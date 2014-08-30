Virilité de compétition et de guerre

Quatre milliards

Et cinq cent quarante trois millions d'années

4,543 milliards d'ans

Estimation moderne de l'âge de notre Terre

Alors, qu'il y a encore plus de cent ans

En 1899, plus exactement

De vingt à cent millions d'années

L'âge de la Terre, l'on put estimer

Ce qui ne put que contrarier

La théorie darwinienne de l'évolution

Qui avait l'impérieux besoin d'un temps très long

Il est vrai que pour la Bible

L'âge de la Terre était d'environ six mille ans

Des contes et légendes à prendre pour une cible

Hélas

Il y a des époques passées

Où l'on ne put démontrer

Tant et tant de fausses vérités

La science ne faisant que balbutier

Et même avec les poings d'acier

Des frères Klitschko pour les boxer

Et à une certaine époque, l'on n'y put rien changer

Vitali et Vladimir, boxeurs charismatiques

Tous les deux champions du monde des poids lourds

Des atypiques dont la légende, court, court !

Des polyglottes, joueurs d'échecs

Mettant les idées toutes faites, en échec

Deux géants boxeurs ukrainiens, jamais cyniques

Dans un milieu de la boxe, qui parfois, s'y pique

Cela dit

La virilité est une supercherie

Car d'une pure construction

Sociale et d'éducation

C'est évident, il s'agit

Comme aussi, se construit

Ce que l'on nomme, la masculinité

Comme aussi, se construit

Ce que l'on nomme, la féminité

L'on virilise

Ou, selon les intérêts, l'on ridiculise

Certaines notions

Par et en rapport à d'autres notions

La lâcheté

Alors que fuir

Est souvent la seule façon de s'en sortir

Le courage

Pour que des soldats conditionnés

Partent faire la guerre, et surtout, puissent l'accepter

Avec la notion de virilité comme unique repère

Car, il n'y a pas, dans la nature, d'animaux courageux

Tant pour les riches, que pour les gueuses et les gueux

Alors

Que mourir, c'est déjà absurde et con

Alors

Que mourir à la guerre

C'est encore plus absurde et encore plus con

Mais, certes, naître

C'est donc, un jour, ne plus être !

Toute naissance, est ainsi

Comme une condamnation à mourir

Et comme l'on dit, c'est la vie

De quoi en pleurer ou de quoi en rire

Et à propos

De notre apprentissage si idiot

Bien remplis de virilité, nos cerveaux seaux

Qui font tant d'hommes, des sots

Ainsi, en France, et ailleurs, aussi

Soixante quinze pour cent

Pour les suicides, sont des hommes

Soixante quinze pour cent

Des accidents de la route

Sont provoqués, par des hommes, ô déroute

Quatre vingt seize pour cent des personnes emprisonnées

Sont encore des hommes, de quoi nous édifier

Du capitalisme idéel

Du capitalisme genré et sexuel

Du capitalisme culturel

Avec les mots de la guerre

Avec la guerre des mots

Chaque propagande y faisant sa guerre

Comme en 1954/1962

La guerre d'Algérie

Pacification, des opérations du maintien de l'ordre

Il fait toujours hécatombe, l'ordre

Et en ce cas, vive le désordre !

Donc, trente mille morts

Civils et militaires, du côté français

Donc, quatre cent mille morts

Civils et militaires, du côté algérien

Peut-être plus mais pas moins

Et tout cela, sans compter

Des gens, par centaines de milliers

Choqués, traumatisés, mutilés, handicapés

Femmes, enfants, hommes, à ne pas oublier

FLN/ALN, armée française, OAS

Toute guerre est ou devenant, SS

Et, l'on ne peut bâtir une société, surtout, idéale

Sur des monceaux de cadavres, c'est fatal !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

four billion

And five hundred and forty three million years

4.543 billion years old

Modern estimate of the age of our Earth

So that more than a hundred years ago

In 1899, more exactly

From twenty to a hundred million years

The age of the Earth, we could estimate

Which could only upset

Darwinian theory of evolution

Who desperately needed a very long time

It is true that for the Bible

The age of the Earth was about six thousand years

Tales and legends to take for a target

Alas

There are times past

where we could not demonstrate

So many false truths

Science only stammering

And even with fists of steel

Klitschko brothers to box them

And there was a time when nothing could be changed

Vitali and Vladimir, charismatic boxers

Both world heavyweight champions

Atypicals whose legend, runs, runs!

Polyglots, chess players

Putting preconceived ideas in check

Two giant Ukrainian boxers, never cynical

In a boxing environment, which sometimes takes a liking to it

That said

Manhood is a trick

Because of pure construction

Social and educational

It is obvious, it is

As also, is built

What we call, masculinity

As also, is built

What we call, femininity

We virilize

Or, according to the interests, one ridicules

Some notions

By and in relation to other notions

Cowardice

While running away

Is often the only way out

Courage

So that conditioned soldiers

Go to war, and above all, can accept it

With the notion of virility as the only benchmark

Because there are no brave animals in nature

Both for the rich, and for the beggars and the beggars

So

That dying is already absurd and stupid

So

Than die in war

It's even more absurd and even more stupid

But, of course, to be born

It is therefore, one day, no longer being!

Every birth is like this

Like a sentence to die

And as they say, c'est la vie

What to cry about or what to laugh about

And about

Of our learning so silly

Well filled with virility, our bucket brains

Which make so many men fools

Thus, in France, and elsewhere, too

seventy five percent

For suicides, are men

seventy five percent

road accidents

Are provoked, by men, O rout

Ninety-six percent of those imprisoned

Are still men, enough to edify us

Of ideal capitalism

Gendered and sexual capitalism

Of cultural capitalism

With the words of war

With the war of words

Every propaganda waging war there

As in 1954/1962

The Algerian war

Pacification, law enforcement operations

It always causes slaughter, the order

And in that case, long live the mess!

So thirty thousand dead

Civilians and military, on the French side

So four hundred thousand dead

Civilians and soldiers, on the Algerian side

Maybe more but not less

And all this, without counting

People, hundreds of thousands

Shocked, traumatized, mutilated, handicapped

Women, children, men, not to forget

FLN/ALN, French army, OAS

All war is or becoming, SS

And, above all, we cannot build an ideal society

On heaps of corpses, it's fatal!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )