L'allaitement

Elle donne le sein

A son bambin

Fasciné par cette scène

Qui à l'enfant enlève la peine

Je suis stupéfait, immobilisé

De cette tétée, je suis hypnotisé

Je voudrais être

Son lait qui coule

Je voudrais être

Sa robe qui la moule

Elle m'aperçoit, me propose d'en profiter

Je ne sais que dire, par timidité

Elle croise haut les cuisses

Et dans mes yeux, s'allume le vice

Tu es bien bête, dit son regard

Qui s'allume comme un faire-part

Finalement, je finis par me sauver

Et je n'en retire aucune fierté

C'était il y a plus de quinze ans

Je n'étais alors qu'un enfant

Et si je pouvais retourner

Dans ce moment, ce souvenir du passé

Ce sein offert pour ma bouche

Sans aucune hésitation, j'y prendrais couche

Après tout, toute femme a deux nichons

Et je pourrais dire à son bébé, et bien, partageons !

Je ne veux aucunement voler ta mère

Mais, simplement m'abreuver dans sa rivière

Qui coule, dans cette période, été comme hiver

Tout le monde a sa madeleine de Proust

Celle qui ne dit jamais, ouste !

L'on peut sans cesse y voyager

L'on peut aussi, souvent, l'arranger

Comme une bête atteinte de la rage

Jamais, elle n'est en cage

Mais le souvenir

Est souvent sauvage

C'est comme un lourd bagage

Pour s'en débarrasser, à tous les vents

Il faut le laisser, pour d'autres gens

Car rien n'est plus apaisant

Qu'un sein en bouche, toujours charmant

Patrice Faubert ( 1976 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

She breastfeeds

To her toddler

Fascinated by this scene

Who to the child takes away the pain

I am stunned, immobilized

From this feeding, I'm hypnotized

I would like to be

Her flowing milk

I would like to be

Her dress that molds her

She sees me, offers me to take advantage of it

I don't know what to say, out of shyness

She crosses her thighs high

And in my eyes, vice lights up

You are very stupid, says his look

Which lights up like an announcement

Eventually I end up saving myself

And I take no pride in it

That was over fifteen years ago

I was just a child then

What if I could go back

In this moment, this memory of the past

This breast offered for my mouth

Without any hesitation, I would sleep there

After all, every woman has two boobs.

And I could say to her baby, well, let's share!

I don't mean to steal your mother

But just drink from his river

Which flows, in this period, summer and winter

Everyone has their Proust madeleine

The one who never says, oust!

You can travel there endlessly.

It can also often be arranged

Like a rabid beast

Never, she is in a cage

But the memory

Is often wild

It's like heavy luggage

To get rid of it, to all the winds

You have to leave it, for other people

'Cause nothing is more soothing

Only a breast in the mouth, always charming

Patrice Faubert (1976) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )