Paraphysique du revolving habitus
Neige industrielle
Culture industrielle
Au tout industriel
Système lymphatique
Système glymphatique
Du privilège immunologique
Plasticité des réseaux corticaux
Via une synaptogenèse industrialisée, c'est idiot
De toute une écritoire
Que l'on peut croire
Quand toute personne autre que soi
Est une inconnue à soi
Cela va de soi
Chaque personne
Avec ses secrets
Chaque personne
Avec ses souhaits
Dans chaque enfance
Dans chaque adolescence
Dans la maturité
Avec ou sans altérité
Et puis, finalement
Savoir que l'on n'est pas libre
C'est cela être libre
Croire
Que l'on est libre
C'est justement ne pas être libre
Non pas ce que nous disons
Mais pourquoi
Nous le disons
Non pas
Ce que nous pensons
Mais pourquoi
Nous le pensons
Non pas
Ce que nous faisons
Mais pourquoi
Nous le faisons !
Tout procédant d'un conditionnement
Et bien sûr, selon chaque temps
Des individus aux sociétés, rien d'esbaudissant
Avec ce que nous devons croire
Avec ce que nous ne devons pas croire
Avec ce que nous pouvons tolérer
Avec ce que nous ne devons pas tolérer
La propagande du pouvoir
Le pouvoir de la propagande
Pour ou contre
Le pour du contre
Le contre du pour
Comme pour les vaccins
Déjà, dans le passé lointain
Feu ( 1729 - 1796 ) Catherine II de Russie
De la variole, elle releva le défi
De feu ( 1749 - 1823 ) Edward Jenner, elle eut confiance en lui
Quand de montrer l'exemple, il s'agit
Le système immunitaire
Ne pourrait être efficient et débonnaire
Que dans une société d'autogestion égalitaire
Que dans une société de type libertaire
Qui serait, fraternelle, partageuse, révolutionnaire
Sans toutes les mystiques des chefs ou des leaders
Des Napoléon, Lénine, Hitler, Staline, Mussolini, Pétain
Et avec l'éducation autoritaire, toujours, l'on y revient
De la dévotion aveugle, c'est fatal
Cela est comme un liquide sociétal
Avec les mêmes affaires dans la malle
Et pour la vie vraiment épanouie, c'est que dalle !
Toute une fabrique de gens toxiques
Quand tous et toutes s'intoxiquent
Et là, pas de liquide interstitiel
Des cellules du corps éliminant les déchets toxiques
Ceux-là vont en s'éliminant
Les autres, hélas, vont en se renforçant
L'encéphale, lui, le plus consommant
A son propre liquide cérébro-spinal
N'éradiquant pas, nonobstant, les maladies mentales
Tout s'articulant
Par des niveaux d'organisation différents
Cependant
Chaque niveau d'organisation se complétant
Et ce, de la particule aux univers
Tout se copulant sans l'amer
Aucune quelconquerie, tout y est important
Certes, avec des fonctions bien différentes
Mais sans aucune hiérarchie complaisante
Avec du petit nombre
Avec du grand nombre
Comme les petits crustacés copépodes
Si petits petits, si nombreux nombreux, toujours à la mode
Hélas, comme aussi
La fabrique des partenariats
Au bon sens, souvent, des parias
De l'international, halte, qui va là ?
De la pollution connue
De la pollution inconnue
Les banques les financent
Les banques en sont la romance
Du gaz plus polluant que le charbon
De l'économique au tout poison
De toute une production !
Criminels climatiques
Criminels économiques
Criminels politiques
Criminels scientifiques
Et toutes la complicité artistique
Femmes, hommes, toute une clique
De la production des crimes
Les crimes de la production
Dring dring
Revolving
Toute une assuétude à la technologie
Et à chaque heure, l'on enfile son habit
Pénétrant tous les habitus
En toutes les classes sociales, un même rictus
Et, sur une pierre tombale
Oui, elle est décrochée, la timbale
Ci-gît la vie
Et dans mon lacunaire
Jamais, ouf, ne peut s'édifier un bréviaire
Quand rien de l'ancien temps
Ne disparaît jamais complètement
Ainsi
Dans le Pacifique avec l'ancien franc
Quand, néanmoins, sonne le carillon de l'effondrement
Des effectifs dans les espèces
Et c'est à tant ou tant de pour cent
Avec bientôt une dernière messe
Quand il faudrait réinventer le festif
Avec tout un constat vraiment carminatif
De tous nos esprits violés, abandonnés
Comme les enfants de l'Allemagne en 1946
Enfants sans les pères, abandons forcés
Enfants issus du viol des alliés et beaucoup adoptés
D'un pays l'autre, récupérés puis transférés !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Industrial snow
industrial culture
At all industrial
Lymphatic system
Glymphatic system
Immunological privilege
Plasticity of cortical networks
Via an industrialized synaptogenesis, it's silly
From a whole writing desk
that we can believe
When anyone other than yourself
Is a stranger to herself
Needless to say
Each person
With its secrets
Each person
With his wishes
In every childhood
In every teenage
In maturity
With or without otherness
And then, finally
To know that we are not free
This is being free
To believe
That we are free
It is precisely not to be free
Not what we say
But why
We say it
Not
what we think
But why
We think so
Not
What we do
But why
We are doing it !
Anything proceeding from conditioning
And of course, according to each time
From individuals to companies, nothing stunning
With what we must believe
With what we must not believe
With what we can tolerate
With what we must not tolerate
The propaganda of power
The power of propaganda
For or against
The pros and cons
The cons of the pros
As with vaccines
Already in the distant past
Late ( 1729 - 1796 ) Catherine II of Russia
From smallpox, she took up the challenge
From the late (1749 - 1823) Edward Jenner, she trusted him
When leading by example, it's about
The immune system
Couldn't be efficient and good-natured
Than in a society of egalitarian self-management
Than in a libertarian type society
Who would be, fraternal, sharing, revolutionary
Without all the mystiques of chiefs or leaders
Of Napoleon, Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Pétain
And with authoritarian education, we always come back to it
Blind devotion, it's fatal
It's like a societal liquid
With the same things in the trunk
And for the truly fulfilled life, it's just shit!
A whole factory of toxic people
When everyone is intoxicated
And there, no interstitial fluid
Body cells eliminating toxic waste
These go by eliminating themselves
The others, alas, are getting stronger
The brain, the most consuming
Has its own cerebrospinal fluid
Not eradicating, notwithstanding, mental illnesses
Everything is articulated
By different levels of organization
However
Each level of organization complementing each other
And this, from the particle to the universes
Everything copulating without the bitter
No nonsense, everything is important
Certainly, with very different functions
But without any complacent hierarchy
With few
With many
Like small copepod crustaceans
So small small, so many many, always in fashion
Alas, as also
The making of partnerships
In common sense, often outcasts
International, halt, who goes there?
Known pollution
Unknown pollution
The banks finance them
Banks are the romance
Gas more polluting than coal
From economy to all poison
From a whole production!
Climate Criminals
Economic Criminals
Political criminals
Scientific Criminals
And all the artistic complicity
Women, men, a whole clique
Of the production of crimes
The crimes of production
ring ring
Revolving
A whole addiction to technology
And every hour, we put on our clothes
Penetrating all habits
In all social classes, the same grin
And, on a tombstone
Yes, it is unhooked, the kettledrum
Here lies life
And in my gap
Never, phew, can a breviary be built
When nothing from the old days
Never completely disappears
Thereby
In the Pacific with the old franc
When, nevertheless, the chimes of collapse ring
Numbers in species
And it's so or so percent
With soon a last mass
When it would be necessary to reinvent the festive
With a truly carminative statement
Of all our minds violated, abandoned
Like the children of Germany in 1946
Children without fathers, forced abandonment
Children resulting from the rape of allies and many adopted
From one country to another, recovered then transferred!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
