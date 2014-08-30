Spectacularisation marchande en Deep Throat

Le capital

Est comme une gorge profonde

De toutes les façons, il nous sonde

Et pour aboutir à ses fins

Des discours logiques d'aigrefins

L'on y est toujours forcé

Car, il faut boire, manger, se loger

Avec ainsi, l'obligation de tous les métiers

Et plus ils sont durs, plus ils sont mal rémunérés

Avec des mentalités bien dressées

Afin de devoir tout accepter

Donc, " Deep Throat "

De la pornographie qui inonde

Du fameux film ( 1972 ) " Gorge profonde "

Avec feu ( 1949 - 2002 ) Susan Boreman

Alias Linda Lovelace

Du clitoris, dans la gorge, fantaisie salace

De ceci, elle fut comme superwoman

Pouvant, enfiler, dans sa bouche

Un pénis entier avec sa douche

Mais en réalité, un dur métier

Car, d'un souteneur, elle fut la prostituée

Elle aurait, ainsi, été

Forcée, abusée, maltraitée, violée

De la volatilité des métiers

Avec, toujours, de l'aliéné, de l'exploité

Oudatchi, bon courage, en russe

De tout dictateur ou qui que se fusse

Tout Etat étant policier !

1850

Deux tiers des gens

Mouraient

Avant l'âge de quarante ans

Certes, maintenant

C'est environ et selon les déterminants

Quatre vingts ans

Mais, tout, nonobstant

Des classes sociales, dépendant

La socioculture de la génomique

La génomique de la socioculture

Pas pareil pour les pauvres et les riches, pour sûr

En expression, surtout

En toutes choses, et avant tout

De la niche environnementale

De l'apprentissage social

Du déterminisme social

Du langage, de l'alimentation

Système de parenté et filiation

Et à propos

De l'alimentation

Qui nous empoisonne savamment

Du poison du dégueulassement bon

12 octobre 1999, Millau

Démontage d'un McDo

De la malbouffe et de la surtaxe

Du roquefort et de sa taxe

USA McDo, go home

Des paysans en révolte, encore un tome

Comme un retour du communisme libertaire

De l'Espagne des années trente, du vent révolutionnaire

Hélas, d'un vent retombant, car trop éphémère !

Tout s'obligeant

De la longueur de la laisse

Qu'ainsi, les moutons paissent

Et quand le berger

Que le sien, d'autres prés

Il veut s'approprier

Alors, là, nous nous mettons à hurler

Ou bien parce que nous sommes menacés

Aucune vraie solidarité ou compassion

Il faut équilibrer la terreur et l'annexion

Chaque nation, scotomisant, ainsi

Ses propres misères, exactions, vilenies

De dictatures idiotes et utiles

Humanisant le capital pourtant si futile

Chaque pays se refaisant une virginité

Sur des massacres et infamies oubliés

Toute dictature

Pouvant, ainsi, en dénoncer une autre

Tout fascisme

Pouvant, ainsi, en vilipender un autre

Et la caravane du capital, passe, et, à la vôtre !

Et il y a des pauvres dans tous les pays

Avec de plus pauvres que d'autres

Et il y a des riches dans tous les pays

Avec de plus riches que d'autres

Certes, toute femme d'Etat

Certes, tout homme d'Etat

Avec des degrés dans la monstruosité organisée

De toute les inégalité sponsorisées

Et cachant tout cela, à qui veut ou à qui peut tout avaler

L'horrible au tout banalisé

Ainsi, de l'église catholique

Comme d'un temps roteur et cyclique

330.000 victimes, au moins, abusées, violées

Des nonnes, et surtout, avant tout, des enfants, en retour du refoulé

De toute une sexualité scandalisée

Et ce depuis 1950, avec des réseaux de complicité

Certes

Je n'ai aucun talent

Du talent de n'avoir aucun talent

L'envers de l'endroit, l'endroit de l'envers

D'un tout faussement de travers

Car, de ce qui est, rien ne m'est plus cher !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The capital

Is like a deep throat

Either way, he probes us

And to achieve his ends

Logical speeches of fishnets

We are always forced to

Because you have to drink, eat, stay

With thus, the obligation of all trades

And the harder they are, the worse they are paid

With well-trained mindsets

In order to have to accept everything

So "Deep Throat"

Flooding pornography

From the famous movie (1972) "Deep Throat"

With Fire ( 1949 - 2002 ) Susan Boreman

AKA Linda Lovelace

From the clitoris, in the throat, salacious fantasy

From this she was like superwoman

Can, put, in her mouth

A whole penis with its shower

But in reality, a hard job

Because, of a pimp, she was the prostitute

She would thus have been

Forced, Abused, Abused, Raped

The volatility of trades

With, always, the alienated, the exploited

Udatchi, good luck, in Russian

Of any dictator or whoever

Every State being a policeman!

1850

two-thirds of people

were dying

Before the age of forty

Certainly now

It is approximately and according to the determinants

Eighty years

But, everything, notwithstanding

Social classes, dependent

The socioculture of genomics

The genomics of socioculture

Not the same for the poor and the rich, for sure

In expression, especially

In all things, and above all

From the environmental niche

social learning

Social determinism

language, food

Kinship system and filiation

And about

food

Who skillfully poisons us

Poison of the good puke

October 12, 1999, Millau

Dismantling a McDo

Junk food and surcharge

Roquefort and its tax

USA McDo, go home

Peasants in revolt, another volume

Like a return of libertarian communism

From the Spain of the thirties, from the revolutionary wind

Alas, with a falling wind, because too ephemeral!

All forcing themselves

Leash length

So the sheep graze

And when the shepherd

Than his, other meadows

He wants to own

So here we start screaming

Or because we are threatened

No real solidarity or compassion

We must balance terror and annexation

Every nation, scotomizing, thus

His own miseries, exactions, villainies

Silly and useful dictatorships

Humanizing the capital yet so futile

Each country recovering a virginity

On forgotten massacres and infamies

Any dictatorship

Being able, thus, to denounce another

all fascism

Being able, thus, to vilify another

And the caravan of capital, pass, and cheers!

And there are poor people in every country

With some poorer than others

And there are rich people in every country

With some richer than others

Of course, any stateswoman

Of course, any statesman

With degrees in organized monstrosity

Of all the inequality sponsored

And hiding it all, from who wants or who can swallow it all

The horrible at all trivialized

Thus, of the Catholic Church

Like a rotor and cyclic time

330,000 victims, at least, abused, raped

Nuns, and above all, above all, children, in return for the repressed

Of a whole scandalized sexuality

And this since 1950, with networks of complicity

Certainly

I have no talent

Talent to have no talent

Upside down, upside down

Of a whole deceptively crooked

For, of what is, nothing is dearer to me!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )