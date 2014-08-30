Paraphysique de synesthésie capitalo-réplicative

Du présent

Comme continuation du passé

D'un endroit l'autre

D'une région l'autre

D'un pays l'autre

Des dates peuvent s'y mélanger

Car, toujours, de l'exaction, du tué

24 juillet, 30 août, 1943

Quand Hambourg fut bombardé

Par anglais, américains, les alliés

Trois cent cinquante mille

Habitations détruites

Un million de civils sans abri

Comme si

De la répétition jamais finie

D'une guerre l'autre

D'une crise l'autre

D'un racisme l'autre

D'un nationalisme l'autre

Et nous voilà à Paris

Avec ce coup de griffe

Qui lui aussi n'est pas apocryphe

17 octobre 1961, 20h30

Une manifestation pacifique, algérienne

Avec une police française qui se déchaîne

Des personnes par milliers

Tout ceci, violemment matraqué et réprimé

Gens raflés, détenus dans des camps improvisés

Gens brutalisés, et dans la Seine, parfois, furent jetés

Et donc, gens même tués

Avec ainsi, beaucoup de noyés !

Et il faut noter

Que le drapeau algérien, fut créé

Ou en petite collectivité

Par aussi, feu ( 1901 - 1953 ) Emilie Busquant

Féministe, anarcho-syndicaliste, ô paradoxant

Tout conflit de guerre

Est comme une réalisation de rumeur

Qui sème partout la terreur

Comme l'erreur, des peaux, sur les couleurs

Quand de l'opposition à une autre couleur

Alors que toute couleur à sa beauté

Que l'on ne peut, à une autre, opposer

La fausse lutte des races

Voulant invasivement, remplacer, la lutte des classes

De l'idée invasive

Aussi mortifère, que le fut l'espèce humaine, si invasive

L'originalité de ce que l'on ne peut différencier

Aucune différence ne peut se différencier

Aucune différence ne peut se hiérarchiser

Car la différence ne peut se comparer

La différence n'est que différence

Ni supériorité

Ni infériorité

La différence est sans aucune compétitivité

Et puis, un gramme d'humain

Produit, deux cent mille fois

Plus de lumière que le soleil

Toute couleur de peau est du soleil transformé

L'humain est du soleil muté, au sans pareil

L'humain, c'est deux watts

Et par kilogramme, c'est bath

Pour le soleil, c'est moins, ô paradoxant

Et cela n'est pas de l'intox/infox !

Vie de la lumière

La lumière de la vie

Le photon se multipliant par cinq cent

Avec chaque rencontre de grain de poussière

De toute l'expression de la lumière

N'empêchant pas la disparition

Dans un autre niveau d'organisation

Des espèces en voie d'extinction

1950, Inde

Quarante mille tigres, environ

2018

Plus que trois mille tigres, en vie, environ

Avec tant et tant d'autres cas

Toute une foultitude de tracas

Le monde entier tendant à devenir

Et avec pour tout seul avenir

De l'insecticide organochloré

Comme le chlordécone pour tout polluer

Et pas seulement aux Antilles

Car le système marchand est comme jeu de quilles

L'on nous prend pour des billes

Sols, rivières, rivages, plantations

Légumes, boissons, poissons, bétail, avec ainsi, des malformations

Et tant de maladies associées à profusion

Chlordécone, de 400 à 700 ans, en durée de vie

Avec tant et tant de bananes salies

Quand tout est pollué, quand tout est exploité

Ainsi, 156 millions d'enfants exploités

Dans le monde, au minimum, tout étant relié !

Et moi, par aucun réseau, je ne suis le cornaqué

De tout un monde spectacularisé

Tant mieux, si j'en suis, le blacklisté

Il est vrai que je suis d'imprévisibilité

Mais après cela

Comment donc s'émerveiller

Du petit doigt, qui en sa complexité

Que notre propre univers, puisse le surpasser

Comme aussi du trou noir

Machine à faire de la lumière, sa foire

Par une esbaudissante évaporation

Pas comme pour la radio ou la télévision

Du système capital en réplication

Certes, France inter, " La Terre au carré "

" Affaires sensibles ", " Intelligence Service "

" Sur les épaules de Darwin "

Certes, Arte, France Culture

Mais elle est souvent ou toujours bourgeoise, la culture !

Donc, et même avec de la fioritude

Les plus écoutables

Les moins pires dans le cartable

Système capital comme seule destination

Avec du déraillement grave, cependant, en prévision

Du coup d'Etat mais aucune vraie révolution

Du changement de régime mais aucune vraie révolution

Sauf feu, les conseils ouvriers et les marins révoltés

Avec aussi l'assembléisme révolutionnarisé

Et toujours de jadis

Quand l'on était pour mille ou pour dix

Avec feu l'Espagne de la CNT/FAI ( 1936 ) Barcelone autogérée

Ici, gare du monde de la gare délivrée

Et à propos de gares, celles de Paris

De la mise en service

8 juillet 1849, Gare de Paris-Est

12 août 1849, Paris-Gare- de-Lyon

15 août 1883, Gare de Strasbourg

19 octobre 1906, Paris-Saint-Lazare

1883, c'est aussi le Paris-Constantinople

Via ceci ou via cela, certes, sinon, polope

Avec comme un début de tourisme luxueux

Pas du tout, vertueux

Et de tout, avec ou sans acrostiche

De ce monde aux mains des riches !

From the present

As a continuation of the past

From one place to another

From one region to another

From one country to another

Dates can be mixed in

Because, always, exaction, killing

July 24, August 30, 1943

When Hamburg was bombed

By English, Americans, the allies

Three hundred fifty thousand

Destroyed houses

One million homeless civilians

As if

Of never-ending repetition

From one war to another

From one crisis to another

From one racism to another

From one nationalism to another

And here we are in Paris

With this claw

Who also is not apocryphal

October 17, 1961, 8:30 p.m.

A peaceful demonstration, Algerian

With a French police going wild

People in the thousands

All this, violently clubbed and repressed

People rounded up, detained in improvised camps

People brutalized, and in the Seine, sometimes, were thrown

And so, people even killed

With so many drowned!

And it should be noted

That the Algerian flag was created

Or in a small community

Also by the late (1901 - 1953) Emilie Busquant

Feminist, anarcho-syndicalist, oh paradoxical

Any conflict of war

Is like a rumored realization

Who sows terror everywhere

Like error, skins, on colors

When opposed to another color

While every color has its beauty

That one cannot oppose to another

The False Race Struggle

Wanting invasively, to replace, the class struggle

Of the invasive idea

As deadly as the human species was, so invasive

The originality of what cannot be differentiated

No difference can differentiate

No difference can rank

Because the difference cannot be compared

difference is only difference

Neither superiority

Neither inferiority

The difference is without any competitiveness

And then, a gram of human

Product, two hundred thousand times

More light than the sun

Any skin color is sun transformed

The human is from the mutated sun, to the unparalleled

The human is two watts

And per kilogram is bath

For the sun, it's less, oh paradoxical

And that's not nonsense!

life of light

The light of life

The photon multiplying by five hundred

With every speck of dust

Of all the expression of light

Not preventing the disappearance

In another level of organization

Endangered species

1950, India

Forty thousand tigers, approximately

2018

More than three thousand tigers, alive, approximately

With so many other cases

A whole lot of hassle

The whole world tending to become

And with only future

organochlorine insecticide

Like chlordecone to pollute everything

And not just in the West Indies

'Cause the market system is like bowling

They take us for marbles

Soils, rivers, shores, plantations

Vegetables, drinks, fish, cattle, with thus malformations

And so many diseases associated with profusion

Chlordecone, 400 to 700 years, in lifespan

With so many dirty bananas

When everything is polluted, when everything is exploited

Thus, 156 million children exploited

In the world, at least, everything is connected!

And me, by no network, I'm the hustler

Of a whole world spectacularized

So much the better, if I am, the blacklisted one

It is true that I am unpredictable

But after that

How then to marvel

From the little finger, which in its complexity

That our own universe, can surpass it

Also like black hole

Machine to make light, its fair

By a dazzling evaporation

Not like radio or TV

From the capital system to replication

Certainly, France inter, "The Earth squared"

"Sensitive Affairs", "Intelligence Service"

"On Darwin's Shoulders"

Of course, Art, France Culture

But culture is often or always bourgeois!

So, and even with flourish

The most listenable

The least worst in the binder

Capital system as only destination

With serious derailment, however, in anticipation

Coup d'etat but no real revolution

Regime change but no real revolution

Except fire, the workers' councils and the revolted sailors

With also the revolutionized assemblyism

And always from yesteryear

When we were for a thousand or for ten

With the late Spain of the CNT/FAI (1936) Self-managed Barcelona

Here, station of the world of the station issued

And speaking of stations, those of Paris

From commissioning

July 8, 1849, Paris-Est station

August 12, 1849, Paris-Gare-de-Lyon

August 15, 1883, Strasbourg station

October 19, 1906, Paris-Saint-Lazare

1883 is also Paris-Constantinople

Via this or via that, of course, otherwise, polope

With like a start of luxurious tourism

Not at all, virtuous

And everything, with or without acrostics

Of this world in the hands of the rich!

