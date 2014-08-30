Paraphysique du bit et du qubit
Du bit
Au qubit
Mais, tout se dit, se dira
Mais tout se vit, se vivra
Mais tout s'est fait, se fera
Mais tout se pense, se pensera
Naîtra, mourra, renaîtra, remourra
Ici ou là, d'un temps l'autre, quelque part
Des milliers de fois
Des milliards de fois
De l'intrication quantique, ma foi
Tout se contentant d'être
De tout, nous faisons du paraître
Du contre et du pour
Avec de petits ou de grands discours
Passé, présent, futur
En adéquation de toute culture
Et quelle culture ?
Sportive, littéraire, scientifique
Peinture, jeux, historique
Télévisuelle, radiophonique, cinématographique
Avec des gens plus informés
Trop d'informations, pouvant aussi désinformer
Ne sachant
Ne pouvant
Les assimiler ou les classer, les interpréter
Ainsi, conflits, guerres, rivalités
Pouvant se perpétuer
Ainsi, de toute vraie réflexion, les têtes sont vidées
Car, l'on dit pour nous
Car, l'on pense pour nous
Car, l'on vit pour nous
De toute une spectaculaire spectatrice contemplation
Comme professionnalisée chaudière à réaction
Comme professionnalisée en fausse révolution
L'art de tout compliquer, en maître façon
De la vraie simplicité en aucune façon
De moi, simplicité scolaire, en passion !
Et bientôt
Des tas et des tas de sans dodo
Deux milliards de personnes
Vont vivre en taudis, bidonvilles, on l'entonne
Ou des communautés, novlangue qui fredonne
Déjà, près des aéroports
Pour les restes touristiques
L'on y mange, l'on y dort, comme des moustiques
Du un million, et plus
Selon les endroits et les pays, au surplus
Europe/Monde, des loyers trop chers
Et pas assez de lait dans les seins des mères
Pas étonnant
Dans un tout si liant et chiant
Si des millions d'oiseaux migrateurs
Dix millions en France, ô horreur
Et tout l'ailleurs
Sont dégommés par les chasseurs
Sans compter tous les corbeaux, ô terreur
Plus que deux moineaux sur dix à Paris
Et aussi des millions d'oiseaux
Tués, esquintés, par les éoliennes
Accidents, vitres, chats, d'autres causes, quoi qu'il advienne
Des tragédies de l'être humain pitre
Tout d'un seul tenant dans l'aberré
Tout se démenant dans la débilité !
L'artisan du système
L'artiste du système
Le sportif du système
Le savant du système
Et tout est et fait le système
Et est indispensables au système
D'autant bien rémunérés pour leur amen
Tout cela validant le système
Tout cela entretenant le système
Ou alors, avoir son jardin potager
Manger ce que l'on a récolté
Pour des grandes surfaces, s'autonomiser
Néanmoins
Avec parfois des serres plastifiées
Mais ce sont les mentalités
Qui doivent et devront se transformer
" Le miroir à deux faces " film de 1958
Mais, ici, pas de chirurgie de visage
Simplement, des cerveaux sans aucun mirage
Plus qu'un changement économique
Une mutation biopsychosociologique
Sinon, à tout faux changement
La société, peut, pourra, a pu, se conformer
Et encore et encore se continuer
Avec diverses façons pour aliéner
Avec de multiples méthodes pour exploiter
Comme des trous blancs sachant la temporalité
Toutes les boucles de la quantique gravité
Trous blancs, ces trous noirs inversés !
1845, France
SPA ( Société protectrice des animaux )
Cela n'était pas une évidence
L'idée qui matérialise la réalité
Ou la réalité qui ridiculise l'idée
Car, tous les animaux non-humains
Sont souvent maltraités, certes, plus ou moins
Par les animaux humains
Qui se maltraitent entre eux aussi, du soir au matin
L'espèce humaine n'est pas intelligente
L'état du monde comme preuve affligeante
Et tout se dit, se redit
Et tout se pense, se repense
Et tout se fait, se refait
Et tout se défait
Ce qui rend tout si futile
Comme une conquête inutile
Comme les chantiers et travaux
Il suffirait de tout faire durer, c'est ballot
Certes, le genre humain sait stocker de l'information
Mais toute fausse information rime avec une destruction
Ainsi de toutes les étiquettes politiques
D'une compétition l'autre
D'une hiérarchie l'autre
D'une perte de temps l'autre
D'une autorité l'autre
Toute recherche de dominance est inepte
Des individus, des groupes, en trois ou cinq sets
Ce que trop souvent le cinématographe reproduit
Car de la société, il n'est que le produit !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
bit
At the qubit
But, everything is said, will be said
But everything is lived, will be lived
But everything has been done, will be done
But everything is thought, will be thought
Will be born, will die, will be reborn, will die again
Here or there, from time to time, somewhere
thousands of times
Billions of times
Quantum entanglement, my faith
All content to be
Of everything, we make it seem
Cons and pros
With small or large speeches
Past present Future
Suitable for any culture
And what culture?
Sporting, literary, scientific
Painting, games, history
Television, radio, film
With more knowledgeable people
Too much information, which can also misinform
Not knowing
That can not
Assimilate or classify them, interpret them
Thus, conflicts, wars, rivalries
Can be perpetuated
So of all true thinking heads are cleared
Because, they say for us
Because, we think for us
Because we live for us
Of a whole spectacular spectator contemplation
As professionalized reaction boiler
As professionalized in false revolution
The art of complicating everything, in a master way
Real simplicity in any way
From me, school simplicity, in passion!
And soon
Heaps and heaps of sleepless
two billion people
Will live in slums, slums, we sing it
Or communities, newspeak that hums
Already near airports
For tourist leftovers
We eat there, we sleep there, like mosquitoes
From a million, and more
Depending on the place and the country, moreover
Europe/World, too expensive rents
And not enough milk in mothers breasts
Not surprising
In a whole so bonding and boring
If millions of migratory birds
Ten million in France, oh horror
And everything else
Are knocked out by hunters
Without counting all the crows, oh terror
More than two out of ten sparrows in Paris
And also millions of birds
Killed, damaged, by the wind turbines
Accidents, windows, cats, other causes, no matter what
Of the tragedies of the clown human being
All in one piece in the aberré
Everything struggling in debility!
The system maker
The system artist
The athlete of the system
The system scientist
And everything is and does the system
And are essential to the system
So well remunerated for their amen
All this validating the system
All this maintaining the system
Or else, have your own vegetable garden
Eat what we harvest
For large surfaces, become independent
However
Sometimes with plastic greenhouses
But these are mentalities
Who must and will have to transform
"The Mirror with Two Faces" 1958 film
But, here, no face surgery
Simply, brains without any mirage
More than economic change
A biopsychosociological mutation
Otherwise, at any false change
The company, can, will, was able, to comply
And again and again continue
With various ways to alienate
With multiple methods to exploit
Like white holes knowing the temporality
All loops of quantum gravity
White holes, those inverted black holes!
1845, France
SPA (Society for the protection of animals)
It wasn't obvious
The idea that materializes reality
Or the reality that ridicules the idea
For all non-human animals
Are often mistreated, certainly, more or less
By human animals
Who mistreat each other too, from evening to morning
The human species is not intelligent
The state of the world as distressing evidence
And everything is said, is repeated
And everything thinks, thinks again
And everything is done, is done again
And everything comes undone
What makes it all so pointless
Like a useless conquest
Like construction sites and works
It would be enough to make everything last, it's nerd
Certainly, the human race knows how to store information
But any false information rhymes with destruction
So with all political labels
From one competition to another
From one hierarchy to another
From one waste of time to another
From one authority to another
Any search for dominance is inept
Individuals, groups, in three or five sets
What the cinematograph too often reproduces
Because of society, he is only the product!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
