Une mouche

Agonise sur ma table

Ce n'est pas louche

Je vous le dis, c'est pathétique

Tout vert, c'est fantastique

Ce sont ses derniers instants

Je partage ses derniers mouvements

Elle sent que la vie lui échappe

Elle s'agite encore, sur ses pattes

Je ne puis rien pour son sort

Dans son mois de vie

Je suis sa mort

Je suis sa vie

Dans son mois de mort

Toujours elle est en lutte

Tel un avion, elle essaye de s'envoler

Mais la force

N'y est plus

On le sent bien

La fin n'est pas loin

Dans ma poche

Je range ma loupe

Petite étoile verte

Qui scintille, va s'éteindre

Toujours toujours le jeu

A te trémousser du mieux

Mais je la sens

Très fortement, l'agonie

En direct, la fin d'une vie

Oui, quand tout est fini

Petit ou grand

C'est toujours la même chimie

Bonjour la mort, à jamais la vie

C'est à la fois rapide et très lent

Patrice Faubert ( 1975 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

A fly

Dying on my table

It's not fishy

I tell you, it's pathetic

All green is fantastic

These are his last moments

I share his last moves

She feels that life is slipping away from her

She is still fidgeting, on her feet

I can do nothing for his fate

In his month of life

I am his death

I am his life

In his month of death

Always she is in struggle

Like an airplane, she tries to fly away

But the strength

is no longer there

We feel it

The end is not far

In my pocket

I put away my magnifying glass

little green star

Which sparkles, will go out

Always always the game

To jiggle you the best

But I feel it

Very strongly, the agony

Live, the end of a life

Yes, when it's all over

Little or big

It's always the same chemistry

hello death forever life

It's both fast and very slow

Patrice Faubert (1975) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )