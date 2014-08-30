Chaque sexe de femme

Est un bijou qui dort

Chaque sexe de femme

Est un magnifique trésor

Où l'hymen, ne sort jamais dehors

Jusqu'au jour, où l'on y fait un sort

L'urologue Gérard Zwang, en fut le chantre

De ce diamant caché, au bas du ventre

Certains sont plus beaux que d'autres

Mais avec délice, l'on s'y vautre

Parfois, ce sont des fontaines

Que nos bouches avides malmènent

Et même quand le sang en sort

Cela n'est jamais dégoûtant

Mais bien souvent charmant

D'ailleurs, les belles vulves

Ne font pas toujours les beaux seins

Comme les jolis visages

Ne font pas forcément de beaux vagins

Le sexe de la femme

Est une grotte ornée

Que la langue aime lécher

Que le nez aime étudier

Et quoi de plus fantastique

Dans l'univers, qu'un sexe de femme, mirifique ?

Et quoi de plus émouvant

Dans la galaxie, que deux nichons, magnifiques ?

Nous ne savons pas

Nous émerveiller de nos corps

Nous ne savons pas

Nous faire jouir de nos corps

Nous ne savons pas

Boire les jus de nos corps

Beaux ou laids

Avec ou sans lait

Les organes, sexuels ou pas, du corps humain

Restent les plus malins

Et ils nous font des danses

Quand ils entrent en transe

La santé, c'est le silence des organes

Le malheur, c'est d'en être un profane

Et quand la fée libido est en prison

C'est la violence partout, avec tous ses horions

Patrice Faubert (1993) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Each sex of woman

Is a jewel that sleeps

Each sex of woman

Is a magnificent treasure

Where the hymen, never come out

Until the day, when we make a spell

The urologist Gérard Zwang, was the cantor

Of this hidden diamond, at the bottom of the belly

Some are prettier than others

But with delight, we wallow in it

Sometimes they are fountains

That our greedy mouths manhandle

And even when the blood comes out

It's never disgusting

But often charming

Besides, the beautiful vulvas

Beautiful breasts don't always make

Like the pretty faces

Do not necessarily make beautiful vaginas

The sex of the woman

Is an ornate cave

That the tongue likes to lick

That the nose likes to study

And what could be more fantastic

In the universe, only one woman's sex, marvelous?

And what could be more moving

In the galaxy, only two beautiful tits?

We do not know

Marvel at our bodies

We do not know

Make us enjoy our bodies

We do not know

Drink the juices of our bodies

beautiful or ugly

With or without milk

The organs, sexual or not, of the human body

Remain the smartest

And they make us dance

When they go into a trance

Health is the silence of the organs

The misfortune is to be a profane

And when the libido fairy is in prison

It's violence everywhere, with all its blows

Patrice Faubert (1993) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )