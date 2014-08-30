La jalousie

Nous sommes des jaloux

Vous êtes des jalouses

De tout ce que sont les autres

De tout ce que font les autres

Et que nous ne faisons pas

Et que nous ne sommes pas

Mais, tout ce que font les autres

Cela ne vaut rien

Et tout ce que nous faisons, nous

Bien entendu, c'est divin

Nous ne l'avons pas fait, nous

Alors, c'est que dalle !

Nous ne l'avons pas pensé, nous

Alors, c'est peau de balle !

Nous sommes des mégalomanes

De nos peaux, nous sommes les mélomanes

Mais il y a les fans

Qui en fait, s'admirent l'âme

En s'identifiant à leur superman

Patrice Faubert (1980) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

We are jealous

You are jealous

Of all that the others are

Of everything other people do

And that we don't

And that we are not

But, everything other people do

It's worth nothing

And everything we do, we

Of course it's divine

We didn't, we

So, it's just shit!

We didn't think so, we

So, it's skin of the ball!

We are megalomaniacs

Of our skins, we are the music lovers

But there are the fans

Who in fact admire each other's soul

By identifying with their superman

Patrice Faubert (1980) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )