Cobayes du tout, cobayes du rien
Tout a été écrit
Tout a été dit
Tout a été pensé
Tout a été fait
Tout a été imaginé
Tout a été critiqué
Toutes les guerres
Toutes les paix
Tout a été dans le chaud
Tout a été dans le froid
Tout a été dans le nanisme
Tout a été dans le gigantisme
Tout a été dans l'infiniment petit
Tout a été dans l'infiniment grand
Tout est dans rien
Tout est dans tout
Tout a toujours été
Tout n'a jamais changé
Tout ne fait que se transformer
Tout pour les riches
Tout pour les pauvres
Quand monsieur tout
Se marie avec madame rien
Ce courant d'air
De l'univers
Provoque des vagues d'univers
L'on peut tout avec tout
Avec rien, l'on n'y peut rien
Mais rien est dans le tout
Comme tout est dans le rien
Voilà, qui n'est pas mesquin
Nous sommes tous et toutes
Dans le rien
Nous sommes tous et toutes
Dans le tout
Les cobayes du tout
Les cobayes du rien
Patrice Faubert (1974) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
It's all been written
everything was said
Everything has been thought of
Everything has been done
Everything was imagined
Everything has been criticized
all wars
All the peaces
It's all been hot
It's all been in the cold
It's all been dwarfism
It's all been gigantic
Everything has been in the infinitely small
Everything was in the infinitely large
It's all in nothing
Everything is in everything
Everything has always been
Everything never changed
Everything is just changing
Everything for the rich
Everything for the poor
When mister everything
Marries Mrs. Nothing
This current of air
Of the universe
Cause waves of universes
We can do anything with everything
With nothing, nothing can be done
But nothing is in the whole
As everything is in nothing
That's not mean
We are all
In nothing
We are all
in all
The guinea pigs at all
The guinea pigs of nothing
Patrice Faubert (1974) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
