Eutonologie d'éthologie
Ainsi, en décembre 1952, à Londres
A la suite de gaz toxiques
Dans un épais brouillard qui gronde
Moururent cinq mille personnes, en une semaine tragique
Paléolithique et néolithique
C'est le chemin qui fait la route
C'est la roue qui fait la voiture
C'est l'écriture qui fait l'histoire
C'est la notion de propriété qui fait la prison
C'est la recherche du plaisir
Qui fait la recherche de dominance
L'orchestre de tous les gouvernements
Ce sont les criminels de la finance
Qui en colère, mettent les gens
Ils font des pions, de la plèbe masse
C'est juste bon, pour les exploiteurs de Goldman Sachs
Partout, à toutes les noces
Se font de pauvres gosses
Alors que l'instinct maternel
N'existe pas, c'est un conditionnement sempiternel
L'instinct maternel est une invention
Humaine, qui fabrique de la surpopulation
Et il ne faudra
Plus s'arrêter de coïter, à qui mieux mieux
Pour payer la retraite des vieux
Car le jeune est un futur vieux, voilà !
Quand dans un bocal
Les poissons rouges, sont trop nombreux
Ils se laissent mourir, sans mal
Non de faim, mais d'espace, dont ils sont envieux
Comme le poisson rouge
L'être humain a besoin d'espace
Qu'il soit blanc, noir, jaune, rouge
Qu'il soit casanier ou qu'il bouge
D'être en trop grande densité, il se lasse
Comme le rat du biologiste Gilles - Eric Séralini
L'être humain ne peut supporter
De manger des aliments génétiquement modifiés
Comme lui, il développera les mêmes maladies
La poésie doit être interdisciplinaire
Le cinéma doit être pluridisciplinaire
Il faut uniquement parler
Des sujets qui fâchent
Il faut seulement filmer
Des images qui glacent
Avec d'anciens films
L'on peut faire un nouveau film
Avec d'anciens livres
L'on peut faire un nouveau livre
Tout dépend de l'agencement des images
Tout dépend de l'agencement des mots
Avec d'anciens tableaux
L'on peut faire un nouveau tableau
Tout dépend de l'agencement des couleurs
Avec d'anciens poèmes
L'on peut faire un nouveau poème
Et en vérité, tout le monde le fait
D'une façon volontaire
D'une façon involontaire
C'est le lettrisme recyclé dans la société
C'est le situationnisme vulgairement détourné
Le film n'est plus déjà commencé
Le film est déjà terminé
Le livre n'a pas été écrit
Il a déjà été lu
Le poème a du toupet
Mais cela a déjà été fait
Mais par contre
Et plus que jamais
Les scientifiques sont les valets
De l'inhumanité qui se montre
Les démarches administratives
Sont devenues, un véritable travail en soi
Pour décourager les gens, c'est la loi
C'est du Kafka appliqué, l'énigme rébarbative
Ainsi, la recherche d'un emploi
Est en fait, un travail à plein temps
De même, pour obtenir ou conserver ses droits
De chômage ou autre, c'est le parcours du combattant
L'économie fait la guerre à l'homme
Et riches ou pauvres, en somme
Il faut être complètement dément
Pour oser interdire l'avortement
Il faut être globalement inconscient
Pour culpabiliser la femme, de cet acte conscient
Au contraire, il faut lui en faire gloire
Pour l'humanité, c'est le seul espoir
Mettre bas, dans un enfer
Est le signe d'une intelligence déficitaire
Il y a assez de malheureux et malheureuses, sur Terre
Pour toujours davantage, en faire
Car tout ou presque, est aux mains des militaires
Des politiciens, politiciennes, et de leurs concessionnaires
Et tout ce que nous respirons, est leur air !
Les transhumanistes scientistes
Du fascisme libéral, veulent l'humanisme
Sans aucune humanité, et sans aucun humain
Mais déjà, il est vrai, nous transforme l'appareillage technicien
Sournoisement, toutes les trouvailles du dispositif
De toute la technologie, et cela n'est guère positif
S'empare de nos corps, et de nos esprits
Et l'humanité que l'on connaissait, c'est en effet fini !
Tout ce qui s'y oppose, passe pour obsolète
De gens, pour qui comprendre, ils sont trop bêtes !
Le déterminisme génétique
N'agit que sur l'apparence physique
Le déterminisme climatique
Plus probant, est le moteur technologique
L'être humain est un polygame fidèle
Ou un monogame récidiviste, à toutes les belles
C'est encore la notion de propriété
Qui oriente les diverses sexualités
Et la culture tente de s'imposer
Sur la nature, qui avec tout, veut copuler
Tout ce que nous ne sommes pas
Les autres le sont
Ce qui de nous, est l'infini en expansion
Et que notre comportement influence notre chimie
Ou que notre chimie agisse sur notre comportement
Tout est structuré, par l'organisation de nos vies
C'est tellement relié, que les mimiques, nous en prenons
Et si les hormones sont une autoroute biologique
L'apprentissage est leur dressage psychologique !
Cependant, la société informationnelle
En faisant un effort, permet de prendre connaissance d'elle
Mais, c'est toujours une minorité
Qui peut le faire, et qui ainsi, peut contester
Toutes les horreurs qu'elle peut déverser !
Un énorme tri est à faire
Entre le faux et le vrai
L'on veut faire taire le contestataire
Aux journaux télévisés, en le présentant, d'une certaine manière
Mais le plus souvent
Il est jeté aux oubliettes, comme un dément
Il ne peut en sortir, qu'après certains arrangements
Tout est calqué, sur le monde du travail salarié
Et même les façons de se présenter
A un chef du personnel
Comme à une future belle
Car se rencontrer est devenu un travail
Il faut vendre sa viande, comme du bétail !
Tout pourrait aller bien
Entre les humains, cela est certain
Mais finalement, tout va mal
Car tout est fait pour cela
Avec l'apprentissage de la propriété et de la compétition
Un dressage qui nous rend complètement, tous et toutes des gagas
Cela pourrait être une sorte de paradis
Sur Terre, en apprenant une autre vie
De partage, de tendresse, d'harmonie
Des caresses, de la complicité, de la paix, pour enfin la vie !
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr )
Thus, in December 1952, in London
As a result of toxic gases
In a thick fog that rumbles
Five thousand people died in one tragic week
Paleolithic and Neolithic
It's the path that makes the road
It's the wheel that makes the car
It's the writing that makes the story
It is the notion of property that makes the prison
It's the pursuit of pleasure
Who does the dominance search
The Orchestra of All Governments
They are the financial criminals
Who angry, make people
They make pawns, mass plebs
It's just fine, for the exploiters of Goldman Sachs
Everywhere, at every wedding
They make poor kids
While maternal instinct
Doesn't exist, it's eternal conditioning
Maternal instinct is an invention
Human, which manufactures overpopulation
And it won't take
No more stopping coitus, who better
To pay for old people's retirement
Because the young is a future old, that's it!
When in a jar
Goldfish are too many
They let themselves die, without harm
Not of hunger, but of space, of which they are envious
like goldfish
Humans need space
Whether white, black, yellow, red
Whether he's a homebody or he's on the move
Of being too dense, he gets tired
Like the rat of the biologist Gilles - Eric Séralini
Human beings cannot bear
Eating genetically modified foods
Like him, he will develop the same diseases
Poetry should be interdisciplinary
Cinema must be multidisciplinary
You just need to talk
Annoying subjects
You just have to film
chilling images
With old movies
We can make a new movie
With old books
We can make a new book
It all depends on the arrangement of the images
It all depends on the arrangement of the words
With old paintings
We can make a new table
It all depends on the color scheme
With old poems
We can make a new poem
And in truth, everyone does
In a voluntary way
in an involuntary way
It is literacy recycled in society
It is situationism vulgarly diverted
The movie is not already started
The movie is already finished
The book was not written
It has already been read
The poem has sass
But it's already been done
But on the other hand
And more than ever
Scientists are servants
Of the inhumanity that shows itself
Administrative procedures
Have become a real work in themselves
To discourage people, it's the law
It's applied Kafka, the off-putting enigma
So looking for a job
Is actually a full-time job
Similarly, to obtain or maintain its rights
Unemployment or otherwise, it's the obstacle course
The economy makes war on man
And rich or poor, in short
You have to be completely insane
To dare to ban abortion
You have to be globally unconscious
To make the woman feel guilty, for this conscious act
On the contrary, we must give him glory
For mankind it's the only hope
Put down, in a hell
Is a sign of poor intelligence
There are enough unhappy people on Earth
Forever more, to do
Because almost everything is in the hands of the military
Politicians, politicians, and their dealers
And all we breathe is their air!
Scientist transhumanists
From liberal fascism, want humanism
Without any humanity, and without any human
But already, it is true, the technical apparatus transforms us
Sneakily, all the finds of the device
Of all the technology, and that's hardly a positive
Take over our bodies, and our minds
And the humanity that we knew is indeed over!
Everything that opposes it, passes for obsolete
Of people, for whom to understand, they are too stupid!
genetic determinism
Only affects physical appearance
Climatic determinism
More convincing is the technological engine
The human being is a faithful polygamist
Or a repeat monogamist, to all the beauties
It is still the notion of property
Who orients the various sexualities
And the culture tries to impose itself
On nature, which wants to copulate with everything
Everything that we are not
The others are
What of us is infinite expanding
And that our behavior influences our chemistry
Or that our chemistry affects our behavior
Everything is structured, by the organization of our lives
It's so connected, that the facial expressions, we take it
What if hormones are a biological highway
Learning is their psychological training!
However, the information society
By making an effort, lets take notice of her
But it's still a minority
Who can do it, and who can challenge
All the horrors she can pour out!
A huge sorting is to be done
Between fake and real
We want to silence the protester
To the TV news, presenting it, in a certain way
But more often
He is thrown into oblivion, like a lunatic
He can only get out after certain arrangements
Everything is modeled on the world of salaried work
And even the ways of presenting themselves
Has a personnel manager
As to a future beauty
Because meeting has become a job
You have to sell your meat, like cattle!
Everything could be fine
Between humans, that is certain
But in the end, everything goes wrong
Because everything is made for this
With the learning of ownership and competition
A dressage that makes us all goofs completely
This could be some kind of paradise
On Earth, learning about another life
Sharing, tenderness, harmony
Caresses, complicity, peace, for life at last!
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr )
