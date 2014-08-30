Du Novacène en tonalité ancienne

" A tant d'années passées le souvenir des choses, bien précisément, c'est un effort. Ce que les gens ont dit c'est presque tourné des mensonges. Faut se méfier. C'est putain le passé, ça fond dans la rêvasserie. Il prend des petites mélodies en route qu'on lui demandait pas. "

Guerre. Louis-Ferdinand Céline. Ed : Gallimard

Dans les faits

Pour de vrai

Rien n'est gratuit

Pour l'usufruit du défini

Dans l'espoir

D'une confidence

D'une outrance

D'une récompense

Tout se faisant

Pour l'intérêt, inconsciemment ou consciemment

Tout se produisant pour l'intérêt

Les bonnes actions

Les mauvaises actions

Sauf qu'elle est amorale la biologie de l'évolution

Certes

Se défaire du binôme manichéen

Tout s'apprend du genre humain

Et chacun chacune avec sa sexualité

De cela, l'on ne devrait même pas discuter

Avec tant d'autres faux problèmes

C'est la marchandise qui sème

Fausses questions

Vraies réponses

Vraies questions

Fausses réponses

Du capital et de sa société, voilà le seul poème

L'on nous fait croire qu'on l'aime

Du tabac et de l'alcool

Du nouveau constat en bouche qui affole

Tout cela en moindre nocivité

Que l'utilisation du numérique, abusé !

Et même si l'optimiste Novacène

Veut monter sur la scène

L'argent est comme des fourmis

Tapinoma magnum avec des nids

Du jamais vraiment détruit

Qui toujours se reconstruit

Tout un effet de climat

Simulation, attribution, comme du ça

Mathématisation, prédiction

De l'évaporation, de la rétroaction

Sol/air, des échanges gazeux

Savoir tout sur rien, du piteux

Du kérosène et de l'aérien

Gaz à effet de serre, c'est pas du rien

Quand le monde est tout cloaque

Quand le monde est tête à claques

Avec comme énergique déterminant

Le climat, on l'oublie trop souvent

Pouvant éjaculer tous les autres déterminants

Il est de tous lieux

Il est de toutes les époques

Tous les déterminismes sociaux dans le froc

Tous les déterminismes culturels en loufoque

Comme un présentoir en défroque

Et donc, tout se paye

Passer à la caisse, l'évitement, l'on s'y essaye

Sous le règne marchand, tout vaut tant

De vraiment vivre, jamais le temps !

Toute une potamologie

Non des cours d'eau, ici

Mais des maladies de la vie

Partout, la vie des maladies

Comme la peste de Justinien

Plusieurs siècles avant notre ère, c'est loin

Environ cinquante millions de décès

Avec petit âge glaciaire, de l'effet

Donc, déjà, à l'Antiquité

De la pandémie mondiale, du répété

De l'uppercut domino fractalisé

L'action humaine

Placebo qu'il advienne

Pour de la veine

Pour de la déveine

De l'albatros et du vent

En vitesse de déplacement

Alimentation plus facile

Prise de poids en habile

Avec le lupin, avec ou sans bisbille

Selon l'intensité et le sens du vent

L'on y surnage ou l'on y vacille

Ils sont forts, de la nature, les éléments

De la planète système Terre et de ses vêtements

Que l'on s'y perd, tout bêtement

Le capital et sa finalité

Gratuité de la cherté

Cherté de la gratuité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

" So many years past the memory of things, very precisely, it's an effort. What people have said is almost turned into lies. You have to be careful. It's the fucking past, it melts into the daydreaming. He picks up little melodies on the way that weren't asked of him."

War. Louis-Ferdinand Celine. Ed: Gallimard

In the facts

For real

Nothing is free

For the usufruct of the definite

in hope

Of a confidence

Of an excess

Of a reward

Everything being done

For interest, unconsciously or consciously

Everything happening for interest

good deeds

bad deeds

Except evolutionary biology is amoral

Certainly

Get rid of the Manichean binomial

Everything is learned from the human race

And each each with their sexuality

That we shouldn't even discuss

With so many other fake problems

It is the commodity that sows

False questions

True Answers

real questions

False answers

Of capital and its society, here is the only poem

We are made to believe that we love him

tobacco and alcohol

New findings in the mouth that panic

All this with less harm

That the use of digital, abused!

And even if the optimist Novacene

Want to get on the stage

Money is like ants

Tapinoma magnum with nests

Never truly destroyed

which always rebuilds itself

A whole climate effect

Simulation, attribution, like that

Mathematization, prediction

Of evaporation, of feedback

Soil/air, gas exchange

Know everything about nothing, pitiful

Kerosene and air

Greenhouse gases, it's not nothing

When the world is all cesspool

When the world is upside down

With as energetic determinant

The climate, we too often forget it

Able to ejaculate all other determinants

He is everywhere

He is from all eras

All the social determinisms in the frock

All the cultural determinisms in wacky

Like a cast-off display

And so everything pays off

Checkout, avoidance, we try it

Under merchant rule, everything is worth so much

To really live, never the time!

A whole potamology

No streams, here

But diseases of life

Everywhere, the life of diseases

Like the plague of Justinian

Several centuries before our era, it is far

About fifty million deaths

With little ice age, effect

So, already, in antiquity

Of the global pandemic, of the repeated

Fractalized domino uppercut

Human action

Placebo come what may

For luck

For bad luck

Of the albatross and the wind

In movement speed

Easier feeding

Skillful weight gain

With lupine, with or without bickering

According to the intensity and the direction of the wind

One floats there or one vacillates there

They are strong, nature, the elements

Of the planet system Earth and its clothes

That we get lost, quite stupidly

Capital and its purpose

Free from dearness

Cost of free!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )