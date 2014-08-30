Paraphysique de la liberté
Dans tous les corridors
Il y a des feu Georg Cantor
De l'infini du fini
Du fini de l'infini
Mais tout dépend
Des niveaux d'organisation
Et de ce que l'on ne sait pas
Et ainsi, nous tournons en rond
Ce qui est vrai dans l'infiniment petit
De la physique quantique chérie
Ne l'est pas forcément dans le plus grand
Déjà, dans feu Durruti, c'est pas pareil
Et encore moins dans feu Marinetti, rien n'est formel
De la matière, pour d'autres évènements
Des particules traversent les murs
Voilà qui est sûr
Les humains ne le peuvent
Et même si tout est étroitement relié
Chaque niveau d'organisation, se remarque, dans sa spécificité
Même si absolument tout est rigoureusement déterminé
Le principe de l'indéterminé étant lui-même déterminé
Par des processus que nous ne savons pas déterminer
Cela est tout bêtement l'indétermination du déterminé
Où l'indétermination est déterminée, par ce nous ne savons déterminer
Le principe d'incertitude est donc déterminé
Par toutes les incertitudes du déterminé
Qui sont les certitudes de l'incertitude
Il n'y a pas plus grande illusion, que la liberté
Plus nous croyons en la liberté
Et plus nous nous en éloignons
Moins nous croyons en la liberté
Et plus nous nous en rapprochons
En vérité, l'on ne fait jamais ce que l'on veut
En vérité, l'on fait toujours ce que l'on peut
Ainsi, si nous arrêtions de boire
Du vin, de l'alcool, des boissons sucrées
Et tout ce qui va avec cette foire
Et donc, dans ce secteur, plus besoin de travailler
Toutes nos dépendances
Sont nos aliénations
Toutes nos croyances
Sont nos illusions
Boire de l'alcool ? fumer des cigarettes ? à quoi bon ?
Certes, et quoi que nous fassions
Nous participons à l'aliénation
Des corps et des esprits, à des degrés divers
De sept milliards d'habitants et habitantes, qui font l'enfer
Jamais plus, nous ne vivrons aussi longtemps
Que Lucette Almanzor, présentement cent ans
La veuve de feu Céline, ou de Michèle Morgan
Et ses 92 ans, ou encore, les 95 ans de Suzy Delair
Ou bien encore, les 95 ans de Danielle Darrieux
Aux yeux encore si radieux
Et encore les 87 ans de ma mère
Elles sont l'endurance
Dans le marathon de la vie
Toujours, elles sont pleines de bonhomie
Loin derrière, nous sommes aujourd'hui
Des jours anciens, nous avons la mélancolie
La vie est en prison
La politique la saccage
La politique met tout en cage
L'anarchie serait le moindre mal
Chaque être humain, responsable, loyal
L'anarchie, dans un premier temps
Pour aller toujours de l'avant
Être inconnu est une grande jouissance
Être connu est une terrible impuissance
Être inconnu, c'est être tout le monde
Être connu, c'est être personne
Le vrai paradoxe, n'est pas un paradoxe
Le faux paradoxe, est un paradoxe
Nous mettons dans les mots
Notre histoire personnelle
Et tout notre conditionnement
Aucun mot n'est neutre et impersonnel
Chaque mot est une histoire
Comme chaque peuple est une histoire
Et toutes les petites histoires font la grande Histoire
C'est tout cela qui construit
C'est tout cela qui détruit
C'est tout cela qui fait la guerre
C'est tout cela qui fait la paix
Tout ceci qui fait nos constructions
Ce qui est dans nos têtes, fait nos maisons
L'architecture de nos édifices
Est la projection architecturale, de nos cerveaux à idées fixes
C'est une même et seule chose
Et le dire, moi je l'ose
La liberté
Sait qu'il n'existe pas de liberté
Pour aucune parenté
La liberté
Sait qu'il n'y a aucun choix
Et en quoi que ce soit
Tout ceci est très inconvenant
Tout ceci est très dérangeant
Cela est intempestif, pas dans le temps
Et cela ne rentre pas dans le signifiant
L'on va encore dire que je suis dingue
Que je suis un pauvre baltringue
Peu, je m'en soucie, de la sorte
Comme je ris, de mes mauvaises notes !
Ainsi, voici l'écriture invisible
Encore plus cocasse, que l'homme invisible
S'il y a du hasard en mécanique quantique
Il n'y a aucun hasard en mécanique classique
Ce sont des niveaux d'organisation complètement différents
A l'échelle du physicien
Et à l'échelle de l'humain
Même si tout y participe
Même si tout en est le principe
Comme l'adulte colonise l'enfant
Comme l'homme colonise la femme
Nous sommes tous et toutes dans l'infâme
C'est la vérité, le signaler n'est pas méchant
Comme le docteur Cyrus Irampour
Pour la transdisciplinarité, il faut être pour !
Vous voulez l'harmonie sur Terre
Et l'on vous traite de mystique
Vous voulez l'enfer sur Terre
Et l'on vous encense, comme pragmatique
Ainsi, les humains sont vos frères
C'est ainsi, parmi certains libertaires
Pour le malheur, des humains, ils font des prières
Toujours, vous préférez des gens comme feu Henry Ford
Qui finançait le régime nazi
Moi, je préfère des savants, comme feu Lewis Mumford
Et toute la lucidité de son histoire de la technologie
Mais nous sommes tous et toutes
Dans la folie des mots, des livres, des films
Qui de nous, se foutent
Et qui avec nos vies, ne riment
Le sexe fort, c'est la femme
Le sexe faible, c'est l'homme
C'est tellement évident, en somme
Qui ne le sait, devrait avoir un blâme
Balayons avec le faubert
Dans notre tête pleine de poussière
Depuis des générations et des générations
Nous reproduisons les mêmes comportements
Programmés, engrammés, conditionnés, c'est dément !
Disputes, conflits, tensions, agressivité, c'est sempiternel
De l'atome à l'étoile, l'éternité fondue
Et de tous les individus
Qui font la société si cruelle
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
In all the corridors
There are late Georg Cantor
From the infinite to the finite
From the end of infinity
But it all depends
Levels of organization
And what we don't know
And so we go around in circles
What is true in the infinitely small
Sweet quantum physics
Is not necessarily in the greatest
Already, in late Durruti, it's not the same
And even less in the late Marinetti, nothing is formal
Material, for other events
Particles pass through the walls
That is certain
Humans can't
And even though everything is closely connected
Each level of organization is noticeable, in its specificity
Even if absolutely everything is rigorously determined
The principle of the indeterminate being itself determined
By processes that we do not know how to determine
This is quite simply the indeterminacy of the determined
Where indetermination is determined, by this we do not know how to determine
The uncertainty principle is thus determined
Through all the uncertainties of the determined
Who are the certainties of uncertainty
There's no greater illusion, than freedom
The more we believe in freedom
And the further we go
The less we believe in freedom
And the closer we get
In truth, we never do what we want
In truth, we always do what we can
So if we stopped drinking
Wine, alcohol, sugary drinks
And everything that goes with this fair
And so, in this sector, there is no longer any need to work
All our dependencies
Are our alienations
All our beliefs
Are our illusions
To drink alcohol ? smoke cigarettes? what's the point ?
Certainly, and whatever we do
We participate in alienation
Bodies and minds, to varying degrees
Of seven billion inhabitants, who make hell
Never again, we'll live this long
That Lucette Almanzor, now a hundred years old
The widow of the late Céline, or Michèle Morgan
And her 92 years, or the 95 years of Suzy Delair
Or even, the 95 years of Danielle Darrieux
With eyes still so radiant
And still the 87 years of my mother
They are endurance
In the marathon of life
Always, they are full of bonhomie
Far behind we are today
From the old days we have melancholy
life is in jail
Politics trash it
Politics puts everything in a cage
Anarchy would be the lesser evil
Every human being, responsible, loyal
Anarchy at first
To always move forward
Being unknown is a great pleasure
To be famous is a terrible impotence
To be unknown is to be everyone
To be famous is to be nobody
The real paradox, is not a paradox
The false paradox, is a paradox
We put into words
Our personal story
And all our conditioning
No word is neutral and impersonal
Every word is a story
As each people is a story
And all the little stories make the big story
It is all this that builds
It's all that destroys
It's all this that makes war
It's all this that makes peace
All this that makes our constructions
What's in our heads, makes our homes
The architecture of our buildings
Is the architectural projection, of our brains with fixed ideas
It's one and only thing
And say it, I dare
Freedom
Know that there is no freedom
For no kinship
Freedom
Knows there's no choice
And in whatever
This is all very inappropriate
This is all very disturbing
This is untimely, not in time
And that doesn't fit into the signifier
People will still say that I'm crazy
That I'm a poor baltringue
Little, I care, so
How I laugh at my bad grades!
So here is the invisible writing
Even funnier than the invisible man
If there is chance in quantum mechanics
There are no coincidences in classical mechanics
They are completely different levels of organization
At the scale of the physicist
And on a human scale
Even if everything is involved
Even if everything is the principle
As the adult colonizes the child
As the man colonizes the woman
We are all in the infamous
It's the truth, reporting it isn't mean
Like Doctor Cyrus Irampour
For transdisciplinarity, you have to be for it!
You want harmony on earth
And you are called a mystic
You want hell on earth
And we praise you, as pragmatic
So humans are your brothers
It is thus, among certain libertarians
Unfortunately, humans, they make prayers
Still, you prefer people like the late Henry Ford
Who financed the Nazi regime
Me, I prefer scholars, like the late Lewis Mumford
And all the lucidity of its history of technology
But we are all
In the madness of words, books, movies
Who of us, don't give a damn
And who with our lives, don't rhyme
The stronger sex is the woman
The weaker sex is the man
It's so obvious, in short
Who doesn't know, should have blame
Let's sweep with the faubert
In our head full of dust
For generations and generations
We reproduce the same behaviors
Programmed, programmed, conditioned, it's insane!
Disputes, conflicts, tensions, aggressiveness, it's endless
From atom to star, melted eternity
And of all individuals
Who make society so cruel
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
