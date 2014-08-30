Dans une société

Où tout le monde chapeaute

Tout le monde

Dans la chapotance, un peu, saute

Tous et toutes, nous travaillons du chapeau

Et même de nos compagnies, les animaux

Qui sont de notre comportement

Le révélateur, qui jamais ne ment

Tout le monde

Chapeaute un peu, beaucoup

La sortie, c'est par où ?

La vie, c'est par où ?

Tout le monde

Vieillit prématurément

L'infarctus, l'ulcère, la dépression, le cancer

L'anxiété, l'obsession, la compulsivité, l'accident vasculaire

De l'individualité à la société, c'est dément !

Dans une société

Qui quelque peu, chapeaute

Tout le monde

Dans la chapotance, un peu, saute

Il faut être fou

Pour ne pas se révolter

Il faut être folle

Pour ne pas s'alarmer

Car, je chapeaute

tu chapeautes

il / elle chapeaute

nous chapeautons

vous chapeautez

ils / elles chapeautent

Oui vraiment, c'est ahurissant !

Il faut être folle

Pour ne pas se révolter

Il faut être fou

Pour ne pas s'alarmer

C'est par où, la sortie ?

C'est par où, la vie ?

C'est la farandole des folles

C'est la camisole des fous

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

In a society

Where everyone heads

Everyone

In the chapotance, a little, jump

All and all, we work from the hat

And even of our companies, the animals

Who are our behavior

The revealer, who never lies

Everyone

Hat a little, a lot

Where is the exit?

Where is life?

Everyone

Aging prematurely

Heart attack, ulcer, depression, cancer

Anxiety, obsession, compulsiveness, stroke

From individuality to society, it's insane!

In a society

who somewhat oversees

Everyone

In the chapotance, a little, jump

You must be crazy

To not revolt

You must be crazy

To not be alarmed

Because, I oversee

you hat

he/she hats

we hat

you hat

they oversee

Yes indeed, it is mind-boggling!

You must be crazy

To not revolt

You must be crazy

To not be alarmed

Where is the exit ?

Where is life?

It's the farandole of the mad

It's the fool's straitjacket

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )