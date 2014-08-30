Ah !

Se matérialiser

Dans les années cinquante

Ah !

Du regard, se régaler

Sous les jupes des femmes

Qui lentement, passent, sous une soupente

A la transparence indécente

Heureuse époque du bas nylon

Qui torchait l'onanisme sans façon

Sensuelles années du soutien-gorge pointu

Qui crevait les yeux des malotrus

La femme marchant sur ses talons

Hantait les rêves du troufion

Et toujours l'espoir que souffle le vent

Pour les jupes plissées relevées, du fantasme dément

Ah !

Se matérialiser

Dans les années cinquante

Et se repaître des dessous coquins

Pour s'en faire des tas de câlins

Ah !

Être un oeil géant

Presque rond, comme la Terre

Pour être en même temps

Sous les jupes de toutes les mères

Sous les jupes de toutes les commères

Sous les jupes de toutes les demoiselles

Sous les jupes de toutes les jouvencelles

Mais déjà maintenant

C'est la femme pantalon

Rien à voir, tout est bidon

C'est sans chaleur

C'est sans saveur

Comme l'homme pantalon

Comme l'homme militaire

La femme se veut compétition

La femme se veut autoritaire

Pourtant, c'est si capiteux, la féminité

Cependant

C'est si joyeux, la sensualité

Et même si tout est costume

Et même si tout est coutume

La masculinité, c'est toujours l'austérité

La féminité, c'est le rêve toujours réitéré

Et si l'imaginaire érotique est pervers

Alors le sont tous, les hommes de la planète Terre

Patrice Faubert ( 1974 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Ah!

Materialize

In the fifties

Ah!

From the look, to feast

Under women's skirts

Which slowly, pass, under a loft

To indecent transparency

Happy time of nylon stockings

Who wiped onanism without ceremony

Sensual years of the pointy bra

Who gouged out the eyes of the bad guys

The woman walking on her heels

Haunted the trooper's dreams

And always the hope that the wind blows

For raised pleated skirts, demented fantasy

Ah!

Materialize

In the fifties

And feast on naughty underwear

To make lots of hugs

Ah!

be a giant eye

Almost round, like the Earth

To be at the same time

Under the skirts of all mothers

Under the skirts of all the gossips

Under the skirts of all the ladies

Under the skirts of all the damsels

But already now

It's the woman's pants

Nothing to see, everything is bogus

It's heatless

It's tasteless

Like the pants man

Like the military man

The woman wants to be competitive

The woman wants to be authoritarian

Yet it's so heady, femininity

However

It's so joyful, sensuality

And even if everything is costume

And even if everything is custom

Masculinity is always austerity

Femininity is the always reiterated dream

And if the erotic imagination is perverse

So are all, the men of planet Earth

