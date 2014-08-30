Virilité de compétition et de guerre
Quatre milliards
Et cinq cent quarante trois millions d'années
4,543 milliards d'ans
Estimation moderne de l'âge de notre Terre
Alors, qu'il y a encore plus de cent ans
En 1899, plus exactement
De vingt à cent millions d'années
L'âge de la Terre, l'on put estimer
Ce qui ne put que contrarier
La théorie darwinienne de l'évolution
Qui avait l'impérieux besoin d'un temps très long
Il est vrai que pour la Bible
L'âge de la Terre était d'environ six mille ans
Des contes et légendes à prendre pour une cible
Hélas
Il y a des époques passées
Où l'on ne put démontrer
Tant et tant de fausses vérités
La science ne faisant que balbutier
Et même avec les poings d'acier
Des frères Klitschko pour les boxer
Et à une certaine époque, l'on n'y put rien changer
Vitali et Vladimir, boxeurs charismatiques
Tous les deux champions du monde des poids lourds
Des atypiques dont la légende, court, court !
Des polyglottes, joueurs d'échecs
Mettant les idées toutes faites, en échec
Deux géants boxeurs ukrainiens, jamais cyniques
Dans un milieu de la boxe, qui parfois, s'y pique
Cela dit
La virilité est une supercherie
Car d'une pure construction
Sociale et d'éducation
C'est évident, il s'agit
Comme aussi, se construit
Ce que l'on nomme, la masculinité
Comme aussi, se construit
Ce que l'on nomme, la féminité
L'on virilise
Ou, selon les intérêts, l'on ridiculise
Certaines notions
Par et en rapport à d'autres notions
La lâcheté
Alors que fuir
Est souvent la seule façon de s'en sortir
Le courage
Pour que des soldats conditionnés
Partent faire la guerre, et surtout, puissent l'accepter
Avec la notion de virilité comme unique repère
Car, il n'y a pas, dans la nature, d'animaux courageux
Tant pour les riches, que pour les gueuses et les gueux
Alors
Que mourir, c'est déjà absurde et con
Alors
Que mourir à la guerre
C'est encore plus absurde et encore plus con
Mais, certes, naître
C'est donc, un jour, ne plus être !
Toute naissance, est ainsi
Comme une condamnation à mourir
Et comme l'on dit, c'est la vie
De quoi en pleurer ou de quoi en rire
Et à propos
De notre apprentissage si idiot
Bien remplis de virilité, nos cerveaux seaux
Qui font tant d'hommes, des sots
Ainsi, en France, et ailleurs, aussi
Soixante quinze pour cent
Pour les suicides, sont des hommes
Soixante quinze pour cent
Des accidents de la route
Sont provoqués, par des hommes, ô déroute
Quatre vingt seize pour cent des personnes emprisonnées
Sont encore des hommes, de quoi nous édifier
Du capitalisme idéel
Du capitalisme genré et sexuel
Du capitalisme culturel
Avec les mots de la guerre
Avec la guerre des mots
Chaque propagande y faisant sa guerre
Comme en 1954/1962
La guerre d'Algérie
Pacification, des opérations du maintien de l'ordre
Il fait toujours hécatombe, l'ordre
Et en ce cas, vive le désordre !
Donc, trente mille morts
Civils et militaires, du côté français
Donc, quatre cent mille morts
Civils et militaires, du côté algérien
Peut-être plus mais pas moins
Et tout cela, sans compter
Des gens, par centaines de milliers
Choqués, traumatisés, mutilés, handicapés
Femmes, enfants, hommes, à ne pas oublier
FLN/ALN, armée française, OAS
Toute guerre est ou devenant, SS
Et, l'on ne peut bâtir une société, surtout, idéale
Sur des monceaux de cadavres, c'est fatal !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
four billion
And five hundred and forty three million years
4.543 billion years old
Modern estimate of the age of our Earth
So that more than a hundred years ago
In 1899, more exactly
From twenty to a hundred million years
The age of the Earth, we could estimate
Which could only upset
Darwinian theory of evolution
Who desperately needed a very long time
It is true that for the Bible
The age of the Earth was about six thousand years
Tales and legends to take for a target
Alas
There are times past
where we could not demonstrate
So many false truths
Science only stammering
And even with fists of steel
Klitschko brothers to box them
And there was a time when nothing could be changed
Vitali and Vladimir, charismatic boxers
Both world heavyweight champions
Atypicals whose legend, runs, runs!
Polyglots, chess players
Putting preconceived ideas in check
Two giant Ukrainian boxers, never cynical
In a boxing environment, which sometimes takes a liking to it
That said
Manhood is a trick
Because of pure construction
Social and educational
It is obvious, it is
As also, is built
What we call, masculinity
As also, is built
What we call, femininity
We virilize
Or, according to the interests, one ridicules
Some notions
By and in relation to other notions
Cowardice
While running away
Is often the only way out
Courage
So that conditioned soldiers
Go to war, and above all, can accept it
With the notion of virility as the only benchmark
Because there are no brave animals in nature
Both for the rich, and for the beggars and the beggars
So
That dying is already absurd and stupid
So
Than die in war
It's even more absurd and even more stupid
But, of course, to be born
It is therefore, one day, no longer being!
Every birth is like this
Like a sentence to die
And as they say, c'est la vie
What to cry about or what to laugh about
And about
Of our learning so silly
Well filled with virility, our bucket brains
Which make so many men fools
Thus, in France, and elsewhere, too
seventy five percent
For suicides, are men
seventy five percent
road accidents
Are provoked, by men, O rout
Ninety-six percent of those imprisoned
Are still men, enough to edify us
Of ideal capitalism
Gendered and sexual capitalism
Of cultural capitalism
With the words of war
With the war of words
Every propaganda waging war there
As in 1954/1962
The Algerian war
Pacification, law enforcement operations
It always causes slaughter, the order
And in that case, long live the mess!
So thirty thousand dead
Civilians and military, on the French side
So four hundred thousand dead
Civilians and soldiers, on the Algerian side
Maybe more but not less
And all this, without counting
People, hundreds of thousands
Shocked, traumatized, mutilated, handicapped
Women, children, men, not to forget
FLN/ALN, French army, OAS
All war is or becoming, SS
And, above all, we cannot build an ideal society
On heaps of corpses, it's fatal!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment