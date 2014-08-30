Chapotance
Dans une société
Où tout le monde chapeaute
Tout le monde
Dans la chapotance, un peu, saute
Tous et toutes, nous travaillons du chapeau
Et même de nos compagnies, les animaux
Qui sont de notre comportement
Le révélateur, qui jamais ne ment
Tout le monde
Chapeaute un peu, beaucoup
La sortie, c'est par où ?
La vie, c'est par où ?
Tout le monde
Vieillit prématurément
L'infarctus, l'ulcère, la dépression, le cancer
L'anxiété, l'obsession, la compulsivité, l'accident vasculaire
De l'individualité à la société, c'est dément !
Dans une société
Qui quelque peu, chapeaute
Tout le monde
Dans la chapotance, un peu, saute
Il faut être fou
Pour ne pas se révolter
Il faut être folle
Pour ne pas s'alarmer
Car, je chapeaute
tu chapeautes
il / elle chapeaute
nous chapeautons
vous chapeautez
ils / elles chapeautent
Oui vraiment, c'est ahurissant !
Il faut être folle
Pour ne pas se révolter
Il faut être fou
Pour ne pas s'alarmer
C'est par où, la sortie ?
C'est par où, la vie ?
C'est la farandole des folles
C'est la camisole des fous
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
In a society
Where everyone heads
Everyone
In the chapotance, a little, jump
All and all, we work from the hat
And even of our companies, the animals
Who are our behavior
The revealer, who never lies
Everyone
Hat a little, a lot
Where is the exit?
Where is life?
Everyone
Aging prematurely
Heart attack, ulcer, depression, cancer
Anxiety, obsession, compulsiveness, stroke
From individuality to society, it's insane!
In a society
who somewhat oversees
Everyone
In the chapotance, a little, jump
You must be crazy
To not revolt
You must be crazy
To not be alarmed
Because, I oversee
you hat
he/she hats
we hat
you hat
they oversee
Yes indeed, it is mind-boggling!
You must be crazy
To not revolt
You must be crazy
To not be alarmed
Where is the exit ?
Where is life?
It's the farandole of the mad
It's the fool's straitjacket
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
