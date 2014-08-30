Le clochard atypique
Pour ne plus avoir faim
Sur place, dans les grands magasins
Il mangeait et aussi buvait
Car voler, souvent, il évitait
Pour ne plus avoir froid
Il passait ses journées
Dans des bibliothèques bien chauffées
Et ainsi, en profitait, pour étudier
Pour ne plus avoir chaud
Dans les églises, il allait
Bien que mécréant, avec sa bouteille d'eau
D'avoir pratiqué, le soleil trop beau
Pour ne plus être idiot
Il ne regardait, que rarement, la télévision
Il s'en passait, comme souvent, de la radio
Et se méfiait de l'attachement, qui est l'aliénation
Pour dire non, à ce qui se faisait
Sans aucun succès, il écrivait, mais l'édition le refusait
En vérité, peu lui importait
Car c'est surtout, ne pas travailler, qui l'intéressait
Il n'était pas vraiment misanthrope
C'est le monde qui n'était pas philanthrope
Le vin et le tabac, faisaient sa dope
Dans un monde, qui dans l'humain, drope
C'était un clochard atypique
Il n'était d'aucune clique
Son luxe, louer un petit logis
Loi de 1948, pas cher, mais petit
De temps à autre
Chez les autres, il allait
De s'aventurer, il était l'apôtre
Famille, amis, se divertir, il fallait
Année après année
Avec la surpopulation, conditionnée
Deviendrait impossible, la vie, trop militarisée
Il le savait et en était chagriné
Patrice Faubert ( 1974 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
To stop being hungry
On site, in department stores
He ate and also drank
Because stealing, often, he avoided
To stop being cold
He spent his days
In well-heated libraries
And so, took the opportunity, to study
To stop being hot
In the churches he went
Although a disbeliever, with his bottle of water
To have practiced, the sun too beautiful
To stop being stupid
He rarely watched television.
It happened, as often, the radio
And distrusted attachment, which is alienation
To say no, to what was done
Without any success, he wrote, but the edition refused him
In truth, he didn't care
Because it is above all, not to work, that interested him
He wasn't really a misanthrope
It's the world that was not philanthropic
Wine and tobacco, made his dope
In a world, which in the human, drope
He was an atypical tramp
He wasn't from any clique
His luxury, renting a small house
Law of 1948, not expensive, but small
Sometimes
Among the others, he went
To venture, he was the apostle
Family, friends, having fun, it was necessary
Year after year
With overpopulation, conditioned
Would become impossible, life, too militarized
He knew it and was saddened by it
Patrice Faubert (1974) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
