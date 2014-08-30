Nomophobie d'illectronisme

Nos chers amis, les rats

Malins éboueurs que voilà

Neuf kilogrammes de déchets, par an

Et par rat, de fait, nous débarrassant

Cependant

De beaucoup de maux, les accusant

Nonobstant

D'une certaine pollution, des résistants

D'une façon l'autre

D'une autre chose l'autre

Ainsi

De feu ( 1923 - 1944 ) Rino Della Negra

Qui face au nazisme, dit à bas

Ouvrier et aussi footballeur au fameux Red Star

Dont il aurait pu devenir la star

D'origine italienne, naturalisé français

Résistant FTP/MOI, de la conviction, il en avait

Sur l'Affiche rouge, il ne put figurer

Car il était, à ce moment-là, hospitalisé

Et le 21/02/1944, il fut fusillé

Avec de près ou de loin

Et cela n'est pas si vraiment lointain

En Allemagne, le délit d'homosexualité

Qui fut criminalisé, qui fut emprisonné

Avec, ouf, un délit qui fut abandonné

En 1969, partiellement

En 1994, définitivement

Mais

Il y eut, tout de même, de quoi effarer

Au moins, cent mille personnes emprisonnées !

Ce, sans aucun parti pris

Car, de cette sexualité, je ne suis

Préférant le vagin des femmes

Préférant les seins des femmes

Mais à chacun et à chacune

Selon ses préférences sexuelles

Rien n'y est normal ou rebelle

Et toutes les répressions à la poubelle !

Pourtant

Elles sont si démunies, les vies sexuelles

Et, néanmoins

Des hommes obsédés par leur pénis érectile

La mafia des médicaments, si vile

Le sait et pas en vain

Cinquante pour cent des ventes en ligne

Le sont pour des pilules érectiles

Mais

Sept cent mille décès par an

Les médicaments en ligne, avec des mafias paradant

Et ce à quatre vingt quinze pour cent

Avec deux cent milliards d'euros s'engrangeant

Et à côté, toute autre drogue, s'y ridiculisant

Sans compter le carfentanil pour l'éléphant

Une poussière, du contact sur la peau, vous détruisant

Toxicité du monde, au tout angoissant

Avec des artifices pour du faux échappant !

Le capital

Est un incessant pillage

De toutes les ressources en général

Aux mers, océans, comme au mental

Ainsi

Du fond des mers

Futures ressources minières

Nodules polymétalliques, plus de deux mille mètres

Sulfures hydrothermaux, plus de deux mille mètres

Encroûtements cobaltifères, plus de deux mille mètres

De profondeur

Et à moins de deux mille mètres de profondeur

Diamants, phosphates, placers

Et à tout, ce qui au capitalisme, sert

Toutes les ressources, pillées, exploitées, gâchées

Il en va aussi des cerveaux humains, car tout est lié

Avec de fausses vérités

Par toute une menterie de profession, elles sont propagées

Et en complicité sur certaines chaînes de télé

Sans forcément, hélas, le besoin de la télé

Il en fut ainsi dans le passé

Avec le platisme, cette incongruité

Et là, feu ( 1694 - 1778 ) Voltaire est à blâmer

La Terre ne fut jamais considérée

Comme plate, et ce, depuis l'antiquité

Pour une fois, même l'église catholique

N'y fit pas sa colique

Du préjugé et de l'idée reçue

Et toute idée est forcément reçue

D'un prétendu critique des idées reçues

Et dans notre temps de nomophobie

Tout peut se vérifier vite et sans parti pris !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Our dear friends, the rats

Evil garbage collectors here

Nine kilograms of waste per year

And by rat, in fact, getting rid of

However

Of many evils, accusing them

Notwithstanding

From a certain pollution, resistance fighters

One way the other

From one thing to another

Thereby

Fire ( 1923 - 1944 ) Rino Della Negra

Who in the face of Nazism, says down

Worker and also footballer at the famous Red Star

Of which he could have become the star

Of Italian origin, naturalized French

Resistant FTP/ME, conviction, he had some

On the Red Poster, he could not appear

Because he was, at that time, hospitalized

And on 02/21/1944, he was shot

With near or far

And it's not that really far away

In Germany, the offense of homosexuality

Who was criminalized, who was imprisoned

With, phew, an offense that was abandoned

In 1969, partially

In 1994, definitely

Corn

There was, all the same, something to bewilder

At least a hundred thousand people imprisoned!

This, without any bias

Because, of this sexuality, I am not

Preferring the vagina of women

Preferring women's breasts

But to each and everyone

According to their sexual preferences

Nothing is normal or rebellious

And all the repressions in the trash!

However

They are so helpless, sex lives

And, nevertheless

Men obsessed with their erectile penis

The drug mafia, so vile

Knows it and not in vain

Fifty percent of online sales

The are for erectile pills

Corn

Seven hundred thousand deaths per year

Drugs online, with mafias parading

And this at ninety-five percent

With two hundred billion euros racking up

And next to it, any other drug, making fun of it

Not including carfentanil for the elephant

A dust, contact on the skin, destroying you

Toxicity of the world, at all distressing

With artifices for fake escape!

The capital

Is an incessant plunder

Of all resources in general

To the seas, oceans, as to the mind

Thereby

From the bottom of the sea

Future mining resources

Polymetallic nodules, more than two thousand meters

Hydrothermal sulphides, more than two thousand meters

Cobaltiferous crusts, more than two thousand meters

Depth

And less than two thousand meters deep

Diamonds, phosphates, placers

And to everything, what to capitalism, serves

All the resources, plundered, exploited, wasted

The same applies to human brains, because everything is linked

With false truths

By a whole professional lie, they are propagated

And in complicity on certain TV channels

Without necessarily, alas, the need for TV

It was so in the past

With platism, this incongruity

And there, fire ( 1694 - 1778 ) Voltaire is to blame

Earth was never considered

Like flat, and has been since antiquity

For once, even the Catholic Church

Didn't colic

Prejudice and received idea

And any idea is necessarily received

Of a so-called critic of received ideas

And in our time of nomophobia

Everything can be checked quickly and without bias!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )