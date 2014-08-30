Les gens

Submitted by Anonymous on Thu, 2022-07-07 02:21
Author: 
Patrice Faubert
Locality: 
Other

Tous les gens
Sont les gens
De bien d'autres gens
Et ce, en tous les temps

Tous ces gens
Qui ont une église
Pleine du dogme, très lourde valise

Tous ces gens
Qui ont un parti
Car leurs idées sont parties

Tous ces gens
Qui vous détestent
Car pour eux, vous êtes la peste

Tous ces gens, au fond
Qui nous aiment ou nous détestent
Et qui nous font fête ou la tête
Nous nous en fichons bien, au fond

Tous ces gens
Qui nous critiquent
Et nous piquent
Qui nous flattent
Et nous débattent
Sont le flux et le reflux, du même mouvement

Tous les gens
Sont les gens
De bien d'autres gens
Et ce, en tous les temps

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everybody
are the people
Many other people
And this at all times

All these people
who have a church
Full of dogma, very heavy suitcase

All these people
who have a party
Because their ideas are gone

All these people
who hate you
Because for them, you are the plague

All these people, basically
Who love us or hate us
And who make us party or the head
We don't really care, deep down

All these people
who criticize us
And sting us
Who flatter us
And we debate
Are the ebb and flow, of the same movement

Everybody
are the people
Many other people
And this at all times

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

