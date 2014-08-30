Le prospecteur-placier

Il a le visage aviné

Il a foi en son métier

C'est mon prospecteur-placier

Chacun a le sien, son attitré

Il n'est pas podagre, malgré l'adage

Simplement tari, de mon boycottage

Jamais, il ne vous laisse tomber

Toujours prêt à vous convoquer

Il est l'agence nationale pour l'emploi

Du chômage, il est l'effroi

Mais moi, je n'aime que méditer

Mais moi, je n'aime que rêver

Je ne veux être, ni cadre, ni employé, ni ouvrier

Mais lui, d'une grande ténacité

Jamais ne se lasse, toujours à chercher

Pour lui, ce qui m'empêche de travailler

C'est un problème de morale, une idée

Par la main, il me prendrait

Pour m'accompagner, au travail, si l'envie m'en prenait

Il voudrait me communiquer sa ferveur

Du travail qui chauffe comme un radiateur

Et moi, mauvais sujet

Qui fait ce qu'il lui plaît

Je suis la file d'attente des chômeurs

Qui sortent la carte à tamponner

Du chacun son tour, il a bien chômé

De temps en temps, voilà le contrôleur

En brave homme, mon prospecteur-placier

En est tout marri, tout désolé

Pour lui, je suis sur une planche savonneuse

Pour moi, en pleine jeunesse paresseuse et jouisseuse

Mais, je l'aime bien, mon prospecteur-placier

Patrice Faubert (1977) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

He has a drunken face

He has faith in his profession

He's my prospector-investor

Everyone has their own, their assigned

He is not podagra, despite the adage

Simply dried up, from my boycott

He never lets you down

Always ready to call you

It is the national employment agency

Of unemployment, he is the dread

But me, I only like to meditate

But me, I only like to dream

I don't want to be a manager, employee or worker

But he, with great tenacity

Never get tired, always searching

For him, what prevents me from working

It's a moral problem, an idea

By the hand, he would take me

To accompany me, to work, if I felt like it

He would like to communicate his fervor to me

Work that heats like a radiator

And me, bad subject

who does what he pleases

I am the unemployed queue

Who pull out the stamp card

Each in turn, he has been busy

From time to time here comes the controller

As a brave man, my prospector-investor

I'm all sorry, all sorry

For him, I'm on a soapy board

For me, in full lazy and joyful youth

But, I like him, my prospector-investor

Patrice Faubert (1977) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )