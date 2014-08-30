Wokisme, racialisme, tout ce merdisme
Wokisme, racialisme, tout ce merdisme
Unifiant, réunissant, tous les fascismes
Nourrissant, entretenant, tous les fascismes
Renouvelant tous les racismes
Du corporatisme identitaire
Il fallait oser le faire
Services secrets de désinformation
Avec pour mieux régner, produire de la division
Substituer la lutte des races
Pour gommer la lutte des classes
Il n'existe nonobstant aucune race
De cela aucune trace
Seulement, le genre humain, l'espèce humaine
Et pour tout racisme, quelle déveine !
Hippocampe, amygdale
Des émotions, des mémoires
Du système limbique qui nous imbrique
De l'affectivité qui nous râle
Du boire, manger, copuler
Avec quelques relais affiliés
De l'hypothalamus, fonctions primaires, mais vitales
Tout cela en régulation de notre niche environnementale
Sa famille, son éducation, sa socioculture, de cela, aucune cavale
De tous les niveaux d'organisation jusqu'au capital
Différents apprentissages
Différents codages
Comme si, c'est certain
Tout pareil
Dans le différent
Tout différent dans le pareil
Pour tout le vivant
Un même besoin de sommeil
Pour tout le vivant
Face au danger, être en éveil
Et si, pour paraphraser
Théoricien de l'anarchie
Théoricien de l'harmonie
Feu ( 1830 - 1905 ) Elisée Reclus, savant géographe oublié
" L'anarchie est la plus haute expression de l'ordre "
Car
La connaissance du fait social
Et même si cela paraît banal
Car
La connaissance de l'Histoire en général
Et même si cela paraît banal
Tout cela tendant à aller vers l'anarchie
Mais en sens inverse, l'ignorance
Est une complicité à tout totalitarisme
Des guerres et du capitalisme
Le capitalisme est un chaos
Du désordre sanguinaire nous mettant K.O
Des guerres pour des territoires à conquérir
Des guerres pour diverses ressources à obtenir
Des guerres que l'on ne peut ainsi vraiment maudire
Avec des frontières artificielles pour ne jamais en finir !
Or
Rien n'est d'instinct
Et comme une mémoire, aussi, de l'espèce, c'est certain
Et à part, boire, manger, copuler, tout s'apprend
Déterminismes, automatismes, du présent et de l'antan
Automatismes par un apprentissage
Déterminismes par un apprentissage
Apprentissage des automatismes
Apprentissage des déterminismes
Ainsi, du Texas
Qui comme la Californie, devint de l'américain
Il y eut d'ailleurs ( 1836 ) Fort Alamo
Des racistes
Des nationalistes
Tout un rassemblement idiot
Et le Mexique qui fut ainsi amputé
De son pays, d'une bonne moitié
Et déjà
Être étranger dans son propre pays
Chaque pays est comme une colonie
Avec toute une histoire cachée
Avec de l'habile pour l'expliciter
Car chaque pays
Sur des conquêtes
Militaires ou économiques, se construit
Ou s'est construit
Avec à la tête des dominantes et des dominants
Pour ainsi organiser le tout dément
Ce qui ne peut que condamner
Et comme aux travaux forcés
Toutes les dominées, tous les dominés
Eux-mêmes, elles-mêmes, dominantes et dominants
D'autres dominées, d'autres dominés
Et ainsi, la boucle est bouclée
Dominé de l'un, et d'un ou d'une autre, un dominant
Et pour tout condamner faussement
Notables et célébrités
Toujours, agents secrets de la complicité
Voilà pourquoi, ces agents sont si bien rémunérés
Pour qu'ainsi, le peuple soit distrait et content
Comme un remède faussement hydratant
Aussi efficace, que pour la Terre, le volcan
Nos vies, en devis, au tout se facturant !
Il y a aussi
De la recette pour la vie
Le sperme des comètes et des astéroïdes
Sachant remplacer toutes les rides
De la glace, de la poussière
De la géophysique des briques du vivant
Panspermie, fonds marins hydrothermaux, et du temps
Du thermostat du monde des volcans
Du monde des multiples mondes en d'incessantes collisions
Finalement, nous en sommes les larrons
Avec toutes les particules des corps morts
Sous une autre forme, un autre sort
Rien, totalement, n'y dort
Se disséminant
Partout, sur la planète système Terre
Et aussi, partout, dans notre univers
Ainsi
Tout ce qui n'est plus
Tout en étant, n'est plus
N'est plus, tout en étant
Tout ce qui est mort, nous irradiant
Tout ce qui est mort, nous imbibant
Tout ce qui est mort, nous imprégnant
En toutes choses, en tous domaines
Tout se confondant, voilà, là, l'amen
Du passé, du présent, du futur
Du mou ou du dur
Niveaux différents en organisation aux nombreux modules
Particules, molécules, et au moindre bidule
Formes
Connues ou inconnues
Contraintes environnementales
Consortium des acides aminés
Du connu dans l'inconnu
De l'inconnu dans le connu
Et c'est forcé
Du réductionnisme, de la fausseté
De toute conception, de toute pensée
Et à part, et encore
Boire, manger, copuler, en mémoire de l'espèce
TOUT s'apprend
Du gentil comme du méchant
Apprentissage des automatismes
Apprentissage des déterminismes
Donc, il suffirait d'apprendre autrement !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Wokism, racialism, all that shit
Unifying, uniting, all fascisms
Feeding, sustaining, all fascisms
Renewing all racisms
Identity corporatism
You had to dare to do it
Disinformation Secret Service
With the better to reign, produce division
Substitute race struggle
To erase the class struggle
However, there is no race
Of that no trace
Only, the human race, the human species
And for all racism, what misfortune!
Hippocampus, amygdala
Emotions, memories
Of the limbic system that binds us together
Of the affectivity that rattles us
Drink, eat, copulate
With some affiliated relays
Of the hypothalamus, primary but vital functions
All this in regulation of our environmental niche
His family, his education, his socio-culture, of that, no horse
From all levels of organization to capital
Different apprenticeships
Different encodings
As if, it's certain
All the same
In the different
All different in the same
For all living
The same need for sleep
For all living
In the face of danger, be on the alert
What if, to paraphrase
anarchy theorist
harmony theorist
Fire ( 1830 - 1905 ) Elisée Reclus, forgotten geographer
"Anarchy is the highest expression of order"
Because
Knowledge of the social fact
And even if it seems trivial
Because
Knowledge of history in general
And even if it seems trivial
All this tending towards anarchy
But in reverse, ignorance
Is an accomplice to all totalitarianism
Of wars and capitalism
Capitalism is chaos
Bloodthirsty disorder knocking us out
Wars for territories to conquer
Wars for various resources to obtain
Of the wars that one cannot thus really curse
With artificial borders to never end!
Gold
Nothing is instinct
And as a memory, too, of the species, that's for sure
And apart from drinking, eating, copulating, everything can be learned
Determinisms, automatisms, of the present and of yesteryear
Automation through learning
Determinisms through learning
Learning about automatisms
Learning of determinisms
So from Texas
Which like California, became American
There was also (1836) Fort Alamo
Racists
Nationalists
A whole silly gathering
And Mexico which was thus amputated
Of his country, of a good half
And already
Being a foreigner in one's own country
Every country is like a colony
With a whole hidden story
With cleverness to explain it
Because every country
on conquests
Military or economic, is built
Where was built
With dominants and dominants at the head
To organize the whole thing insane
which can only condemn
And like hard labor
All the dominated, all the dominated
Themselves, themselves, dominating and dominating
Others dominated, others dominated
And so the circle is complete
Dominated by one, and by one or another, a dominant
And to condemn everything falsely
Notables and celebrities
Always, secret agents of complicity
That's why these agents are paid so well
So that the people are distracted and happy
Like a fake moisturizing remedy
As effective, as for the Earth, the volcano
Our lives, in estimate, at all being billed!
There is also
recipe for life
The sperm of comets and asteroids
Knowing how to replace all the wrinkles
ice, dust
From the geophysics of living bricks
Panspermia, hydrothermal seabed, and time
From the thermostat of the world of volcanoes
From the world of many worlds in incessant collisions
Finally, we are the thieves
With all the particles of dead bodies
In another form, another spell
Nothing, totally, sleeps there
spreading
Everywhere on planet earth system
And also, everywhere, in our universe
Thereby
All that is no longer
While being, is no longer
Is no longer, while being
All that's dead, irradiating us
All that died, soaking us
All that is dead, impregnating us
In all things, in all areas
Everything merging, here, there, the amen
Past, present, future
Soft or hard
Different levels in organization with many modules
Particles, molecules, and at the slightest thingy
Shapes
Known or unknown
Environmental constraints
Amino Acid Consortium
From the known to the unknown
From the unknown to the known
And it's forced
Of reductionism, of falsity
Of any conception, of any thought
And apart, and again
Drink, eat, copulate, in memory of the species
EVERYTHING can be learned
Good and bad
Learning about automatisms
Learning of determinisms
So, it would be enough to learn differently!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment