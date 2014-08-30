Cannibalisme rituel ou je voudrais être mangé
Je voudrais être mangé
Mais seulement par mes amis
Je voudrais être dévoré
Mais seulement après mon décès
Sans pleurs et sans procès
Tout grillé et tout tranché
Dans les autres, vivre, ainsi continuer
Dans leurs têtes pour m'incorporer
Je voudrais être mangé
Mais seulement par mes amis
Au coin d'un feu, endroit déserté
Jusqu'au dernier morceau fini
Pour une nouvelle gastronomie
Le cadeau de ma mort
Le cadeau de mon corps
Pour un orgasme alimentaire
D'une bonté élémentaire
Je voudrais être dévoré
En marmite ou en poêlée
Par des personnes estimées
Fi de la pierre tombale
Fi des cendres en bocal
Devenir la femme qui me croque
Devenir l'homme qui me troque
Pour enfin le grand roque
Je voudrais être mangé
Sans la moindre idée de choquer
Je voudrais être dévoré
Partager mon corps, enfin fêté
Patrice Faubert ( 1985 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
I would like to be eaten
But only by my friends
I would like to be devoured
But only after my death
Without tears and without trial
All grilled and all sliced
In others, to live, thus to continue
In their heads to incorporate me
I would like to be eaten
But only by my friends
By the fireside, deserted place
Until the last finished piece
For a new gastronomy
The gift of my death
The gift of my body
For a food orgasm
Of elementary goodness
I would like to be devoured
In a pot or in a pan
By esteemed people
Fi from the tombstone
Fie from the ashes in a jar
Become the woman who crunches me
Become the man who barters me
For finally the big castling
I would like to be eaten
Without the slightest idea to shock
I would like to be devoured
Sharing my body, finally celebrated
Patrice Faubert (1985) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment