La mouche
Une mouche
Agonise sur ma table
Ce n'est pas louche
Je vous le dis, c'est pathétique
Tout vert, c'est fantastique
Ce sont ses derniers instants
Je partage ses derniers mouvements
Elle sent que la vie lui échappe
Elle s'agite encore, sur ses pattes
Je ne puis rien pour son sort
Dans son mois de vie
Je suis sa mort
Je suis sa vie
Dans son mois de mort
Toujours elle est en lutte
Tel un avion, elle essaye de s'envoler
Mais la force
N'y est plus
On le sent bien
La fin n'est pas loin
Dans ma poche
Je range ma loupe
Petite étoile verte
Qui scintille, va s'éteindre
Toujours toujours le jeu
A te trémousser du mieux
Mais je la sens
Très fortement, l'agonie
En direct, la fin d'une vie
Oui, quand tout est fini
Petit ou grand
C'est toujours la même chimie
Bonjour la mort, à jamais la vie
C'est à la fois rapide et très lent
Patrice Faubert ( 1975 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
A fly
Dying on my table
It's not fishy
I tell you, it's pathetic
All green is fantastic
These are his last moments
I share his last moves
She feels that life is slipping away from her
She is still fidgeting, on her feet
I can do nothing for his fate
In his month of life
I am his death
I am his life
In his month of death
Always she is in struggle
Like an airplane, she tries to fly away
But the strength
is no longer there
We feel it
The end is not far
In my pocket
I put away my magnifying glass
little green star
Which sparkles, will go out
Always always the game
To jiggle you the best
But I feel it
Very strongly, the agony
Live, the end of a life
Yes, when it's all over
Little or big
It's always the same chemistry
hello death forever life
It's both fast and very slow
Patrice Faubert (1975) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
