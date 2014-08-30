Tout nous automatisant, tout nous engrammant
"Et à titre d'exemple, citons le sort réservé à cet agent de propreté, licencié suite à la diffusion d'une photo le montrant en train de faire la sieste, à même la rue, durant sa pause."
Les hommes lents. Résister à la modernité du XVe - XXe siècle. Ed : poche
Laurent Vidal
Pour d'éventuels aliens
Qui de nous, n'y comprendraient rien
Terriennes et terriens
Des sexuopathes
Des névropathes
Des psychopathes
Au tout frustré
Au tout refoulé
Donc, au tout sublimé
Des marqueurs sociaux
Des marqueurs culturels
Selon les temps mentaux
Chaque époque avec sa pelle
Et tout son pêle-mêle
Des classes sociales
Du cocuage
Et pour tous les âges
En ânerie ou en vacherie
Voilà, bien, la véritable chienlit
Chaque individu, groupe, société
Avec ses propres préjugés
Avec ses jugements de valeur
Avec ses lieux communs
De l'excrément au derrière
Dont il est difficile de se défaire
Et de nos comportements
Tout nous y automatisant
Et ce jusqu'à quatre-vingt-quinze pour cent
Tout nous y conditionnant
Et ce à cent pour cent
De nos valises sociales et culturelles
De nos imaginaires et de nos concepts idéels !
Tout, tendant à se niveler
Avec cependant les disparités inhérentes au fragmenté
Dissonance cognitive, pensée séparée, pensée dissociée
De nos sociétés chosifiées
De nos sociétés réifiées
De nos sociétés marchandisées
Tant et tant, de concepts, de désignations, d'idées
Pour un même objet, désigné !
Certes, de la variabilité
De la différence comme la température des degrés
L'éducation et le dressage pour les pauvres
L'éducation et le dressage pour les riches
Ce que l'on peut et doit faire
Ce que l'on ne peut ou ne doit pas faire
Pour obéir pour les pauvres
Pour commander et dominer pour les riches
Il en va aussi pour l'espérance de vie, en durée
Certains et certaines, ont le dos voûté
Ouvriers et ouvrières, subalternes, personnes employées
D'autres, le dos bien droit de fierté
Chirurgiens, dentistes, notables, avocates, et gens de célébrité
Parfois, comme en septembre 1944
Toulouse, des résistants en défilé
Légitimement fiers, le drapeau noir en beauté
Anarchistes guérilléros espagnols, non soumis et révoltés
Le général Charles de Gaulle en fut l'énervé
Lui qui fut obligé d'y assister
Mais sans l'apocope recension
En avant, en arrière, de la falsification
Aux sources de tout progrès, les anars
De tout cela au riche passé oublié
Ils ont été les dépouillés, les dévalisés
Avec prière de ne pas déranger
Aux oubliettes de l'Histoire, il y en a marre
La mentalité des temps
Le temps des mentalités
Tout se récupérant, tout s'adaptant !
Ainsi, de très jadis
Sans que cela passa pour du vice
Des hivernants aux estivants
Femmes, hommes, enfants, s'entend
L'hiver à la mer, il fut donc un temps
Déjà, le Sud-Est, de la France
Déjà, pour les riches bourgeoisies, de la bombance
En arrière, en avant
Selon les bourgeoisies, les modes s'inversant
Et fin avril, la saison était finie
Alors qu'elle débuterait, à peine, aujourd'hui
Avec aussi toute une surinformation
Comme devenant de la désinformation
La confortation rimant avec jumelle mémorisation
Nous gavant et nous abrutissant, de toutes façons
Mais le boycott y est comme mutilant
Que pour les élections, moins évident
Et de la planète Terre
Comme surtout du multivers
Cela est, a été, sera
Tout ce qui peut arriver
Est arrivé, arrive, arrivera
Un jour ou l'autre, ici ou là
Se singeant avec ou sans originalité
Nous récupérons
Nous volons
Nous nous approprions
Les dits ou les idées des autres
Du passé, du présent, parfois, nous les améliorons
Ainsi, nous les honorons
Ainsi, nous les égalons
Comme aussi nous les déformons
Souvent, à tort, nous nous jalousons
De ce fait, bêtement, nous rivalisons
Lois du marché comme un sport de compétition
Et le peu que vraiment nous comprenons
Nous l'outrepassons plus que nous l'affirmons
En manifeste plus qu'en subtil, tout, nous continuons !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"And by way of example, let's cite the fate reserved for this cleaning agent, dismissed following the dissemination of a photo showing him taking a nap, on the street, during his break."
Slow men. Resisting the modernity of the 15th - 20th century. Ed: pocket
Laurent Vidal
For possible aliens
Which of us wouldn't understand a thing
Earthlings and Earthlings
Sexuopaths
Neuropaths
Psychopaths
At all frustrated
At all repressed
So at all sublimated
Social markers
Cultural markers
According to the mental times
Each era with its shovel
And all its jumble
Social classes
cuckold
And for all ages
In donkey or cow farm
That's, well, the real shit
Each individual, group, society
With his own prejudices
With his value judgments
With its commonplaces
From excrement to behind
Which is hard to get rid of
And our behavior
Everything there automating us
And this up to ninety-five percent
Everything conditioning us to it
And this one hundred percent
From our social and cultural suitcases
From our imaginations and our ideal concepts!
Everything, tending to level
With, however, the disparities inherent in the fragmented
Cognitive dissonance, separate thinking, dissociated thinking
Of our objectified societies
Of our reified societies
Of our commodified societies
So many, concepts, designations, ideas
For the same object, designated!
Of course, variability
Of the difference like the temperature of the degrees
Education and training for the poor
Education and Training for the Rich
What we can and should do
What you can't or shouldn't do
To obey for the poor
To command and rule for the rich
The same goes for life expectancy, in duration
Some and some, have their backs hunched
Manual workers, subordinates, employed persons
Others, the straight back of pride
Surgeons, dentists, notables, lawyers, and celebrity people
Sometimes, as in September 1944
Toulouse, resistance fighters on parade
Legitimately proud, the black flag in beauty
Spanish guerrilla anarchists, unsubdued and revolted
General Charles de Gaulle was annoyed
He who was obliged to attend
But without the apocope recension
Forward, backward, tampering
At the source of all progress, the anars
From all this to the rich forgotten past
They were the stripped, the robbed
With please do not disturb
In the oblivion of history, there is enough
The mentality of the times
mentality time
All recovering, all adapting!
Thus, from very long ago
Without it passing for vice
From winterers to summer visitors
Women, men, children, of course
Winter at sea, so there was a time
Already, the South-East, of France
Already, for the wealthy bourgeoisies, candy
Back, forward
According to the bourgeoisies, the reversing modes
And at the end of April, the season was over
As it would begin, barely, today
Also with a lot of information
Like becoming misinformation
Reinforcement rhymes with twin memorization
Filling us up and dumbing us down, anyway
But the boycott there is like mutilating
Than for the elections, less obvious
And planet Earth
Like mostly from the multiverse
This is, was, will be
anything that can happen
Has arrived, arrives, will arrive
Someday, here or there
Aping with or without originality
We recover
We want
We appropriate
The words or ideas of others
From the past, from the present, sometimes we make them better
So we honor them
So we equal them
As also we deform them
Often, wrongly, we are jealous
Because of this, foolishly, we compete
Laws of the market as a competitive sport
And the little that really we understand
We overstep it more than we claim
In manifest more than in subtle, everything, we continue!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment