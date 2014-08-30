Tout nous automatisant, tout nous engrammant

"Et à titre d'exemple, citons le sort réservé à cet agent de propreté, licencié suite à la diffusion d'une photo le montrant en train de faire la sieste, à même la rue, durant sa pause."

Les hommes lents. Résister à la modernité du XVe - XXe siècle. Ed : poche

Laurent Vidal

Pour d'éventuels aliens

Qui de nous, n'y comprendraient rien

Terriennes et terriens

Des sexuopathes

Des névropathes

Des psychopathes

Au tout frustré

Au tout refoulé

Donc, au tout sublimé

Des marqueurs sociaux

Des marqueurs culturels

Selon les temps mentaux

Chaque époque avec sa pelle

Et tout son pêle-mêle

Des classes sociales

Du cocuage

Et pour tous les âges

En ânerie ou en vacherie

Voilà, bien, la véritable chienlit

Chaque individu, groupe, société

Avec ses propres préjugés

Avec ses jugements de valeur

Avec ses lieux communs

De l'excrément au derrière

Dont il est difficile de se défaire

Et de nos comportements

Tout nous y automatisant

Et ce jusqu'à quatre-vingt-quinze pour cent

Tout nous y conditionnant

Et ce à cent pour cent

De nos valises sociales et culturelles

De nos imaginaires et de nos concepts idéels !

Tout, tendant à se niveler

Avec cependant les disparités inhérentes au fragmenté

Dissonance cognitive, pensée séparée, pensée dissociée

De nos sociétés chosifiées

De nos sociétés réifiées

De nos sociétés marchandisées

Tant et tant, de concepts, de désignations, d'idées

Pour un même objet, désigné !

Certes, de la variabilité

De la différence comme la température des degrés

L'éducation et le dressage pour les pauvres

L'éducation et le dressage pour les riches

Ce que l'on peut et doit faire

Ce que l'on ne peut ou ne doit pas faire

Pour obéir pour les pauvres

Pour commander et dominer pour les riches

Il en va aussi pour l'espérance de vie, en durée

Certains et certaines, ont le dos voûté

Ouvriers et ouvrières, subalternes, personnes employées

D'autres, le dos bien droit de fierté

Chirurgiens, dentistes, notables, avocates, et gens de célébrité

Parfois, comme en septembre 1944

Toulouse, des résistants en défilé

Légitimement fiers, le drapeau noir en beauté

Anarchistes guérilléros espagnols, non soumis et révoltés

Le général Charles de Gaulle en fut l'énervé

Lui qui fut obligé d'y assister

Mais sans l'apocope recension

En avant, en arrière, de la falsification

Aux sources de tout progrès, les anars

De tout cela au riche passé oublié

Ils ont été les dépouillés, les dévalisés

Avec prière de ne pas déranger

Aux oubliettes de l'Histoire, il y en a marre

La mentalité des temps

Le temps des mentalités

Tout se récupérant, tout s'adaptant !

Ainsi, de très jadis

Sans que cela passa pour du vice

Des hivernants aux estivants

Femmes, hommes, enfants, s'entend

L'hiver à la mer, il fut donc un temps

Déjà, le Sud-Est, de la France

Déjà, pour les riches bourgeoisies, de la bombance

En arrière, en avant

Selon les bourgeoisies, les modes s'inversant

Et fin avril, la saison était finie

Alors qu'elle débuterait, à peine, aujourd'hui

Avec aussi toute une surinformation

Comme devenant de la désinformation

La confortation rimant avec jumelle mémorisation

Nous gavant et nous abrutissant, de toutes façons

Mais le boycott y est comme mutilant

Que pour les élections, moins évident

Et de la planète Terre

Comme surtout du multivers

Cela est, a été, sera

Tout ce qui peut arriver

Est arrivé, arrive, arrivera

Un jour ou l'autre, ici ou là

Se singeant avec ou sans originalité

Nous récupérons

Nous volons

Nous nous approprions

Les dits ou les idées des autres

Du passé, du présent, parfois, nous les améliorons

Ainsi, nous les honorons

Ainsi, nous les égalons

Comme aussi nous les déformons

Souvent, à tort, nous nous jalousons

De ce fait, bêtement, nous rivalisons

Lois du marché comme un sport de compétition

Et le peu que vraiment nous comprenons

Nous l'outrepassons plus que nous l'affirmons

En manifeste plus qu'en subtil, tout, nous continuons !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"And by way of example, let's cite the fate reserved for this cleaning agent, dismissed following the dissemination of a photo showing him taking a nap, on the street, during his break."

Slow men. Resisting the modernity of the 15th - 20th century. Ed: pocket

Laurent Vidal

For possible aliens

Which of us wouldn't understand a thing

Earthlings and Earthlings

Sexuopaths

Neuropaths

Psychopaths

At all frustrated

At all repressed

So at all sublimated

Social markers

Cultural markers

According to the mental times

Each era with its shovel

And all its jumble

Social classes

cuckold

And for all ages

In donkey or cow farm

That's, well, the real shit

Each individual, group, society

With his own prejudices

With his value judgments

With its commonplaces

From excrement to behind

Which is hard to get rid of

And our behavior

Everything there automating us

And this up to ninety-five percent

Everything conditioning us to it

And this one hundred percent

From our social and cultural suitcases

From our imaginations and our ideal concepts!

Everything, tending to level

With, however, the disparities inherent in the fragmented

Cognitive dissonance, separate thinking, dissociated thinking

Of our objectified societies

Of our reified societies

Of our commodified societies

So many, concepts, designations, ideas

For the same object, designated!

Of course, variability

Of the difference like the temperature of the degrees

Education and training for the poor

Education and Training for the Rich

What we can and should do

What you can't or shouldn't do

To obey for the poor

To command and rule for the rich

The same goes for life expectancy, in duration

Some and some, have their backs hunched

Manual workers, subordinates, employed persons

Others, the straight back of pride

Surgeons, dentists, notables, lawyers, and celebrity people

Sometimes, as in September 1944

Toulouse, resistance fighters on parade

Legitimately proud, the black flag in beauty

Spanish guerrilla anarchists, unsubdued and revolted

General Charles de Gaulle was annoyed

He who was obliged to attend

But without the apocope recension

Forward, backward, tampering

At the source of all progress, the anars

From all this to the rich forgotten past

They were the stripped, the robbed

With please do not disturb

In the oblivion of history, there is enough

The mentality of the times

mentality time

All recovering, all adapting!

Thus, from very long ago

Without it passing for vice

From winterers to summer visitors

Women, men, children, of course

Winter at sea, so there was a time

Already, the South-East, of France

Already, for the wealthy bourgeoisies, candy

Back, forward

According to the bourgeoisies, the reversing modes

And at the end of April, the season was over

As it would begin, barely, today

Also with a lot of information

Like becoming misinformation

Reinforcement rhymes with twin memorization

Filling us up and dumbing us down, anyway

But the boycott there is like mutilating

Than for the elections, less obvious

And planet Earth

Like mostly from the multiverse

This is, was, will be

anything that can happen

Has arrived, arrives, will arrive

Someday, here or there

Aping with or without originality

We recover

We want

We appropriate

The words or ideas of others

From the past, from the present, sometimes we make them better

So we honor them

So we equal them

As also we deform them

Often, wrongly, we are jealous

Because of this, foolishly, we compete

Laws of the market as a competitive sport

And the little that really we understand

We overstep it more than we claim

In manifest more than in subtle, everything, we continue!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )