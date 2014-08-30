La communication du renoncement

Tout participe à et de tout

Ainsi, du passé, du présent

De l'éducation douce et sans aucun châtiment

Quintilien, Erasme, Montaigne, Rabelais, Rousseau

Et même sans doute, bien avant

Du très lointain, donc, ou du très présent

De l'éducation libertaire contre l'éducation des bourreaux

De l'Alice Miller

Pour des monstres, ne pas faire

Ainsi

Ce sont des armes françaises

Trafic habituel toujours en aise

Armes servant pour exterminer les yéménites

Via des pays fascistes religieux en rite

Emirats arabes unis, Arabie saoudite

Mais pouvant acheter le silence

De l'Europe complice, intérêts de la décadence

D'un tout en parfaite continuité

Mais avec plus ou moins de subtilité

Malgré souvent le chemin de même finalité

Il suffit de s'en retourner

Aux anciens chefs des jeunesses hitlériennes

Jugés, mais très légèrement condamnés

Et de leurs douteux livres de la mémoire

Presque une gloire, pour bien manger et bien boire

Car ce faux ordre

Est finalement, du monde, le modèle

Du scoutisme capitaliste en sa représentation fidèle

Et par rapport à quoi, l'ordre ?

Et par rapport à qui, l'ordre ?

Du c'est bien ordonné

Du c'est bien trié

Tous et toutes en des rangs serrés

D'un même pas cadencé, d'une même idée

Et cela se voudrait plusieurs

Mais dans la même clameur

Différents pas en fausse diversité

Dans tout cela, faux refus, vraie acceptation

Le capital de la fragmentation en unification !

Voilà pourquoi, du matin au soir

Des brocards diffamatoires

Contre les vrais anars

Pour les enfermer dans des placards

Ignorer leurs histoires

Les mettre KO sur des brancards

Les libertaires

Comme des concubinaires célibataires

Comme des célibataires concubinaires

De toutes et à toutes les politiques réactionnaires

Du seul tort d'être des minoritaires

Minoritaires d'entre les minoritaires

Mais, cependant, l'abstention électorale

Leur donne de l'air, est leur chorale

Et parmi

Les quelques organisations de l'anarchie

Il y a encore, en-deça, les marginaux de l'anarchie

Aucune place dans aucune encyclopédie

N'étant pas des notables

Rétifs de tous les comptables

N'étant les invités d'aucune table

Ne laissant leurs noms nulle part

Car l'anarchie se veut sans faire-part

Comme le genre humain

Femmes, enfants, hommes

Qui des querelles séparatistes ineptes, se fait gomme

Tout se valant et c'est très bien

Il faudrait

En finir avec le salariat

En finir avec le patronat

En finir avec le prolétariat

En finir avec le patriarcat

Car le capital, c'est l'utopie

Car l'anarchie, c'est la vie !

En fait, le capital, abrutit

Advenant comme le film " Idiocracy "

Et tout a été tenté

Dans le dit ou dit

Ou le sera

Et tout a été tenté

Dans l'écrit ou écrit

Ou le sera

Et tout a été tenté

Dans le fait ou fait

Ou le sera

Et tout a été tenté

Dans l'imaginé ou imaginé

Ou le sera

Du théâtre, du cinéma, de la télé, de la comédie

Tous les drames

Toutes les joies

Toutes les peines

Toutes les jouissances

Toutes les souffrances

Toutes les possibilités

Tous les conflits

Toutes les guerres

De et à la vie

Mais le peu ou très peu que nous avons

Ou le beaucoup que nous avons

Et même le pas du tout, que nous avons

Zéro plus zéro comme du zéro

L'on y patauge comme des idiotes et des idiots

La crainte de le perdre

Pire qu'avant de le perdre

Alors que pire est toujours à perdre

Nonobstant

Que nos chaînes rouillées ou dorées, à perdre, nous avons

Certes, des millions et millions de gens qui s'y gratifient

Et qui ne veulent, ainsi, que rien ne change

Après moi le déluge

Le capital en a fait sa luge

Certes, des millions et millions de gens qui s'y conchient

Sans un moyen d'action, pour agir

Sans un moyen d'action, pour intervenir

Mais qui aussi, le plus souvent

Veulent que rien ne change

Après moi le déluge

Le capital en a fait sa luge

Millions et milliards qui bloquent tout

Millions et milliards qui font le monde fou

Les renoncements de la communication

La communication des renoncements !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everything participates in and of everything

So from the past, from the present

Gentle education without any punishment

Quintilian, Erasmus, Montaigne, Rabelais, Rousseau

And even without a doubt, long before

Very distant, therefore, or very present

Of libertarian education against the education of executioners

From Alice Miller

For monsters, don't

Thereby

These are French weapons

Usual traffic still at ease

Weapons used to exterminate the Yemenis

Via religious fascist countries in rite

United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

But can buy silence

Of Europe's accomplice, interests of decadence

Of a whole in perfect continuity

But with more or less subtlety

Despite often the path of the same purpose

Just go back

To former leaders of the Hitler Youth

Judged, but very lightly condemned

And their dubious books of memory

Almost a glory, to eat well and drink well

Because this false order

Is finally, of the world, the model

Of capitalist scouting in its faithful representation

And in relation to what, order?

And in relation to whom, order?

It's well ordered

It's well sorted

All and all in tight rows

With the same cadence, with the same idea

And that would be several

But in the same clamor

Different steps in false diversity

In all of this, false refusal, true acceptance

The capital of fragmentation in unification!

That's why, from morning to night

defamatory taunts

Against real anars

To lock them in cupboards

Ignore their stories

Knock them out on stretchers

Libertarians

Like unmarried cohabiting partners

Like unmarried concubinaries

Of all and all reactionary policies

Of the only fault of being minorities

Minority among minorities

But, however, electoral abstention

Gives them air, is their choir

And among

The few organizations of anarchy

There are still, below, the marginalized of anarchy

No place in any encyclopedia

Not being notables

Reluctant of all accountants

Not being guests at any table

Leaving their names nowhere

Because anarchy wants to be without announcement

Like the human race

Women, children, men

Who of the inept separatist quarrels, gets erased

It's all good and that's fine

It should

Put an end to the salary

Get rid of the bosses

End the proletariat

End the patriarchy

Because capital is utopia

Because anarchy is life!

In fact, capital, stupid

Advent like the movie "Idiocracy"

And everything has been tried

In the said or said

Or will be

And everything has been tried

In the written or written

Or will be

And everything has been tried

In fact or fact

Or will be

And everything has been tried

In the imagined or imagined

Or will be

Theater, film, TV, comedy

All dramas

All the joys

All sorrows

All pleasures

All the suffering

All the possibilities

All Conflicts

all wars

From and to life

But the little or very little that we have

Or the many that we have

And even the not at all, that we have

Zero plus zero like zero

We wade there like idiots and idiots

The fear of losing him

Worse than before losing it

When worse is always to lose

Notwithstanding

Whether our rusty or golden chains, to lose, we have

Certainly, millions and millions of people who gratify themselves

And who do not want, thus, that nothing changes

After me the deluge

Capital has made it its sled

Certainly, millions and millions of people who care about it

Without a means of action, to act

Without a means of action, to intervene

But who also, most often

Want nothing to change

After me the deluge

Capital has made it its sled

Millions and billions blocking everything

Millions and billions that drive the world crazy

The renunciations of communication

The communication of renunciations!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )