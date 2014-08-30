Paraphysique du bit et du qubit

Du bit

Au qubit

Mais, tout se dit, se dira

Mais tout se vit, se vivra

Mais tout s'est fait, se fera

Mais tout se pense, se pensera

Naîtra, mourra, renaîtra, remourra

Ici ou là, d'un temps l'autre, quelque part

Des milliers de fois

Des milliards de fois

De l'intrication quantique, ma foi

Tout se contentant d'être

De tout, nous faisons du paraître

Du contre et du pour

Avec de petits ou de grands discours

Passé, présent, futur

En adéquation de toute culture

Et quelle culture ?

Sportive, littéraire, scientifique

Peinture, jeux, historique

Télévisuelle, radiophonique, cinématographique

Avec des gens plus informés

Trop d'informations, pouvant aussi désinformer

Ne sachant

Ne pouvant

Les assimiler ou les classer, les interpréter

Ainsi, conflits, guerres, rivalités

Pouvant se perpétuer

Ainsi, de toute vraie réflexion, les têtes sont vidées

Car, l'on dit pour nous

Car, l'on pense pour nous

Car, l'on vit pour nous

De toute une spectaculaire spectatrice contemplation

Comme professionnalisée chaudière à réaction

Comme professionnalisée en fausse révolution

L'art de tout compliquer, en maître façon

De la vraie simplicité en aucune façon

De moi, simplicité scolaire, en passion !

Et bientôt

Des tas et des tas de sans dodo

Deux milliards de personnes

Vont vivre en taudis, bidonvilles, on l'entonne

Ou des communautés, novlangue qui fredonne

Déjà, près des aéroports

Pour les restes touristiques

L'on y mange, l'on y dort, comme des moustiques

Du un million, et plus

Selon les endroits et les pays, au surplus

Europe/Monde, des loyers trop chers

Et pas assez de lait dans les seins des mères

Pas étonnant

Dans un tout si liant et chiant

Si des millions d'oiseaux migrateurs

Dix millions en France, ô horreur

Et tout l'ailleurs

Sont dégommés par les chasseurs

Sans compter tous les corbeaux, ô terreur

Plus que deux moineaux sur dix à Paris

Et aussi des millions d'oiseaux

Tués, esquintés, par les éoliennes

Accidents, vitres, chats, d'autres causes, quoi qu'il advienne

Des tragédies de l'être humain pitre

Tout d'un seul tenant dans l'aberré

Tout se démenant dans la débilité !

L'artisan du système

L'artiste du système

Le sportif du système

Le savant du système

Et tout est et fait le système

Et est indispensables au système

D'autant bien rémunérés pour leur amen

Tout cela validant le système

Tout cela entretenant le système

Ou alors, avoir son jardin potager

Manger ce que l'on a récolté

Pour des grandes surfaces, s'autonomiser

Néanmoins

Avec parfois des serres plastifiées

Mais ce sont les mentalités

Qui doivent et devront se transformer

" Le miroir à deux faces " film de 1958

Mais, ici, pas de chirurgie de visage

Simplement, des cerveaux sans aucun mirage

Plus qu'un changement économique

Une mutation biopsychosociologique

Sinon, à tout faux changement

La société, peut, pourra, a pu, se conformer

Et encore et encore se continuer

Avec diverses façons pour aliéner

Avec de multiples méthodes pour exploiter

Comme des trous blancs sachant la temporalité

Toutes les boucles de la quantique gravité

Trous blancs, ces trous noirs inversés !

1845, France

SPA ( Société protectrice des animaux )

Cela n'était pas une évidence

L'idée qui matérialise la réalité

Ou la réalité qui ridiculise l'idée

Car, tous les animaux non-humains

Sont souvent maltraités, certes, plus ou moins

Par les animaux humains

Qui se maltraitent entre eux aussi, du soir au matin

L'espèce humaine n'est pas intelligente

L'état du monde comme preuve affligeante

Et tout se dit, se redit

Et tout se pense, se repense

Et tout se fait, se refait

Et tout se défait

Ce qui rend tout si futile

Comme une conquête inutile

Comme les chantiers et travaux

Il suffirait de tout faire durer, c'est ballot

Certes, le genre humain sait stocker de l'information

Mais toute fausse information rime avec une destruction

Ainsi de toutes les étiquettes politiques

D'une compétition l'autre

D'une hiérarchie l'autre

D'une perte de temps l'autre

D'une autorité l'autre

Toute recherche de dominance est inepte

Des individus, des groupes, en trois ou cinq sets

Ce que trop souvent le cinématographe reproduit

Car de la société, il n'est que le produit !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

bit

At the qubit

But, everything is said, will be said

But everything is lived, will be lived

But everything has been done, will be done

But everything is thought, will be thought

Will be born, will die, will be reborn, will die again

Here or there, from time to time, somewhere

thousands of times

Billions of times

Quantum entanglement, my faith

All content to be

Of everything, we make it seem

Cons and pros

With small or large speeches

Past present Future

Suitable for any culture

And what culture?

Sporting, literary, scientific

Painting, games, history

Television, radio, film

With more knowledgeable people

Too much information, which can also misinform

Not knowing

That can not

Assimilate or classify them, interpret them

Thus, conflicts, wars, rivalries

Can be perpetuated

So of all true thinking heads are cleared

Because, they say for us

Because, we think for us

Because we live for us

Of a whole spectacular spectator contemplation

As professionalized reaction boiler

As professionalized in false revolution

The art of complicating everything, in a master way

Real simplicity in any way

From me, school simplicity, in passion!

And soon

Heaps and heaps of sleepless

two billion people

Will live in slums, slums, we sing it

Or communities, newspeak that hums

Already near airports

For tourist leftovers

We eat there, we sleep there, like mosquitoes

From a million, and more

Depending on the place and the country, moreover

Europe/World, too expensive rents

And not enough milk in mothers breasts

Not surprising

In a whole so bonding and boring

If millions of migratory birds

Ten million in France, oh horror

And everything else

Are knocked out by hunters

Without counting all the crows, oh terror

More than two out of ten sparrows in Paris

And also millions of birds

Killed, damaged, by the wind turbines

Accidents, windows, cats, other causes, no matter what

Of the tragedies of the clown human being

All in one piece in the aberré

Everything struggling in debility!

The system maker

The system artist

The athlete of the system

The system scientist

And everything is and does the system

And are essential to the system

So well remunerated for their amen

All this validating the system

All this maintaining the system

Or else, have your own vegetable garden

Eat what we harvest

For large surfaces, become independent

However

Sometimes with plastic greenhouses

But these are mentalities

Who must and will have to transform

"The Mirror with Two Faces" 1958 film

But, here, no face surgery

Simply, brains without any mirage

More than economic change

A biopsychosociological mutation

Otherwise, at any false change

The company, can, will, was able, to comply

And again and again continue

With various ways to alienate

With multiple methods to exploit

Like white holes knowing the temporality

All loops of quantum gravity

White holes, those inverted black holes!

1845, France

SPA (Society for the protection of animals)

It wasn't obvious

The idea that materializes reality

Or the reality that ridicules the idea

For all non-human animals

Are often mistreated, certainly, more or less

By human animals

Who mistreat each other too, from evening to morning

The human species is not intelligent

The state of the world as distressing evidence

And everything is said, is repeated

And everything thinks, thinks again

And everything is done, is done again

And everything comes undone

What makes it all so pointless

Like a useless conquest

Like construction sites and works

It would be enough to make everything last, it's nerd

Certainly, the human race knows how to store information

But any false information rhymes with destruction

So with all political labels

From one competition to another

From one hierarchy to another

From one waste of time to another

From one authority to another

Any search for dominance is inept

Individuals, groups, in three or five sets

What the cinematograph too often reproduces

Because of society, he is only the product!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )