russian security interests, the irony of the west driving Russia into the hands of China, and that Russia and Ukraine themselves need to define their relationship.

From CUBA- In Mexico members of the media took to the streets to protest the 5 murders of Mexican journalists in the first 6 weeks of 2022. Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil rose to the highest level ever in the month of January. The central bank of Afghanistan condemned Joe Biden's executive order which seeks to seize and split $7 billion in US held Afghan assets. The Lebanese army has called on the UN to end the Israeli army's repeated violations of air space and waters to carry out attacks in Syria.

From GERMANY- Next month most Covid restrictions in Germany will be lifted, though face masks will remain required. Meanwhile Hong Kong is experiencing its worst Covid outbreak. A month's worth of rain fell in three hours near Rio de Janeiro in Brazil leading to at least 100 deaths. Despite Net Zero pledges, major European banks are funding $55 billion this year for projects to expand oil and gas production.

"War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives."

--Smedley Butler, War Is A Racket

