Le décolleté sublimé
Son décolleté était plongeant
Devinant deux beaux seins
Aussi pleins que charmants
J'étais encore enfant, vilain garnement
A l'affût des formes féminines
Et de toutes leurs mines
C'était en Suisse, d'expression française
Elle était blonde et ressemblait à Gervaise
C'était une colonie de vacances
Pour freluquets en pleine mouvance
Et comme j'étais petit
Pour mon âge
Elle crut bien sage
De me laver, sans parcimonie
Et c'est alors
Que mon vit
Grandit, grandit
Et ce sans aucun effort
Et comme une fée dévouée
De ses mains, elle offrit à mon trésor
De son tourment, de le délivrer
Tout en se penchant
Comme une coquine forcenée
Et ainsi me dévoilant
Deux pointes marrons, bien entêtées
Ce fut une toilette
Délicieusement fignolée
Tout mon corps fut en fête
Et je pus prendre congé, enfin apaisé
Sublimés sont les souvenirs
Qui jamais, ne vont aux oubliettes
Et nous sustentent d'agréables soupirs
Et toujours des seins qui allaitent
Patrice Faubert (1973) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Her neckline was plunging
Guessing two beautiful tits
As full as they are charming
I was still a child, naughty rascal
On the lookout for feminine forms
And with all their mines
It was in Switzerland, French-speaking
She was blonde and looked like Gervaise
It was a summer camp
For whippersnappers on the move
And how little I was
For my age
She thought very wise
To wash myself, without parsimony
And that's then
that my life
Grow up, grow up
And without any effort
And like a devoted fairy
With her hands, she offered to my treasure
From his torment, to deliver him
While leaning
Like a frenzied rascal
And thus unveiling me
Two brown tips, well stubborn
It was a toilet
Delightfully finished
My whole body was celebrating
And I was able to take my leave, finally appeased
Sublimated are the memories
Who never go to oblivion
And sustain us with pleasant sighs
And still nursing breasts
Patrice Faubert (1973) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment