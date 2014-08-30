Bourgeoisies de l'édition
Il faudrait un espace libéré
Où TOUT pourrait s'écrire
Tout ce qui peut sortir
D'un cerveau, sans impasse occultée
Sans aucune censure
Et donc sans aucun commentaire
Car la vérité d'un commentaire
C'est d'être une censure
Qui fausse le jugement
Qui sent donc, le militant
Il faut être sans cause
Pour ne risquer aucun effet
La personne qui lit
Toute seule, doit se faire son avis
Sans l'intermédiaire toujours laid
D'inutiles et superflus commentaires
Car les gens qui aiment
Ce que je n'aime pas
Les Michel Onfray (né en 1959)
Les feu Michel Foucault (1926-1984)
Les feu Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980)
Des staliniens, ou la pensée mise au pas !
Ceux et celles, qui à la vérité, rien ne sème
Ne m'aiment pas et c'est un bienfait !
Tout film qui passe à la télévision
A maintenant sa présentation
Pour expliquer de quoi il s'agit
Le téléspectateur, pour un imbécile, est pris
Il faut orienter sa compréhension
La basoche fait bonne garde, il faut museler l'opinion
Sur toute la surface de l'expression contrôlée
De la radio à internet, cette parousie, l'on peut constater
Pour que la domination puisse riboter
Et toutes les officines du capitalisme
Du gauchisme au fascisme
Scrupuleusement, sont là, pour y veiller !
Et puis quand l'anonymat
N'est pas vraiment nécessaire
C'est mesquin et très bas
D'inconnus et étranges commentaires
Diffamation et déformation, policiers commentaires
Oh oui, à quand un espace libéré ?
Avec, comme charte appliquée
Ici pas le moindre commentaire
Pas de présentation, à chacun son air
Tout à l'état brut
Pour des écrits qui mutent
Pas la moindre propagande
Aucun esprit de bande
Vous écrivez ce que vous pouvez
Si on vous lit, tant mieux
Si on ne vous lit pas, tant pis
Mais dans l'infinitésimal, vous aurez tracé
Et sans aucune classification
Et surtout, sans aucune domestication
Et sans aucun jugement
Sans aucun parti pris militant
De la psychanalyse bon marché
Un hurloir, pour pouvoir se vider
Nos valises sont lourdes à porter
Oh oui, à quand un espace libéré ?
Tout être humain est un continent inconnu
Inénarrable, même pour ses élus
Le doute est un ravissement moral
Une lévitation psychologique, aux pensées sales
Je suis ce que sont les autres
Les autres sont ce que je suis
Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout nous suit
C'est moi, si j'avais été lui
C'est moi, si j'avais été elle
Je vis quand il vit
Je meurs quand il meurt
Je vis quand elle vit
Je meurs quand elle meurt
Et tout étant ainsi
Si nous le savions vraiment, cela serait l'anarchie !
Sur les billets de banque
Dans cette Europe qui manque
Sur les euros, s'affiche la hiérarchie
Où la neutralité est vue par l'oligarchie
Cinq euros = style architectural classique, premier siècle
Dix euros = style architectural roman, 11 et 12ème siècle
Vingt euros = style architectural gothique, 13 et 14ème siècle
Cinquante euros = style architectural renaissance, 15 et 16ème siècle
Cent euros = style architectural baroque, 17 et 18ème siècle
Deux cent euros = style architectural art nouveau, 19 et 20ème siècle
Cinq cent euros = style architectural moderne, 20 et 21ème siècle
Robert Kalina ( né en 1955 ) en fut le graphiste
De la banque, il est un fils
Pour les pauvres en pleine indigence
C'est même pas la renaissance
Et surtout le classique maléfique
Pour les riches mirifiques
C'est l'art nouveau, le moderne
Il suffit de décoder l'arcane symbolique !
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est une longue élégie pour l'acédie
Des humains, et de tout ce qui vit
Pour la mort des autres, l'humain prie !
Parmi les plus grands voleurs
Cependant, sont les assureurs
Et même les garagistes
Sont derrière eux, sur la liste !
Toute écriture vraiment dangereuse
Est refusée par tous les éditeurs
Cela n'est même pas la peine de chercher
Un pronostic que l'on est sur de gagner
Et l'anthologie de la subversion autorisée
Publiée, est une supercherie, de mandarins adulés
La subversion sauvage reste anonyme
A ses trousses, les chasseurs de prime
Gauchistes, staliniens, fascistes, libéraux, et même anarchistes
Personne n'en veut, elle reste inconnue
Son langage est d'ailleurs, même pas cru !
Pour elle
Le gauchisme est un conservatisme
Comme son frère, le fascisme
La société aliénée et son monde de l'édition
Ne peut accepter, à la radio, à la télévision
Que la subversion à bonne présentation
Aliénation de la subversion, subversion de l'aliénation
Sinon, et tant mieux, aucune accréditation !
Crachats, injures, calomnies, jalousies, la damnation
Pour l'écriture d'une vraie révolution
Toute la machine médiatique
Gomme les causes, ne retient que les effets
Ce qui sur son monde, évacue toute critique
Du néant surgissent les faits !
Il me faut écrire clandestinement
Et l'on peut me lire gratuitement
En cherchant avec ténacité, sur internet
Le monde de l'édition est si malhonnête
Tous mes écrits disséminés
Pour quelques très rares initiés
Ainsi, à ma façon, je me suis édité !
Aussitôt lu, aussitôt oublié
Comme dans une maison de passe
Et ainsi, plus aucune trace !
L'édition est aux mains des bourgeoisies
Copinage, magouille, opportunisme, les éditions libertaires, aussi
Partout, il en va ainsi !
De ce fait, les plus belles idées
Nous restent à jamais inconnues
Car ce sont celles de la rue !
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Need free space
where EVERYTHING could be written
Anything that can come out
Of a brain, without concealed impasse
Without any censorship
And so without any comment
Because the truth of a comment
It's to be a censor
that falsifies the judgment
Who therefore feels, the militant
You have to be without a cause
To risk no effect
The person who reads
All alone, must make up her own mind
Without the always ugly middleman
Useless and superfluous comments
Because people who love
What I do not like
Les Michel Onfray (born in 1959)
The late Michel Foucault (1926-1984)
The late Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980)
Stalinists, or thought brought to heel!
Those who, in truth, nothing sows
Don't love me and that's a boon!
Any film that is shown on television
Now has its presentation
To explain what it's about
The viewer, for a fool, is taken
You need to focus your understanding
The basoche is a good guard, it is necessary to muzzle the opinion
Over the entire surface of controlled expression
From the radio to the internet, this parousia, we can see
So that domination can rib
And all the pharmacies of capitalism
From leftism to fascism
Scrupulously, are there to watch over it!
And then when the anonymity
Isn't really necessary
It's petty and very low
Unknown and strange comments
Libel and misrepresentation, police comments
Oh yes, when will a space be freed up?
With, as applied charter
Here not the slightest comment
No introduction, to each his own
Everything in the raw
For writings that mutate
Not the slightest propaganda
No gang spirit
You write what you can
If we read you, so much the better
If we don't read you, too bad
But in the infinitesimal, you will have traced
And without any classification
And above all, without any domestication
And without any judgment
Without any militant bias
Cheap psychoanalysis
A howl, to be able to empty
Our suitcases are heavy to carry
Oh yes, when will a space be freed up?
Every human being is an unknown continent
Unspeakable, even for his chosen ones
Doubt is a moral rapture
A psychological levitation, with dirty thoughts
I am what others are
others are what I am
Women, men, children, everything follows us
It's me, if I had been him
It's me, if I had been her
I live when he lives
I die when he dies
I live when she lives
I die when she dies
And everything being so
If we really knew that, it would be anarchy!
On banknotes
In this Europe that lacks
On the euros, the hierarchy is displayed
Where neutrality is seen by the oligarchy
Five euros = classical architectural style, first century
Ten euros = Romanesque architectural style, 11 and 12th century
Twenty euros = Gothic architectural style, 13 and 14th century
Fifty euros = renaissance architectural style, 15 and 16th century
One hundred euros = Baroque architectural style, 17 and 18th century
Two hundred euros = art nouveau architectural style, 19th and 20th century
Five hundred euros = modern architectural style, 20 and 21st century
Robert Kalina (born in 1955) was the graphic designer
From the bank, he's a son
For the destitute poor
It's not even the rebirth
And especially the classic Maleficent
For the wondrous rich
It's art nouveau, modern
Just decode the symbolic arcana!
The spectacular techno-industrial mercantile society
Is a long elegy for acedia
Humans, and everything that lives
For the death of others, the human prays!
Among the greatest thieves
However, are insurers
And even the mechanics
Are behind them, on the list!
Any truly dangerous writing
Is refused by all publishers
It's not even worth looking for
A prediction that we are sure to win
And the authorized subversion anthology
Published, is a hoax, adulated mandarins
The savage subversion remains anonymous
On his heels, the bounty hunters
Leftists, Stalinists, fascists, liberals, and even anarchists
Nobody wants it, it remains unknown
His language is, moreover, not even believed!
for her
Leftism is conservatism
Like its brother, fascism
The alienated society and its publishing world
Can't accept, on the radio, on the television
That subversion with good presentation
Alienation of subversion, subversion of alienation
Otherwise, and so much the better, no accreditation!
Spitting, insults, slander, jealousy, damnation
For the writing of a real revolution
The whole media machine
Erase the causes, retain only the effects
What on his world, evacuates all criticism
Out of nothing arise facts!
I must write clandestinely
And you can read me for free
Searching tenaciously on the internet
The publishing world is so dishonest
All my scattered writings
For a very few initiates
So, in my own way, I edited myself!
As soon as read, as soon as forgotten
Like in a brothel
And so, no more traces!
Publishing is in the hands of the bourgeoisie
Cronyism, scheming, opportunism, libertarian editions, too
It's like that everywhere!
Therefore, the best ideas
We remain forever unknown
Because they are those of the street!
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment