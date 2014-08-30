Wokisme, racialisme, tout ce merdisme

Unifiant, réunissant, tous les fascismes

Nourrissant, entretenant, tous les fascismes

Renouvelant tous les racismes

Du corporatisme identitaire

Il fallait oser le faire

Services secrets de désinformation

Avec pour mieux régner, produire de la division

Substituer la lutte des races

Pour gommer la lutte des classes

Il n'existe nonobstant aucune race

De cela aucune trace

Seulement, le genre humain, l'espèce humaine

Et pour tout racisme, quelle déveine !

Hippocampe, amygdale

Des émotions, des mémoires

Du système limbique qui nous imbrique

De l'affectivité qui nous râle

Du boire, manger, copuler

Avec quelques relais affiliés

De l'hypothalamus, fonctions primaires, mais vitales

Tout cela en régulation de notre niche environnementale

Sa famille, son éducation, sa socioculture, de cela, aucune cavale

De tous les niveaux d'organisation jusqu'au capital

Différents apprentissages

Différents codages

Comme si, c'est certain

Tout pareil

Dans le différent

Tout différent dans le pareil

Pour tout le vivant

Un même besoin de sommeil

Pour tout le vivant

Face au danger, être en éveil

Et si, pour paraphraser

Théoricien de l'anarchie

Théoricien de l'harmonie

Feu ( 1830 - 1905 ) Elisée Reclus, savant géographe oublié

" L'anarchie est la plus haute expression de l'ordre "

Car

La connaissance du fait social

Et même si cela paraît banal

Car

La connaissance de l'Histoire en général

Et même si cela paraît banal

Tout cela tendant à aller vers l'anarchie

Mais en sens inverse, l'ignorance

Est une complicité à tout totalitarisme

Des guerres et du capitalisme

Le capitalisme est un chaos

Du désordre sanguinaire nous mettant K.O

Des guerres pour des territoires à conquérir

Des guerres pour diverses ressources à obtenir

Des guerres que l'on ne peut ainsi vraiment maudire

Avec des frontières artificielles pour ne jamais en finir !

Or

Rien n'est d'instinct

Et comme une mémoire, aussi, de l'espèce, c'est certain

Et à part, boire, manger, copuler, tout s'apprend

Déterminismes, automatismes, du présent et de l'antan

Automatismes par un apprentissage

Déterminismes par un apprentissage

Apprentissage des automatismes

Apprentissage des déterminismes

Ainsi, du Texas

Qui comme la Californie, devint de l'américain

Il y eut d'ailleurs ( 1836 ) Fort Alamo

Des racistes

Des nationalistes

Tout un rassemblement idiot

Et le Mexique qui fut ainsi amputé

De son pays, d'une bonne moitié

Et déjà

Être étranger dans son propre pays

Chaque pays est comme une colonie

Avec toute une histoire cachée

Avec de l'habile pour l'expliciter

Car chaque pays

Sur des conquêtes

Militaires ou économiques, se construit

Ou s'est construit

Avec à la tête des dominantes et des dominants

Pour ainsi organiser le tout dément

Ce qui ne peut que condamner

Et comme aux travaux forcés

Toutes les dominées, tous les dominés

Eux-mêmes, elles-mêmes, dominantes et dominants

D'autres dominées, d'autres dominés

Et ainsi, la boucle est bouclée

Dominé de l'un, et d'un ou d'une autre, un dominant

Et pour tout condamner faussement

Notables et célébrités

Toujours, agents secrets de la complicité

Voilà pourquoi, ces agents sont si bien rémunérés

Pour qu'ainsi, le peuple soit distrait et content

Comme un remède faussement hydratant

Aussi efficace, que pour la Terre, le volcan

Nos vies, en devis, au tout se facturant !

Il y a aussi

De la recette pour la vie

Le sperme des comètes et des astéroïdes

Sachant remplacer toutes les rides

De la glace, de la poussière

De la géophysique des briques du vivant

Panspermie, fonds marins hydrothermaux, et du temps

Du thermostat du monde des volcans

Du monde des multiples mondes en d'incessantes collisions

Finalement, nous en sommes les larrons

Avec toutes les particules des corps morts

Sous une autre forme, un autre sort

Rien, totalement, n'y dort

Se disséminant

Partout, sur la planète système Terre

Et aussi, partout, dans notre univers

Ainsi

Tout ce qui n'est plus

Tout en étant, n'est plus

N'est plus, tout en étant

Tout ce qui est mort, nous irradiant

Tout ce qui est mort, nous imbibant

Tout ce qui est mort, nous imprégnant

En toutes choses, en tous domaines

Tout se confondant, voilà, là, l'amen

Du passé, du présent, du futur

Du mou ou du dur

Niveaux différents en organisation aux nombreux modules

Particules, molécules, et au moindre bidule

Formes

Connues ou inconnues

Contraintes environnementales

Consortium des acides aminés

Du connu dans l'inconnu

De l'inconnu dans le connu

Et c'est forcé

Du réductionnisme, de la fausseté

De toute conception, de toute pensée

Et à part, et encore

Boire, manger, copuler, en mémoire de l'espèce

TOUT s'apprend

Du gentil comme du méchant

Apprentissage des automatismes

Apprentissage des déterminismes

Donc, il suffirait d'apprendre autrement !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Wokism, racialism, all that shit

Unifying, uniting, all fascisms

Feeding, sustaining, all fascisms

Renewing all racisms

Identity corporatism

You had to dare to do it

Disinformation Secret Service

With the better to reign, produce division

Substitute race struggle

To erase the class struggle

However, there is no race

Of that no trace

Only, the human race, the human species

And for all racism, what misfortune!

Hippocampus, amygdala

Emotions, memories

Of the limbic system that binds us together

Of the affectivity that rattles us

Drink, eat, copulate

With some affiliated relays

Of the hypothalamus, primary but vital functions

All this in regulation of our environmental niche

His family, his education, his socio-culture, of that, no horse

From all levels of organization to capital

Different apprenticeships

Different encodings

As if, it's certain

All the same

In the different

All different in the same

For all living

The same need for sleep

For all living

In the face of danger, be on the alert

What if, to paraphrase

anarchy theorist

harmony theorist

Fire ( 1830 - 1905 ) Elisée Reclus, forgotten geographer

"Anarchy is the highest expression of order"

Because

Knowledge of the social fact

And even if it seems trivial

Because

Knowledge of history in general

And even if it seems trivial

All this tending towards anarchy

But in reverse, ignorance

Is an accomplice to all totalitarianism

Of wars and capitalism

Capitalism is chaos

Bloodthirsty disorder knocking us out

Wars for territories to conquer

Wars for various resources to obtain

Of the wars that one cannot thus really curse

With artificial borders to never end!

Gold

Nothing is instinct

And as a memory, too, of the species, that's for sure

And apart from drinking, eating, copulating, everything can be learned

Determinisms, automatisms, of the present and of yesteryear

Automation through learning

Determinisms through learning

Learning about automatisms

Learning of determinisms

So from Texas

Which like California, became American

There was also (1836) Fort Alamo

Racists

Nationalists

A whole silly gathering

And Mexico which was thus amputated

Of his country, of a good half

And already

Being a foreigner in one's own country

Every country is like a colony

With a whole hidden story

With cleverness to explain it

Because every country

on conquests

Military or economic, is built

Where was built

With dominants and dominants at the head

To organize the whole thing insane

which can only condemn

And like hard labor

All the dominated, all the dominated

Themselves, themselves, dominating and dominating

Others dominated, others dominated

And so the circle is complete

Dominated by one, and by one or another, a dominant

And to condemn everything falsely

Notables and celebrities

Always, secret agents of complicity

That's why these agents are paid so well

So that the people are distracted and happy

Like a fake moisturizing remedy

As effective, as for the Earth, the volcano

Our lives, in estimate, at all being billed!

There is also

recipe for life

The sperm of comets and asteroids

Knowing how to replace all the wrinkles

ice, dust

From the geophysics of living bricks

Panspermia, hydrothermal seabed, and time

From the thermostat of the world of volcanoes

From the world of many worlds in incessant collisions

Finally, we are the thieves

With all the particles of dead bodies

In another form, another spell

Nothing, totally, sleeps there

spreading

Everywhere on planet earth system

And also, everywhere, in our universe

Thereby

All that is no longer

While being, is no longer

Is no longer, while being

All that's dead, irradiating us

All that died, soaking us

All that is dead, impregnating us

In all things, in all areas

Everything merging, here, there, the amen

Past, present, future

Soft or hard

Different levels in organization with many modules

Particles, molecules, and at the slightest thingy

Shapes

Known or unknown

Environmental constraints

Amino Acid Consortium

From the known to the unknown

From the unknown to the known

And it's forced

Of reductionism, of falsity

Of any conception, of any thought

And apart, and again

Drink, eat, copulate, in memory of the species

EVERYTHING can be learned

Good and bad

Learning about automatisms

Learning of determinisms

So, it would be enough to learn differently!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )