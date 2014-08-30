L'allaitement
Elle donne le sein
A son bambin
Fasciné par cette scène
Qui à l'enfant enlève la peine
Je suis stupéfait, immobilisé
De cette tétée, je suis hypnotisé
Je voudrais être
Son lait qui coule
Je voudrais être
Sa robe qui la moule
Elle m'aperçoit, me propose d'en profiter
Je ne sais que dire, par timidité
Elle croise haut les cuisses
Et dans mes yeux, s'allume le vice
Tu es bien bête, dit son regard
Qui s'allume comme un faire-part
Finalement, je finis par me sauver
Et je n'en retire aucune fierté
C'était il y a plus de quinze ans
Je n'étais alors qu'un enfant
Et si je pouvais retourner
Dans ce moment, ce souvenir du passé
Ce sein offert pour ma bouche
Sans aucune hésitation, j'y prendrais couche
Après tout, toute femme a deux nichons
Et je pourrais dire à son bébé, et bien, partageons !
Je ne veux aucunement voler ta mère
Mais, simplement m'abreuver dans sa rivière
Qui coule, dans cette période, été comme hiver
Tout le monde a sa madeleine de Proust
Celle qui ne dit jamais, ouste !
L'on peut sans cesse y voyager
L'on peut aussi, souvent, l'arranger
Comme une bête atteinte de la rage
Jamais, elle n'est en cage
Mais le souvenir
Est souvent sauvage
C'est comme un lourd bagage
Pour s'en débarrasser, à tous les vents
Il faut le laisser, pour d'autres gens
Car rien n'est plus apaisant
Qu'un sein en bouche, toujours charmant
Patrice Faubert ( 1976 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
She breastfeeds
To her toddler
Fascinated by this scene
Who to the child takes away the pain
I am stunned, immobilized
From this feeding, I'm hypnotized
I would like to be
Her flowing milk
I would like to be
Her dress that molds her
She sees me, offers me to take advantage of it
I don't know what to say, out of shyness
She crosses her thighs high
And in my eyes, vice lights up
You are very stupid, says his look
Which lights up like an announcement
Eventually I end up saving myself
And I take no pride in it
That was over fifteen years ago
I was just a child then
What if I could go back
In this moment, this memory of the past
This breast offered for my mouth
Without any hesitation, I would sleep there
After all, every woman has two boobs.
And I could say to her baby, well, let's share!
I don't mean to steal your mother
But just drink from his river
Which flows, in this period, summer and winter
Everyone has their Proust madeleine
The one who never says, oust!
You can travel there endlessly.
It can also often be arranged
Like a rabid beast
Never, she is in a cage
But the memory
Is often wild
It's like heavy luggage
To get rid of it, to all the winds
You have to leave it, for other people
'Cause nothing is more soothing
Only a breast in the mouth, always charming
