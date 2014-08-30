Le sexe de la femme
Chaque sexe de femme
Est un bijou qui dort
Chaque sexe de femme
Est un magnifique trésor
Où l'hymen, ne sort jamais dehors
Jusqu'au jour, où l'on y fait un sort
L'urologue Gérard Zwang, en fut le chantre
De ce diamant caché, au bas du ventre
Certains sont plus beaux que d'autres
Mais avec délice, l'on s'y vautre
Parfois, ce sont des fontaines
Que nos bouches avides malmènent
Et même quand le sang en sort
Cela n'est jamais dégoûtant
Mais bien souvent charmant
D'ailleurs, les belles vulves
Ne font pas toujours les beaux seins
Comme les jolis visages
Ne font pas forcément de beaux vagins
Le sexe de la femme
Est une grotte ornée
Que la langue aime lécher
Que le nez aime étudier
Et quoi de plus fantastique
Dans l'univers, qu'un sexe de femme, mirifique ?
Et quoi de plus émouvant
Dans la galaxie, que deux nichons, magnifiques ?
Nous ne savons pas
Nous émerveiller de nos corps
Nous ne savons pas
Nous faire jouir de nos corps
Nous ne savons pas
Boire les jus de nos corps
Beaux ou laids
Avec ou sans lait
Les organes, sexuels ou pas, du corps humain
Restent les plus malins
Et ils nous font des danses
Quand ils entrent en transe
La santé, c'est le silence des organes
Le malheur, c'est d'en être un profane
Et quand la fée libido est en prison
C'est la violence partout, avec tous ses horions
Patrice Faubert (1993) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Each sex of woman
Is a jewel that sleeps
Each sex of woman
Is a magnificent treasure
Where the hymen, never come out
Until the day, when we make a spell
The urologist Gérard Zwang, was the cantor
Of this hidden diamond, at the bottom of the belly
Some are prettier than others
But with delight, we wallow in it
Sometimes they are fountains
That our greedy mouths manhandle
And even when the blood comes out
It's never disgusting
But often charming
Besides, the beautiful vulvas
Beautiful breasts don't always make
Like the pretty faces
Do not necessarily make beautiful vaginas
The sex of the woman
Is an ornate cave
That the tongue likes to lick
That the nose likes to study
And what could be more fantastic
In the universe, only one woman's sex, marvelous?
And what could be more moving
In the galaxy, only two beautiful tits?
We do not know
Marvel at our bodies
We do not know
Make us enjoy our bodies
We do not know
Drink the juices of our bodies
beautiful or ugly
With or without milk
The organs, sexual or not, of the human body
Remain the smartest
And they make us dance
When they go into a trance
Health is the silence of the organs
The misfortune is to be a profane
And when the libido fairy is in prison
It's violence everywhere, with all its blows
