Du Yétisme au soucoupisme

L'on ne divorce pas

L'on ne se sépare pas

D'un homme, seulement

D'une femme, seulement

Mais aussi de sa famille

Pour qui, l'on est le plus vil

Ou bien la plus vile

Dégommage comme un jeu de quilles

Tout étant de notre faute

Tout comme une fausse note

Voilà bien la seule dot

Tant les maladies physiques que mentales

De notre faute, c'est fatal

Le couple n'étant pas une rose

Difficile de faire la part des causes

Quand l'autre a toujours tort

Comme s'il était déjà mort

Et pour paraphraser feu ( 1916 - 1993 ) Léo Ferré

Donnant sa voix d'or aux poètes, et encore inégalé

" Quand je vois un couple dans la rue, je change de trottoir "

Et même d'un couple souple, faut-il le croire ?

De changer de trottoir

Car, il faut bien le constater Kronstadter

Chacune

Avec son propre vagin miroir

Chacun

Avec sa propre verge dortoir

Et après, à quoi bon, savoir

Quarante milliards de milliards de trous noirs

Dans notre univers observable

Avec environ un pour cent de matière ordinaire

En contenu d'un trou noir stellaire

Avec la théorie, il y a de quoi faire !

Avec sur l'horloge savante de fin du monde

Un toujours possible et qui nous gronde

De certaines probabilités, la fronde

23 heures, 58 minutes, vingt secondes

Au quatrième top, il sera exactement

Le capital métamorphe, l'oubliant

De la culture des contextes

Des contextes de la culture

Et c'est toujours la culture des vainqueurs

Cela n'est pas celle des vaincus

Toutes les images des vainqueurs

Science, sexualité, les arts, littérature

Tout bâti sur de la charogne, du cadavre, de l'ordure

Comme le paradis

De toutes les bourgeoisies

Avec tout ce qui y divertit

Du temps du numérique

Du sexe numérique

De l'agriculture numérique

De l'information numérique

De la culture numérique

Du cinéma numérique

De la cybercriminalité numérique

De l'identité numérique

De la contestation numérique

Du jumeau, noir, blanc, jaune, marron, rouge, clair

Au tout homozygote dans le réactionnaire

Comme de l'intrication quantique

D'un calcul sociologique d'algorithmique

Du bit au qubit !

Du 0 et 1-0-1-1-0-1-1

Un peu comme au foot

Peste émotionnelle que l'irrationnel booste

Du climaticide comme produit

Avec tout un trafic qui le suit

Certes, sur Terre

Encore 9700 espèces d'oiseaux évalués

Avec environ, 50 milliards de volatiles recensés

Pas comme le Yétisme

Accumulation de faits non vérifiés

Quand il s'agit, souvent

Pour les mystères, d'une histoire d'argent

Quand il s'agit de pouvoir faire financer

Des expéditions de grande cherté

En 1936, par un savant nazi

Cela fut déjà dénoncé, et oui

La culture du surnaturel et du faux

Façonnant nos mentalités

Façonnant nos perceptions

Ce d'ailleurs, avec ou sans surnaturel

Yéti, Dieu, dieux, soucoupes volantes

Et de toutes les extrapolations consolantes

Avec pour masquer notre impuissant profond

Nous abusons, nous profitons, des citations

Pour la pensée régénérée, comme une castration ou excision

Comme une assermentation, comme une procuration

De l'ancienne nouveauté

De la nouveauté ancienne

D'année en année, de semaine en semaine !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

We don't divorce

We don't separate

Of a man, only

Of a woman, only

But also his family

For whom, we are the most vile

Or the vilest

Kicking like a game of bowling

It's all our fault

Just like a wrong note

This is the only dowry

Both physical and mental illnesses

Our fault, it's fatal

The couple not being a rose

Difficult to separate the causes

When the other is always wrong

As if he was already dead

And to paraphrase fire (1916 - 1993) Léo Ferré

Giving her golden voice to poets, and still unequaled

"When I see a couple in the street, I change the sidewalk"

And even of a flexible couple, should we believe it?

To change sidewalks

Because, it must be noted Kronstadter

Each

With her own mirror vagina

Each

With its own dormitory rod

And then, what's the use of knowing

Forty billion billion black holes

In our observable universe

With about one percent ordinary matter

In the content of a stellar black hole

With the theory, there is plenty to do!

With on the learned clock of the end of the world

An always possible and which scolds us

Of certain probabilities, the slingshot

23 hours, 58 minutes, twenty seconds

At the fourth top, it will be exactly

Metamorphic capital, forgetting it

On the culture of contexts

Contexts of culture

And it's still the culture of the winners

This is not that of the vanquished

All pictures of the winners

Science, sexuality, the arts, literature

All built on carrion, corpse, filth

like paradise

Of all the bourgeoisies

With all that entertains

In the digital era

digital sex

From digital agriculture

digital information

digital culture

digital cinema

digital cybercrime

digital identity

Digital protest

Twin's, black, white, yellow, brown, red, clear

At all homozygous in the reactionary

Like quantum entanglement

From a sociological calculation of algorithmic

From bit to qubit!

From 0 and 1-0-1-1-0-1-1

Kind of like football

Emotional plague that the irrational boosts

Climaticide as a product

With all the traffic following it

Of course, on Earth

Another 9700 species of birds assessed

With approximately 50 billion birds identified

Not like Yetism

Accumulation of unverified facts

When it comes, often

For the mysteries, of a story of money

When it comes to being able to finance

Expensive shipments

In 1936, by a Nazi scientist

This has already been denounced, and yes

The culture of the supernatural and the false

Shaping our mentalities

Shaping our perceptions

This moreover, with or without the supernatural

Yeti, God, gods, flying saucers

And all the consoling extrapolations

With to hide our deep helplessness

We abuse, we take advantage, quotes

For regenerated thought, such as castration or excision

Like an oath, like a power of attorney

Of old novelty

old novelty

Year after year, week after week!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )