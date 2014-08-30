Paraphysique de synesthésie capitalo-réplicative
Du présent
Comme continuation du passé
D'un endroit l'autre
D'une région l'autre
D'un pays l'autre
Des dates peuvent s'y mélanger
Car, toujours, de l'exaction, du tué
24 juillet, 30 août, 1943
Quand Hambourg fut bombardé
Par anglais, américains, les alliés
Trois cent cinquante mille
Habitations détruites
Un million de civils sans abri
Comme si
De la répétition jamais finie
D'une guerre l'autre
D'une crise l'autre
D'un racisme l'autre
D'un nationalisme l'autre
Et nous voilà à Paris
Avec ce coup de griffe
Qui lui aussi n'est pas apocryphe
17 octobre 1961, 20h30
Une manifestation pacifique, algérienne
Avec une police française qui se déchaîne
Des personnes par milliers
Tout ceci, violemment matraqué et réprimé
Gens raflés, détenus dans des camps improvisés
Gens brutalisés, et dans la Seine, parfois, furent jetés
Et donc, gens même tués
Avec ainsi, beaucoup de noyés !
Et il faut noter
Que le drapeau algérien, fut créé
Ou en petite collectivité
Par aussi, feu ( 1901 - 1953 ) Emilie Busquant
Féministe, anarcho-syndicaliste, ô paradoxant
Tout conflit de guerre
Est comme une réalisation de rumeur
Qui sème partout la terreur
Comme l'erreur, des peaux, sur les couleurs
Quand de l'opposition à une autre couleur
Alors que toute couleur à sa beauté
Que l'on ne peut, à une autre, opposer
La fausse lutte des races
Voulant invasivement, remplacer, la lutte des classes
De l'idée invasive
Aussi mortifère, que le fut l'espèce humaine, si invasive
L'originalité de ce que l'on ne peut différencier
Aucune différence ne peut se différencier
Aucune différence ne peut se hiérarchiser
Car la différence ne peut se comparer
La différence n'est que différence
Ni supériorité
Ni infériorité
La différence est sans aucune compétitivité
Et puis, un gramme d'humain
Produit, deux cent mille fois
Plus de lumière que le soleil
Toute couleur de peau est du soleil transformé
L'humain est du soleil muté, au sans pareil
L'humain, c'est deux watts
Et par kilogramme, c'est bath
Pour le soleil, c'est moins, ô paradoxant
Et cela n'est pas de l'intox/infox !
Vie de la lumière
La lumière de la vie
Le photon se multipliant par cinq cent
Avec chaque rencontre de grain de poussière
De toute l'expression de la lumière
N'empêchant pas la disparition
Dans un autre niveau d'organisation
Des espèces en voie d'extinction
1950, Inde
Quarante mille tigres, environ
2018
Plus que trois mille tigres, en vie, environ
Avec tant et tant d'autres cas
Toute une foultitude de tracas
Le monde entier tendant à devenir
Et avec pour tout seul avenir
De l'insecticide organochloré
Comme le chlordécone pour tout polluer
Et pas seulement aux Antilles
Car le système marchand est comme jeu de quilles
L'on nous prend pour des billes
Sols, rivières, rivages, plantations
Légumes, boissons, poissons, bétail, avec ainsi, des malformations
Et tant de maladies associées à profusion
Chlordécone, de 400 à 700 ans, en durée de vie
Avec tant et tant de bananes salies
Quand tout est pollué, quand tout est exploité
Ainsi, 156 millions d'enfants exploités
Dans le monde, au minimum, tout étant relié !
Et moi, par aucun réseau, je ne suis le cornaqué
De tout un monde spectacularisé
Tant mieux, si j'en suis, le blacklisté
Il est vrai que je suis d'imprévisibilité
Mais après cela
Comment donc s'émerveiller
Du petit doigt, qui en sa complexité
Que notre propre univers, puisse le surpasser
Comme aussi du trou noir
Machine à faire de la lumière, sa foire
Par une esbaudissante évaporation
Pas comme pour la radio ou la télévision
Du système capital en réplication
Certes, France inter, " La Terre au carré "
" Affaires sensibles ", " Intelligence Service "
" Sur les épaules de Darwin "
Certes, Arte, France Culture
Mais elle est souvent ou toujours bourgeoise, la culture !
Donc, et même avec de la fioritude
Les plus écoutables
Les moins pires dans le cartable
Système capital comme seule destination
Avec du déraillement grave, cependant, en prévision
Du coup d'Etat mais aucune vraie révolution
Du changement de régime mais aucune vraie révolution
Sauf feu, les conseils ouvriers et les marins révoltés
Avec aussi l'assembléisme révolutionnarisé
Et toujours de jadis
Quand l'on était pour mille ou pour dix
Avec feu l'Espagne de la CNT/FAI ( 1936 ) Barcelone autogérée
Ici, gare du monde de la gare délivrée
Et à propos de gares, celles de Paris
De la mise en service
8 juillet 1849, Gare de Paris-Est
12 août 1849, Paris-Gare- de-Lyon
15 août 1883, Gare de Strasbourg
19 octobre 1906, Paris-Saint-Lazare
1883, c'est aussi le Paris-Constantinople
Via ceci ou via cela, certes, sinon, polope
Avec comme un début de tourisme luxueux
Pas du tout, vertueux
Et de tout, avec ou sans acrostiche
De ce monde aux mains des riches !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
From the present
As a continuation of the past
From one place to another
From one region to another
From one country to another
Dates can be mixed in
Because, always, exaction, killing
July 24, August 30, 1943
When Hamburg was bombed
By English, Americans, the allies
Three hundred fifty thousand
Destroyed houses
One million homeless civilians
As if
Of never-ending repetition
From one war to another
From one crisis to another
From one racism to another
From one nationalism to another
And here we are in Paris
With this claw
Who also is not apocryphal
October 17, 1961, 8:30 p.m.
A peaceful demonstration, Algerian
With a French police going wild
People in the thousands
All this, violently clubbed and repressed
People rounded up, detained in improvised camps
People brutalized, and in the Seine, sometimes, were thrown
And so, people even killed
With so many drowned!
And it should be noted
That the Algerian flag was created
Or in a small community
Also by the late (1901 - 1953) Emilie Busquant
Feminist, anarcho-syndicalist, oh paradoxical
Any conflict of war
Is like a rumored realization
Who sows terror everywhere
Like error, skins, on colors
When opposed to another color
While every color has its beauty
That one cannot oppose to another
The False Race Struggle
Wanting invasively, to replace, the class struggle
Of the invasive idea
As deadly as the human species was, so invasive
The originality of what cannot be differentiated
No difference can differentiate
No difference can rank
Because the difference cannot be compared
difference is only difference
Neither superiority
Neither inferiority
The difference is without any competitiveness
And then, a gram of human
Product, two hundred thousand times
More light than the sun
Any skin color is sun transformed
The human is from the mutated sun, to the unparalleled
The human is two watts
And per kilogram is bath
For the sun, it's less, oh paradoxical
And that's not nonsense!
life of light
The light of life
The photon multiplying by five hundred
With every speck of dust
Of all the expression of light
Not preventing the disappearance
In another level of organization
Endangered species
1950, India
Forty thousand tigers, approximately
2018
More than three thousand tigers, alive, approximately
With so many other cases
A whole lot of hassle
The whole world tending to become
And with only future
organochlorine insecticide
Like chlordecone to pollute everything
And not just in the West Indies
'Cause the market system is like bowling
They take us for marbles
Soils, rivers, shores, plantations
Vegetables, drinks, fish, cattle, with thus malformations
And so many diseases associated with profusion
Chlordecone, 400 to 700 years, in lifespan
With so many dirty bananas
When everything is polluted, when everything is exploited
Thus, 156 million children exploited
In the world, at least, everything is connected!
And me, by no network, I'm the hustler
Of a whole world spectacularized
So much the better, if I am, the blacklisted one
It is true that I am unpredictable
But after that
How then to marvel
From the little finger, which in its complexity
That our own universe, can surpass it
Also like black hole
Machine to make light, its fair
By a dazzling evaporation
Not like radio or TV
From the capital system to replication
Certainly, France inter, "The Earth squared"
"Sensitive Affairs", "Intelligence Service"
"On Darwin's Shoulders"
Of course, Art, France Culture
But culture is often or always bourgeois!
So, and even with flourish
The most listenable
The least worst in the binder
Capital system as only destination
With serious derailment, however, in anticipation
Coup d'etat but no real revolution
Regime change but no real revolution
Except fire, the workers' councils and the revolted sailors
With also the revolutionized assemblyism
And always from yesteryear
When we were for a thousand or for ten
With the late Spain of the CNT/FAI (1936) Self-managed Barcelona
Here, station of the world of the station issued
And speaking of stations, those of Paris
From commissioning
July 8, 1849, Paris-Est station
August 12, 1849, Paris-Gare-de-Lyon
August 15, 1883, Strasbourg station
October 19, 1906, Paris-Saint-Lazare
1883 is also Paris-Constantinople
Via this or via that, of course, otherwise, polope
With like a start of luxurious tourism
Not at all, virtuous
And everything, with or without acrostics
Of this world in the hands of the rich!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician
