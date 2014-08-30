Le décolleté sublimé

Son décolleté était plongeant

Devinant deux beaux seins

Aussi pleins que charmants

J'étais encore enfant, vilain garnement

A l'affût des formes féminines

Et de toutes leurs mines

C'était en Suisse, d'expression française

Elle était blonde et ressemblait à Gervaise

C'était une colonie de vacances

Pour freluquets en pleine mouvance

Et comme j'étais petit

Pour mon âge

Elle crut bien sage

De me laver, sans parcimonie

Et c'est alors

Que mon vit

Grandit, grandit

Et ce sans aucun effort

Et comme une fée dévouée

De ses mains, elle offrit à mon trésor

De son tourment, de le délivrer

Tout en se penchant

Comme une coquine forcenée

Et ainsi me dévoilant

Deux pointes marrons, bien entêtées

Ce fut une toilette

Délicieusement fignolée

Tout mon corps fut en fête

Et je pus prendre congé, enfin apaisé

Sublimés sont les souvenirs

Qui jamais, ne vont aux oubliettes

Et nous sustentent d'agréables soupirs

Et toujours des seins qui allaitent

Patrice Faubert (1973) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Her neckline was plunging

Guessing two beautiful tits

As full as they are charming

I was still a child, naughty rascal

On the lookout for feminine forms

And with all their mines

It was in Switzerland, French-speaking

She was blonde and looked like Gervaise

It was a summer camp

For whippersnappers on the move

And how little I was

For my age

She thought very wise

To wash myself, without parsimony

And that's then

that my life

Grow up, grow up

And without any effort

And like a devoted fairy

With her hands, she offered to my treasure

From his torment, to deliver him

While leaning

Like a frenzied rascal

And thus unveiling me

Two brown tips, well stubborn

It was a toilet

Delightfully finished

My whole body was celebrating

And I was able to take my leave, finally appeased

Sublimated are the memories

Who never go to oblivion

And sustain us with pleasant sighs

And still nursing breasts

Patrice Faubert (1973) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )