Le misanthrope

Quand on aime

Pas la compétition

Quand on aime

Pas la violence

La danse des jours, ô rigodon

De nos rapports de la démence

C'est ainsi que l'on devient

Bon ou mauvais poète

Médiocre ou divin écrivain

Les gens prétendent s'aimer

Et sont toujours à couteaux tirés

Parfois, ils se nomment philanthropes

Dans ce cas, moi, je suis misanthrope !

Tous, superbes, beaux, généreux, gentils

Moi, au moins, sans forfanterie

Je le sais, j'ai ma dose de crétinerie !

Et souvent, nous les nommons philanthropes

Dans ce cas, moi, je suis misanthrope !

Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

When we love

Not the competition

When we love

Not violence

The dance of the days, oh rigodon

Of our reports of dementia

This is how we become

good or bad poet

Mediocre or divine writer

people pretend to love each other

And are always at loggerheads

Sometimes they call themselves philanthropists

In this case, I am a misanthrope!

All, superb, beautiful, generous, kind

Me, at least, without boasting

I know, I have my dose of stupidity!

And often we call them philanthropists

In this case, I am a misanthrope!

Patrice Faubert (1998) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )