La communication du renoncement
Tout participe à et de tout
Ainsi, du passé, du présent
De l'éducation douce et sans aucun châtiment
Quintilien, Erasme, Montaigne, Rabelais, Rousseau
Et même sans doute, bien avant
Du très lointain, donc, ou du très présent
De l'éducation libertaire contre l'éducation des bourreaux
De l'Alice Miller
Pour des monstres, ne pas faire
Ainsi
Ce sont des armes françaises
Trafic habituel toujours en aise
Armes servant pour exterminer les yéménites
Via des pays fascistes religieux en rite
Emirats arabes unis, Arabie saoudite
Mais pouvant acheter le silence
De l'Europe complice, intérêts de la décadence
D'un tout en parfaite continuité
Mais avec plus ou moins de subtilité
Malgré souvent le chemin de même finalité
Il suffit de s'en retourner
Aux anciens chefs des jeunesses hitlériennes
Jugés, mais très légèrement condamnés
Et de leurs douteux livres de la mémoire
Presque une gloire, pour bien manger et bien boire
Car ce faux ordre
Est finalement, du monde, le modèle
Du scoutisme capitaliste en sa représentation fidèle
Et par rapport à quoi, l'ordre ?
Et par rapport à qui, l'ordre ?
Du c'est bien ordonné
Du c'est bien trié
Tous et toutes en des rangs serrés
D'un même pas cadencé, d'une même idée
Et cela se voudrait plusieurs
Mais dans la même clameur
Différents pas en fausse diversité
Dans tout cela, faux refus, vraie acceptation
Le capital de la fragmentation en unification !
Voilà pourquoi, du matin au soir
Des brocards diffamatoires
Contre les vrais anars
Pour les enfermer dans des placards
Ignorer leurs histoires
Les mettre KO sur des brancards
Les libertaires
Comme des concubinaires célibataires
Comme des célibataires concubinaires
De toutes et à toutes les politiques réactionnaires
Du seul tort d'être des minoritaires
Minoritaires d'entre les minoritaires
Mais, cependant, l'abstention électorale
Leur donne de l'air, est leur chorale
Et parmi
Les quelques organisations de l'anarchie
Il y a encore, en-deça, les marginaux de l'anarchie
Aucune place dans aucune encyclopédie
N'étant pas des notables
Rétifs de tous les comptables
N'étant les invités d'aucune table
Ne laissant leurs noms nulle part
Car l'anarchie se veut sans faire-part
Comme le genre humain
Femmes, enfants, hommes
Qui des querelles séparatistes ineptes, se fait gomme
Tout se valant et c'est très bien
Il faudrait
En finir avec le salariat
En finir avec le patronat
En finir avec le prolétariat
En finir avec le patriarcat
Car le capital, c'est l'utopie
Car l'anarchie, c'est la vie !
En fait, le capital, abrutit
Advenant comme le film " Idiocracy "
Et tout a été tenté
Dans le dit ou dit
Ou le sera
Et tout a été tenté
Dans l'écrit ou écrit
Ou le sera
Et tout a été tenté
Dans le fait ou fait
Ou le sera
Et tout a été tenté
Dans l'imaginé ou imaginé
Ou le sera
Du théâtre, du cinéma, de la télé, de la comédie
Tous les drames
Toutes les joies
Toutes les peines
Toutes les jouissances
Toutes les souffrances
Toutes les possibilités
Tous les conflits
Toutes les guerres
De et à la vie
Mais le peu ou très peu que nous avons
Ou le beaucoup que nous avons
Et même le pas du tout, que nous avons
Zéro plus zéro comme du zéro
L'on y patauge comme des idiotes et des idiots
La crainte de le perdre
Pire qu'avant de le perdre
Alors que pire est toujours à perdre
Nonobstant
Que nos chaînes rouillées ou dorées, à perdre, nous avons
Certes, des millions et millions de gens qui s'y gratifient
Et qui ne veulent, ainsi, que rien ne change
Après moi le déluge
Le capital en a fait sa luge
Certes, des millions et millions de gens qui s'y conchient
Sans un moyen d'action, pour agir
Sans un moyen d'action, pour intervenir
Mais qui aussi, le plus souvent
Veulent que rien ne change
Après moi le déluge
Le capital en a fait sa luge
Millions et milliards qui bloquent tout
Millions et milliards qui font le monde fou
Les renoncements de la communication
La communication des renoncements !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Everything participates in and of everything
So from the past, from the present
Gentle education without any punishment
Quintilian, Erasmus, Montaigne, Rabelais, Rousseau
And even without a doubt, long before
Very distant, therefore, or very present
Of libertarian education against the education of executioners
From Alice Miller
For monsters, don't
Thereby
These are French weapons
Usual traffic still at ease
Weapons used to exterminate the Yemenis
Via religious fascist countries in rite
United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
But can buy silence
Of Europe's accomplice, interests of decadence
Of a whole in perfect continuity
But with more or less subtlety
Despite often the path of the same purpose
Just go back
To former leaders of the Hitler Youth
Judged, but very lightly condemned
And their dubious books of memory
Almost a glory, to eat well and drink well
Because this false order
Is finally, of the world, the model
Of capitalist scouting in its faithful representation
And in relation to what, order?
And in relation to whom, order?
It's well ordered
It's well sorted
All and all in tight rows
With the same cadence, with the same idea
And that would be several
But in the same clamor
Different steps in false diversity
In all of this, false refusal, true acceptance
The capital of fragmentation in unification!
That's why, from morning to night
defamatory taunts
Against real anars
To lock them in cupboards
Ignore their stories
Knock them out on stretchers
Libertarians
Like unmarried cohabiting partners
Like unmarried concubinaries
Of all and all reactionary policies
Of the only fault of being minorities
Minority among minorities
But, however, electoral abstention
Gives them air, is their choir
And among
The few organizations of anarchy
There are still, below, the marginalized of anarchy
No place in any encyclopedia
Not being notables
Reluctant of all accountants
Not being guests at any table
Leaving their names nowhere
Because anarchy wants to be without announcement
Like the human race
Women, children, men
Who of the inept separatist quarrels, gets erased
It's all good and that's fine
It should
Put an end to the salary
Get rid of the bosses
End the proletariat
End the patriarchy
Because capital is utopia
Because anarchy is life!
In fact, capital, stupid
Advent like the movie "Idiocracy"
And everything has been tried
In the said or said
Or will be
And everything has been tried
In the written or written
Or will be
And everything has been tried
In fact or fact
Or will be
And everything has been tried
In the imagined or imagined
Or will be
Theater, film, TV, comedy
All dramas
All the joys
All sorrows
All pleasures
All the suffering
All the possibilities
All Conflicts
all wars
From and to life
But the little or very little that we have
Or the many that we have
And even the not at all, that we have
Zero plus zero like zero
We wade there like idiots and idiots
The fear of losing him
Worse than before losing it
When worse is always to lose
Notwithstanding
Whether our rusty or golden chains, to lose, we have
Certainly, millions and millions of people who gratify themselves
And who do not want, thus, that nothing changes
After me the deluge
Capital has made it its sled
Certainly, millions and millions of people who care about it
Without a means of action, to act
Without a means of action, to intervene
But who also, most often
Want nothing to change
After me the deluge
Capital has made it its sled
Millions and billions blocking everything
Millions and billions that drive the world crazy
The renunciations of communication
The communication of renunciations!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
