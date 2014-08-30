Mercenaires et fossoyeurs du capital

" Mais les refus de CMU ne doivent pas faire oublier les très nombreux refus , plus ou moins adroitement déguisés, qui ciblent toutes catégories de patients indésirables, que ce soient les enfants, les personnes âgées, les handicapés, ou dans certains cas, les pauvres en général " ( Un dentiste anonyme )

Olivier Cyran ( SUR LES DENTS, ce qu'elles disent de nous et de la guerre sociale ) Ed: La Découverte

Hélas, en effet, la plupart des dentistes

Des médecins et des spécialistes

Sont de la droite ou de l'extrême droite du capital

Les moins pires étant de la gauche du capital

Avec de toutes façons, comme motivation principale, l'argent

Cela est assez évident !

Et avec un mauvais dentiste, des dents escroquées ou détériorées

Et avec un bon dentiste, des dents réparées ou restaurées

Et comme TOUT est en relation

D'un sujet l'autre et sans façon

Du coq à l'âne, comme toujours, fonçons

Trois mille milliards d'arbres

Mais

Il faudrait cent vingt mille milliards d'arbres

Pour compenser

Pour amenuiser

Pour les deux tiers

Nos émissions de gaz à effet de serre

Forêts et arbres

Qui ont été, sont, seront

Tronçonnés, déforestés

Emprisonnés, concentrés

Ravagés, brûlés

Comme exterminés, comme gazés

Des êtres sensibles et vivants

Des êtres s'interconnectant

Des êtres collectivement conscients

Du sol au sous-sol

De toute vie comme le bol

De la cime jusqu'aux nuages

Dans les airs

Partout du plumage

S'intégrant et respirant du système Terre

L'arbre est une anarchie harmonie

Car sans aucune hiérarchie

Au tout important, aucune quelconquerie

Ou quand, même le racinaire

Que le rat, plus efficient

Car lui, jamais, ne se trompant

Et dans un labyrinthe si précaire

Retrouve, certes, plus lentement

Sa substance vitale et première !

Hélas, le capital même vert

Est comme périmètre de Denver

De l'incertitude forcé de tout mensonge

Le mensonge forcé de toute incertitude

En boucle spatiotemporelle capitalisée

En mensonge du temps capitalisé

De toute une horreur en comptabilité

Du marronnier journalistique répété et télévisé

Réification marchandisation de tout le vivant

Ingénieurs, techniciens, ouvriers, savants

Cercle vicieux du tout produisant reproduisant

Avec comme seul seuil indépassable, et réalité

Ni liberté, ni égalité, ni fraternité

Une entité vide comme un seau

Comme beaucoup de cerveaux

Et que l'on peut ainsi remplir

D'inepties et d'ordures, sans jamais en finir

Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout nationalisme

Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout fascisme

Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout nazisme

Voilà bien là, l'anamnèse de tout libéralisme

Coucou, méfions-nous

Le capitalisme est partout !

La bête immonde et si opportuniste

Façonnant des sots et des sottes, bêtise haineuse, raciste

Avec toute une jalousie égocentriste

Se nourrissant aussi au régime poutiniste

Avec de clandestines milices Wagner

Tueuses, désinformatrices, violeuses, tortureuses

Aussi décomplexées que réactionnaires

Des opérations de police aux dix mille mercenaires

En fait, forces spéciales russes en guerre

Avec notamment l'Afrique comme repère !

Cela en toute invisibilité

Cela en toute impunité

Quand cela est censé ne pas exister !

Mais finalement, en tout

Et pour tout, c'est de l'hallucinant fou

Toute réalité politique ne comptant pour rien

Ce qui dérange ne comptant pour rien

Et ce qui seul doit compter

C'est ce que l'on veut ou peut croire

Selon son conditionnement

" Et à mon avis, il y a au moins - allez, je vais être sympa - 50 pour cent des dentistes qui devraient être interdits d'exercer, là, tout de suite " ( Un dentiste anonyme )

Olivier Cyran ( SUR LES DENTS, ce qu'elles disent de nous et de la guerre sociale ) Ed: La Découverte

Selon son engrammation en inconscient

Comme, ô malédiction, son avoir, son savoir

Des faits sont pourtant têtus

Même sans être entendus ou même sans être lus

Ainsi, des entreprises climaticides

De l'ensemble du vivant, en mariage du génocide écocide

Du géant pétrolier Saudi Aramco

Lui, basé en Arabie saoudite

Avec le salafisme de terreur absolue qui édite

Aussi de Total qui émet

En CO2, une infinie quantité de nuisibles pets

Autant, sinon plus, que l'ensemble des françaises et des français

Avec d'autres multinationales

Qui à l'environnement, font le plus de mal

Polluant bien plus, et en son total

Que toutes les personnes du système Terre

Déjà, en 2020, vingt millions de gens déplacés

Quand aucun lazzi ne peut nier cette vérité

Quand tout ayant été déréglé et dégradé

Et qu'ainsi, les éléments de nature peuvent se déchaîner !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"But CMU's refusals should not make us forget the very many refusals, more or less cleverly disguised, which target all categories of undesirable patients, whether children, the elderly, the disabled, or in some cases, the poor. in general" (An anonymous dentist)

Olivier Cyran ( ON THE TEETH, what they say about us and the social war ) Ed: La Découverte

Alas, indeed, most dentists

Doctors and specialists

Are from the right or extreme right of capital

The least worst being from the left of capital

With anyway, as main motivation, money

This is quite obvious!

And with a bad dentist, crooked or damaged teeth

And with a good dentist, repaired or restored teeth

And as EVERYTHING is related

From one subject to another and without way

From rooster to donkey, as always, let's go

three trillion trees

Corn

It would take a hundred and twenty trillion trees

To compensate

To reduce

For two-thirds

Our greenhouse gas emissions

Forests and trees

Who were, are, will be

Cut off, deforested

Imprisoned, concentrated

Ravaged, burnt

As exterminated, as gassed

Sentient and living beings

interconnected beings

Collectively Conscious Beings

From ground to basement

Of all life like the bowl

From the peak to the clouds

In the air

plumage everywhere

Integrating and breathing from the Earth system

The tree is an anarchy harmony

Because without any hierarchy

At all important, no nonsense

Or when, even the root

Than the rat, more efficient

Because he, never, being wrong

And in a labyrinth so precarious

Find, of course, more slowly

Its vital and primary substance!

Alas, even green capital

Is like Denver perimeter

From the uncertainty forced from every lie

The forced lie of all uncertainty

Capitalized spatiotemporal loop

In lies of capitalized time

Of a whole horror in accounting

Repeated and televised journalistic chestnut tree

Commodification of all living beings

Engineers, technicians, workers, scholars

Vicious circle of everything producing reproducing

With the only unsurpassable threshold, and reality

Neither liberty, nor equality, nor fraternity

An entity empty as a bucket

Like many brains

And that we can thus fill

Nonsense and garbage, never ending

There you have it, the anamnesis of all nationalism

There you have it, the anamnesis of all fascism

There you have it, the anamnesis of all Nazism

There you have it, the anamnesis of all liberalism

Hello, beware

Capitalism is everywhere!

The foul and so opportunistic beast

Shaping fools and fools, hateful, racist stupidity

With all self-centered jealousy

Also eating the Poutinist diet

With underground Wagner militias

Killers, misinformation, rapists, torturers

As uninhibited as reactionary

From police operations to ten thousand mercenaries

In fact, Russian special forces at war

With Africa in particular as a benchmark!

This in all invisibility

This with impunity

When it's supposed to not exist!

But ultimately, in all

And for everything, it's crazy hallucinating

All political reality counts for nothing

What bothers counting for nothing

And what alone should count

It's what we want or can believe

According to its packaging

"And in my opinion, there's at least – come on, I'll be nice – 50 percent of the dentists who should be banned from practicing, right now" (Anonymous Dentist)

Olivier Cyran ( ON THE TEETH, what they say about us and the social war ) Ed: La Découverte

According to his unconscious engramming

Like, oh curse, his having, his knowledge

Facts are stubborn though

Even without being heard or even without being read

Thus, climate-killing companies

Of all the living, in marriage to the ecocide genocide

From oil giant Saudi Aramco

Him, based in Saudi Arabia

With the absolute terror Salafism that publishes

Also from Total, which issues

In CO2, an infinite amount of harmful farts

As much, if not more, than all French men and women

With other multinationals

Who to the environment, do the most harm

Polluting much more, and in total

That all people of the Earth system

Already, in 2020, twenty million displaced people

When no lazzi can deny this truth

When everything having been disrupted and degraded

And that thus, the elements of nature can be unleashed!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )