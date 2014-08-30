La reproduction des aliénations
Cinq mille météorites
Tombent sur la Terre, un rite
Au moins un kilogramme
Ce chaque année, sans aucun drame
Le ciel pleure, pleure
Sans bonheur, ni malheur
Et si tout est comme amoral
L'espèce humaine, elle, est immorale
De ce monde
Qui gronde faussement contre l'immonde
Ainsi
De la plupart des revendications
Ainsi
De la plupart des manifestations
Ne voulant, de rien, l'abolition
Mais au contraire, la continuation
Comme dix coups de massue
Au lieu
De cinq coups de massue
Sinon, comme issue
L'asile de fous et de folles ou la prison
C'est sur la route de feu Jack Kerouac
Mais là en version matraque
Kerouac, dont l'écrivain préféré
Fut L.F Céline, d'un style admiré
Kerouac de tout un micmac, au foutoir très alcoolisé
Donc, à quand une manifestation
Pour abolir toutes les aberrations
Sinon, l'on ne fait que renforcer son administration
En finir avec le prolétariat et les bourgeoisies
L'industrialisation en surpopulation
En finir avec les classes sociales
L'autorité, la propriété, au tout inégal !
Au niveau du principe
Au niveau de l'éthique
Tout est d'hier
Tout s'y affine ou s'y désespère
Il en va aussi de la navigation
Déjà, il y a cinq mille ans, environ
Carnac, encore un coup des bretons
Des barges transportant des matériaux
Mégalithisme qui tomba souvent en morceaux
De la submersion
Des cachettes pour un temps long
Quand l'on sut et à la perfection
Des marées et de leur utilisation
Donc
Contre l'Etat, le capital, et tout ce qui va avec
Du patronat modernisé et de son horrible bec
Nous devrions
Comme les abeilles japonaises
Ici, contre le frelon géant
Mais là, contre toutes les fadaises
Gouvernements, idéologies, religions
Et la fin de toutes les prisons
Du groupe de défense en autogestion
Devenir un four à quarante sept degrés
Pour le frelon géant, le faire griller
Les structures du capital, les néantiser
Il y a encore vingt mille espèces d'abeilles
De la zone géographique qui dépareille
Ainsi, en Chine, avec moins d'abeilles
Et une pollinisation qui se fait à la main
La folie de ce monde si peu malin !
Et avec les transports électriques
Les corps humains devenant apathiques
Au tout écocidaire, suicidaire, sans véritable vie
Des usines pour les animaux humains
Des fermes usines pour les animaux non-humains
Exploités, méprisés, ignorés, mal payés
Pour les uns
Maltraités, torturés, tués, mangés
Pour les autres
Terrains constructibles
Bradés, car de faux fusibles
Terres agricoles en magie du constructible
L'élevage de l'industrialisation
Tel un conditionnement à la soumission
Loin des regards
Comme des secrets, au tout dissimulé
Ne pas voir les airs hagards
Ne pas entendre les cris
Ne pas entendre toutes les agonies
Des guerres comme des boucheries
Du soldat tué ou de l'animal tué
Comme une même finalité
Porcs, volailles, poulets, agneaux
Vaches, poules, canards, veaux
Et tout cela détruit
Tout un esprit de paysannerie
Finalement, apprendre enfin l'anarchie
De l'humanité imaginante, seul véritable défi
Alors qu'en France, et ce chaque année
Trente trois milliards d'euros, elle doit dépenser
Cette hideuse catin de publicité
Tout cela, pour nous faire acheter
De l'inutilité, de la futilité, de l'absurdité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
five thousand meteorites
Fall to Earth, a rite
At least one kilogram
This every year, without any drama
The sky is crying, crying
Without happiness or unhappiness
And if everything is as amoral
The human species is immoral
of this world
Which growls falsely against the filthy
Thereby
Of most claims
Thereby
Of most manifestations
Not wanting, for anything, the abolition
But on the contrary, the continuation
Like ten blows
In place
Five blows
Otherwise, as an outcome
The lunatic asylum or the prison
It's on the road of the late Jack Kerouac
But there in truncheon version
Kerouac, whose favorite writer
Was L.F Céline, of an admired style
Kerouac of a whole Micmac, with a very alcoholic mess
So, when is a demonstration
To abolish all aberrations
Otherwise, we are only reinforcing its administration
Put an end to the proletariat and the bourgeoisies
Overcrowded industrialization
Breaking down social classes
Authority, ownership, all unequal!
At the principle level
At the level of ethics
It's all from yesterday
Everything refines or despairs there
The same goes for navigation
Already, about five thousand years ago,
Carnac, another blow from the Bretons
Barges transporting materials
Megalithism that often fell apart
From submersion
Hiding places for a long time
When we knew and to perfection
Tides and their use
So
Against the state, capital, and all that goes with it
Modernized employers and their horrible beak
We should
Like Japanese bees
Here against the giant hornet
But there, against all nonsense
Governments, ideologies, religions
And the end of all prisons
From the defense group to self-management
Become a forty seven degree oven
For the giant hornet, grill it
Capital structures, nullifying them
There are still twenty thousand species of bees
Of the geographical area that is mismatched
Thus, in China, with fewer bees
And a pollination that is done by hand
The madness of this world so unwise!
And with electric transport
Human bodies becoming listless
At all ecocidal, suicidal, without real life
Factories for human animals
Factory farms for non-human animals
Exploited, despised, ignored, badly paid
For some
Abused, tortured, killed, eaten
For the others
Building land
Sold out because of fake fuses
Farmland in building magic
The breeding of industrialization
Like a conditioning to submission
out of sight
Like secrets, all concealed
Don't see haggard tunes
Don't hear the screams
Not hearing all the agonies
Wars like butcheries
Of the slain soldier or the slain animal
As the same purpose
Pigs, poultry, chickens, lambs
Cows, hens, ducks, calves
And all this destroys
A whole spirit of peasantry
Finally, finally learn anarchy
Of imagining humanity, only real challenge
Whereas in France, and this each year
Thirty three billion euros, she must spend
That hideous publicity whore
All this, to make us buy
Uselessness, futility, absurdity!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment