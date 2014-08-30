Nomophobie d'illectronisme
Nos chers amis, les rats
Malins éboueurs que voilà
Neuf kilogrammes de déchets, par an
Et par rat, de fait, nous débarrassant
Cependant
De beaucoup de maux, les accusant
Nonobstant
D'une certaine pollution, des résistants
D'une façon l'autre
D'une autre chose l'autre
Ainsi
De feu ( 1923 - 1944 ) Rino Della Negra
Qui face au nazisme, dit à bas
Ouvrier et aussi footballeur au fameux Red Star
Dont il aurait pu devenir la star
D'origine italienne, naturalisé français
Résistant FTP/MOI, de la conviction, il en avait
Sur l'Affiche rouge, il ne put figurer
Car il était, à ce moment-là, hospitalisé
Et le 21/02/1944, il fut fusillé
Avec de près ou de loin
Et cela n'est pas si vraiment lointain
En Allemagne, le délit d'homosexualité
Qui fut criminalisé, qui fut emprisonné
Avec, ouf, un délit qui fut abandonné
En 1969, partiellement
En 1994, définitivement
Mais
Il y eut, tout de même, de quoi effarer
Au moins, cent mille personnes emprisonnées !
Ce, sans aucun parti pris
Car, de cette sexualité, je ne suis
Préférant le vagin des femmes
Préférant les seins des femmes
Mais à chacun et à chacune
Selon ses préférences sexuelles
Rien n'y est normal ou rebelle
Et toutes les répressions à la poubelle !
Pourtant
Elles sont si démunies, les vies sexuelles
Et, néanmoins
Des hommes obsédés par leur pénis érectile
La mafia des médicaments, si vile
Le sait et pas en vain
Cinquante pour cent des ventes en ligne
Le sont pour des pilules érectiles
Mais
Sept cent mille décès par an
Les médicaments en ligne, avec des mafias paradant
Et ce à quatre vingt quinze pour cent
Avec deux cent milliards d'euros s'engrangeant
Et à côté, toute autre drogue, s'y ridiculisant
Sans compter le carfentanil pour l'éléphant
Une poussière, du contact sur la peau, vous détruisant
Toxicité du monde, au tout angoissant
Avec des artifices pour du faux échappant !
Le capital
Est un incessant pillage
De toutes les ressources en général
Aux mers, océans, comme au mental
Ainsi
Du fond des mers
Futures ressources minières
Nodules polymétalliques, plus de deux mille mètres
Sulfures hydrothermaux, plus de deux mille mètres
Encroûtements cobaltifères, plus de deux mille mètres
De profondeur
Et à moins de deux mille mètres de profondeur
Diamants, phosphates, placers
Et à tout, ce qui au capitalisme, sert
Toutes les ressources, pillées, exploitées, gâchées
Il en va aussi des cerveaux humains, car tout est lié
Avec de fausses vérités
Par toute une menterie de profession, elles sont propagées
Et en complicité sur certaines chaînes de télé
Sans forcément, hélas, le besoin de la télé
Il en fut ainsi dans le passé
Avec le platisme, cette incongruité
Et là, feu ( 1694 - 1778 ) Voltaire est à blâmer
La Terre ne fut jamais considérée
Comme plate, et ce, depuis l'antiquité
Pour une fois, même l'église catholique
N'y fit pas sa colique
Du préjugé et de l'idée reçue
Et toute idée est forcément reçue
D'un prétendu critique des idées reçues
Et dans notre temps de nomophobie
Tout peut se vérifier vite et sans parti pris !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Our dear friends, the rats
Evil garbage collectors here
Nine kilograms of waste per year
And by rat, in fact, getting rid of
However
Of many evils, accusing them
Notwithstanding
From a certain pollution, resistance fighters
One way the other
From one thing to another
Thereby
Fire ( 1923 - 1944 ) Rino Della Negra
Who in the face of Nazism, says down
Worker and also footballer at the famous Red Star
Of which he could have become the star
Of Italian origin, naturalized French
Resistant FTP/ME, conviction, he had some
On the Red Poster, he could not appear
Because he was, at that time, hospitalized
And on 02/21/1944, he was shot
With near or far
And it's not that really far away
In Germany, the offense of homosexuality
Who was criminalized, who was imprisoned
With, phew, an offense that was abandoned
In 1969, partially
In 1994, definitely
Corn
There was, all the same, something to bewilder
At least a hundred thousand people imprisoned!
This, without any bias
Because, of this sexuality, I am not
Preferring the vagina of women
Preferring women's breasts
But to each and everyone
According to their sexual preferences
Nothing is normal or rebellious
And all the repressions in the trash!
However
They are so helpless, sex lives
And, nevertheless
Men obsessed with their erectile penis
The drug mafia, so vile
Knows it and not in vain
Fifty percent of online sales
The are for erectile pills
Corn
Seven hundred thousand deaths per year
Drugs online, with mafias parading
And this at ninety-five percent
With two hundred billion euros racking up
And next to it, any other drug, making fun of it
Not including carfentanil for the elephant
A dust, contact on the skin, destroying you
Toxicity of the world, at all distressing
With artifices for fake escape!
The capital
Is an incessant plunder
Of all resources in general
To the seas, oceans, as to the mind
Thereby
From the bottom of the sea
Future mining resources
Polymetallic nodules, more than two thousand meters
Hydrothermal sulphides, more than two thousand meters
Cobaltiferous crusts, more than two thousand meters
Depth
And less than two thousand meters deep
Diamonds, phosphates, placers
And to everything, what to capitalism, serves
All the resources, plundered, exploited, wasted
The same applies to human brains, because everything is linked
With false truths
By a whole professional lie, they are propagated
And in complicity on certain TV channels
Without necessarily, alas, the need for TV
It was so in the past
With platism, this incongruity
And there, fire ( 1694 - 1778 ) Voltaire is to blame
Earth was never considered
Like flat, and has been since antiquity
For once, even the Catholic Church
Didn't colic
Prejudice and received idea
And any idea is necessarily received
Of a so-called critic of received ideas
And in our time of nomophobia
Everything can be checked quickly and without bias!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
