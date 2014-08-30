L'éloge de la lenteur
L'automobile est une tête
Une tête d'homme
Selon les années
Selon les époques
L'automobile est une balle
Une balle de fusil
Selon les années
Selon les époques
Tout cela, est bien équivoque
Mais l'automobile s'en moque
Attention, voilà l'automobiliste
Qui fait des unijambistes
Au secours, voilà l'automobiliste
Il nous met en joue
Avec sa voiture, c'est un fou
Il se croit tout permis
Avec sa guimbarde
Il faut être sur ses gardes
Au volant, il se prend pour un dieu
Mais, comme l'a si bien chanté
Déjà en 1965, et sans trompette
Guy Béart, un brin anar, et à son heure
" Cercueil à roulettes
Tombeau à moteur "
Et oui, cela laisse deux muettes
De la raison, et de l'honneur
Au moins, jadis, l'automobile
Avait de la gueule, un style
Comme feu son temps
Encore vivable, pas encore dément
La forme des voitures
Toujours prêtes à tuer
A estropier, à mutiler, à abîmer
Ce sont nos cerveaux qui les triturent
Nos cerveaux sont nos voitures
Nos voitures sont nos cerveaux
C'est la même chose
C'est la même cause
C'est laid, sans aucune chaleur
Cela va vite, certes, mais sans aucune saveur
Et vive l'éloge de la lenteur
Pour enfin se parler
Pour pouvoir se rencontrer
La voiture est partout
Et il faut supprimer des espaces, pour la garer
Pour elle, l'homme détruit beaucoup
Et l'architecte lui sacrifie tout, c'est fou !
Patrice Faubert (1998) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The automobile is a head
A man's head
Depending on the years
According to the times
The automobile is a bullet
A rifle bullet
Depending on the years
According to the times
All of this is quite equivocal.
But the car doesn't care
Watch out, here comes the motorist
Who makes one-legged
Help, here comes the motorist
He challenges us
With his car, he's crazy
He thinks everything is allowed
With his jew's harp
You have to be on your guard
At the wheel, he thinks he's a god
But, as sang so well
Already in 1965, and without a trumpet
Guy Béart, a bit anar, and in his time
"Coffin on wheels
Motor tomb "
And yes, that leaves two dumb
Of reason, and of honor
At least, in the past, the automobile
Had a face, a style
Like late his time
Still alive, not yet insane
The shape of the cars
Always ready to kill
To cripple, to mutilate, to damage
It's our brains that grind them
Our brains are our cars
Our cars are our brains
It's the same thing
It's the same reason
It's ugly, without any warmth
It goes quickly, of course, but without any flavor
And long live the praise of slowness
To finally talk to each other
To be able to meet
The car is everywhere
And you have to remove spaces, to park it
For her, the man destroys a lot
And the architect sacrifices everything to him, it's crazy!
Patrice Faubert (1998) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment