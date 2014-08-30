Tant mieux, tant pis

Ce que je voulais ou veux dire

Il l'a dit

Elle l'a dit

Tant mieux, tant pis

Ce que je voulais ou veux écrire

Il l'a écrit

Elle l'a écrit

Tant mieux, tant pis

Ce que je voulais ou veux faire

Il l'a fait

Elle l'a fait

Voilà une expérience de pensée

Qui va à la source de l'humilité

L'expérience de pensée

Si chérie par ( né en 1958 ) Etienne Klein

Charismatique et plus que physicien

Diffusant le monde des idées, si bien

Mais sans la férule des identifiants sociaux

Des niveaux en organisation pour éviter tout faux

Certes, une rationalité sans faire le gros dos

D'une rationalité qui doute

Se déboute

Quand il le faut, de la dogmatique rationalité

Dans l'expliqué et l'inexpliqué

Avec une maîtrise du langage pour dominer !

Tout, ce qui quelque part, est invité

Dominants et dominantes, du langage maîtrisé

Tu répètes ce que je dis

Je répète ce que tu dis

Il répète ce qu'il dit, ce qu'elle dit

Et qui avait déjà été dit

Elle répète ce qu'elle dit, ce qu'il dit

Et qui avait déjà été dit

Ce qui aussi, est pensé, a été pensé

Ce qui aussi, est écrit, a été écrit

Parfois, quelques rajouts

Parfois, quelques améliorations

Depuis des millénaires

Au voleur, au plagiaire

Voilà, de tous, de toutes, du véritable ancillaire

Car

Nous parlons les autres

Nous pensons les autres

Nous écrivons les autres

Nous vivons les autres

Les autres nous parlent

Les autres nous pensent

Les autres nous écrivent

Les autres nous vivent

Et à propos de mentalisme

Nous sommes dans l'idéologie du catastrophisme

Comme aboutissement du capitalisme

Où

Tout se fait en passant

D'un gouvernement l'autre, en même temps

Sous silence, beaucoup se passant

D'une saloperie l'autre

D'un mea culpa l'autre

D'une dissonance cognitive, l'autre

En fait, d'une pensée séparée, l'autre !

Ainsi

Du broyage des poussins mâles

Et en France, jusqu'au 31/12/2022, au moins, j'ai mal

Donc, cinquante millions d'arithméticiens

Car, cela peut compter jusqu'à cinq

Et dix millions de canettes, là, pas les mâles

Et ce par an

Or, tout a son équivalent

Dans la cruauté et le dément

Constat qui devrait être absolument terrifiant

Ainsi, populisme, nationalisme, fascisme, stalinisme, nazisme

Se renaissant toujours, avec des racines profondes, en réactualisme

Croyons-nous, cela n'a rien nous concernant

De plus en plus de bacheliers et bachelières, et nonobstant

Cherchez l'erreur, dans un tout nazifiant

Car, tout a été, torturé, moqué, méprisé, répété, comparé

Exterminé, acheté, violenté, tué, rabaissé, tout génocidé

Ouf, nous avons notre zone de confort

L'on y dort, l'on y fait la morte ou le mort

Les plantes aussi sont menacées

D'une façon l'autre, elles pourraient se révolter

Ainsi du film " Vivace "

Peut-être quelque part, une trace

La vie végétale s'osmosant au cérébral

S'incorporant en binôme dual

Tout n'étant l'expression

Que des divers déterminismes

Une sorte de chaos déterministe

De ce qui a existé

De ce qui existe

De ce qui existera

De tous les laboritiens niveaux d'organisation

Déterminants nombreux, oubliés, de l'indétermination

De l'indécidabilité déterminée en détermination de l'indétermination

Du monde des si peut-être

D'une entité sans paraître, pour enfin, être

Du spectaculaire intégré qui a su s'unifier

De toutes les composantes politiques, pour y surfer

Les misères comme des déchets, maintenant, sont traitées

Et toute la complicité

De l'intellectualité en élevage, l'élevage de l'intellectualité

Au tout soumis, au tout formaté

Sans profonde criticité, tout devant se continuer

Quand même une fausse gauche, du capital

Peut passer pour une extrême gauche, du capital

Alors que c'est une droite, dans la gueule, bien placée

Il y a de quoi vraiment s'inquiéter !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

So much the better, so much the worse

What I wanted or mean

He said it

She said it

So much the better, so much the worse

What I wanted or want to write

He wrote it

She wrote it

So much the better, so much the worse

What I wanted or want to do

He did it

She did it

This is a thought experiment

Who goes to the source of humility

The thought experiment

So darling by (born in 1958) Etienne Klein

Charismatic and more than a physicist

Spreading the world of ideas, so well

But without the rule of social identifiers

Levels in organization to avoid any false

Certainly, a rationality without showing off

Of a rationality that doubts

Dismisses

When necessary, dogmatic rationality

In the explained and the unexplained

With a mastery of language to dominate!

Everything, which somewhere, is invited

Dominants and dominants, mastered language

You repeat what I say

I repeat what you say

He repeats what he says, what she says

And that had already been said

She repeats what she says, what he says

And that had already been said

What too, is thought, has been thought

What is also written has been written

Sometimes a few additions

Sometimes some improvements

For millennia

To the thief, to the plagiarist

Here, of all, of all, the real ancillary

Because

We talk about others

We think of others

We write others

We live the others

The others talk to us

Others think of us

Others write to us

The others live us

And about mentalism

We are in the ideology of catastrophism

As the culmination of capitalism

Where

Everything is done by the way

From one government to another, at the same time

In silence, a lot going on

From one bitch to another

From one mea culpa to another

From one cognitive dissonance, the other

In fact, from a separate thought, the other!

Thereby

Grinding male chicks

And in France, until 12/31/2022, at least, I'm in pain

So fifty million arithmeticians

'Cause it can count to five

And ten million cans, there, not the bucks

And this per year

However, everything has its equivalent

In cruelty and insanity

An observation that should be absolutely terrifying

Thus, populism, nationalism, fascism, Stalinism, Nazism

Always reborn, with deep roots, in reactualism

Do we believe, it has nothing to do with us

More and more bachelors and bachelors, and notwithstanding

Look for the error, in a nazifying whole

Because everything has been tortured, mocked, despised, repeated, compared

Exterminated, bought, assaulted, killed, belittled, all genocidated

Phew, we have our comfort zone

We sleep there, we play dead or dead

Plants are also under threat

One way or the other they might revolt

Thus of the film " Vivace "

Maybe somewhere, a trace

Plant life osmosis in the brain

Incorporating in a dual pair

Everything not being the expression

That various determinisms

A kind of deterministic chaos

of what existed

Of what exists

Of what will exist

Of all laboritians levels of organization

Numerous, forgotten determinants of indetermination

From Determinate Undecidability to Determination of Indetermination

From the world of ifs maybe

From an entity without appearing, to finally be

Spectacular integrated that has been able to unify

Of all the political components, to surf there

The miseries like waste, now, are treated

And all the complicity

Of intellectuality in breeding, the breeding of intellectuality

All submitted, all formatted

Without deep criticism, everything must continue

Still a fake left, capital

Can pass for an extreme left, capital

While it's a right, in the face, well placed

There is really something to worry about!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )