Le misanthrope
Quand on aime
Pas la compétition
Quand on aime
Pas la violence
La danse des jours, ô rigodon
De nos rapports de la démence
C'est ainsi que l'on devient
Bon ou mauvais poète
Médiocre ou divin écrivain
Les gens prétendent s'aimer
Et sont toujours à couteaux tirés
Parfois, ils se nomment philanthropes
Dans ce cas, moi, je suis misanthrope !
Tous, superbes, beaux, généreux, gentils
Moi, au moins, sans forfanterie
Je le sais, j'ai ma dose de crétinerie !
Et souvent, nous les nommons philanthropes
Dans ce cas, moi, je suis misanthrope !
Patrice Faubert (1998) ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
When we love
Not the competition
When we love
Not violence
The dance of the days, oh rigodon
Of our reports of dementia
This is how we become
good or bad poet
Mediocre or divine writer
people pretend to love each other
And are always at loggerheads
Sometimes they call themselves philanthropists
In this case, I am a misanthrope!
All, superb, beautiful, generous, kind
Me, at least, without boasting
I know, I have my dose of stupidity!
And often we call them philanthropists
In this case, I am a misanthrope!
Patrice Faubert (1998) ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
