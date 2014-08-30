Du Novacène en tonalité ancienne
" A tant d'années passées le souvenir des choses, bien précisément, c'est un effort. Ce que les gens ont dit c'est presque tourné des mensonges. Faut se méfier. C'est putain le passé, ça fond dans la rêvasserie. Il prend des petites mélodies en route qu'on lui demandait pas. "
Guerre. Louis-Ferdinand Céline. Ed : Gallimard
Dans les faits
Pour de vrai
Rien n'est gratuit
Pour l'usufruit du défini
Dans l'espoir
D'une confidence
D'une outrance
D'une récompense
Tout se faisant
Pour l'intérêt, inconsciemment ou consciemment
Tout se produisant pour l'intérêt
Les bonnes actions
Les mauvaises actions
Sauf qu'elle est amorale la biologie de l'évolution
Certes
Se défaire du binôme manichéen
Tout s'apprend du genre humain
Et chacun chacune avec sa sexualité
De cela, l'on ne devrait même pas discuter
Avec tant d'autres faux problèmes
C'est la marchandise qui sème
Fausses questions
Vraies réponses
Vraies questions
Fausses réponses
Du capital et de sa société, voilà le seul poème
L'on nous fait croire qu'on l'aime
Du tabac et de l'alcool
Du nouveau constat en bouche qui affole
Tout cela en moindre nocivité
Que l'utilisation du numérique, abusé !
Et même si l'optimiste Novacène
Veut monter sur la scène
L'argent est comme des fourmis
Tapinoma magnum avec des nids
Du jamais vraiment détruit
Qui toujours se reconstruit
Tout un effet de climat
Simulation, attribution, comme du ça
Mathématisation, prédiction
De l'évaporation, de la rétroaction
Sol/air, des échanges gazeux
Savoir tout sur rien, du piteux
Du kérosène et de l'aérien
Gaz à effet de serre, c'est pas du rien
Quand le monde est tout cloaque
Quand le monde est tête à claques
Avec comme énergique déterminant
Le climat, on l'oublie trop souvent
Pouvant éjaculer tous les autres déterminants
Il est de tous lieux
Il est de toutes les époques
Tous les déterminismes sociaux dans le froc
Tous les déterminismes culturels en loufoque
Comme un présentoir en défroque
Et donc, tout se paye
Passer à la caisse, l'évitement, l'on s'y essaye
Sous le règne marchand, tout vaut tant
De vraiment vivre, jamais le temps !
Toute une potamologie
Non des cours d'eau, ici
Mais des maladies de la vie
Partout, la vie des maladies
Comme la peste de Justinien
Plusieurs siècles avant notre ère, c'est loin
Environ cinquante millions de décès
Avec petit âge glaciaire, de l'effet
Donc, déjà, à l'Antiquité
De la pandémie mondiale, du répété
De l'uppercut domino fractalisé
L'action humaine
Placebo qu'il advienne
Pour de la veine
Pour de la déveine
De l'albatros et du vent
En vitesse de déplacement
Alimentation plus facile
Prise de poids en habile
Avec le lupin, avec ou sans bisbille
Selon l'intensité et le sens du vent
L'on y surnage ou l'on y vacille
Ils sont forts, de la nature, les éléments
De la planète système Terre et de ses vêtements
Que l'on s'y perd, tout bêtement
Le capital et sa finalité
Gratuité de la cherté
Cherté de la gratuité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
" So many years past the memory of things, very precisely, it's an effort. What people have said is almost turned into lies. You have to be careful. It's the fucking past, it melts into the daydreaming. He picks up little melodies on the way that weren't asked of him."
War. Louis-Ferdinand Celine. Ed: Gallimard
In the facts
For real
Nothing is free
For the usufruct of the definite
in hope
Of a confidence
Of an excess
Of a reward
Everything being done
For interest, unconsciously or consciously
Everything happening for interest
good deeds
bad deeds
Except evolutionary biology is amoral
Certainly
Get rid of the Manichean binomial
Everything is learned from the human race
And each each with their sexuality
That we shouldn't even discuss
With so many other fake problems
It is the commodity that sows
False questions
True Answers
real questions
False answers
Of capital and its society, here is the only poem
We are made to believe that we love him
tobacco and alcohol
New findings in the mouth that panic
All this with less harm
That the use of digital, abused!
And even if the optimist Novacene
Want to get on the stage
Money is like ants
Tapinoma magnum with nests
Never truly destroyed
which always rebuilds itself
A whole climate effect
Simulation, attribution, like that
Mathematization, prediction
Of evaporation, of feedback
Soil/air, gas exchange
Know everything about nothing, pitiful
Kerosene and air
Greenhouse gases, it's not nothing
When the world is all cesspool
When the world is upside down
With as energetic determinant
The climate, we too often forget it
Able to ejaculate all other determinants
He is everywhere
He is from all eras
All the social determinisms in the frock
All the cultural determinisms in wacky
Like a cast-off display
And so everything pays off
Checkout, avoidance, we try it
Under merchant rule, everything is worth so much
To really live, never the time!
A whole potamology
No streams, here
But diseases of life
Everywhere, the life of diseases
Like the plague of Justinian
Several centuries before our era, it is far
About fifty million deaths
With little ice age, effect
So, already, in antiquity
Of the global pandemic, of the repeated
Fractalized domino uppercut
Human action
Placebo come what may
For luck
For bad luck
Of the albatross and the wind
In movement speed
Easier feeding
Skillful weight gain
With lupine, with or without bickering
According to the intensity and the direction of the wind
One floats there or one vacillates there
They are strong, nature, the elements
Of the planet system Earth and its clothes
That we get lost, quite stupidly
Capital and its purpose
Free from dearness
Cost of free!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment