Apophtegme et psittacisme

" Et c'est bien là le scandale, c'est que l'on ne peut plus se mettre en colère tellement l'apathie est générale aujourd'hui que la guerre et les assassinats sont automatiques grâce à l'homme-machine, cette machine-outil, immatriculée mais irresponsable."
Blaise Cendrars (1887-1961) "Bourlinguer"
La mémoire
De l'authentique, toujours assassinée
Est le mémoricide toujours endimanché
Les populations finement abusées
Dans un populicide sans cesse renouvelé
De tous temps, des groupes humains discriminés
Avec des génocides carabinés
Comme nos meubles pollués
Ammonium quaternaire, formaldéhyde
Et des composés organiques volatils, à respirer
Tout ceci complètement humanicide
Enfin, une chanson écologique
Mais sans son chanteur, car plus aucun frénétique !
En 1964, feu (1931-1994) Guy Debord, un vrai lord
Publiait " Contre le cinéma ", il fallait l'oser, alors
Cinéma qui reproduit l'aliénation
A part le génial feu (1924-1978) Edward Davis Wood Junior
Une des rares exceptions, grimaces au bon ton
Il fit de l'anti-cinéma
Comme moi, je fais de l'antipoésie
Et pour me lire, cela plaît et surtout déplaît, mais, c'est gratuit
Patrice Faubert, il faut taper sur l'ordinateur, pour lire mes poésies
Car la vérité est bannie, c'est bien cela !
La poésie que j'aime, et bien voilà
C'est celle de feu (1887-1918) Arthur Cravan
C'est celle de feu (1431-disparu en 1463) François Villon
Et d'autres, sans aucun blabla
Le goulag n'est pas qu'en Chine
Partout, il fait bonne mine
Ici, vous pouvez être arrêté
Là, vous pouvez être assassiné
Ailleurs, ce que vous faîtes, est ignoré
Personne ne le sait, ainsi, personne n'est dérangé !
Le goulag qui se voit, est le moins malin
Le goulag sans goulag, est le moins vain
Là, où, la surveillance, se surveille elle-même
Là, où, l'humain se fouette lui-même !
Mais, finalement
A certaines échelles
Tout se transforme rapidement
Comme dans l'ère géologique
Et de son époque du carbonifère
Et de ses insectes géants
Notre fleur, fut notre ancêtre de l'extinction du permien
Qui un jour, permit l'éclosion, de l'humain
Mais un jour, tout disparaît, rien à y faire !
C'est la bagarre des éléments déchaînés
Comme la gigantesque bagarre de Rotterdam
A laquelle prit part, Blaise Cendrars
Et d'autres marins, qui sans être chacun un superman
Terrifiante bagarre qui fit des blessés, des morts, et beaucoup de casse
C'était en 1911, la rixe des visages boxés
Un moment de folie, presque de géologie !
Nous sommes
Tous les poings qui frappent
Nous sommes
Toutes les lèvres qui embrassent
Nous sommes
L'enfant qui se mouche
Nous sommes
La femme qui accouche
C'est le marathon de l'holocène
Au fur et à mesure
Nos yeux s'emplissent de haine
Et des pleurs qu'ils sèment
Nous sommes les avions qui dégueulent
De leurs ventres, des bombes sur les gueules
Et cela n'est jamais du passé
Pour toutes les figures cassées
Pour les rescapés, pour toujours, terrorisés
Mais, il faut suivre l'actualité
Pour ne pas être disqualifié
Même si c'est un disque rayé
Ou alors, réformé du contexte
Vous n'êtes pas politisé, comme c'est bête !
Si c'est la politique qui fait la vie
Alors, tout ce qui fait la vie, est politique
Madame nouveau prend pour époux
Monsieur ancien, un sacré filou
Dont l'enfant, un savant fou
Ou technicien sans âge, gâche tout
L'ancien très mal imité
Et l'humain totalement aliéné
C'est la technologie en plastique
C'est du toc, du troc, et surtout du fric !
La réalité n'est jamais du cinéma
Comme le western, de l'écrire, c'est le cas
Et l'un des rares seuls duels, seul à seul
Eut lieu, le 21 juillet 1865, une fusillade
Entre feu (1837-1876) Wild Bill Hickok
Son arme n'était pas du toc
Et feu David Tutt, qui fut tué
Et pour homicide involontaire, Hickok fut arrêté
Car, à la vérité
Aucun duel n'était toléré !
Le cinéma propage des mensonges
C'est pour les enfants, au pays des songes
Et ainsi, toute la fausseté les ronge
Qui montrerait dans un film
Que feu (1884-1920) Amedeo Modigliani, qui comme dans sa réalité
Mourrait, six mois après avoir, totalement, arrêté
De boire, comme mille
Ferait plouf, car au cinéma, la vérité, on la lime !
Comme les formules toutes faites
Cela va? Et la santé? C'est la forme? Quoi de neuf?
Avec une réponse jamais honnête
Pour ne pas passer pour bébête !
Ainsi, tout le monde ment
Car il faut paraître
Et ne jamais être
Ne jamais pouvoir dire
Que l'on va mal
Sinon, aucune amitié, aucun amour, on vous empale !
Et nonobstant
Comment être dans l'épanouissement
Dans cette société d'argent, où chacune et chacun
Est l'ennemi de tout être humain
Personne ne se voit
Personne ne se croit
Personne ne s'écoute
L'être humain est en déroute
Mais c'est la loi
Du survivre, quoi qu'il en coûte !
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"And that's the scandal, it's that we can no longer get angry so much apathy is general today that war and assassinations are automatic thanks to the man-machine, this machine tool, registered but irresponsible."
Blaise Cendrars (1887-1961) "Bourlinguer"
Memory
Authentic, always murdered
Is the memoricide always dressed up
Finely abused populations
In a constantly renewed populicide
From time immemorial, discriminated human groups
With carabineer genocides
Like our polluted furniture
Quaternary ammonium, formaldehyde
And volatile organic compounds, to breathe
All this completely humanicidal
Finally, an ecological song
But without its singer, because no more frantic!
In 1964, the late (1931-1994) Guy Debord, a true lord
Published "Contre le cinema", it was necessary to dare it, then
Cinema that reproduces alienation
Apart from the brilliant fire (1924-1978) Edward Davis Wood Junior
One of the rare exceptions, grimaces in good tone
He made anti-cinema
Like me, I do antipoetry
And to read me, it pleases and above all displeases, but, it's free
Patrice Faubert, you have to type on the computer, to read my poems
Because the truth is banished, that's right!
The poetry that I like, well here it is
It is that of the late (1887-1918) Arthur Cravan
It is that of the late (1431-disappeared in 1463) François Villon
And others, without any talk
The gulag is not only in China
Everywhere it looks good
Here you can be arrested
There you can be murdered
Elsewhere, what you do is ignored
No one knows, so no one is bothered!
The visible gulag is the least clever
The gulag without a gulag, is the least vain
Where, surveillance, watches itself
There, where, the human whips himself!
But finally
At certain scales
Everything is changing fast
Like in the geological era
And of his Carboniferous era
And its giant insects
Our flower, was our ancestor of the Permian extinction
Who one day, allowed the hatching, of the human
But one day, everything disappears, nothing to do!
It's the fight of the raging elements
Like the gigantic Rotterdam brawl
In which took part, Blaise Cendrars
And other sailors, who without each being a superman
Terrifying fight which resulted in injuries, deaths, and a lot of breakage
It was in 1911, the brawl of boxed faces
A moment of madness, almost geology!
We are
All the fists that knock
We are
All the kissing lips
We are
The child who blows his nose
We are
The woman giving birth
It's the Holocene marathon
To the extent that
Our eyes fill with hate
And the tears they sow
We are the airplanes that puke
From their bellies, bombs on their faces
And that's never in the past
For all the broken figures
For the survivors, forever, terrified
But, you have to follow the news
To not be disqualified
Even if it's a broken record
Or so, reformed from context
You are not politicized, how stupid!
If it's politics that makes life
So everything that makes life is political
Madam new takes for husband
Mister elder, one hell of a trickster
Whose child, a mad scientist
Or ageless technician, ruin everything
The very badly imitated former
And the totally alienated human
It's plastic technology
It's fake, barter, and above all money!
Reality is never cinema
Like the western, write it so
And one of the few only duels, one on one
On July 21, 1865, a shooting took place
Between Fire (1837-1876) Wild Bill Hickok
His gun wasn't fake
And the late David Tutt, who was killed
And for manslaughter, Hickok was arrested
Because, in truth
No duel was tolerated!
Cinema spreads lies
This is for children, in dreamland
And so all the falsehood eats them away
Who would show in a movie
Que feu (1884-1920) Amedeo Modigliani, who as in his reality
Would die, six months after having completely stopped
To drink, like a thousand
Would make splash, because in the cinema, the truth, we file it!
Like ready-made formulas
This will? And health? It is the form? What's new?
With an answer never honest
So as not to look stupid!
So everyone lies
Because you have to appear
And never be
Never be able to tell
that we are going badly
Otherwise, no friendship, no love, we impale you!
And notwithstanding
How to be thriving
In this society of money, where each and everyone
Is the enemy of every human being
No one sees each other
No one believes
No one listens
The human being is in disarray
But it's the law
To survive, whatever the cost!
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
