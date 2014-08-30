The Shortwave Report 03/18/22 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr220318.mp3 (29:00)

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY-Germany and most other European countries are greatly increasing their military spending in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute released a report on who is buying and who is selling all types of weaponry.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran. He discusses ongoing negotiations with the US to restart the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the impact of American sanctions on Tehran. He also talks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, why Iran opposes the invasion, and the consequences for US hegemony and the unipolar world order. He also criticizes the media for cheerleading a war and compares it to coverage of the Gulf war, shock and awe.

From CUBA- President Obrador of Mexico is promoting the integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries. The UK Supreme Court denied the appeal to stop the extradition of Julian Assange to the US. Activists from around the world launched a campaign demanding an end to the siege on Yemen. Last Saturday the kingdom of Saudi Arabia beheaded 81 people on terrorism charges. Then a Viewpoint on the oversimplification of seeing the world divided into good guys and bad guys.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"I am not only a pacifist but a militant pacifist. I am willing to fight for peace. Nothing will end war unless the people themselves refuse to go to war."

--Albert Einstein

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net