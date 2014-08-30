Spectacularisation marchande en Deep Throat
Le capital
Est comme une gorge profonde
De toutes les façons, il nous sonde
Et pour aboutir à ses fins
Des discours logiques d'aigrefins
L'on y est toujours forcé
Car, il faut boire, manger, se loger
Avec ainsi, l'obligation de tous les métiers
Et plus ils sont durs, plus ils sont mal rémunérés
Avec des mentalités bien dressées
Afin de devoir tout accepter
Donc, " Deep Throat "
De la pornographie qui inonde
Du fameux film ( 1972 ) " Gorge profonde "
Avec feu ( 1949 - 2002 ) Susan Boreman
Alias Linda Lovelace
Du clitoris, dans la gorge, fantaisie salace
De ceci, elle fut comme superwoman
Pouvant, enfiler, dans sa bouche
Un pénis entier avec sa douche
Mais en réalité, un dur métier
Car, d'un souteneur, elle fut la prostituée
Elle aurait, ainsi, été
Forcée, abusée, maltraitée, violée
De la volatilité des métiers
Avec, toujours, de l'aliéné, de l'exploité
Oudatchi, bon courage, en russe
De tout dictateur ou qui que se fusse
Tout Etat étant policier !
1850
Deux tiers des gens
Mouraient
Avant l'âge de quarante ans
Certes, maintenant
C'est environ et selon les déterminants
Quatre vingts ans
Mais, tout, nonobstant
Des classes sociales, dépendant
La socioculture de la génomique
La génomique de la socioculture
Pas pareil pour les pauvres et les riches, pour sûr
En expression, surtout
En toutes choses, et avant tout
De la niche environnementale
De l'apprentissage social
Du déterminisme social
Du langage, de l'alimentation
Système de parenté et filiation
Et à propos
De l'alimentation
Qui nous empoisonne savamment
Du poison du dégueulassement bon
12 octobre 1999, Millau
Démontage d'un McDo
De la malbouffe et de la surtaxe
Du roquefort et de sa taxe
USA McDo, go home
Des paysans en révolte, encore un tome
Comme un retour du communisme libertaire
De l'Espagne des années trente, du vent révolutionnaire
Hélas, d'un vent retombant, car trop éphémère !
Tout s'obligeant
De la longueur de la laisse
Qu'ainsi, les moutons paissent
Et quand le berger
Que le sien, d'autres prés
Il veut s'approprier
Alors, là, nous nous mettons à hurler
Ou bien parce que nous sommes menacés
Aucune vraie solidarité ou compassion
Il faut équilibrer la terreur et l'annexion
Chaque nation, scotomisant, ainsi
Ses propres misères, exactions, vilenies
De dictatures idiotes et utiles
Humanisant le capital pourtant si futile
Chaque pays se refaisant une virginité
Sur des massacres et infamies oubliés
Toute dictature
Pouvant, ainsi, en dénoncer une autre
Tout fascisme
Pouvant, ainsi, en vilipender un autre
Et la caravane du capital, passe, et, à la vôtre !
Et il y a des pauvres dans tous les pays
Avec de plus pauvres que d'autres
Et il y a des riches dans tous les pays
Avec de plus riches que d'autres
Certes, toute femme d'Etat
Certes, tout homme d'Etat
Avec des degrés dans la monstruosité organisée
De toute les inégalité sponsorisées
Et cachant tout cela, à qui veut ou à qui peut tout avaler
L'horrible au tout banalisé
Ainsi, de l'église catholique
Comme d'un temps roteur et cyclique
330.000 victimes, au moins, abusées, violées
Des nonnes, et surtout, avant tout, des enfants, en retour du refoulé
De toute une sexualité scandalisée
Et ce depuis 1950, avec des réseaux de complicité
Certes
Je n'ai aucun talent
Du talent de n'avoir aucun talent
L'envers de l'endroit, l'endroit de l'envers
D'un tout faussement de travers
Car, de ce qui est, rien ne m'est plus cher !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The capital
Is like a deep throat
Either way, he probes us
And to achieve his ends
Logical speeches of fishnets
We are always forced to
Because you have to drink, eat, stay
With thus, the obligation of all trades
And the harder they are, the worse they are paid
With well-trained mindsets
In order to have to accept everything
So "Deep Throat"
Flooding pornography
From the famous movie (1972) "Deep Throat"
With Fire ( 1949 - 2002 ) Susan Boreman
AKA Linda Lovelace
From the clitoris, in the throat, salacious fantasy
From this she was like superwoman
Can, put, in her mouth
A whole penis with its shower
But in reality, a hard job
Because, of a pimp, she was the prostitute
She would thus have been
Forced, Abused, Abused, Raped
The volatility of trades
With, always, the alienated, the exploited
Udatchi, good luck, in Russian
Of any dictator or whoever
Every State being a policeman!
1850
two-thirds of people
were dying
Before the age of forty
Certainly now
It is approximately and according to the determinants
Eighty years
But, everything, notwithstanding
Social classes, dependent
The socioculture of genomics
The genomics of socioculture
Not the same for the poor and the rich, for sure
In expression, especially
In all things, and above all
From the environmental niche
social learning
Social determinism
language, food
Kinship system and filiation
And about
food
Who skillfully poisons us
Poison of the good puke
October 12, 1999, Millau
Dismantling a McDo
Junk food and surcharge
Roquefort and its tax
USA McDo, go home
Peasants in revolt, another volume
Like a return of libertarian communism
From the Spain of the thirties, from the revolutionary wind
Alas, with a falling wind, because too ephemeral!
All forcing themselves
Leash length
So the sheep graze
And when the shepherd
Than his, other meadows
He wants to own
So here we start screaming
Or because we are threatened
No real solidarity or compassion
We must balance terror and annexation
Every nation, scotomizing, thus
His own miseries, exactions, villainies
Silly and useful dictatorships
Humanizing the capital yet so futile
Each country recovering a virginity
On forgotten massacres and infamies
Any dictatorship
Being able, thus, to denounce another
all fascism
Being able, thus, to vilify another
And the caravan of capital, pass, and cheers!
And there are poor people in every country
With some poorer than others
And there are rich people in every country
With some richer than others
Of course, any stateswoman
Of course, any statesman
With degrees in organized monstrosity
Of all the inequality sponsored
And hiding it all, from who wants or who can swallow it all
The horrible at all trivialized
Thus, of the Catholic Church
Like a rotor and cyclic time
330,000 victims, at least, abused, raped
Nuns, and above all, above all, children, in return for the repressed
Of a whole scandalized sexuality
And this since 1950, with networks of complicity
Certainly
I have no talent
Talent to have no talent
Upside down, upside down
Of a whole deceptively crooked
For, of what is, nothing is dearer to me!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
