L'industrialisation des possibles

1852

De Londres, une grande puanteur

Des excréments en pleine chaleur

Ne font pas d'ombre

Quand encore

Mais la mémoire courte, dort

Quand tout était jeté dehors

Dans les eaux, parfois, sur les corps

D'une époque l'autre

Parfois dans la même époque

Avec un mélange sans équivoque

Certains terriens

Certaines terriennes

Dans le vingt-et-unième siècle, en plein

Certains terriens

Certaines terriennes

Dans le dix-neuvième siècle, en plein

Encore des gens sans un nid

Et pour la construction de nids

Les orangs-outans sont des champions

Et à trente mètres du sol, nous donnent des leçons

L'humanité

Est comme aveugle à son inhumanité

Comme une cécité d'insensibilité

Ou de la sensiblerie banale et intéressée

Il faudrait y voir

Comme l'aigle royal

Ainsi, voir, toutes les turpitudes du capital

Apercevant un campagnol à quatre cents mètres

Rapports sociaux

S'opposant aux réseaux sociaux asociaux !

La France

Se méfier de toute apparence

Est boisée à trente et un pour cent

Mais nonobstant

Aux pesticides, tout est pollué

Les pêches à 83 pour cent

Les poires à cent pour cent

Légumes, céréales

L'agriculture en conversion du capital

63,1 pour cent

Des végétaux pas bio

Des résidus de pesticides

Et agrémentés de tout acide

Voilà l'Europe

Faux paradis, faux top

Rodomontade des risques psychosociaux

Enfermés dans des routines, nos égos

Tout y est contrôlé

Tout y est surveillé

Police de la pensée

Police des armées

La pensée du travail

Repoussoir du travail de la pensée

Le travail comme la suprême police

Avec tout un conditionnement qui y glisse

La pensée policière

La pensée militaire

De l'économie et des affaires

Du politique au social

Avec les décideurs des lois du capital

Ne décidant rien du tout

Mais des gérants et gérantes des lois du marché, c'est tout

Administrant les inévitables catastrophes

Et contre cela, du faux multiple qui l'apostrophe !

Et tant de fausses relations

Car tout gouvernement est une fausse action

Ainsi de la voiture électrique

Encore plus polluante, du mythologique

Une batterie

Seize kilogrammes de Nickel

Quinze kilogrammes de lithium

Dix kilogrammes de cobalt

Métaux très rares

Et comme un faire-part

De la destruction

De l'exploitation

Comme des enfants pour le cobalt

Vrai modernisme technique, en effet, c'est bath

Et nous mangeons

Comme trois mille litres d'eau par jour

Et par personne, de ce manège, on prend son tour

Car tout ce que nous mangeons, le jour

Est composé d'eau

Est fabriqué avec de l'eau

Et donc pas simplement l'eau

Mais, avec un vrai investissement

Transformer, utiliser, l'urine, les excréments

Du soleil avec ses six mille degrés en surface

Quinze millions de degrés, au centre du soleil

Et étrangeté du faussement pareil

Six mille degrés au centre de la Terre

Toute une spectroscopie du fini

Fini de l'infini, l'infini du fini

Mais en rapport de 99,8 pour cent

De la masse totale du système solaire

La Terre est comme un vieux débris stellaire

La lumière

C'est autre chose que les TGV souvent retardataires

Terre/Soleil

Huit minutes et vingt secondes

Voilà, là, bien une autre Joconde

Quand tout est risque écocidaire

Du relais logique du génocidaire

Quatre terrains de football toutes les vingt minutes

De la verdure se matérialisant en béton, zut

De l'industrialisation en élevage

De l'élevage en industrialisation

Jeux numériques, films, vacances, pornographie

Des divertissements, et surtout de l'ennui !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

1852

From London, a great stench

Feces in the heat

Don't cast a shadow

When again

But the short memory, sleeps

When everything was thrown out

In the waters, sometimes, on the bodies

From one era to another

Sometimes at the same time

With an unequivocal mix

Some earthlings

Some earthlings

In the twenty-first century, right in the

Some earthlings

Some earthlings

In the nineteenth century, in full

Still people without a nest

And for building nests

Orangutans are champions

And thirty meters from the ground, give us lessons

humanity

Is like blind to his inhumanity

Like a blindness of insensitivity

Or banal and self-serving sentimentality

You should see it

like the golden eagle

So, see, all the turpitudes of capital

Seeing a vole four hundred meters away

Social reports

Opposing unsocial social networks!

France

Beware of all appearances

Is thirty-one percent forested

But notwithstanding

With pesticides, everything is polluted

Peaches at 83 percent

One Hundred Percent Pears

Vegetables, cereals

Agriculture in conversion of capital

63.1 percent

Non-organic plants

Pesticide residues

And embellished with any acid

This is Europe

False paradise, false top

Rodomontade of psychosocial risks

Locked in routines, our egos

Everything is controlled

Everything is monitored there.

thought police

army police

The thought of work

Repeller of the work of thought

Work as the supreme police

With all the conditioning slipping into it

Police thinking

military thinking

economics and business

From political to social

With the makers of the laws of capital

Not deciding anything at all

But managers and managers of the laws of the market, that's all

Administering the inevitable disasters

And against that, false multiple which apostrophes it!

And so many false relationships

For all government is a false deed

So the electric car

Even more polluting, mythological

A battery

Sixteen kilograms of Nickel

Fifteen kilograms of lithium

Ten kilograms of cobalt

Very rare metals

And as an announcement

Destruction

From operation

Like children for cobalt

True technical modernism, indeed, it is bath

And we eat

Like three thousand liters of water a day

And by no one, from this merry-go-round, we take our turn

'Cause all we eat during the day

Is made up of water

Is made with water

And so not just water

But, with a real investment

Transform, use, urine, excrement

Sun with its six thousand degrees on the surface

Fifteen million degrees, at the center of the sun

And strangeness of the falsely similar

Six thousand degrees at the center of the earth

A whole spectroscopy of the finite

Finite of infinity, infinity of finite

But in 99.8 percent ratio

Of the total mass of the solar system

Earth is like old stellar debris

The light

It's something other than the often late TGVs

Earth/Sun

Eight minutes and twenty seconds

Here, there, another Mona Lisa

When everything is an ecocidal risk

Of the logic relay of the genocidaire

Four football pitches every twenty minutes

Greenery materializing in concrete, damn

Industrialization in breeding

From breeding to industrialization

Digital games, movies, vacations, pornography

Entertainment, and especially boredom!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )