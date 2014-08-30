Bourgeoisies de l'édition

Il faudrait un espace libéré

Où TOUT pourrait s'écrire

Tout ce qui peut sortir

D'un cerveau, sans impasse occultée

Sans aucune censure

Et donc sans aucun commentaire

Car la vérité d'un commentaire

C'est d'être une censure

Qui fausse le jugement

Qui sent donc, le militant

Il faut être sans cause

Pour ne risquer aucun effet

La personne qui lit

Toute seule, doit se faire son avis

Sans l'intermédiaire toujours laid

D'inutiles et superflus commentaires

Car les gens qui aiment

Ce que je n'aime pas

Les Michel Onfray (né en 1959)

Les feu Michel Foucault (1926-1984)

Les feu Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980)

Des staliniens, ou la pensée mise au pas !

Ceux et celles, qui à la vérité, rien ne sème

Ne m'aiment pas et c'est un bienfait !

Tout film qui passe à la télévision

A maintenant sa présentation

Pour expliquer de quoi il s'agit

Le téléspectateur, pour un imbécile, est pris

Il faut orienter sa compréhension

La basoche fait bonne garde, il faut museler l'opinion

Sur toute la surface de l'expression contrôlée

De la radio à internet, cette parousie, l'on peut constater

Pour que la domination puisse riboter

Et toutes les officines du capitalisme

Du gauchisme au fascisme

Scrupuleusement, sont là, pour y veiller !

Et puis quand l'anonymat

N'est pas vraiment nécessaire

C'est mesquin et très bas

D'inconnus et étranges commentaires

Diffamation et déformation, policiers commentaires

Oh oui, à quand un espace libéré ?

Avec, comme charte appliquée

Ici pas le moindre commentaire

Pas de présentation, à chacun son air

Tout à l'état brut

Pour des écrits qui mutent

Pas la moindre propagande

Aucun esprit de bande

Vous écrivez ce que vous pouvez

Si on vous lit, tant mieux

Si on ne vous lit pas, tant pis

Mais dans l'infinitésimal, vous aurez tracé

Et sans aucune classification

Et surtout, sans aucune domestication

Et sans aucun jugement

Sans aucun parti pris militant

De la psychanalyse bon marché

Un hurloir, pour pouvoir se vider

Nos valises sont lourdes à porter

Oh oui, à quand un espace libéré ?

Tout être humain est un continent inconnu

Inénarrable, même pour ses élus

Le doute est un ravissement moral

Une lévitation psychologique, aux pensées sales

Je suis ce que sont les autres

Les autres sont ce que je suis

Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout nous suit

C'est moi, si j'avais été lui

C'est moi, si j'avais été elle

Je vis quand il vit

Je meurs quand il meurt

Je vis quand elle vit

Je meurs quand elle meurt

Et tout étant ainsi

Si nous le savions vraiment, cela serait l'anarchie !

Sur les billets de banque

Dans cette Europe qui manque

Sur les euros, s'affiche la hiérarchie

Où la neutralité est vue par l'oligarchie

Cinq euros = style architectural classique, premier siècle

Dix euros = style architectural roman, 11 et 12ème siècle

Vingt euros = style architectural gothique, 13 et 14ème siècle

Cinquante euros = style architectural renaissance, 15 et 16ème siècle

Cent euros = style architectural baroque, 17 et 18ème siècle

Deux cent euros = style architectural art nouveau, 19 et 20ème siècle

Cinq cent euros = style architectural moderne, 20 et 21ème siècle

Robert Kalina ( né en 1955 ) en fut le graphiste

De la banque, il est un fils

Pour les pauvres en pleine indigence

C'est même pas la renaissance

Et surtout le classique maléfique

Pour les riches mirifiques

C'est l'art nouveau, le moderne

Il suffit de décoder l'arcane symbolique !

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est une longue élégie pour l'acédie

Des humains, et de tout ce qui vit

Pour la mort des autres, l'humain prie !

Parmi les plus grands voleurs

Cependant, sont les assureurs

Et même les garagistes

Sont derrière eux, sur la liste !

Toute écriture vraiment dangereuse

Est refusée par tous les éditeurs

Cela n'est même pas la peine de chercher

Un pronostic que l'on est sur de gagner

Et l'anthologie de la subversion autorisée

Publiée, est une supercherie, de mandarins adulés

La subversion sauvage reste anonyme

A ses trousses, les chasseurs de prime

Gauchistes, staliniens, fascistes, libéraux, et même anarchistes

Personne n'en veut, elle reste inconnue

Son langage est d'ailleurs, même pas cru !

Pour elle

Le gauchisme est un conservatisme

Comme son frère, le fascisme

La société aliénée et son monde de l'édition

Ne peut accepter, à la radio, à la télévision

Que la subversion à bonne présentation

Aliénation de la subversion, subversion de l'aliénation

Sinon, et tant mieux, aucune accréditation !

Crachats, injures, calomnies, jalousies, la damnation

Pour l'écriture d'une vraie révolution

Toute la machine médiatique

Gomme les causes, ne retient que les effets

Ce qui sur son monde, évacue toute critique

Du néant surgissent les faits !

Il me faut écrire clandestinement

Et l'on peut me lire gratuitement

En cherchant avec ténacité, sur internet

Le monde de l'édition est si malhonnête

Tous mes écrits disséminés

Pour quelques très rares initiés

Ainsi, à ma façon, je me suis édité !

Aussitôt lu, aussitôt oublié

Comme dans une maison de passe

Et ainsi, plus aucune trace !

L'édition est aux mains des bourgeoisies

Copinage, magouille, opportunisme, les éditions libertaires, aussi

Partout, il en va ainsi !

De ce fait, les plus belles idées

Nous restent à jamais inconnues

Car ce sont celles de la rue !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Need free space

where EVERYTHING could be written

Anything that can come out

Of a brain, without concealed impasse

Without any censorship

And so without any comment

Because the truth of a comment

It's to be a censor

that falsifies the judgment

Who therefore feels, the militant

You have to be without a cause

To risk no effect

The person who reads

All alone, must make up her own mind

Without the always ugly middleman

Useless and superfluous comments

Because people who love

What I do not like

Les Michel Onfray (born in 1959)

The late Michel Foucault (1926-1984)

The late Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980)

Stalinists, or thought brought to heel!

Those who, in truth, nothing sows

Don't love me and that's a boon!

Any film that is shown on television

Now has its presentation

To explain what it's about

The viewer, for a fool, is taken

You need to focus your understanding

The basoche is a good guard, it is necessary to muzzle the opinion

Over the entire surface of controlled expression

From the radio to the internet, this parousia, we can see

So that domination can rib

And all the pharmacies of capitalism

From leftism to fascism

Scrupulously, are there to watch over it!

And then when the anonymity

Isn't really necessary

It's petty and very low

Unknown and strange comments

Libel and misrepresentation, police comments

Oh yes, when will a space be freed up?

With, as applied charter

Here not the slightest comment

No introduction, to each his own

Everything in the raw

For writings that mutate

Not the slightest propaganda

No gang spirit

You write what you can

If we read you, so much the better

If we don't read you, too bad

But in the infinitesimal, you will have traced

And without any classification

And above all, without any domestication

And without any judgment

Without any militant bias

Cheap psychoanalysis

A howl, to be able to empty

Our suitcases are heavy to carry

Oh yes, when will a space be freed up?

Every human being is an unknown continent

Unspeakable, even for his chosen ones

Doubt is a moral rapture

A psychological levitation, with dirty thoughts

I am what others are

others are what I am

Women, men, children, everything follows us

It's me, if I had been him

It's me, if I had been her

I live when he lives

I die when he dies

I live when she lives

I die when she dies

And everything being so

If we really knew that, it would be anarchy!

On banknotes

In this Europe that lacks

On the euros, the hierarchy is displayed

Where neutrality is seen by the oligarchy

Five euros = classical architectural style, first century

Ten euros = Romanesque architectural style, 11 and 12th century

Twenty euros = Gothic architectural style, 13 and 14th century

Fifty euros = renaissance architectural style, 15 and 16th century

One hundred euros = Baroque architectural style, 17 and 18th century

Two hundred euros = art nouveau architectural style, 19th and 20th century

Five hundred euros = modern architectural style, 20 and 21st century

Robert Kalina (born in 1955) was the graphic designer

From the bank, he's a son

For the destitute poor

It's not even the rebirth

And especially the classic Maleficent

For the wondrous rich

It's art nouveau, modern

Just decode the symbolic arcana!

The spectacular techno-industrial mercantile society

Is a long elegy for acedia

Humans, and everything that lives

For the death of others, the human prays!

Among the greatest thieves

However, are insurers

And even the mechanics

Are behind them, on the list!

Any truly dangerous writing

Is refused by all publishers

It's not even worth looking for

A prediction that we are sure to win

And the authorized subversion anthology

Published, is a hoax, adulated mandarins

The savage subversion remains anonymous

On his heels, the bounty hunters

Leftists, Stalinists, fascists, liberals, and even anarchists

Nobody wants it, it remains unknown

His language is, moreover, not even believed!

for her

Leftism is conservatism

Like its brother, fascism

The alienated society and its publishing world

Can't accept, on the radio, on the television

That subversion with good presentation

Alienation of subversion, subversion of alienation

Otherwise, and so much the better, no accreditation!

Spitting, insults, slander, jealousy, damnation

For the writing of a real revolution

The whole media machine

Erase the causes, retain only the effects

What on his world, evacuates all criticism

Out of nothing arise facts!

I must write clandestinely

And you can read me for free

Searching tenaciously on the internet

The publishing world is so dishonest

All my scattered writings

For a very few initiates

So, in my own way, I edited myself!

As soon as read, as soon as forgotten

Like in a brothel

And so, no more traces!

Publishing is in the hands of the bourgeoisie

Cronyism, scheming, opportunism, libertarian editions, too

It's like that everywhere!

Therefore, the best ideas

We remain forever unknown

Because they are those of the street!

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )