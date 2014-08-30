Une maîtresse corse ou le culte des seins
Elle est poétesse
Coquine, elle me montre ses fesses
Je souffle dans son miaou
Si étonné, qu'il en devient fou
Elle lave mon corps
Qui jamais ne dort
Ses seins pointent, émouvants
Sous son corsage transparent
Je les mets en liberté
Pour ainsi, pouvoir les téter
Alors, elle frictionne mon vit
Qui grandit, grandit, et durcit
Puis, un grand jet en jaillit
Je suis son enfant, c'est mon égérie
Parfois, elle presse mes deux boules
Afin que tout en coule
Elle m'éjacule et je la stimule
Dans un cinéma pour les coquins
Nous nous pelotons, délicieusement malins
Je mets une main sur son sein
Et je soulève sa jupe, dévoilant son porte-jarretelles
Tout en buvant sa bouche, si belle
Un souvenir de jeunesse, qui passe
Vraiment, jamais l'on ne s'en lasse
Quand nous savions de nos corps
Faire de belles pépites d'or
Elle s'appelait la sensuelle force
Elle était jeune, belle et corse
Mais le rêve et la réalité
Se confondent avec l'inventé
Nous mélangeons ce qui est rêvé
Avec ce qui est vécu, et l'inconscient oublié
C'est au présent, c'est au passé
C'est à l'imparfait, gravé dans le futur
Mais infranchissable, comme un haut mur
J'avais outragé
Tous ses orifices
Qui me faisaient un feu d'artifice
Dans ma tête enfin soulagée
Car sa peau, voulait me rassasier
Sans que je puisse demander
Elle savait vider ma verge
De tout ce qu'elle héberge
Et moi, je la buvais
Boisson, dans sa bouteille
Et moi, je m'émerveille
D'un sexe si bien fait
Je souffle dans sa fente
Comme dans un ballon
Car, elle était très lente
Mélancolique, raffinée, au fond
Est-ce vécu, inventé, arrangé
Futur, présent, passé
Personne ne le sut
Personne ne le lut
Mais elle devint ma compagne
Et cela en dissipa bien des charmes
Patrice Faubert (1981) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité siur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
She is a poet
Naughty, she shows me her buttocks
I blow into her meow
So amazed, he goes crazy
She washes my body
who never sleeps
Her breasts pointing, moving
Under her see-through bodice
I set them free
To be able to suckle them
So she rubs my prick
That grows, grows, and hardens
Then a great jet spurts out
I am his child, he is my muse
Sometimes she squeezes my two balls
So that everything flows
She squirts me and I stimulate her
In a cinema for rascals
We make out, deliciously smart
I put a hand on her bosom
And I lift her skirt, revealing her garter belt
While drinking her mouth, so beautiful
A memory of youth, which passes
Really, we never get tired of it
When we knew of our bodies
Make beautiful nuggets of gold
She was called the sensual force
She was young, beautiful and Corsican
But the dream and the reality
Are confused with the invented
We mix what is dreamed
With what is lived, and the unconscious forgotten
It's in the present, it's in the past
It's imperfect, engraved in the future
But impassable, like a high wall
I had outraged
All her orifices
Who made me fireworks
In my head finally relieved
Because her skin, wanted to satiate me
Without me being able to ask
She knew how to empty my rod
Of all that she harbors
And me, I drank it
Drink, in its bottle
And me, I marvel
Of a sex so well done
I blow into her slit
Like in a balloon
Because she was very slow
Melancholy, refined, deep down
Is it lived, invented, arranged
future, present, past
nobody knew
No one read it
But she became my companion
And that dissipated many charms
