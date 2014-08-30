Tous les gens

Sont les gens

De bien d'autres gens

Et ce, en tous les temps

Tous ces gens

Qui ont une église

Pleine du dogme, très lourde valise

Tous ces gens

Qui ont un parti

Car leurs idées sont parties

Tous ces gens

Qui vous détestent

Car pour eux, vous êtes la peste

Tous ces gens, au fond

Qui nous aiment ou nous détestent

Et qui nous font fête ou la tête

Nous nous en fichons bien, au fond

Tous ces gens

Qui nous critiquent

Et nous piquent

Qui nous flattent

Et nous débattent

Sont le flux et le reflux, du même mouvement

Tous les gens

Sont les gens

De bien d'autres gens

Et ce, en tous les temps

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everybody

are the people

Many other people

And this at all times

All these people

who have a church

Full of dogma, very heavy suitcase

All these people

who have a party

Because their ideas are gone

All these people

who hate you

Because for them, you are the plague

All these people, basically

Who love us or hate us

And who make us party or the head

We don't really care, deep down

All these people

who criticize us

And sting us

Who flatter us

And we debate

Are the ebb and flow, of the same movement

Everybody

are the people

Many other people

And this at all times

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )