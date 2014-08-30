Paraphysique du revolving habitus

Neige industrielle

Culture industrielle

Au tout industriel

Système lymphatique

Système glymphatique

Du privilège immunologique

Plasticité des réseaux corticaux

Via une synaptogenèse industrialisée, c'est idiot

De toute une écritoire

Que l'on peut croire

Quand toute personne autre que soi

Est une inconnue à soi

Cela va de soi

Chaque personne

Avec ses secrets

Chaque personne

Avec ses souhaits

Dans chaque enfance

Dans chaque adolescence

Dans la maturité

Avec ou sans altérité

Et puis, finalement

Savoir que l'on n'est pas libre

C'est cela être libre

Croire

Que l'on est libre

C'est justement ne pas être libre

Non pas ce que nous disons

Mais pourquoi

Nous le disons

Non pas

Ce que nous pensons

Mais pourquoi

Nous le pensons

Non pas

Ce que nous faisons

Mais pourquoi

Nous le faisons !

Tout procédant d'un conditionnement

Et bien sûr, selon chaque temps

Des individus aux sociétés, rien d'esbaudissant

Avec ce que nous devons croire

Avec ce que nous ne devons pas croire

Avec ce que nous pouvons tolérer

Avec ce que nous ne devons pas tolérer

La propagande du pouvoir

Le pouvoir de la propagande

Pour ou contre

Le pour du contre

Le contre du pour

Comme pour les vaccins

Déjà, dans le passé lointain

Feu ( 1729 - 1796 ) Catherine II de Russie

De la variole, elle releva le défi

De feu ( 1749 - 1823 ) Edward Jenner, elle eut confiance en lui

Quand de montrer l'exemple, il s'agit

Le système immunitaire

Ne pourrait être efficient et débonnaire

Que dans une société d'autogestion égalitaire

Que dans une société de type libertaire

Qui serait, fraternelle, partageuse, révolutionnaire

Sans toutes les mystiques des chefs ou des leaders

Des Napoléon, Lénine, Hitler, Staline, Mussolini, Pétain

Et avec l'éducation autoritaire, toujours, l'on y revient

De la dévotion aveugle, c'est fatal

Cela est comme un liquide sociétal

Avec les mêmes affaires dans la malle

Et pour la vie vraiment épanouie, c'est que dalle !

Toute une fabrique de gens toxiques

Quand tous et toutes s'intoxiquent

Et là, pas de liquide interstitiel

Des cellules du corps éliminant les déchets toxiques

Ceux-là vont en s'éliminant

Les autres, hélas, vont en se renforçant

L'encéphale, lui, le plus consommant

A son propre liquide cérébro-spinal

N'éradiquant pas, nonobstant, les maladies mentales

Tout s'articulant

Par des niveaux d'organisation différents

Cependant

Chaque niveau d'organisation se complétant

Et ce, de la particule aux univers

Tout se copulant sans l'amer

Aucune quelconquerie, tout y est important

Certes, avec des fonctions bien différentes

Mais sans aucune hiérarchie complaisante

Avec du petit nombre

Avec du grand nombre

Comme les petits crustacés copépodes

Si petits petits, si nombreux nombreux, toujours à la mode

Hélas, comme aussi

La fabrique des partenariats

Au bon sens, souvent, des parias

De l'international, halte, qui va là ?

De la pollution connue

De la pollution inconnue

Les banques les financent

Les banques en sont la romance

Du gaz plus polluant que le charbon

De l'économique au tout poison

De toute une production !

Criminels climatiques

Criminels économiques

Criminels politiques

Criminels scientifiques

Et toutes la complicité artistique

Femmes, hommes, toute une clique

De la production des crimes

Les crimes de la production

Dring dring

Revolving

Toute une assuétude à la technologie

Et à chaque heure, l'on enfile son habit

Pénétrant tous les habitus

En toutes les classes sociales, un même rictus

Et, sur une pierre tombale

Oui, elle est décrochée, la timbale

Ci-gît la vie

Et dans mon lacunaire

Jamais, ouf, ne peut s'édifier un bréviaire

Quand rien de l'ancien temps

Ne disparaît jamais complètement

Ainsi

Dans le Pacifique avec l'ancien franc

Quand, néanmoins, sonne le carillon de l'effondrement

Des effectifs dans les espèces

Et c'est à tant ou tant de pour cent

Avec bientôt une dernière messe

Quand il faudrait réinventer le festif

Avec tout un constat vraiment carminatif

De tous nos esprits violés, abandonnés

Comme les enfants de l'Allemagne en 1946

Enfants sans les pères, abandons forcés

Enfants issus du viol des alliés et beaucoup adoptés

D'un pays l'autre, récupérés puis transférés !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Industrial snow

industrial culture

At all industrial

Lymphatic system

Glymphatic system

Immunological privilege

Plasticity of cortical networks

Via an industrialized synaptogenesis, it's silly

From a whole writing desk

that we can believe

When anyone other than yourself

Is a stranger to herself

Needless to say

Each person

With its secrets

Each person

With his wishes

In every childhood

In every teenage

In maturity

With or without otherness

And then, finally

To know that we are not free

This is being free

To believe

That we are free

It is precisely not to be free

Not what we say

But why

We say it

Not

what we think

But why

We think so

Not

What we do

But why

We are doing it !

Anything proceeding from conditioning

And of course, according to each time

From individuals to companies, nothing stunning

With what we must believe

With what we must not believe

With what we can tolerate

With what we must not tolerate

The propaganda of power

The power of propaganda

For or against

The pros and cons

The cons of the pros

As with vaccines

Already in the distant past

Late ( 1729 - 1796 ) Catherine II of Russia

From smallpox, she took up the challenge

From the late (1749 - 1823) Edward Jenner, she trusted him

When leading by example, it's about

The immune system

Couldn't be efficient and good-natured

Than in a society of egalitarian self-management

Than in a libertarian type society

Who would be, fraternal, sharing, revolutionary

Without all the mystiques of chiefs or leaders

Of Napoleon, Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Pétain

And with authoritarian education, we always come back to it

Blind devotion, it's fatal

It's like a societal liquid

With the same things in the trunk

And for the truly fulfilled life, it's just shit!

A whole factory of toxic people

When everyone is intoxicated

And there, no interstitial fluid

Body cells eliminating toxic waste

These go by eliminating themselves

The others, alas, are getting stronger

The brain, the most consuming

Has its own cerebrospinal fluid

Not eradicating, notwithstanding, mental illnesses

Everything is articulated

By different levels of organization

However

Each level of organization complementing each other

And this, from the particle to the universes

Everything copulating without the bitter

No nonsense, everything is important

Certainly, with very different functions

But without any complacent hierarchy

With few

With many

Like small copepod crustaceans

So small small, so many many, always in fashion

Alas, as also

The making of partnerships

In common sense, often outcasts

International, halt, who goes there?

Known pollution

Unknown pollution

The banks finance them

Banks are the romance

Gas more polluting than coal

From economy to all poison

From a whole production!

Climate Criminals

Economic Criminals

Political criminals

Scientific Criminals

And all the artistic complicity

Women, men, a whole clique

Of the production of crimes

The crimes of production

ring ring

Revolving

A whole addiction to technology

And every hour, we put on our clothes

Penetrating all habits

In all social classes, the same grin

And, on a tombstone

Yes, it is unhooked, the kettledrum

Here lies life

And in my gap

Never, phew, can a breviary be built

When nothing from the old days

Never completely disappears

Thereby

In the Pacific with the old franc

When, nevertheless, the chimes of collapse ring

Numbers in species

And it's so or so percent

With soon a last mass

When it would be necessary to reinvent the festive

With a truly carminative statement

Of all our minds violated, abandoned

Like the children of Germany in 1946

Children without fathers, forced abandonment

Children resulting from the rape of allies and many adopted

From one country to another, recovered then transferred!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )