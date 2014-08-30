Une maîtresse corse ou le culte des seins

Elle est poétesse

Coquine, elle me montre ses fesses

Je souffle dans son miaou

Si étonné, qu'il en devient fou

Elle lave mon corps

Qui jamais ne dort

Ses seins pointent, émouvants

Sous son corsage transparent

Je les mets en liberté

Pour ainsi, pouvoir les téter

Alors, elle frictionne mon vit

Qui grandit, grandit, et durcit

Puis, un grand jet en jaillit

Je suis son enfant, c'est mon égérie

Parfois, elle presse mes deux boules

Afin que tout en coule

Elle m'éjacule et je la stimule

Dans un cinéma pour les coquins

Nous nous pelotons, délicieusement malins

Je mets une main sur son sein

Et je soulève sa jupe, dévoilant son porte-jarretelles

Tout en buvant sa bouche, si belle

Un souvenir de jeunesse, qui passe

Vraiment, jamais l'on ne s'en lasse

Quand nous savions de nos corps

Faire de belles pépites d'or

Elle s'appelait la sensuelle force

Elle était jeune, belle et corse

Mais le rêve et la réalité

Se confondent avec l'inventé

Nous mélangeons ce qui est rêvé

Avec ce qui est vécu, et l'inconscient oublié

C'est au présent, c'est au passé

C'est à l'imparfait, gravé dans le futur

Mais infranchissable, comme un haut mur

J'avais outragé

Tous ses orifices

Qui me faisaient un feu d'artifice

Dans ma tête enfin soulagée

Car sa peau, voulait me rassasier

Sans que je puisse demander

Elle savait vider ma verge

De tout ce qu'elle héberge

Et moi, je la buvais

Boisson, dans sa bouteille

Et moi, je m'émerveille

D'un sexe si bien fait

Je souffle dans sa fente

Comme dans un ballon

Car, elle était très lente

Mélancolique, raffinée, au fond

Est-ce vécu, inventé, arrangé

Futur, présent, passé

Personne ne le sut

Personne ne le lut

Mais elle devint ma compagne

Et cela en dissipa bien des charmes

Patrice Faubert (1981) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité siur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

She is a poet

Naughty, she shows me her buttocks

I blow into her meow

So amazed, he goes crazy

She washes my body

who never sleeps

Her breasts pointing, moving

Under her see-through bodice

I set them free

To be able to suckle them

So she rubs my prick

That grows, grows, and hardens

Then a great jet spurts out

I am his child, he is my muse

Sometimes she squeezes my two balls

So that everything flows

She squirts me and I stimulate her

In a cinema for rascals

We make out, deliciously smart

I put a hand on her bosom

And I lift her skirt, revealing her garter belt

While drinking her mouth, so beautiful

A memory of youth, which passes

Really, we never get tired of it

When we knew of our bodies

Make beautiful nuggets of gold

She was called the sensual force

She was young, beautiful and Corsican

But the dream and the reality

Are confused with the invented

We mix what is dreamed

With what is lived, and the unconscious forgotten

It's in the present, it's in the past

It's imperfect, engraved in the future

But impassable, like a high wall

I had outraged

All her orifices

Who made me fireworks

In my head finally relieved

Because her skin, wanted to satiate me

Without me being able to ask

She knew how to empty my rod

Of all that she harbors

And me, I drank it

Drink, in its bottle

And me, I marvel

Of a sex so well done

I blow into her slit

Like in a balloon

Because she was very slow

Melancholy, refined, deep down

Is it lived, invented, arranged

future, present, past

nobody knew

No one read it

But she became my companion

And that dissipated many charms

Patrice Faubert (1981) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité siur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )