Le clochard atypique

Pour ne plus avoir faim

Sur place, dans les grands magasins

Il mangeait et aussi buvait

Car voler, souvent, il évitait

Pour ne plus avoir froid

Il passait ses journées

Dans des bibliothèques bien chauffées

Et ainsi, en profitait, pour étudier

Pour ne plus avoir chaud

Dans les églises, il allait

Bien que mécréant, avec sa bouteille d'eau

D'avoir pratiqué, le soleil trop beau

Pour ne plus être idiot

Il ne regardait, que rarement, la télévision

Il s'en passait, comme souvent, de la radio

Et se méfiait de l'attachement, qui est l'aliénation

Pour dire non, à ce qui se faisait

Sans aucun succès, il écrivait, mais l'édition le refusait

En vérité, peu lui importait

Car c'est surtout, ne pas travailler, qui l'intéressait

Il n'était pas vraiment misanthrope

C'est le monde qui n'était pas philanthrope

Le vin et le tabac, faisaient sa dope

Dans un monde, qui dans l'humain, drope

C'était un clochard atypique

Il n'était d'aucune clique

Son luxe, louer un petit logis

Loi de 1948, pas cher, mais petit

De temps à autre

Chez les autres, il allait

De s'aventurer, il était l'apôtre

Famille, amis, se divertir, il fallait

Année après année

Avec la surpopulation, conditionnée

Deviendrait impossible, la vie, trop militarisée

Il le savait et en était chagriné

To stop being hungry

On site, in department stores

He ate and also drank

Because stealing, often, he avoided

To stop being cold

He spent his days

In well-heated libraries

And so, took the opportunity, to study

To stop being hot

In the churches he went

Although a disbeliever, with his bottle of water

To have practiced, the sun too beautiful

To stop being stupid

He rarely watched television.

It happened, as often, the radio

And distrusted attachment, which is alienation

To say no, to what was done

Without any success, he wrote, but the edition refused him

In truth, he didn't care

Because it is above all, not to work, that interested him

He wasn't really a misanthrope

It's the world that was not philanthropic

Wine and tobacco, made his dope

In a world, which in the human, drope

He was an atypical tramp

He wasn't from any clique

His luxury, renting a small house

Law of 1948, not expensive, but small

Sometimes

Among the others, he went

To venture, he was the apostle

Family, friends, having fun, it was necessary

Year after year

With overpopulation, conditioned

Would become impossible, life, too militarized

He knew it and was saddened by it

