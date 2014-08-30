Cobayes du tout, cobayes du rien

Tout a été écrit

Tout a été dit

Tout a été pensé

Tout a été fait

Tout a été imaginé

Tout a été critiqué

Toutes les guerres

Toutes les paix

Tout a été dans le chaud

Tout a été dans le froid

Tout a été dans le nanisme

Tout a été dans le gigantisme

Tout a été dans l'infiniment petit

Tout a été dans l'infiniment grand

Tout est dans rien

Tout est dans tout

Tout a toujours été

Tout n'a jamais changé

Tout ne fait que se transformer

Tout pour les riches

Tout pour les pauvres

Quand monsieur tout

Se marie avec madame rien

Ce courant d'air

De l'univers

Provoque des vagues d'univers

L'on peut tout avec tout

Avec rien, l'on n'y peut rien

Mais rien est dans le tout

Comme tout est dans le rien

Voilà, qui n'est pas mesquin

Nous sommes tous et toutes

Dans le rien

Nous sommes tous et toutes

Dans le tout

Les cobayes du tout

Les cobayes du rien

Patrice Faubert (1974) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

It's all been written

everything was said

Everything has been thought of

Everything has been done

Everything was imagined

Everything has been criticized

all wars

All the peaces

It's all been hot

It's all been in the cold

It's all been dwarfism

It's all been gigantic

Everything has been in the infinitely small

Everything was in the infinitely large

It's all in nothing

Everything is in everything

Everything has always been

Everything never changed

Everything is just changing

Everything for the rich

Everything for the poor

When mister everything

Marries Mrs. Nothing

This current of air

Of the universe

Cause waves of universes

We can do anything with everything

With nothing, nothing can be done

But nothing is in the whole

As everything is in nothing

That's not mean

We are all

In nothing

We are all

in all

The guinea pigs at all

The guinea pigs of nothing

Patrice Faubert (1974) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )