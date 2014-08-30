Eutonologie d'éthologie

Ainsi, en décembre 1952, à Londres

A la suite de gaz toxiques

Dans un épais brouillard qui gronde

Moururent cinq mille personnes, en une semaine tragique

Paléolithique et néolithique

C'est le chemin qui fait la route

C'est la roue qui fait la voiture

C'est l'écriture qui fait l'histoire

C'est la notion de propriété qui fait la prison

C'est la recherche du plaisir

Qui fait la recherche de dominance

L'orchestre de tous les gouvernements

Ce sont les criminels de la finance

Qui en colère, mettent les gens

Ils font des pions, de la plèbe masse

C'est juste bon, pour les exploiteurs de Goldman Sachs

Partout, à toutes les noces

Se font de pauvres gosses

Alors que l'instinct maternel

N'existe pas, c'est un conditionnement sempiternel

L'instinct maternel est une invention

Humaine, qui fabrique de la surpopulation

Et il ne faudra

Plus s'arrêter de coïter, à qui mieux mieux

Pour payer la retraite des vieux

Car le jeune est un futur vieux, voilà !

Quand dans un bocal

Les poissons rouges, sont trop nombreux

Ils se laissent mourir, sans mal

Non de faim, mais d'espace, dont ils sont envieux

Comme le poisson rouge

L'être humain a besoin d'espace

Qu'il soit blanc, noir, jaune, rouge

Qu'il soit casanier ou qu'il bouge

D'être en trop grande densité, il se lasse

Comme le rat du biologiste Gilles - Eric Séralini

L'être humain ne peut supporter

De manger des aliments génétiquement modifiés

Comme lui, il développera les mêmes maladies

La poésie doit être interdisciplinaire

Le cinéma doit être pluridisciplinaire

Il faut uniquement parler

Des sujets qui fâchent

Il faut seulement filmer

Des images qui glacent

Avec d'anciens films

L'on peut faire un nouveau film

Avec d'anciens livres

L'on peut faire un nouveau livre

Tout dépend de l'agencement des images

Tout dépend de l'agencement des mots

Avec d'anciens tableaux

L'on peut faire un nouveau tableau

Tout dépend de l'agencement des couleurs

Avec d'anciens poèmes

L'on peut faire un nouveau poème

Et en vérité, tout le monde le fait

D'une façon volontaire

D'une façon involontaire

C'est le lettrisme recyclé dans la société

C'est le situationnisme vulgairement détourné

Le film n'est plus déjà commencé

Le film est déjà terminé

Le livre n'a pas été écrit

Il a déjà été lu

Le poème a du toupet

Mais cela a déjà été fait

Mais par contre

Et plus que jamais

Les scientifiques sont les valets

De l'inhumanité qui se montre

Les démarches administratives

Sont devenues, un véritable travail en soi

Pour décourager les gens, c'est la loi

C'est du Kafka appliqué, l'énigme rébarbative

Ainsi, la recherche d'un emploi

Est en fait, un travail à plein temps

De même, pour obtenir ou conserver ses droits

De chômage ou autre, c'est le parcours du combattant

L'économie fait la guerre à l'homme

Et riches ou pauvres, en somme

Il faut être complètement dément

Pour oser interdire l'avortement

Il faut être globalement inconscient

Pour culpabiliser la femme, de cet acte conscient

Au contraire, il faut lui en faire gloire

Pour l'humanité, c'est le seul espoir

Mettre bas, dans un enfer

Est le signe d'une intelligence déficitaire

Il y a assez de malheureux et malheureuses, sur Terre

Pour toujours davantage, en faire

Car tout ou presque, est aux mains des militaires

Des politiciens, politiciennes, et de leurs concessionnaires

Et tout ce que nous respirons, est leur air !

Les transhumanistes scientistes

Du fascisme libéral, veulent l'humanisme

Sans aucune humanité, et sans aucun humain

Mais déjà, il est vrai, nous transforme l'appareillage technicien

Sournoisement, toutes les trouvailles du dispositif

De toute la technologie, et cela n'est guère positif

S'empare de nos corps, et de nos esprits

Et l'humanité que l'on connaissait, c'est en effet fini !

Tout ce qui s'y oppose, passe pour obsolète

De gens, pour qui comprendre, ils sont trop bêtes !

Le déterminisme génétique

N'agit que sur l'apparence physique

Le déterminisme climatique

Plus probant, est le moteur technologique

L'être humain est un polygame fidèle

Ou un monogame récidiviste, à toutes les belles

C'est encore la notion de propriété

Qui oriente les diverses sexualités

Et la culture tente de s'imposer

Sur la nature, qui avec tout, veut copuler

Tout ce que nous ne sommes pas

Les autres le sont

Ce qui de nous, est l'infini en expansion

Et que notre comportement influence notre chimie

Ou que notre chimie agisse sur notre comportement

Tout est structuré, par l'organisation de nos vies

C'est tellement relié, que les mimiques, nous en prenons

Et si les hormones sont une autoroute biologique

L'apprentissage est leur dressage psychologique !

Cependant, la société informationnelle

En faisant un effort, permet de prendre connaissance d'elle

Mais, c'est toujours une minorité

Qui peut le faire, et qui ainsi, peut contester

Toutes les horreurs qu'elle peut déverser !

Un énorme tri est à faire

Entre le faux et le vrai

L'on veut faire taire le contestataire

Aux journaux télévisés, en le présentant, d'une certaine manière

Mais le plus souvent

Il est jeté aux oubliettes, comme un dément

Il ne peut en sortir, qu'après certains arrangements

Tout est calqué, sur le monde du travail salarié

Et même les façons de se présenter

A un chef du personnel

Comme à une future belle

Car se rencontrer est devenu un travail

Il faut vendre sa viande, comme du bétail !

Tout pourrait aller bien

Entre les humains, cela est certain

Mais finalement, tout va mal

Car tout est fait pour cela

Avec l'apprentissage de la propriété et de la compétition

Un dressage qui nous rend complètement, tous et toutes des gagas

Cela pourrait être une sorte de paradis

Sur Terre, en apprenant une autre vie

De partage, de tendresse, d'harmonie

Des caresses, de la complicité, de la paix, pour enfin la vie !

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr )

Thus, in December 1952, in London

As a result of toxic gases

In a thick fog that rumbles

Five thousand people died in one tragic week

Paleolithic and Neolithic

It's the path that makes the road

It's the wheel that makes the car

It's the writing that makes the story

It is the notion of property that makes the prison

It's the pursuit of pleasure

Who does the dominance search

The Orchestra of All Governments

They are the financial criminals

Who angry, make people

They make pawns, mass plebs

It's just fine, for the exploiters of Goldman Sachs

Everywhere, at every wedding

They make poor kids

While maternal instinct

Doesn't exist, it's eternal conditioning

Maternal instinct is an invention

Human, which manufactures overpopulation

And it won't take

No more stopping coitus, who better

To pay for old people's retirement

Because the young is a future old, that's it!

When in a jar

Goldfish are too many

They let themselves die, without harm

Not of hunger, but of space, of which they are envious

like goldfish

Humans need space

Whether white, black, yellow, red

Whether he's a homebody or he's on the move

Of being too dense, he gets tired

Like the rat of the biologist Gilles - Eric Séralini

Human beings cannot bear

Eating genetically modified foods

Like him, he will develop the same diseases

Poetry should be interdisciplinary

Cinema must be multidisciplinary

You just need to talk

Annoying subjects

You just have to film

chilling images

With old movies

We can make a new movie

With old books

We can make a new book

It all depends on the arrangement of the images

It all depends on the arrangement of the words

With old paintings

We can make a new table

It all depends on the color scheme

With old poems

We can make a new poem

And in truth, everyone does

In a voluntary way

in an involuntary way

It is literacy recycled in society

It is situationism vulgarly diverted

The movie is not already started

The movie is already finished

The book was not written

It has already been read

The poem has sass

But it's already been done

But on the other hand

And more than ever

Scientists are servants

Of the inhumanity that shows itself

Administrative procedures

Have become a real work in themselves

To discourage people, it's the law

It's applied Kafka, the off-putting enigma

So looking for a job

Is actually a full-time job

Similarly, to obtain or maintain its rights

Unemployment or otherwise, it's the obstacle course

The economy makes war on man

And rich or poor, in short

You have to be completely insane

To dare to ban abortion

You have to be globally unconscious

To make the woman feel guilty, for this conscious act

On the contrary, we must give him glory

For mankind it's the only hope

Put down, in a hell

Is a sign of poor intelligence

There are enough unhappy people on Earth

Forever more, to do

Because almost everything is in the hands of the military

Politicians, politicians, and their dealers

And all we breathe is their air!

Scientist transhumanists

From liberal fascism, want humanism

Without any humanity, and without any human

But already, it is true, the technical apparatus transforms us

Sneakily, all the finds of the device

Of all the technology, and that's hardly a positive

Take over our bodies, and our minds

And the humanity that we knew is indeed over!

Everything that opposes it, passes for obsolete

Of people, for whom to understand, they are too stupid!

genetic determinism

Only affects physical appearance

Climatic determinism

More convincing is the technological engine

The human being is a faithful polygamist

Or a repeat monogamist, to all the beauties

It is still the notion of property

Who orients the various sexualities

And the culture tries to impose itself

On nature, which wants to copulate with everything

Everything that we are not

The others are

What of us is infinite expanding

And that our behavior influences our chemistry

Or that our chemistry affects our behavior

Everything is structured, by the organization of our lives

It's so connected, that the facial expressions, we take it

What if hormones are a biological highway

Learning is their psychological training!

However, the information society

By making an effort, lets take notice of her

But it's still a minority

Who can do it, and who can challenge

All the horrors she can pour out!

A huge sorting is to be done

Between fake and real

We want to silence the protester

To the TV news, presenting it, in a certain way

But more often

He is thrown into oblivion, like a lunatic

He can only get out after certain arrangements

Everything is modeled on the world of salaried work

And even the ways of presenting themselves

Has a personnel manager

As to a future beauty

Because meeting has become a job

You have to sell your meat, like cattle!

Everything could be fine

Between humans, that is certain

But in the end, everything goes wrong

Because everything is made for this

With the learning of ownership and competition

A dressage that makes us all goofs completely

This could be some kind of paradise

On Earth, learning about another life

Sharing, tenderness, harmony

Caresses, complicity, peace, for life at last!

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr )