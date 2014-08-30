How to Resolve Quicken Error 101 or 103? Call +1-844-508-2335

Call +1-844-508-2335 to Resolve Quicken Error 101 or 103. Visit - www.gotaxation.com

Quicken Error 101 or 103 arises when the user tries to install and download the software from a CD. This error also occurs when downloading transactions from the bank through the one-step update service. Well, there can be multiple reasons behind this error, and in this blog, we will cover all the information about Quicken Error 103 and how to resolve it. You can stay tuned till the end of the blog post to get the error resolved.

Possible Reasons Behind Quicken Error 101 or 103

Below is the list of the possible reasons why Quicken error 103 arises.

> When the user tries to log in to Quicken through the old password.

> The key chain access has not been updated, or the password is outdated.

How to Fix Quicken Error 101 or 103?

Here are the solutions you can easily follow to resolve the Quicken error 101 or 103.

Solution 1: Remove the Quicken Password from Key Chain

Here are the steps to remove the Quicken password from the key chain.

> Firstly, go to the “Finder” and then navigate to the “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Key Chain Access App.”

> Then on the left side of the screen, set the key chain to log in and category to passwords.

> Now, search there for the Quicken, Quicken cloud, or the financial institution which has issues and then quickly eliminates all of these entries.

> At last, close the Key chain application.

Once you are done with the above steps, check whether the Run time error code 103 has been resolved.

Solution 2: Deactivate the Affected Accounts

The next effective solution you can follow to resolve the Quicken error 101 or 103 is to deactivate those accounts with the error 103. For deactivating the accounts, below mentioned are the steps that you can easily follow.

> Firstly, run the Quicken application on your PC.

> Moving ahead, navigate the accounts section and click on the “Hide and Show Accounts” option.

> After that, uncheck the affected accounts and click on the “Settings” option.

> Now, go to the financial institution section and click on the “Troubleshooting” section.

> Proceeding further in this procedure, click on the “Deactivate Downloads” option.

> After that, click on the “Save” option to save the required changes you have made to the program.

> You must perform the same steps again for every account affected by the Quicken error code 101 or 103.

> At last, close the Quicken application after performing the above steps.

After performing the above steps, try downloading the bank transactions and check if Quicken error 103 is still present or has been resolved. If the error is still preventing you from completing the erroneous task, go to the next solution.

Solution 3: Updating the Bank List in Quicken

The next solution for resolving the Quicken error is to update the bank list. Here are the steps you can follow to update the bank list in Quicken.

> First of all, run the Quicken application.

> Then go to the accounts section and click on the “New” option.

> Now, choose the similar types of accounts that are confronting similar issues.

> Then under that page, click on the “My Bank is Not listed” option.

> Moving ahead, click on the “Show List” option, and it will open a list on your screen.

> Now, add the name of the bank server.

> Then provide the login credentials of your account and then click on the “Continue” option.

> At last, you will be able to see the bank details on your PC screen.

Congrats! After following the steps mentioned above, you have successfully resolved the Quicken errors 101 or 103.

Wrapping Up

So, that's all with today's blog. We hope you find this blog useful. Above, we have listed three solutions that you can easily follow to resolve the Quicken error 101 or 103.