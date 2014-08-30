Apophtegme et psittacisme

" Et c'est bien là le scandale, c'est que l'on ne peut plus se mettre en colère tellement l'apathie est générale aujourd'hui que la guerre et les assassinats sont automatiques grâce à l'homme-machine, cette machine-outil, immatriculée mais irresponsable."

Blaise Cendrars (1887-1961) "Bourlinguer"

La mémoire

De l'authentique, toujours assassinée

Est le mémoricide toujours endimanché

Les populations finement abusées

Dans un populicide sans cesse renouvelé

De tous temps, des groupes humains discriminés

Avec des génocides carabinés

Comme nos meubles pollués

Ammonium quaternaire, formaldéhyde

Et des composés organiques volatils, à respirer

Tout ceci complètement humanicide

Enfin, une chanson écologique

Mais sans son chanteur, car plus aucun frénétique !

En 1964, feu (1931-1994) Guy Debord, un vrai lord

Publiait " Contre le cinéma ", il fallait l'oser, alors

Cinéma qui reproduit l'aliénation

A part le génial feu (1924-1978) Edward Davis Wood Junior

Une des rares exceptions, grimaces au bon ton

Il fit de l'anti-cinéma

Comme moi, je fais de l'antipoésie

Et pour me lire, cela plaît et surtout déplaît, mais, c'est gratuit

Patrice Faubert, il faut taper sur l'ordinateur, pour lire mes poésies

Car la vérité est bannie, c'est bien cela !

La poésie que j'aime, et bien voilà

C'est celle de feu (1887-1918) Arthur Cravan

C'est celle de feu (1431-disparu en 1463) François Villon

Et d'autres, sans aucun blabla

Le goulag n'est pas qu'en Chine

Partout, il fait bonne mine

Ici, vous pouvez être arrêté

Là, vous pouvez être assassiné

Ailleurs, ce que vous faîtes, est ignoré

Personne ne le sait, ainsi, personne n'est dérangé !

Le goulag qui se voit, est le moins malin

Le goulag sans goulag, est le moins vain

Là, où, la surveillance, se surveille elle-même

Là, où, l'humain se fouette lui-même !

Mais, finalement

A certaines échelles

Tout se transforme rapidement

Comme dans l'ère géologique

Et de son époque du carbonifère

Et de ses insectes géants

Notre fleur, fut notre ancêtre de l'extinction du permien

Qui un jour, permit l'éclosion, de l'humain

Mais un jour, tout disparaît, rien à y faire !

C'est la bagarre des éléments déchaînés

Comme la gigantesque bagarre de Rotterdam

A laquelle prit part, Blaise Cendrars

Et d'autres marins, qui sans être chacun un superman

Terrifiante bagarre qui fit des blessés, des morts, et beaucoup de casse

C'était en 1911, la rixe des visages boxés

Un moment de folie, presque de géologie !

Nous sommes

Tous les poings qui frappent

Nous sommes

Toutes les lèvres qui embrassent

Nous sommes

L'enfant qui se mouche

Nous sommes

La femme qui accouche

C'est le marathon de l'holocène

Au fur et à mesure

Nos yeux s'emplissent de haine

Et des pleurs qu'ils sèment

Nous sommes les avions qui dégueulent

De leurs ventres, des bombes sur les gueules

Et cela n'est jamais du passé

Pour toutes les figures cassées

Pour les rescapés, pour toujours, terrorisés

Mais, il faut suivre l'actualité

Pour ne pas être disqualifié

Même si c'est un disque rayé

Ou alors, réformé du contexte

Vous n'êtes pas politisé, comme c'est bête !

Si c'est la politique qui fait la vie

Alors, tout ce qui fait la vie, est politique

Madame nouveau prend pour époux

Monsieur ancien, un sacré filou

Dont l'enfant, un savant fou

Ou technicien sans âge, gâche tout

L'ancien très mal imité

Et l'humain totalement aliéné

C'est la technologie en plastique

C'est du toc, du troc, et surtout du fric !

La réalité n'est jamais du cinéma

Comme le western, de l'écrire, c'est le cas

Et l'un des rares seuls duels, seul à seul

Eut lieu, le 21 juillet 1865, une fusillade

Entre feu (1837-1876) Wild Bill Hickok

Son arme n'était pas du toc

Et feu David Tutt, qui fut tué

Et pour homicide involontaire, Hickok fut arrêté

Car, à la vérité

Aucun duel n'était toléré !

Le cinéma propage des mensonges

C'est pour les enfants, au pays des songes

Et ainsi, toute la fausseté les ronge

Qui montrerait dans un film

Que feu (1884-1920) Amedeo Modigliani, qui comme dans sa réalité

Mourrait, six mois après avoir, totalement, arrêté

De boire, comme mille

Ferait plouf, car au cinéma, la vérité, on la lime !

Comme les formules toutes faites

Cela va? Et la santé? C'est la forme? Quoi de neuf?

Avec une réponse jamais honnête

Pour ne pas passer pour bébête !

Ainsi, tout le monde ment

Car il faut paraître

Et ne jamais être

Ne jamais pouvoir dire

Que l'on va mal

Sinon, aucune amitié, aucun amour, on vous empale !

Et nonobstant

Comment être dans l'épanouissement

Dans cette société d'argent, où chacune et chacun

Est l'ennemi de tout être humain

Personne ne se voit

Personne ne se croit

Personne ne s'écoute

L'être humain est en déroute

Mais c'est la loi

Du survivre, quoi qu'il en coûte !

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"And that's the scandal, it's that we can no longer get angry so much apathy is general today that war and assassinations are automatic thanks to the man-machine, this machine tool, registered but irresponsible."

Blaise Cendrars (1887-1961) "Bourlinguer"

Memory

Authentic, always murdered

Is the memoricide always dressed up

Finely abused populations

In a constantly renewed populicide

From time immemorial, discriminated human groups

With carabineer genocides

Like our polluted furniture

Quaternary ammonium, formaldehyde

And volatile organic compounds, to breathe

All this completely humanicidal

Finally, an ecological song

But without its singer, because no more frantic!

In 1964, the late (1931-1994) Guy Debord, a true lord

Published "Contre le cinema", it was necessary to dare it, then

Cinema that reproduces alienation

Apart from the brilliant fire (1924-1978) Edward Davis Wood Junior

One of the rare exceptions, grimaces in good tone

He made anti-cinema

Like me, I do antipoetry

And to read me, it pleases and above all displeases, but, it's free

Patrice Faubert, you have to type on the computer, to read my poems

Because the truth is banished, that's right!

The poetry that I like, well here it is

It is that of the late (1887-1918) Arthur Cravan

It is that of the late (1431-disappeared in 1463) François Villon

And others, without any talk

The gulag is not only in China

Everywhere it looks good

Here you can be arrested

There you can be murdered

Elsewhere, what you do is ignored

No one knows, so no one is bothered!

The visible gulag is the least clever

The gulag without a gulag, is the least vain

Where, surveillance, watches itself

There, where, the human whips himself!

But finally

At certain scales

Everything is changing fast

Like in the geological era

And of his Carboniferous era

And its giant insects

Our flower, was our ancestor of the Permian extinction

Who one day, allowed the hatching, of the human

But one day, everything disappears, nothing to do!

It's the fight of the raging elements

Like the gigantic Rotterdam brawl

In which took part, Blaise Cendrars

And other sailors, who without each being a superman

Terrifying fight which resulted in injuries, deaths, and a lot of breakage

It was in 1911, the brawl of boxed faces

A moment of madness, almost geology!

We are

All the fists that knock

We are

All the kissing lips

We are

The child who blows his nose

We are

The woman giving birth

It's the Holocene marathon

To the extent that

Our eyes fill with hate

And the tears they sow

We are the airplanes that puke

From their bellies, bombs on their faces

And that's never in the past

For all the broken figures

For the survivors, forever, terrified

But, you have to follow the news

To not be disqualified

Even if it's a broken record

Or so, reformed from context

You are not politicized, how stupid!

If it's politics that makes life

So everything that makes life is political

Madam new takes for husband

Mister elder, one hell of a trickster

Whose child, a mad scientist

Or ageless technician, ruin everything

The very badly imitated former

And the totally alienated human

It's plastic technology

It's fake, barter, and above all money!

Reality is never cinema

Like the western, write it so

And one of the few only duels, one on one

On July 21, 1865, a shooting took place

Between Fire (1837-1876) Wild Bill Hickok

His gun wasn't fake

And the late David Tutt, who was killed

And for manslaughter, Hickok was arrested

Because, in truth

No duel was tolerated!

Cinema spreads lies

This is for children, in dreamland

And so all the falsehood eats them away

Who would show in a movie

Que feu (1884-1920) Amedeo Modigliani, who as in his reality

Would die, six months after having completely stopped

To drink, like a thousand

Would make splash, because in the cinema, the truth, we file it!

Like ready-made formulas

This will? And health? It is the form? What's new?

With an answer never honest

So as not to look stupid!

So everyone lies

Because you have to appear

And never be

Never be able to tell

that we are going badly

Otherwise, no friendship, no love, we impale you!

And notwithstanding

How to be thriving

In this society of money, where each and everyone

Is the enemy of every human being

No one sees each other

No one believes

No one listens

The human being is in disarray

But it's the law

To survive, whatever the cost!

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )