La femme pantalon
Ah !
Se matérialiser
Dans les années cinquante
Ah !
Du regard, se régaler
Sous les jupes des femmes
Qui lentement, passent, sous une soupente
A la transparence indécente
Heureuse époque du bas nylon
Qui torchait l'onanisme sans façon
Sensuelles années du soutien-gorge pointu
Qui crevait les yeux des malotrus
La femme marchant sur ses talons
Hantait les rêves du troufion
Et toujours l'espoir que souffle le vent
Pour les jupes plissées relevées, du fantasme dément
Ah !
Se matérialiser
Dans les années cinquante
Et se repaître des dessous coquins
Pour s'en faire des tas de câlins
Ah !
Être un oeil géant
Presque rond, comme la Terre
Pour être en même temps
Sous les jupes de toutes les mères
Sous les jupes de toutes les commères
Sous les jupes de toutes les demoiselles
Sous les jupes de toutes les jouvencelles
Mais déjà maintenant
C'est la femme pantalon
Rien à voir, tout est bidon
C'est sans chaleur
C'est sans saveur
Comme l'homme pantalon
Comme l'homme militaire
La femme se veut compétition
La femme se veut autoritaire
Pourtant, c'est si capiteux, la féminité
Cependant
C'est si joyeux, la sensualité
Et même si tout est costume
Et même si tout est coutume
La masculinité, c'est toujours l'austérité
La féminité, c'est le rêve toujours réitéré
Et si l'imaginaire érotique est pervers
Alors le sont tous, les hommes de la planète Terre
Patrice Faubert ( 1974 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Ah!
Materialize
In the fifties
Ah!
From the look, to feast
Under women's skirts
Which slowly, pass, under a loft
To indecent transparency
Happy time of nylon stockings
Who wiped onanism without ceremony
Sensual years of the pointy bra
Who gouged out the eyes of the bad guys
The woman walking on her heels
Haunted the trooper's dreams
And always the hope that the wind blows
For raised pleated skirts, demented fantasy
Ah!
Materialize
In the fifties
And feast on naughty underwear
To make lots of hugs
Ah!
be a giant eye
Almost round, like the Earth
To be at the same time
Under the skirts of all mothers
Under the skirts of all the gossips
Under the skirts of all the ladies
Under the skirts of all the damsels
But already now
It's the woman's pants
Nothing to see, everything is bogus
It's heatless
It's tasteless
Like the pants man
Like the military man
The woman wants to be competitive
The woman wants to be authoritarian
Yet it's so heady, femininity
However
It's so joyful, sensuality
And even if everything is costume
And even if everything is custom
Masculinity is always austerity
Femininity is the always reiterated dream
And if the erotic imagination is perverse
So are all, the men of planet Earth
Patrice Faubert (1974) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
