It is near certain that the authors of America’s Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and its Bill of Rights could not have anticipated a world in which the average American paid a quarter of their annual income to the government in taxes, a government that secretly monitors our personal communications, collects and stores vast quantities of information about its citizens, and a government in which the concept of privacy is fast approaching extinction. What the founders of this great Republic did anticipate is that governments, no matter how powerful, will always hunger for more power and that power inevitably corrupts.

Security culture is a set of practices used to avoid, or mitigate the effects of, police surveillance and harassment and state control.

Why Is Security Culture Necessary? “Because even if you’re not doing anything wrong, you’re being watched and recorded. And the storage capability of these systems increases every year consistently, by orders of magnitude, to where it’s getting to the point you don’t have to have done anything wrong. You simply have to eventually fall under suspicion from somebody, even by a wrong call, and then they can use the system to go back in time and scrutinize every decision you’ve ever made, every friend you’ve ever discussed something with, and attack you on that basis, to sort of derive suspicion from an innocent life and paint anyone in the context of a wrongdoer.” – Edward Snowden

Read for Free with Amazon Kindle

https://www.amazon.com/Security-Culture-Survivalists-Preppers-Patriots-ebook/dp/B0B3GGLQ4W/