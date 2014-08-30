L'automobile est une tête

Une tête d'homme

Selon les années

Selon les époques

L'automobile est une balle

Une balle de fusil

Selon les années

Selon les époques

Tout cela, est bien équivoque

Mais l'automobile s'en moque

Attention, voilà l'automobiliste

Qui fait des unijambistes

Au secours, voilà l'automobiliste

Il nous met en joue

Avec sa voiture, c'est un fou

Il se croit tout permis

Avec sa guimbarde

Il faut être sur ses gardes

Au volant, il se prend pour un dieu

Mais, comme l'a si bien chanté

Déjà en 1965, et sans trompette

Guy Béart, un brin anar, et à son heure

" Cercueil à roulettes

Tombeau à moteur "

Et oui, cela laisse deux muettes

De la raison, et de l'honneur

Au moins, jadis, l'automobile

Avait de la gueule, un style

Comme feu son temps

Encore vivable, pas encore dément

La forme des voitures

Toujours prêtes à tuer

A estropier, à mutiler, à abîmer

Ce sont nos cerveaux qui les triturent

Nos cerveaux sont nos voitures

Nos voitures sont nos cerveaux

C'est la même chose

C'est la même cause

C'est laid, sans aucune chaleur

Cela va vite, certes, mais sans aucune saveur

Et vive l'éloge de la lenteur

Pour enfin se parler

Pour pouvoir se rencontrer

La voiture est partout

Et il faut supprimer des espaces, pour la garer

Pour elle, l'homme détruit beaucoup

Et l'architecte lui sacrifie tout, c'est fou !

Patrice Faubert (1998) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The automobile is a head

A man's head

Depending on the years

According to the times

The automobile is a bullet

A rifle bullet

Depending on the years

According to the times

All of this is quite equivocal.

But the car doesn't care

Watch out, here comes the motorist

Who makes one-legged

Help, here comes the motorist

He challenges us

With his car, he's crazy

He thinks everything is allowed

With his jew's harp

You have to be on your guard

At the wheel, he thinks he's a god

But, as sang so well

Already in 1965, and without a trumpet

Guy Béart, a bit anar, and in his time

"Coffin on wheels

Motor tomb "

And yes, that leaves two dumb

Of reason, and of honor

At least, in the past, the automobile

Had a face, a style

Like late his time

Still alive, not yet insane

The shape of the cars

Always ready to kill

To cripple, to mutilate, to damage

It's our brains that grind them

Our brains are our cars

Our cars are our brains

It's the same thing

It's the same reason

It's ugly, without any warmth

It goes quickly, of course, but without any flavor

And long live the praise of slowness

To finally talk to each other

To be able to meet

The car is everywhere

And you have to remove spaces, to park it

For her, the man destroys a lot

And the architect sacrifices everything to him, it's crazy!

Patrice Faubert (1998) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )