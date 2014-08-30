Paraphysique de la liberté

Dans tous les corridors

Il y a des feu Georg Cantor

De l'infini du fini

Du fini de l'infini

Mais tout dépend

Des niveaux d'organisation

Et de ce que l'on ne sait pas

Et ainsi, nous tournons en rond

Ce qui est vrai dans l'infiniment petit

De la physique quantique chérie

Ne l'est pas forcément dans le plus grand

Déjà, dans feu Durruti, c'est pas pareil

Et encore moins dans feu Marinetti, rien n'est formel

De la matière, pour d'autres évènements

Des particules traversent les murs

Voilà qui est sûr

Les humains ne le peuvent

Et même si tout est étroitement relié

Chaque niveau d'organisation, se remarque, dans sa spécificité

Même si absolument tout est rigoureusement déterminé

Le principe de l'indéterminé étant lui-même déterminé

Par des processus que nous ne savons pas déterminer

Cela est tout bêtement l'indétermination du déterminé

Où l'indétermination est déterminée, par ce nous ne savons déterminer

Le principe d'incertitude est donc déterminé

Par toutes les incertitudes du déterminé

Qui sont les certitudes de l'incertitude

Il n'y a pas plus grande illusion, que la liberté

Plus nous croyons en la liberté

Et plus nous nous en éloignons

Moins nous croyons en la liberté

Et plus nous nous en rapprochons

En vérité, l'on ne fait jamais ce que l'on veut

En vérité, l'on fait toujours ce que l'on peut

Ainsi, si nous arrêtions de boire

Du vin, de l'alcool, des boissons sucrées

Et tout ce qui va avec cette foire

Et donc, dans ce secteur, plus besoin de travailler

Toutes nos dépendances

Sont nos aliénations

Toutes nos croyances

Sont nos illusions

Boire de l'alcool ? fumer des cigarettes ? à quoi bon ?

Certes, et quoi que nous fassions

Nous participons à l'aliénation

Des corps et des esprits, à des degrés divers

De sept milliards d'habitants et habitantes, qui font l'enfer

Jamais plus, nous ne vivrons aussi longtemps

Que Lucette Almanzor, présentement cent ans

La veuve de feu Céline, ou de Michèle Morgan

Et ses 92 ans, ou encore, les 95 ans de Suzy Delair

Ou bien encore, les 95 ans de Danielle Darrieux

Aux yeux encore si radieux

Et encore les 87 ans de ma mère

Elles sont l'endurance

Dans le marathon de la vie

Toujours, elles sont pleines de bonhomie

Loin derrière, nous sommes aujourd'hui

Des jours anciens, nous avons la mélancolie

La vie est en prison

La politique la saccage

La politique met tout en cage

L'anarchie serait le moindre mal

Chaque être humain, responsable, loyal

L'anarchie, dans un premier temps

Pour aller toujours de l'avant

Être inconnu est une grande jouissance

Être connu est une terrible impuissance

Être inconnu, c'est être tout le monde

Être connu, c'est être personne

Le vrai paradoxe, n'est pas un paradoxe

Le faux paradoxe, est un paradoxe

Nous mettons dans les mots

Notre histoire personnelle

Et tout notre conditionnement

Aucun mot n'est neutre et impersonnel

Chaque mot est une histoire

Comme chaque peuple est une histoire

Et toutes les petites histoires font la grande Histoire

C'est tout cela qui construit

C'est tout cela qui détruit

C'est tout cela qui fait la guerre

C'est tout cela qui fait la paix

Tout ceci qui fait nos constructions

Ce qui est dans nos têtes, fait nos maisons

L'architecture de nos édifices

Est la projection architecturale, de nos cerveaux à idées fixes

C'est une même et seule chose

Et le dire, moi je l'ose

La liberté

Sait qu'il n'existe pas de liberté

Pour aucune parenté

La liberté

Sait qu'il n'y a aucun choix

Et en quoi que ce soit

Tout ceci est très inconvenant

Tout ceci est très dérangeant

Cela est intempestif, pas dans le temps

Et cela ne rentre pas dans le signifiant

L'on va encore dire que je suis dingue

Que je suis un pauvre baltringue

Peu, je m'en soucie, de la sorte

Comme je ris, de mes mauvaises notes !

Ainsi, voici l'écriture invisible

Encore plus cocasse, que l'homme invisible

S'il y a du hasard en mécanique quantique

Il n'y a aucun hasard en mécanique classique

Ce sont des niveaux d'organisation complètement différents

A l'échelle du physicien

Et à l'échelle de l'humain

Même si tout y participe

Même si tout en est le principe

Comme l'adulte colonise l'enfant

Comme l'homme colonise la femme

Nous sommes tous et toutes dans l'infâme

C'est la vérité, le signaler n'est pas méchant

Comme le docteur Cyrus Irampour

Pour la transdisciplinarité, il faut être pour !

Vous voulez l'harmonie sur Terre

Et l'on vous traite de mystique

Vous voulez l'enfer sur Terre

Et l'on vous encense, comme pragmatique

Ainsi, les humains sont vos frères

C'est ainsi, parmi certains libertaires

Pour le malheur, des humains, ils font des prières

Toujours, vous préférez des gens comme feu Henry Ford

Qui finançait le régime nazi

Moi, je préfère des savants, comme feu Lewis Mumford

Et toute la lucidité de son histoire de la technologie

Mais nous sommes tous et toutes

Dans la folie des mots, des livres, des films

Qui de nous, se foutent

Et qui avec nos vies, ne riment

Le sexe fort, c'est la femme

Le sexe faible, c'est l'homme

C'est tellement évident, en somme

Qui ne le sait, devrait avoir un blâme

Balayons avec le faubert

Dans notre tête pleine de poussière

Depuis des générations et des générations

Nous reproduisons les mêmes comportements

Programmés, engrammés, conditionnés, c'est dément !

Disputes, conflits, tensions, agressivité, c'est sempiternel

De l'atome à l'étoile, l'éternité fondue

Et de tous les individus

Qui font la société si cruelle

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

In all the corridors

There are late Georg Cantor

From the infinite to the finite

From the end of infinity

But it all depends

Levels of organization

And what we don't know

And so we go around in circles

What is true in the infinitely small

Sweet quantum physics

Is not necessarily in the greatest

Already, in late Durruti, it's not the same

And even less in the late Marinetti, nothing is formal

Material, for other events

Particles pass through the walls

That is certain

Humans can't

And even though everything is closely connected

Each level of organization is noticeable, in its specificity

Even if absolutely everything is rigorously determined

The principle of the indeterminate being itself determined

By processes that we do not know how to determine

This is quite simply the indeterminacy of the determined

Where indetermination is determined, by this we do not know how to determine

The uncertainty principle is thus determined

Through all the uncertainties of the determined

Who are the certainties of uncertainty

There's no greater illusion, than freedom

The more we believe in freedom

And the further we go

The less we believe in freedom

And the closer we get

In truth, we never do what we want

In truth, we always do what we can

So if we stopped drinking

Wine, alcohol, sugary drinks

And everything that goes with this fair

And so, in this sector, there is no longer any need to work

All our dependencies

Are our alienations

All our beliefs

Are our illusions

To drink alcohol ? smoke cigarettes? what's the point ?

Certainly, and whatever we do

We participate in alienation

Bodies and minds, to varying degrees

Of seven billion inhabitants, who make hell

Never again, we'll live this long

That Lucette Almanzor, now a hundred years old

The widow of the late Céline, or Michèle Morgan

And her 92 years, or the 95 years of Suzy Delair

Or even, the 95 years of Danielle Darrieux

With eyes still so radiant

And still the 87 years of my mother

They are endurance

In the marathon of life

Always, they are full of bonhomie

Far behind we are today

From the old days we have melancholy

life is in jail

Politics trash it

Politics puts everything in a cage

Anarchy would be the lesser evil

Every human being, responsible, loyal

Anarchy at first

To always move forward

Being unknown is a great pleasure

To be famous is a terrible impotence

To be unknown is to be everyone

To be famous is to be nobody

The real paradox, is not a paradox

The false paradox, is a paradox

We put into words

Our personal story

And all our conditioning

No word is neutral and impersonal

Every word is a story

As each people is a story

And all the little stories make the big story

It is all this that builds

It's all that destroys

It's all this that makes war

It's all this that makes peace

All this that makes our constructions

What's in our heads, makes our homes

The architecture of our buildings

Is the architectural projection, of our brains with fixed ideas

It's one and only thing

And say it, I dare

Freedom

Know that there is no freedom

For no kinship

Freedom

Knows there's no choice

And in whatever

This is all very inappropriate

This is all very disturbing

This is untimely, not in time

And that doesn't fit into the signifier

People will still say that I'm crazy

That I'm a poor baltringue

Little, I care, so

How I laugh at my bad grades!

So here is the invisible writing

Even funnier than the invisible man

If there is chance in quantum mechanics

There are no coincidences in classical mechanics

They are completely different levels of organization

At the scale of the physicist

And on a human scale

Even if everything is involved

Even if everything is the principle

As the adult colonizes the child

As the man colonizes the woman

We are all in the infamous

It's the truth, reporting it isn't mean

Like Doctor Cyrus Irampour

For transdisciplinarity, you have to be for it!

You want harmony on earth

And you are called a mystic

You want hell on earth

And we praise you, as pragmatic

So humans are your brothers

It is thus, among certain libertarians

Unfortunately, humans, they make prayers

Still, you prefer people like the late Henry Ford

Who financed the Nazi regime

Me, I prefer scholars, like the late Lewis Mumford

And all the lucidity of its history of technology

But we are all

In the madness of words, books, movies

Who of us, don't give a damn

And who with our lives, don't rhyme

The stronger sex is the woman

The weaker sex is the man

It's so obvious, in short

Who doesn't know, should have blame

Let's sweep with the faubert

In our head full of dust

For generations and generations

We reproduce the same behaviors

Programmed, programmed, conditioned, it's insane!

Disputes, conflicts, tensions, aggressiveness, it's endless

From atom to star, melted eternity

And of all individuals

Who make society so cruel

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )