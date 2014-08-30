L'industrialisation des possibles
1852
De Londres, une grande puanteur
Des excréments en pleine chaleur
Ne font pas d'ombre
Quand encore
Mais la mémoire courte, dort
Quand tout était jeté dehors
Dans les eaux, parfois, sur les corps
D'une époque l'autre
Parfois dans la même époque
Avec un mélange sans équivoque
Certains terriens
Certaines terriennes
Dans le vingt-et-unième siècle, en plein
Certains terriens
Certaines terriennes
Dans le dix-neuvième siècle, en plein
Encore des gens sans un nid
Et pour la construction de nids
Les orangs-outans sont des champions
Et à trente mètres du sol, nous donnent des leçons
L'humanité
Est comme aveugle à son inhumanité
Comme une cécité d'insensibilité
Ou de la sensiblerie banale et intéressée
Il faudrait y voir
Comme l'aigle royal
Ainsi, voir, toutes les turpitudes du capital
Apercevant un campagnol à quatre cents mètres
Rapports sociaux
S'opposant aux réseaux sociaux asociaux !
La France
Se méfier de toute apparence
Est boisée à trente et un pour cent
Mais nonobstant
Aux pesticides, tout est pollué
Les pêches à 83 pour cent
Les poires à cent pour cent
Légumes, céréales
L'agriculture en conversion du capital
63,1 pour cent
Des végétaux pas bio
Des résidus de pesticides
Et agrémentés de tout acide
Voilà l'Europe
Faux paradis, faux top
Rodomontade des risques psychosociaux
Enfermés dans des routines, nos égos
Tout y est contrôlé
Tout y est surveillé
Police de la pensée
Police des armées
La pensée du travail
Repoussoir du travail de la pensée
Le travail comme la suprême police
Avec tout un conditionnement qui y glisse
La pensée policière
La pensée militaire
De l'économie et des affaires
Du politique au social
Avec les décideurs des lois du capital
Ne décidant rien du tout
Mais des gérants et gérantes des lois du marché, c'est tout
Administrant les inévitables catastrophes
Et contre cela, du faux multiple qui l'apostrophe !
Et tant de fausses relations
Car tout gouvernement est une fausse action
Ainsi de la voiture électrique
Encore plus polluante, du mythologique
Une batterie
Seize kilogrammes de Nickel
Quinze kilogrammes de lithium
Dix kilogrammes de cobalt
Métaux très rares
Et comme un faire-part
De la destruction
De l'exploitation
Comme des enfants pour le cobalt
Vrai modernisme technique, en effet, c'est bath
Et nous mangeons
Comme trois mille litres d'eau par jour
Et par personne, de ce manège, on prend son tour
Car tout ce que nous mangeons, le jour
Est composé d'eau
Est fabriqué avec de l'eau
Et donc pas simplement l'eau
Mais, avec un vrai investissement
Transformer, utiliser, l'urine, les excréments
Du soleil avec ses six mille degrés en surface
Quinze millions de degrés, au centre du soleil
Et étrangeté du faussement pareil
Six mille degrés au centre de la Terre
Toute une spectroscopie du fini
Fini de l'infini, l'infini du fini
Mais en rapport de 99,8 pour cent
De la masse totale du système solaire
La Terre est comme un vieux débris stellaire
La lumière
C'est autre chose que les TGV souvent retardataires
Terre/Soleil
Huit minutes et vingt secondes
Voilà, là, bien une autre Joconde
Quand tout est risque écocidaire
Du relais logique du génocidaire
Quatre terrains de football toutes les vingt minutes
De la verdure se matérialisant en béton, zut
De l'industrialisation en élevage
De l'élevage en industrialisation
Jeux numériques, films, vacances, pornographie
Des divertissements, et surtout de l'ennui !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
1852
From London, a great stench
Feces in the heat
Don't cast a shadow
When again
But the short memory, sleeps
When everything was thrown out
In the waters, sometimes, on the bodies
From one era to another
Sometimes at the same time
With an unequivocal mix
Some earthlings
Some earthlings
In the twenty-first century, right in the
Some earthlings
Some earthlings
In the nineteenth century, in full
Still people without a nest
And for building nests
Orangutans are champions
And thirty meters from the ground, give us lessons
humanity
Is like blind to his inhumanity
Like a blindness of insensitivity
Or banal and self-serving sentimentality
You should see it
like the golden eagle
So, see, all the turpitudes of capital
Seeing a vole four hundred meters away
Social reports
Opposing unsocial social networks!
France
Beware of all appearances
Is thirty-one percent forested
But notwithstanding
With pesticides, everything is polluted
Peaches at 83 percent
One Hundred Percent Pears
Vegetables, cereals
Agriculture in conversion of capital
63.1 percent
Non-organic plants
Pesticide residues
And embellished with any acid
This is Europe
False paradise, false top
Rodomontade of psychosocial risks
Locked in routines, our egos
Everything is controlled
Everything is monitored there.
thought police
army police
The thought of work
Repeller of the work of thought
Work as the supreme police
With all the conditioning slipping into it
Police thinking
military thinking
economics and business
From political to social
With the makers of the laws of capital
Not deciding anything at all
But managers and managers of the laws of the market, that's all
Administering the inevitable disasters
And against that, false multiple which apostrophes it!
And so many false relationships
For all government is a false deed
So the electric car
Even more polluting, mythological
A battery
Sixteen kilograms of Nickel
Fifteen kilograms of lithium
Ten kilograms of cobalt
Very rare metals
And as an announcement
Destruction
From operation
Like children for cobalt
True technical modernism, indeed, it is bath
And we eat
Like three thousand liters of water a day
And by no one, from this merry-go-round, we take our turn
'Cause all we eat during the day
Is made up of water
Is made with water
And so not just water
But, with a real investment
Transform, use, urine, excrement
Sun with its six thousand degrees on the surface
Fifteen million degrees, at the center of the sun
And strangeness of the falsely similar
Six thousand degrees at the center of the earth
A whole spectroscopy of the finite
Finite of infinity, infinity of finite
But in 99.8 percent ratio
Of the total mass of the solar system
Earth is like old stellar debris
The light
It's something other than the often late TGVs
Earth/Sun
Eight minutes and twenty seconds
Here, there, another Mona Lisa
When everything is an ecocidal risk
Of the logic relay of the genocidaire
Four football pitches every twenty minutes
Greenery materializing in concrete, damn
Industrialization in breeding
From breeding to industrialization
Digital games, movies, vacations, pornography
Entertainment, and especially boredom!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment