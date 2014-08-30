De Chauvet, à qui-va-là ?
Du quasar
Du pulsar
Du magnétar
Du blazar
Au tout bazar
Au tout bizarre
Notre univers et ses fards
Mais là
L'on ne peut qu'y théoriser
Seulement dans des calculs, y pratiquer
Pas comme la pratique du ski
Par sept pour cent de personnes, c'est ainsi
En France, plus l'on a de la richesse
Pour la pollution, cela rime avec bassesse
Consommant au tout chiche
Et dans chaque pays, c'est au revoir et merci
Les riches
Polluent, certes, plus en qualité
Les pauvres
Polluent, certes, plus en quantité
En ce domaine
Tout est d'ailleurs un sacré mélange
Quand le capital en fait la louange
Il y a bien des manifestations
Qui sont souvent bon enfant
En les comparant aux années d'antan
1934/1938, et son temps violent
France, soixante dix morts de violence politique
Pas cependant, entre factions politiques opposées
Mais d'interventions policières musclées !
Sachant
Que les armes de petit calibre
Jusqu'en 1939, ce fut libre
Car
L'affrontement entre idéologies inversées
Ce fut surtout
Sans la police et sa complicité
En Italie, en Allemagne, en Espagne
Là où les idéologies castagnent
34/38 une période particulière
Nonobstant, en Angleterre
Il n'y eut aucun mort
L'on préférait se jeter un sort
Un jour
L'on demandera asile politique
Pour une autre planète
Avec des êtres moins bêtes
Moins horribles et moins cyniques
Mais si c'est comme pour
Le droit d'asile parisien, au secours
Quatre vingt-seize pour cent
Des demandeurs d'asile
Ont déjà dormi dans la rue, ô politique incivile
Cinquante-quatre pour cent
Le squatt et la faim, l'ont bien connu
Quarante pour cent
Ont besoin d'un suivi médical
Mais cela devient du général
Français et immigrés dans le même bocal !
Et en dépense de l'effet de serre
Et bien tout ou presque le sert
Et donc, bien plus que les pauvres, les riches
Pour tout consommer, les mêmes niches
Ainsi
Neuf calories végétales
Il faut, pour produire une calorie bovine
Et il faut aussi
Pour produire un kilogramme de viande rouge
Quinze mille litres d'eau, pourtant, rien ne bouge
De quoi voir tout en noir et rouge
Et puis
Nos vaches françaises
Pour les émissions de méthane
C'est quarante-quatre pour cent
Donc de la pollution générée par l'agriculture
Et il y aura moins de temps
Si l'on veut un vrai changement
Que l'acteur Bill Murray, si épatant
Dans le film " Un jour sans fin " , toujours se continuant
Pour devenir ce qu'il devint
Afin de tout prévoir en devin
Car, il lui aurait fallu dix mille ans
Mais, déjà, peut-être que tout est derrière nous
Quand tout est organisé par des folles et des fous
Un peu comme l'art
Qui au capital est surtout du lard
Car tout fut déjà conceptualisé
Car tout fut déjà chamanisé
Comme donc dans les grottes ornées
Altamira, 14000 ans, environ
Lascaux, 17000 ans, environ
Chauvet, 36000 ans, environ
Tout y était déjà là
Tout est déjà là
Tout y sera déjà là
Et face à la toujours farce électorale
Abstention, autogestion, comme une chorale !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
From the quasar
From the pulsar
Magnetar
From blazar
At all bazaar
At all weird
Our universe and its make-up
But the
We can only theorize
Only in calculations, practice there
Not like skiing
By seven percent of people, that's how it is
In France, the more wealth you have
For pollution, it rhymes with baseness
Consuming very sparingly
And in every country it's goodbye and thank you
The rich
Pollute, of course, more in quality
Poor people
Pollute, of course, more in quantity
In this area
It's all a hell of a mix
When capital praises it
There are many demonstrations
Who are often good-natured
Comparing them to the years of yesteryear
1934/1938, and its violent time
France, seventy dead from political violence
Not however, between opposing political factions
But strong police interventions!
Knowing
That small arms
Until 1939 it was free
Because
The clash between inverted ideologies
It was mostly
Without the police and their complicity
In Italy, Germany, Spain
Where ideologies clash
34/38 a particular period
However, in England
There were no deaths
We preferred to cast a spell
One day
We will ask for political asylum
For another planet
With less stupid beings
Less horrible and less cynical
But if it's like
Parisian asylum law, help
Ninety-six percent
asylum seekers
Have already slept in the street, oh uncivil politics
fifty-four percent
The squat and the hunger, they knew it well
Forty percent
Need medical follow-up
But it becomes general
French and immigrants in the same jar!
And at the expense of the greenhouse effect
Well almost everything serves it
And so, much more than the poor, the rich
To consume everything, the same niches
Thereby
Nine vegetable calories
To produce one beef calorie, it takes
And you also need
To produce one kilogram of red meat
Fifteen thousand liters of water, yet nothing moves
What to see everything in black and red
And then
Our French cows
For methane emissions
It's forty-four percent
So pollution generated by agriculture
And there will be less time
If you want real change
That actor Bill Murray, so amazing
In the film "An Endless Day", always continuing
To become what he became
In order to foresee everything in divination
Because it would have taken him ten thousand years
But, already, maybe everything is behind us
When everything is organized by madmen and madmen
Kind of like art
Who in capital is mostly bacon
Because everything was already conceptualized
Because everything was already shamanized
As so in the decorated caves
Altamira, around 14,000 years old
Lascaux, around 17,000 years old
Chauvet, around 36,000 years old
Everything was already there
Everything is already there
Everything will already be there
And in the face of the always electoral farce
Abstention, self-management, like a choir!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
