Paraphysique du présent permanent

Tout est à la fois

Très lointain et très récent

Dans un présent permanent

Ni passé, ni futur, du présent

Comme de et pour tout, l'effacement

Sous d'autres formes, tout se conservant

D'un présent l'autre

Pourtant, toujours ou jamais, des nôtres

1884

La femme devient légalement, de son corps

Propriétaire, de la théorie sans fin

Dans les faits, du toujours vain

Du mari, longtemps, la femme souvent l'objet

Une propriété, du meuble, en étant l'effet

D'un temps l'autre

D'une perception l'autre

D'une culture l'autre

D'un apprentissage engrammé, l'autre

La réalité

Et en quel domaine ?

Pour qui ou pour quoi

La réalité physique et scientifique

La réalité philosophique

La réalité historique

La réalité politique

Sociologique, poétique, économique, numérique

La réalité de ce que l'on veut

Pour maintenir son bon équilibre mental, physiologique et physique

Rejetant toute réalité

Qui pourrait nous déséquilibrer et nous déstabiliser

Laquelle voulons-nous ?

Laquelle pouvons-nous ?

De qui ? De quoi ?

Selon qui ? Selon quoi ?

De l'esclave ou du roi

De, il, elle, moi, toi, la réalité, c'est quoi ?

Ce que l'on peut mesurer, prouver, reproduire

Quoi ? quoi !

La réalité, ce dernier niveau d'organisation, c'est quoi ?

La réalité

De ce que nous appelons, la réalité

N'est pas par tous et toutes, ressentie pareille

Démons et merveilles

Par et pour l'ouvrier

Par et pour les cadres et les notables

Par et pour le patron

Par et pour les victimes d'humiliations

Par et pour le cuisinier

Par et pour l'employé

Par et pour le savant

Par et pour l'ignorant

Dans des réalités sociales souvent différentes

Pour des lois physiques, qui ne sont pas de la même vente

Riches ou pauvres, selon chaque situation

Et selon chaque profession

La réalité de la sensation

Plus que la sensation de la réalité

Et l'on peut, certes, tout mathématiser

Avec des équations aussi pour tout vérifier

Pour extrapoler ou pour tout invalider

Mais le temps humain

Se retarde du temps numérique

Du déficit et du transféré

Avec des enfants aux mémoires numérisées

De l'attention déficitaire pouvant se crétiniser

De la concentration quand elle est mal élevée

Cuisine moderniste en toxicomanie informatique

D'un clic l'autre, toute une clique

Déjà, Corée du Sud, Chine, USA,

Des centres de désintoxication, en holà !

Lire un être humain, comme un livre, c'est long

Il y faut de la réflexion

Et surtout une vraie compréhension

Y être en attention de concentration

Tout n'y est pas prémâché

Comme au cinéma ou à la télé

La radio sollicitant davantage l'imaginé

De toute une trilogie scotomisée

De toute fondation vivante, de la simplicité

Ectoderme, endoderme, mésoderme

De tout le vivant, c'est le terme

De tous les temps, et tant,voilà qui y sème

L'on y entre, l'on y sort

L'on s'y éveille, l'on y dort

Ni aucune raison, ni aucun tort

Et si l'information n'est ni masse ni énergie

Elle n'est que de l'information, comme un défi

L'énergie se contente d'être de l'énergie

Par-delà le plus ou le moins, se transformant

S'adaptant, se contorsionnant, se relativisant

Se mathématisant, et aussi, s'équationnant

L'énergie n'est qu'énergie

Multiple, variée, finie, infinie

Chaque humain ou non-humain, l'utilisant, la chevauchant

Surtout, l'interprétant et la réalisant

De la physique, du psychique

De la pellicule vivante du biofilm

Azote qui rote, chlorophylle masquée

La roche et des enduits de façade !

Azote de l'air en parade

Cyanobactéries maçonnant du biofilm

Du support bactérien en vrai film

Du sol, des plantes, des microbes, charade

Voilà les vraies mines du roi Salomon

Vers 970 - 931, avant notre ère, c'est selon

Argent, or, cuivre, ne pas devenir bonze

Et aussi, étain plus cuivre, voilà le bronze

De nos jours

L'argent d'achat, court, court, toujours

De poche en poche, il fait sa cour

Avec des milliardaires en euros

Ou en biens marchands, bientôt, déjà, de l'eau

De nos vies

Faisant du beau ou de la pluie

En personnes dressées et obéissantes, seule harmonie

Nous acceptons tout ce ceci

Les femmes tout autant que les hommes, c'est ainsi

Ou alors, femmes du matrilinéaire

Femmes Nabatéennes

Aux oubliettes même de certaines préhistoriennes

Mais dans et sans le vraiment vérifiable

Subjectivité de pensée magique, siège éjectable

Mais dans l'univers-bloc

Mais dans le vivant-bloc

Et de cela, en cela, aucun toc

L'église catholique française, en 1997

Put admettre qu'elle fut collaborationniste

Du temps manifestement nazi

De ce temps, où, de près, de loin, tout collabora

D'un idiome politique, l'autre, de la compromission

Du compromis collaboratif, actif ou participatif, de la démission

Et de tout gouvernement, tout s'y inscrit, même la fiction !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everything is at once

Very distant and very recent

In a permanent present

Neither past nor future, from the present

As of and for everything, the erasure

In other forms, all retaining

From one present to another

Yet, always or never, of us

1884

The woman becomes legally, from her body

Owner, of The Endless Theory

In fact, always in vain

Of the husband, for a long time, the wife often the object

A property, furniture, being the effect

From time to time

From one perception to another

From one culture to another

From one engramed apprenticeship, the other

Reality

And in what area?

For whom or for what

The physical and scientific reality

The philosophical reality

The historical reality

The political reality

Sociological, poetic, economic, digital

The reality of what we want

To maintain good mental, physiological and physical balance

Rejecting all reality

Who could unbalance and destabilize us

Which do we want?

Which can we?

From whom? Enough to ?

According to whom? According to what?

Of slave or king

Of, he, she, me, you, what is reality?

What can be measured, proven, reproduced

What ? what !

Reality, this last level of organization, what is it?

Reality

Of what we call reality

Is not by all and all, felt the same

demons and marvels

By and for the worker

By and for executives and notables

By and for the boss

By and for the victims of humiliation

By and for the cook

By and for the employee

By and for the scientist

By and for the ignorant

In often different social realities

For physical laws, which are not of the same sale

Rich or poor, according to each situation

And according to each profession

The reality of feeling

More than the feel of reality

And we can, of course, mathematize everything

With equations also to check everything

To extrapolate or to invalidate everything

But human time

Delays digital time

Deficit and transferred

With children with digitized memories

Deficient attention that can become stupid

Concentration when it's badly brought up

Modernist Kitchen in Computer Addiction

From one click to another, a whole click

Already, South Korea, China, USA,

Detox centers, holà!

To read a human being, like a book, is long

It takes thinking

And above all a real understanding

Be there in attention of concentration

Everything is not pre-chewed there

Like in the movies or on TV

The radio appealing more to the imagined

Of a whole scotomized trilogy

From every living foundation, from simplicity

Ectoderm, endoderm, mesoderm

Of all the living, that's the term

Of all time, and so much, here is what sows there

We go in, we go out

We wake up there, we sleep there

No reason, no wrong

What if information is neither mass nor energy

She's just information, like a challenge

Energy just be energy

Beyond the plus or minus, transforming

Adapting, contorting, relativizing

Mathematizing itself, and also, equating itself

Energy is just energy

Multiple, varied, finite, infinite

Every human or non-human, using it, riding it

Above all, interpreting and realizing it

physical, psychological

Living film of biofilm

Burping nitrogen, masked chlorophyll

The rock and facade coatings!

Nitrogen from the air on parade

Biofilm building cyanobacteria

Real film bacterial support

Soil, plants, microbes, charade

These are the true mines of King Solomon

Around 970 - 931, before our era, it is according to

Silver, gold, copper, don't become a monk

And also, pewter plus copper, that's bronze

Nowadays

Buying money, short, short, always

From pocket to pocket, he makes his court

With euro billionaires

Or in marketable goods, soon, already, water

Of our lives

Make it rain or shine

In trained and obedient people, only harmony

We accept all this

Women just as much as men, that's how

Or else, matrilineal women

Nabataean Women

Even forgotten by some prehistorians

But in and without the truly verifiable

Subjectivity of magical thinking, ejection seat

But in the block-universe

But in the living-block

And from this, in this, no knock

The French Catholic Church, in 1997

Could admit she was a collaborationist

Clearly Nazi time

Of this time, when, near and far, everything collaborated

From one political idiom, the other, from compromise

Collaborative, active or participatory compromise, resignation

And of any government, everything is inscribed there, even fiction!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )