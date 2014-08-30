Paraphysique du présent permanent
Tout est à la fois
Très lointain et très récent
Dans un présent permanent
Ni passé, ni futur, du présent
Comme de et pour tout, l'effacement
Sous d'autres formes, tout se conservant
D'un présent l'autre
Pourtant, toujours ou jamais, des nôtres
1884
La femme devient légalement, de son corps
Propriétaire, de la théorie sans fin
Dans les faits, du toujours vain
Du mari, longtemps, la femme souvent l'objet
Une propriété, du meuble, en étant l'effet
D'un temps l'autre
D'une perception l'autre
D'une culture l'autre
D'un apprentissage engrammé, l'autre
La réalité
Et en quel domaine ?
Pour qui ou pour quoi
La réalité physique et scientifique
La réalité philosophique
La réalité historique
La réalité politique
Sociologique, poétique, économique, numérique
La réalité de ce que l'on veut
Pour maintenir son bon équilibre mental, physiologique et physique
Rejetant toute réalité
Qui pourrait nous déséquilibrer et nous déstabiliser
Laquelle voulons-nous ?
Laquelle pouvons-nous ?
De qui ? De quoi ?
Selon qui ? Selon quoi ?
De l'esclave ou du roi
De, il, elle, moi, toi, la réalité, c'est quoi ?
Ce que l'on peut mesurer, prouver, reproduire
Quoi ? quoi !
La réalité, ce dernier niveau d'organisation, c'est quoi ?
La réalité
De ce que nous appelons, la réalité
N'est pas par tous et toutes, ressentie pareille
Démons et merveilles
Par et pour l'ouvrier
Par et pour les cadres et les notables
Par et pour le patron
Par et pour les victimes d'humiliations
Par et pour le cuisinier
Par et pour l'employé
Par et pour le savant
Par et pour l'ignorant
Dans des réalités sociales souvent différentes
Pour des lois physiques, qui ne sont pas de la même vente
Riches ou pauvres, selon chaque situation
Et selon chaque profession
La réalité de la sensation
Plus que la sensation de la réalité
Et l'on peut, certes, tout mathématiser
Avec des équations aussi pour tout vérifier
Pour extrapoler ou pour tout invalider
Mais le temps humain
Se retarde du temps numérique
Du déficit et du transféré
Avec des enfants aux mémoires numérisées
De l'attention déficitaire pouvant se crétiniser
De la concentration quand elle est mal élevée
Cuisine moderniste en toxicomanie informatique
D'un clic l'autre, toute une clique
Déjà, Corée du Sud, Chine, USA,
Des centres de désintoxication, en holà !
Lire un être humain, comme un livre, c'est long
Il y faut de la réflexion
Et surtout une vraie compréhension
Y être en attention de concentration
Tout n'y est pas prémâché
Comme au cinéma ou à la télé
La radio sollicitant davantage l'imaginé
De toute une trilogie scotomisée
De toute fondation vivante, de la simplicité
Ectoderme, endoderme, mésoderme
De tout le vivant, c'est le terme
De tous les temps, et tant,voilà qui y sème
L'on y entre, l'on y sort
L'on s'y éveille, l'on y dort
Ni aucune raison, ni aucun tort
Et si l'information n'est ni masse ni énergie
Elle n'est que de l'information, comme un défi
L'énergie se contente d'être de l'énergie
Par-delà le plus ou le moins, se transformant
S'adaptant, se contorsionnant, se relativisant
Se mathématisant, et aussi, s'équationnant
L'énergie n'est qu'énergie
Multiple, variée, finie, infinie
Chaque humain ou non-humain, l'utilisant, la chevauchant
Surtout, l'interprétant et la réalisant
De la physique, du psychique
De la pellicule vivante du biofilm
Azote qui rote, chlorophylle masquée
La roche et des enduits de façade !
Azote de l'air en parade
Cyanobactéries maçonnant du biofilm
Du support bactérien en vrai film
Du sol, des plantes, des microbes, charade
Voilà les vraies mines du roi Salomon
Vers 970 - 931, avant notre ère, c'est selon
Argent, or, cuivre, ne pas devenir bonze
Et aussi, étain plus cuivre, voilà le bronze
De nos jours
L'argent d'achat, court, court, toujours
De poche en poche, il fait sa cour
Avec des milliardaires en euros
Ou en biens marchands, bientôt, déjà, de l'eau
De nos vies
Faisant du beau ou de la pluie
En personnes dressées et obéissantes, seule harmonie
Nous acceptons tout ce ceci
Les femmes tout autant que les hommes, c'est ainsi
Ou alors, femmes du matrilinéaire
Femmes Nabatéennes
Aux oubliettes même de certaines préhistoriennes
Mais dans et sans le vraiment vérifiable
Subjectivité de pensée magique, siège éjectable
Mais dans l'univers-bloc
Mais dans le vivant-bloc
Et de cela, en cela, aucun toc
L'église catholique française, en 1997
Put admettre qu'elle fut collaborationniste
Du temps manifestement nazi
De ce temps, où, de près, de loin, tout collabora
D'un idiome politique, l'autre, de la compromission
Du compromis collaboratif, actif ou participatif, de la démission
Et de tout gouvernement, tout s'y inscrit, même la fiction !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Everything is at once
Very distant and very recent
In a permanent present
Neither past nor future, from the present
As of and for everything, the erasure
In other forms, all retaining
From one present to another
Yet, always or never, of us
1884
The woman becomes legally, from her body
Owner, of The Endless Theory
In fact, always in vain
Of the husband, for a long time, the wife often the object
A property, furniture, being the effect
From time to time
From one perception to another
From one culture to another
From one engramed apprenticeship, the other
Reality
And in what area?
For whom or for what
The physical and scientific reality
The philosophical reality
The historical reality
The political reality
Sociological, poetic, economic, digital
The reality of what we want
To maintain good mental, physiological and physical balance
Rejecting all reality
Who could unbalance and destabilize us
Which do we want?
Which can we?
From whom? Enough to ?
According to whom? According to what?
Of slave or king
Of, he, she, me, you, what is reality?
What can be measured, proven, reproduced
What ? what !
Reality, this last level of organization, what is it?
Reality
Of what we call reality
Is not by all and all, felt the same
demons and marvels
By and for the worker
By and for executives and notables
By and for the boss
By and for the victims of humiliation
By and for the cook
By and for the employee
By and for the scientist
By and for the ignorant
In often different social realities
For physical laws, which are not of the same sale
Rich or poor, according to each situation
And according to each profession
The reality of feeling
More than the feel of reality
And we can, of course, mathematize everything
With equations also to check everything
To extrapolate or to invalidate everything
But human time
Delays digital time
Deficit and transferred
With children with digitized memories
Deficient attention that can become stupid
Concentration when it's badly brought up
Modernist Kitchen in Computer Addiction
From one click to another, a whole click
Already, South Korea, China, USA,
Detox centers, holà!
To read a human being, like a book, is long
It takes thinking
And above all a real understanding
Be there in attention of concentration
Everything is not pre-chewed there
Like in the movies or on TV
The radio appealing more to the imagined
Of a whole scotomized trilogy
From every living foundation, from simplicity
Ectoderm, endoderm, mesoderm
Of all the living, that's the term
Of all time, and so much, here is what sows there
We go in, we go out
We wake up there, we sleep there
No reason, no wrong
What if information is neither mass nor energy
She's just information, like a challenge
Energy just be energy
Beyond the plus or minus, transforming
Adapting, contorting, relativizing
Mathematizing itself, and also, equating itself
Energy is just energy
Multiple, varied, finite, infinite
Every human or non-human, using it, riding it
Above all, interpreting and realizing it
physical, psychological
Living film of biofilm
Burping nitrogen, masked chlorophyll
The rock and facade coatings!
Nitrogen from the air on parade
Biofilm building cyanobacteria
Real film bacterial support
Soil, plants, microbes, charade
These are the true mines of King Solomon
Around 970 - 931, before our era, it is according to
Silver, gold, copper, don't become a monk
And also, pewter plus copper, that's bronze
Nowadays
Buying money, short, short, always
From pocket to pocket, he makes his court
With euro billionaires
Or in marketable goods, soon, already, water
Of our lives
Make it rain or shine
In trained and obedient people, only harmony
We accept all this
Women just as much as men, that's how
Or else, matrilineal women
Nabataean Women
Even forgotten by some prehistorians
But in and without the truly verifiable
Subjectivity of magical thinking, ejection seat
But in the block-universe
But in the living-block
And from this, in this, no knock
The French Catholic Church, in 1997
Could admit she was a collaborationist
Clearly Nazi time
Of this time, when, near and far, everything collaborated
From one political idiom, the other, from compromise
Collaborative, active or participatory compromise, resignation
And of any government, everything is inscribed there, even fiction!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
