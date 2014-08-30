Le chat empalé

Un beau chat

Aimant à déambuler, dans un petit village

A Vernois-sur-Mance, village tout plat

Certes, il était capricieux, tout volage

Un jour, un voisin irascible

Prit une arbalète, ô histoire indicible

Pour le faire, si bien, qu'il l'empalât

Après tout, cela n'était qu'un chat

Car, quand il était petit, devant lui

Son père, homme méchant, souvent le fit

En écrasant par plaisir

Des animaux, que lui, devait finir

Certes, il avait des circonstances atténuantes

Car le sadisme de son père, fut sa rente

Mais l'assassin de la bête

Tout le monde le savait, c'était lui

Et il se dénonça, à la gendarmerie

Et un procès, on lui fit

Car l'animal agonisant

Devant la maison, revint

Tout penaud, tout souffrant

Puis très vite, ce fut la fin

Nous l'appelions tonnerre

Ce qui fut une étrange prémonition

Pour d'une dame, une séparation

Qui me fit habiter, ô divination

Un jour, la ville de Tonnerre

Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

A beautiful cat

Loving to stroll, in a small village

In Vernois-sur-Mance, a flat village

Admittedly, he was capricious, all fickle

One day, an irascible neighbor

Took a crossbow, oh untold story

To do it, so well, that he impaled it

After all, it was just a cat

Because, when he was small, in front of him

His father, a wicked man, often did

By crushing for pleasure

Animals, that he had to finish

Admittedly, there were extenuating circumstances

Because his father's sadism was his income

But the beast killer

Everyone knew it was him

And he reported himself to the gendarmerie

And a trial, they made him

Because the dying animal

In front of the house, came back

All sheepish, all in pain

Then very quickly, it was the end

We called it thunder

What was a strange premonition

For a lady, a separation

Who made me dwell, O divination

One day the city of Thunder

Patrice Faubert (1998) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )