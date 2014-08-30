Cannibalisme rituel ou je voudrais être mangé

Je voudrais être mangé

Mais seulement par mes amis

Je voudrais être dévoré

Mais seulement après mon décès

Sans pleurs et sans procès

Tout grillé et tout tranché

Dans les autres, vivre, ainsi continuer

Dans leurs têtes pour m'incorporer

Je voudrais être mangé

Mais seulement par mes amis

Au coin d'un feu, endroit déserté

Jusqu'au dernier morceau fini

Pour une nouvelle gastronomie

Le cadeau de ma mort

Le cadeau de mon corps

Pour un orgasme alimentaire

D'une bonté élémentaire

Je voudrais être dévoré

En marmite ou en poêlée

Par des personnes estimées

Fi de la pierre tombale

Fi des cendres en bocal

Devenir la femme qui me croque

Devenir l'homme qui me troque

Pour enfin le grand roque

Je voudrais être mangé

Sans la moindre idée de choquer

Je voudrais être dévoré

Partager mon corps, enfin fêté

Patrice Faubert ( 1985 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I would like to be eaten

But only by my friends

I would like to be devoured

But only after my death

Without tears and without trial

All grilled and all sliced

In others, to live, thus to continue

In their heads to incorporate me

I would like to be eaten

But only by my friends

By the fireside, deserted place

Until the last finished piece

For a new gastronomy

The gift of my death

The gift of my body

For a food orgasm

Of elementary goodness

I would like to be devoured

In a pot or in a pan

By esteemed people

Fi from the tombstone

Fie from the ashes in a jar

Become the woman who crunches me

Become the man who barters me

For finally the big castling

I would like to be eaten

Without the slightest idea to shock

I would like to be devoured

Sharing my body, finally celebrated

Patrice Faubert (1985) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )