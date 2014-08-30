Mercenaires et fossoyeurs du capital
" Mais les refus de CMU ne doivent pas faire oublier les très nombreux refus , plus ou moins adroitement déguisés, qui ciblent toutes catégories de patients indésirables, que ce soient les enfants, les personnes âgées, les handicapés, ou dans certains cas, les pauvres en général " ( Un dentiste anonyme )
Olivier Cyran ( SUR LES DENTS, ce qu'elles disent de nous et de la guerre sociale ) Ed: La Découverte
Hélas, en effet, la plupart des dentistes
Des médecins et des spécialistes
Sont de la droite ou de l'extrême droite du capital
Les moins pires étant de la gauche du capital
Avec de toutes façons, comme motivation principale, l'argent
Cela est assez évident !
Et avec un mauvais dentiste, des dents escroquées ou détériorées
Et avec un bon dentiste, des dents réparées ou restaurées
Et comme TOUT est en relation
D'un sujet l'autre et sans façon
Du coq à l'âne, comme toujours, fonçons
Trois mille milliards d'arbres
Mais
Il faudrait cent vingt mille milliards d'arbres
Pour compenser
Pour amenuiser
Pour les deux tiers
Nos émissions de gaz à effet de serre
Forêts et arbres
Qui ont été, sont, seront
Tronçonnés, déforestés
Emprisonnés, concentrés
Ravagés, brûlés
Comme exterminés, comme gazés
Des êtres sensibles et vivants
Des êtres s'interconnectant
Des êtres collectivement conscients
Du sol au sous-sol
De toute vie comme le bol
De la cime jusqu'aux nuages
Dans les airs
Partout du plumage
S'intégrant et respirant du système Terre
L'arbre est une anarchie harmonie
Car sans aucune hiérarchie
Au tout important, aucune quelconquerie
Ou quand, même le racinaire
Que le rat, plus efficient
Car lui, jamais, ne se trompant
Et dans un labyrinthe si précaire
Retrouve, certes, plus lentement
Sa substance vitale et première !
Hélas, le capital même vert
Est comme périmètre de Denver
De l'incertitude forcé de tout mensonge
Le mensonge forcé de toute incertitude
En boucle spatiotemporelle capitalisée
En mensonge du temps capitalisé
De toute une horreur en comptabilité
Du marronnier journalistique répété et télévisé
Réification marchandisation de tout le vivant
Ingénieurs, techniciens, ouvriers, savants
Cercle vicieux du tout produisant reproduisant
Avec comme seul seuil indépassable, et réalité
Ni liberté, ni égalité, ni fraternité
Une entité vide comme un seau
Comme beaucoup de cerveaux
Et que l'on peut ainsi remplir
D'inepties et d'ordures, sans jamais en finir
Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout nationalisme
Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout fascisme
Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout nazisme
Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout libéralisme
Coucou, méfions-nous
Le capitalisme est partout !
La bête immonde et si opportuniste
Façonnant des sots et des sottes, bêtise haineuse, raciste
Avec toute une jalousie égocentriste
Se nourrissant aussi au régime poutiniste
Avec de clandestines milices Wagner
Tueuses, désinformatrices, violeuses, tortureuses
Aussi décomplexées que réactionnaires
Des opérations de police aux dix mille mercenaires
En fait, forces spéciales russes en guerre
Avec notamment l'Afrique comme repère !
Cela en toute invisibilité
Cela en toute impunité
Quand cela est censé ne pas exister !
Mais finalement, en tout
Et pour tout, c'est de l'hallucinant fou
Toute réalité politique ne comptant pour rien
Ce qui dérange ne comptant pour rien
Et ce qui seul doit compter
C'est ce que l'on veut ou peut croire
Selon son conditionnement
" Et à mon avis, il y a au moins - allez, je vais être sympa - 50 pour cent des dentistes qui devraient être interdits d'exercer, là, tout de suite " ( Un dentiste anonyme )
Olivier Cyran ( SUR LES DENTS, ce qu'elles disent de nous et de la guerre sociale ) Ed: La Découverte
Selon son engrammation en inconscient
Comme, ô malédiction, son avoir, son savoir
Des faits sont pourtant têtus
Même sans être entendus ou même sans être lus
Ainsi, des entreprises climaticides
De l'ensemble du vivant, en mariage du génocide écocide
Du géant pétrolier Saudi Aramco
Lui, basé en Arabie saoudite
Avec le salafisme de terreur absolue qui édite
Aussi de Total qui émet
En CO2, une infinie quantité de nuisibles pets
Autant, sinon plus, que l'ensemble des françaises et des français
Avec d'autres multinationales
Qui à l'environnement, font le plus de mal
Polluant bien plus, et en son total
Que toutes les personnes du système Terre
Déjà, en 2020, vingt millions de gens déplacés
Quand aucun lazzi ne peut nier cette vérité
Quand tout ayant été déréglé et dégradé
Et qu'ainsi, les éléments de nature peuvent se déchaîner !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"But CMU's refusals should not make us forget the very many refusals, more or less cleverly disguised, which target all categories of undesirable patients, whether children, the elderly, the disabled, or in some cases, the poor. in general" (An anonymous dentist)
Olivier Cyran ( ON THE TEETH, what they say about us and the social war ) Ed: La Découverte
Alas, indeed, most dentists
Doctors and specialists
Are from the right or extreme right of capital
The least worst being from the left of capital
With anyway, as main motivation, money
This is quite obvious!
And with a bad dentist, crooked or damaged teeth
And with a good dentist, repaired or restored teeth
And as EVERYTHING is related
From one subject to another and without way
From rooster to donkey, as always, let's go
three trillion trees
Corn
It would take a hundred and twenty trillion trees
To compensate
To reduce
For two-thirds
Our greenhouse gas emissions
Forests and trees
Who were, are, will be
Cut off, deforested
Imprisoned, concentrated
Ravaged, burnt
As exterminated, as gassed
Sentient and living beings
interconnected beings
Collectively Conscious Beings
From ground to basement
Of all life like the bowl
From the peak to the clouds
In the air
plumage everywhere
Integrating and breathing from the Earth system
The tree is an anarchy harmony
Because without any hierarchy
At all important, no nonsense
Or when, even the root
Than the rat, more efficient
Because he, never, being wrong
And in a labyrinth so precarious
Find, of course, more slowly
Its vital and primary substance!
Alas, even green capital
Is like Denver perimeter
From the uncertainty forced from every lie
The forced lie of all uncertainty
Capitalized spatiotemporal loop
In lies of capitalized time
Of a whole horror in accounting
Repeated and televised journalistic chestnut tree
Commodification of all living beings
Engineers, technicians, workers, scholars
Vicious circle of everything producing reproducing
With the only unsurpassable threshold, and reality
Neither liberty, nor equality, nor fraternity
An entity empty as a bucket
Like many brains
And that we can thus fill
Nonsense and garbage, never ending
There you have it, the anamnesis of all nationalism
There you have it, the anamnesis of all fascism
There you have it, the anamnesis of all Nazism
There you have it, the anamnesis of all liberalism
Hello, beware
Capitalism is everywhere!
The foul and so opportunistic beast
Shaping fools and fools, hateful, racist stupidity
With all self-centered jealousy
Also eating the Poutinist diet
With underground Wagner militias
Killers, misinformation, rapists, torturers
As uninhibited as reactionary
From police operations to ten thousand mercenaries
In fact, Russian special forces at war
With Africa in particular as a benchmark!
This in all invisibility
This with impunity
When it's supposed to not exist!
But ultimately, in all
And for everything, it's crazy hallucinating
All political reality counts for nothing
What bothers counting for nothing
And what alone should count
It's what we want or can believe
According to its packaging
"And in my opinion, there's at least – come on, I'll be nice – 50 percent of the dentists who should be banned from practicing, right now" (Anonymous Dentist)
Olivier Cyran ( ON THE TEETH, what they say about us and the social war ) Ed: La Découverte
According to his unconscious engramming
Like, oh curse, his having, his knowledge
Facts are stubborn though
Even without being heard or even without being read
Thus, climate-killing companies
Of all the living, in marriage to the ecocide genocide
From oil giant Saudi Aramco
Him, based in Saudi Arabia
With the absolute terror Salafism that publishes
Also from Total, which issues
In CO2, an infinite amount of harmful farts
As much, if not more, than all French men and women
With other multinationals
Who to the environment, do the most harm
Polluting much more, and in total
That all people of the Earth system
Already, in 2020, twenty million displaced people
When no lazzi can deny this truth
When everything having been disrupted and degraded
And that thus, the elements of nature can be unleashed!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
