Kolyma des nuisances et malfaisances

12 septembre 1948

Garry Davis ( 1921 - 2013 )

Crée le mouvement des citoyens du monde

Mais en fait

Avec ou sans se souhait

Qu'il le veuille ou pas

Chaque être humain, et ce, pas après pas

Est citoyen du monde

Est citoyenne du monde

Car la planète Terre

N'a naturellement aucune frontière

Ou bien alors, ce sont des frontières

De toutes les guerres, et donc artificielles

De ce fait, aucune frontière n'est belle

Hélas

Seules les substances toxiques

Et là, il y a comme un hic

Comme les rayons uraniques

Qui se jouent de tous les passeports

Aucun contrôle douanier ne s'en sort

Ainsi, de la ville de Narbonne

Quand de la radioactivité n'est pas bonne

Quand une usine d'uranium

Au tout radioactif, la bêtise, au summum !

Feu les savants

Henri Becquerel et les Curie

En seraient tous les trois, très ou pas surpris

Prix Nobel de physique en mille neuf cent trois

Et qu'ils se partagèrent tous les trois

Car, déjà, dans un lointain passé

L'on connaissait, le pour, le contre, de la radioactivité

Avec tous les potentiels dangers

Comme pour toutes les nuisances

Comme pour toutes les malfaisances

Mais l'on tient très peu compte

De l'Histoire et de ses acomptes

Et absolument tout, ainsi, peut se recommencer

Il y eut la Kolyma

Et depuis, ailleurs, ici ou là

Donc, Kolyma, zone de déportation de camp stalinien

Le plus atroce des goulags, voilà

Environ, neuf cent mille détenus

Environ, trois cent mille décès

Toute vérité fait peur car elle est nue

Difficile de ne pas interpréter des faits

Donc, pour le goulag plus classique

Rien que le froid, en pire coup de trique

Environ vingt millions de personnes détenues

Environ deux millions de gens morts ou disparus !

Et sans doute, beaucoup, beaucoup, plus

De certaines réalités non perçues, en surplus

L'Histoire fait d'horribles siestes

Que nous transformons en de divertissantes saynètes

Pas esbaudissant, et cela n'est pas rien

Alors, qu'encore, le mot vagin

Est encore et toujours tabou

Du patriarcat phallocrate, qui le salit, c'est tout

L'on en voit les saillies, partout, et en tout

Avec toutes les obsessions induites

Des frustrations sexuelles, le refoulé qui médite

Et tout ce qui s'ensuit

Et tout ce qui s'y inscrit

Guerres, conflits, territoires, hiérarchies, patries

Nations, religions, idéologies

Et voilà, la mafia catholique

En sa papauté si peu critique

Nonnes tripotées ou violées

Exploitées, marchandisées, et même, si besoin, avortées

Non pas seulement en Afrique

Mais aussi en Europe, mais aussi en Amérique

L'argent du viol

Le viol par l'argent

Tout rapport sexuel forcé

Ou tout rapport sexuel prostitué

C'est ainsi du rapport sexuel, violé

Toutes les femmes prostituées sont donc violées

Tous les hommes prostitués sont donc violés

Dans la réification, c'est au tout violé

Forcément, car cela est sans affect, sans vrai accord, sans gratuité

Comme aussi de nos sols de terre, si maltraités

Comme aussi de nos sols de terre, si souillés ou si dénaturés

Car, vraiment, toutes choses sont en intimité

D'ailleurs, dans un gramme de terre labourée

Dix milliards de micro-organismes, trop souvent assassinés !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité surv( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

September 12, 1948

Garry Davis (1921 - 2013)

Create the movement of the citizens of the world

But in fact

With or without wish

Whether he likes it or not

Every human being, step by step

Is a citizen of the world

Is a citizen of the world

Because planet earth

Naturally has no boundaries

Or else, these are borders

Of all wars, and therefore artificial

Therefore, no border is beautiful

Alas

Only toxic substances

And there, there is a hitch

Like uranium rays

Who play with all passports

No customs control comes out

Thus, from the city of Narbonne

When radioactivity is not good

When a uranium plant

At all radioactive, stupidity, at its peak!

Fire the scholars

Henri Becquerel and the Curies

All three would be very or not surprised

Nobel Prize in Physics in nineteen hundred and three

And that they shared all three

Because, already, in the distant past

We knew the pros and cons of radioactivity

With all the potential dangers

As with all nuisances

As with all mischief

But very little is taken into account

History and its installments

And absolutely everything, like this, can start again

There was Kolyma

And since, elsewhere, here or there

So Kolyma, Stalinist camp deportation area

The most atrocious of the gulags, here

About nine hundred thousand detainees

Approximately, three hundred thousand deaths

All truth is scary because it's naked

It's hard not to interpret facts

So, for the more classic gulag

Nothing but the cold, in worse beating

About twenty million people detained

About two million people dead or missing!

And no doubt, many, many, more

Of certain unperceived realities, in addition

History takes horrible naps

That we turn into entertaining sketches

Not stunning, and that's not nothing

So what again, the word vagina

Is still and always taboo

Of the phallocratic patriarchy, which soils it, that's all

One sees its protrusions, everywhere, and in everything

With all the obsessions induced

Sexual frustrations, the repressed who meditates

And everything that follows

And everything that goes with it

Wars, conflicts, territories, hierarchies, homelands

Nations, religions, ideologies

There you go, the Catholic mafia

In his uncritical papacy

Nuns groped or raped

Exploited, commodified, and even, if necessary, aborted

Not just in Africa

But also in Europe, but also in America

rape money

Money Rape

Any forced sex

Or any prostitute sex

This is how sexual intercourse is violated

All prostituted women are therefore raped

All male prostitutes are therefore raped

In reification, it's at all violated

Inevitably, because it is without affect, without real agreement, without gratuity

As also of our soils, so mistreated

As also of our soils, if soiled or if denatured

For, truly, all things are in intimacy

Besides, in a gram of plowed land

Ten billion micro-organisms, too often murdered!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest surv ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )