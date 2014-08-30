Le chat empalé
Un beau chat
Aimant à déambuler, dans un petit village
A Vernois-sur-Mance, village tout plat
Certes, il était capricieux, tout volage
Un jour, un voisin irascible
Prit une arbalète, ô histoire indicible
Pour le faire, si bien, qu'il l'empalât
Après tout, cela n'était qu'un chat
Car, quand il était petit, devant lui
Son père, homme méchant, souvent le fit
En écrasant par plaisir
Des animaux, que lui, devait finir
Certes, il avait des circonstances atténuantes
Car le sadisme de son père, fut sa rente
Mais l'assassin de la bête
Tout le monde le savait, c'était lui
Et il se dénonça, à la gendarmerie
Et un procès, on lui fit
Car l'animal agonisant
Devant la maison, revint
Tout penaud, tout souffrant
Puis très vite, ce fut la fin
Nous l'appelions tonnerre
Ce qui fut une étrange prémonition
Pour d'une dame, une séparation
Qui me fit habiter, ô divination
Un jour, la ville de Tonnerre
Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
A beautiful cat
Loving to stroll, in a small village
In Vernois-sur-Mance, a flat village
Admittedly, he was capricious, all fickle
One day, an irascible neighbor
Took a crossbow, oh untold story
To do it, so well, that he impaled it
After all, it was just a cat
Because, when he was small, in front of him
His father, a wicked man, often did
By crushing for pleasure
Animals, that he had to finish
Admittedly, there were extenuating circumstances
Because his father's sadism was his income
But the beast killer
Everyone knew it was him
And he reported himself to the gendarmerie
And a trial, they made him
Because the dying animal
In front of the house, came back
All sheepish, all in pain
Then very quickly, it was the end
We called it thunder
What was a strange premonition
For a lady, a separation
Who made me dwell, O divination
One day the city of Thunder
Patrice Faubert (1998) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment