La jalousie
Nous sommes des jaloux
Vous êtes des jalouses
De tout ce que sont les autres
De tout ce que font les autres
Et que nous ne faisons pas
Et que nous ne sommes pas
Mais, tout ce que font les autres
Cela ne vaut rien
Et tout ce que nous faisons, nous
Bien entendu, c'est divin
Nous ne l'avons pas fait, nous
Alors, c'est que dalle !
Nous ne l'avons pas pensé, nous
Alors, c'est peau de balle !
Nous sommes des mégalomanes
De nos peaux, nous sommes les mélomanes
Mais il y a les fans
Qui en fait, s'admirent l'âme
En s'identifiant à leur superman
Patrice Faubert (1980) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
We are jealous
You are jealous
Of all that the others are
Of everything other people do
And that we don't
And that we are not
But, everything other people do
It's worth nothing
And everything we do, we
Of course it's divine
We didn't, we
So, it's just shit!
We didn't think so, we
So, it's skin of the ball!
We are megalomaniacs
Of our skins, we are the music lovers
But there are the fans
Who in fact admire each other's soul
By identifying with their superman
Patrice Faubert (1980) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
