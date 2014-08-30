Du Yétisme au soucoupisme
L'on ne divorce pas
L'on ne se sépare pas
D'un homme, seulement
D'une femme, seulement
Mais aussi de sa famille
Pour qui, l'on est le plus vil
Ou bien la plus vile
Dégommage comme un jeu de quilles
Tout étant de notre faute
Tout comme une fausse note
Voilà bien la seule dot
Tant les maladies physiques que mentales
De notre faute, c'est fatal
Le couple n'étant pas une rose
Difficile de faire la part des causes
Quand l'autre a toujours tort
Comme s'il était déjà mort
Et pour paraphraser feu ( 1916 - 1993 ) Léo Ferré
Donnant sa voix d'or aux poètes, et encore inégalé
" Quand je vois un couple dans la rue, je change de trottoir "
Et même d'un couple souple, faut-il le croire ?
De changer de trottoir
Car, il faut bien le constater Kronstadter
Chacune
Avec son propre vagin miroir
Chacun
Avec sa propre verge dortoir
Et après, à quoi bon, savoir
Quarante milliards de milliards de trous noirs
Dans notre univers observable
Avec environ un pour cent de matière ordinaire
En contenu d'un trou noir stellaire
Avec la théorie, il y a de quoi faire !
Avec sur l'horloge savante de fin du monde
Un toujours possible et qui nous gronde
De certaines probabilités, la fronde
23 heures, 58 minutes, vingt secondes
Au quatrième top, il sera exactement
Le capital métamorphe, l'oubliant
De la culture des contextes
Des contextes de la culture
Et c'est toujours la culture des vainqueurs
Cela n'est pas celle des vaincus
Toutes les images des vainqueurs
Science, sexualité, les arts, littérature
Tout bâti sur de la charogne, du cadavre, de l'ordure
Comme le paradis
De toutes les bourgeoisies
Avec tout ce qui y divertit
Du temps du numérique
Du sexe numérique
De l'agriculture numérique
De l'information numérique
De la culture numérique
Du cinéma numérique
De la cybercriminalité numérique
De l'identité numérique
De la contestation numérique
Du jumeau, noir, blanc, jaune, marron, rouge, clair
Au tout homozygote dans le réactionnaire
Comme de l'intrication quantique
D'un calcul sociologique d'algorithmique
Du bit au qubit !
Du 0 et 1-0-1-1-0-1-1
Un peu comme au foot
Peste émotionnelle que l'irrationnel booste
Du climaticide comme produit
Avec tout un trafic qui le suit
Certes, sur Terre
Encore 9700 espèces d'oiseaux évalués
Avec environ, 50 milliards de volatiles recensés
Pas comme le Yétisme
Accumulation de faits non vérifiés
Quand il s'agit, souvent
Pour les mystères, d'une histoire d'argent
Quand il s'agit de pouvoir faire financer
Des expéditions de grande cherté
En 1936, par un savant nazi
Cela fut déjà dénoncé, et oui
La culture du surnaturel et du faux
Façonnant nos mentalités
Façonnant nos perceptions
Ce d'ailleurs, avec ou sans surnaturel
Yéti, Dieu, dieux, soucoupes volantes
Et de toutes les extrapolations consolantes
Avec pour masquer notre impuissant profond
Nous abusons, nous profitons, des citations
Pour la pensée régénérée, comme une castration ou excision
Comme une assermentation, comme une procuration
De l'ancienne nouveauté
De la nouveauté ancienne
D'année en année, de semaine en semaine !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
We don't divorce
We don't separate
Of a man, only
Of a woman, only
But also his family
For whom, we are the most vile
Or the vilest
Kicking like a game of bowling
It's all our fault
Just like a wrong note
This is the only dowry
Both physical and mental illnesses
Our fault, it's fatal
The couple not being a rose
Difficult to separate the causes
When the other is always wrong
As if he was already dead
And to paraphrase fire (1916 - 1993) Léo Ferré
Giving her golden voice to poets, and still unequaled
"When I see a couple in the street, I change the sidewalk"
And even of a flexible couple, should we believe it?
To change sidewalks
Because, it must be noted Kronstadter
Each
With her own mirror vagina
Each
With its own dormitory rod
And then, what's the use of knowing
Forty billion billion black holes
In our observable universe
With about one percent ordinary matter
In the content of a stellar black hole
With the theory, there is plenty to do!
With on the learned clock of the end of the world
An always possible and which scolds us
Of certain probabilities, the slingshot
23 hours, 58 minutes, twenty seconds
At the fourth top, it will be exactly
Metamorphic capital, forgetting it
On the culture of contexts
Contexts of culture
And it's still the culture of the winners
This is not that of the vanquished
All pictures of the winners
Science, sexuality, the arts, literature
All built on carrion, corpse, filth
like paradise
Of all the bourgeoisies
With all that entertains
In the digital era
digital sex
From digital agriculture
digital information
digital culture
digital cinema
digital cybercrime
digital identity
Digital protest
Twin's, black, white, yellow, brown, red, clear
At all homozygous in the reactionary
Like quantum entanglement
From a sociological calculation of algorithmic
From bit to qubit!
From 0 and 1-0-1-1-0-1-1
Kind of like football
Emotional plague that the irrational boosts
Climaticide as a product
With all the traffic following it
Of course, on Earth
Another 9700 species of birds assessed
With approximately 50 billion birds identified
Not like Yetism
Accumulation of unverified facts
When it comes, often
For the mysteries, of a story of money
When it comes to being able to finance
Expensive shipments
In 1936, by a Nazi scientist
This has already been denounced, and yes
The culture of the supernatural and the false
Shaping our mentalities
Shaping our perceptions
This moreover, with or without the supernatural
Yeti, God, gods, flying saucers
And all the consoling extrapolations
With to hide our deep helplessness
We abuse, we take advantage, quotes
For regenerated thought, such as castration or excision
Like an oath, like a power of attorney
Of old novelty
old novelty
Year after year, week after week!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment