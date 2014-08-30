De Chauvet, à qui-va-là ?

Du quasar

Du pulsar

Du magnétar

Du blazar

Au tout bazar

Au tout bizarre

Notre univers et ses fards

Mais là

L'on ne peut qu'y théoriser

Seulement dans des calculs, y pratiquer

Pas comme la pratique du ski

Par sept pour cent de personnes, c'est ainsi

En France, plus l'on a de la richesse

Pour la pollution, cela rime avec bassesse

Consommant au tout chiche

Et dans chaque pays, c'est au revoir et merci

Les riches

Polluent, certes, plus en qualité

Les pauvres

Polluent, certes, plus en quantité

En ce domaine

Tout est d'ailleurs un sacré mélange

Quand le capital en fait la louange

Il y a bien des manifestations

Qui sont souvent bon enfant

En les comparant aux années d'antan

1934/1938, et son temps violent

France, soixante dix morts de violence politique

Pas cependant, entre factions politiques opposées

Mais d'interventions policières musclées !

Sachant

Que les armes de petit calibre

Jusqu'en 1939, ce fut libre

Car

L'affrontement entre idéologies inversées

Ce fut surtout

Sans la police et sa complicité

En Italie, en Allemagne, en Espagne

Là où les idéologies castagnent

34/38 une période particulière

Nonobstant, en Angleterre

Il n'y eut aucun mort

L'on préférait se jeter un sort

Un jour

L'on demandera asile politique

Pour une autre planète

Avec des êtres moins bêtes

Moins horribles et moins cyniques

Mais si c'est comme pour

Le droit d'asile parisien, au secours

Quatre vingt-seize pour cent

Des demandeurs d'asile

Ont déjà dormi dans la rue, ô politique incivile

Cinquante-quatre pour cent

Le squatt et la faim, l'ont bien connu

Quarante pour cent

Ont besoin d'un suivi médical

Mais cela devient du général

Français et immigrés dans le même bocal !

Et en dépense de l'effet de serre

Et bien tout ou presque le sert

Et donc, bien plus que les pauvres, les riches

Pour tout consommer, les mêmes niches

Ainsi

Neuf calories végétales

Il faut, pour produire une calorie bovine

Et il faut aussi

Pour produire un kilogramme de viande rouge

Quinze mille litres d'eau, pourtant, rien ne bouge

De quoi voir tout en noir et rouge

Et puis

Nos vaches françaises

Pour les émissions de méthane

C'est quarante-quatre pour cent

Donc de la pollution générée par l'agriculture

Et il y aura moins de temps

Si l'on veut un vrai changement

Que l'acteur Bill Murray, si épatant

Dans le film " Un jour sans fin " , toujours se continuant

Pour devenir ce qu'il devint

Afin de tout prévoir en devin

Car, il lui aurait fallu dix mille ans

Mais, déjà, peut-être que tout est derrière nous

Quand tout est organisé par des folles et des fous

Un peu comme l'art

Qui au capital est surtout du lard

Car tout fut déjà conceptualisé

Car tout fut déjà chamanisé

Comme donc dans les grottes ornées

Altamira, 14000 ans, environ

Lascaux, 17000 ans, environ

Chauvet, 36000 ans, environ

Tout y était déjà là

Tout est déjà là

Tout y sera déjà là

Et face à la toujours farce électorale

Abstention, autogestion, comme une chorale !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

From the quasar

From the pulsar

Magnetar

From blazar

At all bazaar

At all weird

Our universe and its make-up

But the

We can only theorize

Only in calculations, practice there

Not like skiing

By seven percent of people, that's how it is

In France, the more wealth you have

For pollution, it rhymes with baseness

Consuming very sparingly

And in every country it's goodbye and thank you

The rich

Pollute, of course, more in quality

Poor people

Pollute, of course, more in quantity

In this area

It's all a hell of a mix

When capital praises it

There are many demonstrations

Who are often good-natured

Comparing them to the years of yesteryear

1934/1938, and its violent time

France, seventy dead from political violence

Not however, between opposing political factions

But strong police interventions!

Knowing

That small arms

Until 1939 it was free

Because

The clash between inverted ideologies

It was mostly

Without the police and their complicity

In Italy, Germany, Spain

Where ideologies clash

34/38 a particular period

However, in England

There were no deaths

We preferred to cast a spell

One day

We will ask for political asylum

For another planet

With less stupid beings

Less horrible and less cynical

But if it's like

Parisian asylum law, help

Ninety-six percent

asylum seekers

Have already slept in the street, oh uncivil politics

fifty-four percent

The squat and the hunger, they knew it well

Forty percent

Need medical follow-up

But it becomes general

French and immigrants in the same jar!

And at the expense of the greenhouse effect

Well almost everything serves it

And so, much more than the poor, the rich

To consume everything, the same niches

Thereby

Nine vegetable calories

To produce one beef calorie, it takes

And you also need

To produce one kilogram of red meat

Fifteen thousand liters of water, yet nothing moves

What to see everything in black and red

And then

Our French cows

For methane emissions

It's forty-four percent

So pollution generated by agriculture

And there will be less time

If you want real change

That actor Bill Murray, so amazing

In the film "An Endless Day", always continuing

To become what he became

In order to foresee everything in divination

Because it would have taken him ten thousand years

But, already, maybe everything is behind us

When everything is organized by madmen and madmen

Kind of like art

Who in capital is mostly bacon

Because everything was already conceptualized

Because everything was already shamanized

As so in the decorated caves

Altamira, around 14,000 years old

Lascaux, around 17,000 years old

Chauvet, around 36,000 years old

Everything was already there

Everything is already there

Everything will already be there

And in the face of the always electoral farce

Abstention, self-management, like a choir!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )