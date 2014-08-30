L'idéologie du catastrophisme
Tant mieux, tant pis
Ce que je voulais ou veux dire
Il l'a dit
Elle l'a dit
Tant mieux, tant pis
Ce que je voulais ou veux écrire
Il l'a écrit
Elle l'a écrit
Tant mieux, tant pis
Ce que je voulais ou veux faire
Il l'a fait
Elle l'a fait
Voilà une expérience de pensée
Qui va à la source de l'humilité
L'expérience de pensée
Si chérie par ( né en 1958 ) Etienne Klein
Charismatique et plus que physicien
Diffusant le monde des idées, si bien
Mais sans la férule des identifiants sociaux
Des niveaux en organisation pour éviter tout faux
Certes, une rationalité sans faire le gros dos
D'une rationalité qui doute
Se déboute
Quand il le faut, de la dogmatique rationalité
Dans l'expliqué et l'inexpliqué
Avec une maîtrise du langage pour dominer !
Tout, ce qui quelque part, est invité
Dominants et dominantes, du langage maîtrisé
Tu répètes ce que je dis
Je répète ce que tu dis
Il répète ce qu'il dit, ce qu'elle dit
Et qui avait déjà été dit
Elle répète ce qu'elle dit, ce qu'il dit
Et qui avait déjà été dit
Ce qui aussi, est pensé, a été pensé
Ce qui aussi, est écrit, a été écrit
Parfois, quelques rajouts
Parfois, quelques améliorations
Depuis des millénaires
Au voleur, au plagiaire
Voilà, de tous, de toutes, du véritable ancillaire
Car
Nous parlons les autres
Nous pensons les autres
Nous écrivons les autres
Nous vivons les autres
Les autres nous parlent
Les autres nous pensent
Les autres nous écrivent
Les autres nous vivent
Et à propos de mentalisme
Nous sommes dans l'idéologie du catastrophisme
Comme aboutissement du capitalisme
Où
Tout se fait en passant
D'un gouvernement l'autre, en même temps
Sous silence, beaucoup se passant
D'une saloperie l'autre
D'un mea culpa l'autre
D'une dissonance cognitive, l'autre
En fait, d'une pensée séparée, l'autre !
Ainsi
Du broyage des poussins mâles
Et en France, jusqu'au 31/12/2022, au moins, j'ai mal
Donc, cinquante millions d'arithméticiens
Car, cela peut compter jusqu'à cinq
Et dix millions de canettes, là, pas les mâles
Et ce par an
Or, tout a son équivalent
Dans la cruauté et le dément
Constat qui devrait être absolument terrifiant
Ainsi, populisme, nationalisme, fascisme, stalinisme, nazisme
Se renaissant toujours, avec des racines profondes, en réactualisme
Croyons-nous, cela n'a rien nous concernant
De plus en plus de bacheliers et bachelières, et nonobstant
Cherchez l'erreur, dans un tout nazifiant
Car, tout a été, torturé, moqué, méprisé, répété, comparé
Exterminé, acheté, violenté, tué, rabaissé, tout génocidé
Ouf, nous avons notre zone de confort
L'on y dort, l'on y fait la morte ou le mort
Les plantes aussi sont menacées
D'une façon l'autre, elles pourraient se révolter
Ainsi du film " Vivace "
Peut-être quelque part, une trace
La vie végétale s'osmosant au cérébral
S'incorporant en binôme dual
Tout n'étant l'expression
Que des divers déterminismes
Une sorte de chaos déterministe
De ce qui a existé
De ce qui existe
De ce qui existera
De tous les laboritiens niveaux d'organisation
Déterminants nombreux, oubliés, de l'indétermination
De l'indécidabilité déterminée en détermination de l'indétermination
Du monde des si peut-être
D'une entité sans paraître, pour enfin, être
Du spectaculaire intégré qui a su s'unifier
De toutes les composantes politiques, pour y surfer
Les misères comme des déchets, maintenant, sont traitées
Et toute la complicité
De l'intellectualité en élevage, l'élevage de l'intellectualité
Au tout soumis, au tout formaté
Sans profonde criticité, tout devant se continuer
Quand même une fausse gauche, du capital
Peut passer pour une extrême gauche, du capital
Alors que c'est une droite, dans la gueule, bien placée
Il y a de quoi vraiment s'inquiéter !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
So much the better, so much the worse
What I wanted or mean
He said it
She said it
So much the better, so much the worse
What I wanted or want to write
He wrote it
She wrote it
So much the better, so much the worse
What I wanted or want to do
He did it
She did it
This is a thought experiment
Who goes to the source of humility
The thought experiment
So darling by (born in 1958) Etienne Klein
Charismatic and more than a physicist
Spreading the world of ideas, so well
But without the rule of social identifiers
Levels in organization to avoid any false
Certainly, a rationality without showing off
Of a rationality that doubts
Dismisses
When necessary, dogmatic rationality
In the explained and the unexplained
With a mastery of language to dominate!
Everything, which somewhere, is invited
Dominants and dominants, mastered language
You repeat what I say
I repeat what you say
He repeats what he says, what she says
And that had already been said
She repeats what she says, what he says
And that had already been said
What too, is thought, has been thought
What is also written has been written
Sometimes a few additions
Sometimes some improvements
For millennia
To the thief, to the plagiarist
Here, of all, of all, the real ancillary
Because
We talk about others
We think of others
We write others
We live the others
The others talk to us
Others think of us
Others write to us
The others live us
And about mentalism
We are in the ideology of catastrophism
As the culmination of capitalism
Where
Everything is done by the way
From one government to another, at the same time
In silence, a lot going on
From one bitch to another
From one mea culpa to another
From one cognitive dissonance, the other
In fact, from a separate thought, the other!
Thereby
Grinding male chicks
And in France, until 12/31/2022, at least, I'm in pain
So fifty million arithmeticians
'Cause it can count to five
And ten million cans, there, not the bucks
And this per year
However, everything has its equivalent
In cruelty and insanity
An observation that should be absolutely terrifying
Thus, populism, nationalism, fascism, Stalinism, Nazism
Always reborn, with deep roots, in reactualism
Do we believe, it has nothing to do with us
More and more bachelors and bachelors, and notwithstanding
Look for the error, in a nazifying whole
Because everything has been tortured, mocked, despised, repeated, compared
Exterminated, bought, assaulted, killed, belittled, all genocidated
Phew, we have our comfort zone
We sleep there, we play dead or dead
Plants are also under threat
One way or the other they might revolt
Thus of the film " Vivace "
Maybe somewhere, a trace
Plant life osmosis in the brain
Incorporating in a dual pair
Everything not being the expression
That various determinisms
A kind of deterministic chaos
of what existed
Of what exists
Of what will exist
Of all laboritians levels of organization
Numerous, forgotten determinants of indetermination
From Determinate Undecidability to Determination of Indetermination
From the world of ifs maybe
From an entity without appearing, to finally be
Spectacular integrated that has been able to unify
Of all the political components, to surf there
The miseries like waste, now, are treated
And all the complicity
Of intellectuality in breeding, the breeding of intellectuality
All submitted, all formatted
Without deep criticism, everything must continue
Still a fake left, capital
Can pass for an extreme left, capital
While it's a right, in the face, well placed
There is really something to worry about!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
