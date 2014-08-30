Kolyma des nuisances et malfaisances
12 septembre 1948
Garry Davis ( 1921 - 2013 )
Crée le mouvement des citoyens du monde
Mais en fait
Avec ou sans se souhait
Qu'il le veuille ou pas
Chaque être humain, et ce, pas après pas
Est citoyen du monde
Est citoyenne du monde
Car la planète Terre
N'a naturellement aucune frontière
Ou bien alors, ce sont des frontières
De toutes les guerres, et donc artificielles
De ce fait, aucune frontière n'est belle
Hélas
Seules les substances toxiques
Et là, il y a comme un hic
Comme les rayons uraniques
Qui se jouent de tous les passeports
Aucun contrôle douanier ne s'en sort
Ainsi, de la ville de Narbonne
Quand de la radioactivité n'est pas bonne
Quand une usine d'uranium
Au tout radioactif, la bêtise, au summum !
Feu les savants
Henri Becquerel et les Curie
En seraient tous les trois, très ou pas surpris
Prix Nobel de physique en mille neuf cent trois
Et qu'ils se partagèrent tous les trois
Car, déjà, dans un lointain passé
L'on connaissait, le pour, le contre, de la radioactivité
Avec tous les potentiels dangers
Comme pour toutes les nuisances
Comme pour toutes les malfaisances
Mais l'on tient très peu compte
De l'Histoire et de ses acomptes
Et absolument tout, ainsi, peut se recommencer
Il y eut la Kolyma
Et depuis, ailleurs, ici ou là
Donc, Kolyma, zone de déportation de camp stalinien
Le plus atroce des goulags, voilà
Environ, neuf cent mille détenus
Environ, trois cent mille décès
Toute vérité fait peur car elle est nue
Difficile de ne pas interpréter des faits
Donc, pour le goulag plus classique
Rien que le froid, en pire coup de trique
Environ vingt millions de personnes détenues
Environ deux millions de gens morts ou disparus !
Et sans doute, beaucoup, beaucoup, plus
De certaines réalités non perçues, en surplus
L'Histoire fait d'horribles siestes
Que nous transformons en de divertissantes saynètes
Pas esbaudissant, et cela n'est pas rien
Alors, qu'encore, le mot vagin
Est encore et toujours tabou
Du patriarcat phallocrate, qui le salit, c'est tout
L'on en voit les saillies, partout, et en tout
Avec toutes les obsessions induites
Des frustrations sexuelles, le refoulé qui médite
Et tout ce qui s'ensuit
Et tout ce qui s'y inscrit
Guerres, conflits, territoires, hiérarchies, patries
Nations, religions, idéologies
Et voilà, la mafia catholique
En sa papauté si peu critique
Nonnes tripotées ou violées
Exploitées, marchandisées, et même, si besoin, avortées
Non pas seulement en Afrique
Mais aussi en Europe, mais aussi en Amérique
L'argent du viol
Le viol par l'argent
Tout rapport sexuel forcé
Ou tout rapport sexuel prostitué
C'est ainsi du rapport sexuel, violé
Toutes les femmes prostituées sont donc violées
Tous les hommes prostitués sont donc violés
Dans la réification, c'est au tout violé
Forcément, car cela est sans affect, sans vrai accord, sans gratuité
Comme aussi de nos sols de terre, si maltraités
Comme aussi de nos sols de terre, si souillés ou si dénaturés
Car, vraiment, toutes choses sont en intimité
D'ailleurs, dans un gramme de terre labourée
Dix milliards de micro-organismes, trop souvent assassinés !
September 12, 1948
Garry Davis (1921 - 2013)
Create the movement of the citizens of the world
But in fact
With or without wish
Whether he likes it or not
Every human being, step by step
Is a citizen of the world
Is a citizen of the world
Because planet earth
Naturally has no boundaries
Or else, these are borders
Of all wars, and therefore artificial
Therefore, no border is beautiful
Alas
Only toxic substances
And there, there is a hitch
Like uranium rays
Who play with all passports
No customs control comes out
Thus, from the city of Narbonne
When radioactivity is not good
When a uranium plant
At all radioactive, stupidity, at its peak!
Fire the scholars
Henri Becquerel and the Curies
All three would be very or not surprised
Nobel Prize in Physics in nineteen hundred and three
And that they shared all three
Because, already, in the distant past
We knew the pros and cons of radioactivity
With all the potential dangers
As with all nuisances
As with all mischief
But very little is taken into account
History and its installments
And absolutely everything, like this, can start again
There was Kolyma
And since, elsewhere, here or there
So Kolyma, Stalinist camp deportation area
The most atrocious of the gulags, here
About nine hundred thousand detainees
Approximately, three hundred thousand deaths
All truth is scary because it's naked
It's hard not to interpret facts
So, for the more classic gulag
Nothing but the cold, in worse beating
About twenty million people detained
About two million people dead or missing!
And no doubt, many, many, more
Of certain unperceived realities, in addition
History takes horrible naps
That we turn into entertaining sketches
Not stunning, and that's not nothing
So what again, the word vagina
Is still and always taboo
Of the phallocratic patriarchy, which soils it, that's all
One sees its protrusions, everywhere, and in everything
With all the obsessions induced
Sexual frustrations, the repressed who meditates
And everything that follows
And everything that goes with it
Wars, conflicts, territories, hierarchies, homelands
Nations, religions, ideologies
There you go, the Catholic mafia
In his uncritical papacy
Nuns groped or raped
Exploited, commodified, and even, if necessary, aborted
Not just in Africa
But also in Europe, but also in America
rape money
Money Rape
Any forced sex
Or any prostitute sex
This is how sexual intercourse is violated
All prostituted women are therefore raped
All male prostitutes are therefore raped
In reification, it's at all violated
Inevitably, because it is without affect, without real agreement, without gratuity
As also of our soils, so mistreated
As also of our soils, if soiled or if denatured
For, truly, all things are in intimacy
Besides, in a gram of plowed land
Ten billion micro-organisms, too often murdered!
