Le prospecteur-placier
Il a le visage aviné
Il a foi en son métier
C'est mon prospecteur-placier
Chacun a le sien, son attitré
Il n'est pas podagre, malgré l'adage
Simplement tari, de mon boycottage
Jamais, il ne vous laisse tomber
Toujours prêt à vous convoquer
Il est l'agence nationale pour l'emploi
Du chômage, il est l'effroi
Mais moi, je n'aime que méditer
Mais moi, je n'aime que rêver
Je ne veux être, ni cadre, ni employé, ni ouvrier
Mais lui, d'une grande ténacité
Jamais ne se lasse, toujours à chercher
Pour lui, ce qui m'empêche de travailler
C'est un problème de morale, une idée
Par la main, il me prendrait
Pour m'accompagner, au travail, si l'envie m'en prenait
Il voudrait me communiquer sa ferveur
Du travail qui chauffe comme un radiateur
Et moi, mauvais sujet
Qui fait ce qu'il lui plaît
Je suis la file d'attente des chômeurs
Qui sortent la carte à tamponner
Du chacun son tour, il a bien chômé
De temps en temps, voilà le contrôleur
En brave homme, mon prospecteur-placier
En est tout marri, tout désolé
Pour lui, je suis sur une planche savonneuse
Pour moi, en pleine jeunesse paresseuse et jouisseuse
Mais, je l'aime bien, mon prospecteur-placier
Patrice Faubert (1977) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
He has a drunken face
He has faith in his profession
He's my prospector-investor
Everyone has their own, their assigned
He is not podagra, despite the adage
Simply dried up, from my boycott
He never lets you down
Always ready to call you
It is the national employment agency
Of unemployment, he is the dread
But me, I only like to meditate
But me, I only like to dream
I don't want to be a manager, employee or worker
But he, with great tenacity
Never get tired, always searching
For him, what prevents me from working
It's a moral problem, an idea
By the hand, he would take me
To accompany me, to work, if I felt like it
He would like to communicate his fervor to me
Work that heats like a radiator
And me, bad subject
who does what he pleases
I am the unemployed queue
Who pull out the stamp card
Each in turn, he has been busy
From time to time here comes the controller
As a brave man, my prospector-investor
I'm all sorry, all sorry
For him, I'm on a soapy board
For me, in full lazy and joyful youth
But, I like him, my prospector-investor
Patrice Faubert (1977) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment