La reproduction des aliénations

Cinq mille météorites

Tombent sur la Terre, un rite

Au moins un kilogramme

Ce chaque année, sans aucun drame

Le ciel pleure, pleure

Sans bonheur, ni malheur

Et si tout est comme amoral

L'espèce humaine, elle, est immorale

De ce monde

Qui gronde faussement contre l'immonde

Ainsi

De la plupart des revendications

Ainsi

De la plupart des manifestations

Ne voulant, de rien, l'abolition

Mais au contraire, la continuation

Comme dix coups de massue

Au lieu

De cinq coups de massue

Sinon, comme issue

L'asile de fous et de folles ou la prison

C'est sur la route de feu Jack Kerouac

Mais là en version matraque

Kerouac, dont l'écrivain préféré

Fut L.F Céline, d'un style admiré

Kerouac de tout un micmac, au foutoir très alcoolisé

Donc, à quand une manifestation

Pour abolir toutes les aberrations

Sinon, l'on ne fait que renforcer son administration

En finir avec le prolétariat et les bourgeoisies

L'industrialisation en surpopulation

En finir avec les classes sociales

L'autorité, la propriété, au tout inégal !

Au niveau du principe

Au niveau de l'éthique

Tout est d'hier

Tout s'y affine ou s'y désespère

Il en va aussi de la navigation

Déjà, il y a cinq mille ans, environ

Carnac, encore un coup des bretons

Des barges transportant des matériaux

Mégalithisme qui tomba souvent en morceaux

De la submersion

Des cachettes pour un temps long

Quand l'on sut et à la perfection

Des marées et de leur utilisation

Donc

Contre l'Etat, le capital, et tout ce qui va avec

Du patronat modernisé et de son horrible bec

Nous devrions

Comme les abeilles japonaises

Ici, contre le frelon géant

Mais là, contre toutes les fadaises

Gouvernements, idéologies, religions

Et la fin de toutes les prisons

Du groupe de défense en autogestion

Devenir un four à quarante sept degrés

Pour le frelon géant, le faire griller

Les structures du capital, les néantiser

Il y a encore vingt mille espèces d'abeilles

De la zone géographique qui dépareille

Ainsi, en Chine, avec moins d'abeilles

Et une pollinisation qui se fait à la main

La folie de ce monde si peu malin !

Et avec les transports électriques

Les corps humains devenant apathiques

Au tout écocidaire, suicidaire, sans véritable vie

Des usines pour les animaux humains

Des fermes usines pour les animaux non-humains

Exploités, méprisés, ignorés, mal payés

Pour les uns

Maltraités, torturés, tués, mangés

Pour les autres

Terrains constructibles

Bradés, car de faux fusibles

Terres agricoles en magie du constructible

L'élevage de l'industrialisation

Tel un conditionnement à la soumission

Loin des regards

Comme des secrets, au tout dissimulé

Ne pas voir les airs hagards

Ne pas entendre les cris

Ne pas entendre toutes les agonies

Des guerres comme des boucheries

Du soldat tué ou de l'animal tué

Comme une même finalité

Porcs, volailles, poulets, agneaux

Vaches, poules, canards, veaux

Et tout cela détruit

Tout un esprit de paysannerie

Finalement, apprendre enfin l'anarchie

De l'humanité imaginante, seul véritable défi

Alors qu'en France, et ce chaque année

Trente trois milliards d'euros, elle doit dépenser

Cette hideuse catin de publicité

Tout cela, pour nous faire acheter

De l'inutilité, de la futilité, de l'absurdité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

five thousand meteorites

Fall to Earth, a rite

At least one kilogram

This every year, without any drama

The sky is crying, crying

Without happiness or unhappiness

And if everything is as amoral

The human species is immoral

of this world

Which growls falsely against the filthy

Thereby

Of most claims

Thereby

Of most manifestations

Not wanting, for anything, the abolition

But on the contrary, the continuation

Like ten blows

In place

Five blows

Otherwise, as an outcome

The lunatic asylum or the prison

It's on the road of the late Jack Kerouac

But there in truncheon version

Kerouac, whose favorite writer

Was L.F Céline, of an admired style

Kerouac of a whole Micmac, with a very alcoholic mess

So, when is a demonstration

To abolish all aberrations

Otherwise, we are only reinforcing its administration

Put an end to the proletariat and the bourgeoisies

Overcrowded industrialization

Breaking down social classes

Authority, ownership, all unequal!

At the principle level

At the level of ethics

It's all from yesterday

Everything refines or despairs there

The same goes for navigation

Already, about five thousand years ago,

Carnac, another blow from the Bretons

Barges transporting materials

Megalithism that often fell apart

From submersion

Hiding places for a long time

When we knew and to perfection

Tides and their use

So

Against the state, capital, and all that goes with it

Modernized employers and their horrible beak

We should

Like Japanese bees

Here against the giant hornet

But there, against all nonsense

Governments, ideologies, religions

And the end of all prisons

From the defense group to self-management

Become a forty seven degree oven

For the giant hornet, grill it

Capital structures, nullifying them

There are still twenty thousand species of bees

Of the geographical area that is mismatched

Thus, in China, with fewer bees

And a pollination that is done by hand

The madness of this world so unwise!

And with electric transport

Human bodies becoming listless

At all ecocidal, suicidal, without real life

Factories for human animals

Factory farms for non-human animals

Exploited, despised, ignored, badly paid

For some

Abused, tortured, killed, eaten

For the others

Building land

Sold out because of fake fuses

Farmland in building magic

The breeding of industrialization

Like a conditioning to submission

out of sight

Like secrets, all concealed

Don't see haggard tunes

Don't hear the screams

Not hearing all the agonies

Wars like butcheries

Of the slain soldier or the slain animal

As the same purpose

Pigs, poultry, chickens, lambs

Cows, hens, ducks, calves

And all this destroys

A whole spirit of peasantry

Finally, finally learn anarchy

Of imagining humanity, only real challenge

Whereas in France, and this each year

Thirty three billion euros, she must spend

That hideous publicity whore

All this, to make us buy

Uselessness, futility, absurdity!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )