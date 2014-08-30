TOUT, ni enviable, ni jalousable
Le monde est une entité
Où la souffrance, multiple, variée, y est généralisée
Voilà, bien, là, le véritable envahisseur
Et pas d'épanouissement
Dans la souffrance
Sexuelle, physique, spirituelle, intellectuelle
Cérébrale, affective, mentale, matérielle
Et pas de solidarité
Dans la souffrance
Et pas d'égalité
Dans la souffrance
Et pas de joie dans la souffrance
Et pas de liberté
Dans la souffrance
Et pas de partage
Dans la souffrance
Et pas de fraternité
Dans la souffrance
Et pas d'écologie
Dans la souffrance
Ou le partage de la souffrance
La souffrance en partage
Et c'est comme au loto
Toujours à y gagner un lot
Mais là, tout le monde gagne
De la souffrance et ses pagnes
Même dans nos rêves
Nous invitons nos imaginaires
Nous réinventons nos réels
La famille disparue
Les amitiés et amours qui ne sont plus
Comme une recréation de la sève
Quand le monde entier est une dépression
En variant les expressions
En variant les émotions
En variant les impressions
Comme un puits sans fond
La vie, en cellule, en arrestation !
Et néanmoins
Néant moins
Pas néant plus
Néant plus
Nous nous envions
Nous nous jalousons
Alors que toutes et tous, nous en chions
Toujours quelque chose qui ne va pas
Riches ou pauvres, n'est-ce pas ?
Personne
N'est pourtant, jalousable, vraiment
Personne
N'est pourtant, enviable, vraiment
Car, nous avons ou aurons, certes, ceci
Mais pas cela
Car, nous aurons ou avons, certes, cela
Mais pas ceci
Toujours
Il y aura, forcément, quelque chose
Qui cloche
Il y aura, forcément, quelque chose
De moche et de boche
Cela ne peut-être autrement
Dans la fragmentation du monde au tout violent
Dans l'organisation au tout dominant
Nous avons cela, nous avons ceci
Nous n'avons pas cela, nous n'avons pas ceci !
Toujours
De l'inévitable mécontentement
De l'inévitable frustration
Pour la santé
Pour la sexualité
Pour les parents
Pour les enfants
Pour le mariage
Pour le divorce
Pour l'union libre
Pour les idéologies
Pour les religions
Là, où, d'une façon l'autre, tout est maltraitance
Plus encore dans les hôpitaux et maisons de retraite
Au travail, au foyer, tout fait la tête
De la désillusion, du désenchantement, de la déception
Il ne peut en aller autrement
De ce monde marchand, violent, maltraitant, gouvernant
Fuir
Dans le non-jugement
Qui est encore, nonobstant, un jugement
Dans un total détachement
Le détachement de l'attachement
Ne rien attendre
Ne rien prétendre
Ne rien défendre
Mais tout refuser
Mais ne rien accepter
De l'idéologique ou du religieux
D'un monde autre, le vrai voeu
Être humain homme
Ni juge, ni policier, ni avocat, ni conseiller, ni militaire
Ni dominant, ni dominé
Ni gouvernant, ni gouverné
Être humain femme
Ni juge, ni policière, ni avocate, ni conseillère, ni militaire
Ni dominante, ni dominée
Ni gouvernante, ni gouvernée
Inventer d'autres valeurs
Ni de droite, ni de droite, à toutes les heures
Imaginer au-delà du malheur et du bonheur !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The world is one entity
Where suffering, multiple, varied, is generalized there
Here, well, there, the real invader
And no fulfillment
in the pain
Sexual, physical, spiritual, intellectual
Cerebral, affective, mental, material
And no solidarity
in the pain
And no equality
in the pain
And no joy in pain
And no freedom
in the pain
And no sharing
in the pain
And no brotherhood
in the pain
And no ecology
in the pain
Or sharing the pain
The shared suffering
And it's like the lottery
Always up for grabs
But here, everyone wins
Of suffering and its loincloths
Even in our dreams
We invite our imaginations
We reinvent our real
The missing family
Friendships and loves that are no more
Like a recreation of the sap
When the whole world is a depression
By varying the expressions
By varying the emotions
By varying the prints
Like a bottomless pit
Life, in the cell, under arrest!
And nevertheless
None less
No naught anymore
None more
We envy each other
We are jealous
While all of us, we shit
Always something wrong
Rich or poor, right?
Nobody
Is not, however, jealous, really
Nobody
Is not, however, enviable, really
Because, we have or will have, certainly, this
But not that
Because, we will have or have, certainly, that
But not this
Still
There will definitely be something
Wrong
There will definitely be something
Of ugly and boche
It can't be otherwise
In the fragmentation of the violent world
In the dominating organization
We have this, we have this
We don't have that, we don't have this!
Still
Of the inevitable discontent
Of the inevitable frustration
For health
For sexuality
For the parents
For kids
For the wedding
For divorce
For the free union
For ideologies
For religions
Where, one way or another, it's all abuse
More in hospitals and retirement homes
At work, at home, everything sucks
Disillusionment, disenchantment, disappointment
It can't be otherwise
Of this mercantile, violent, mistreating, governing world
To run away
In non-judgment
Which is still, notwithstanding, a judgment
In total detachment
detachment from attachment
Expect nothing
pretend nothing
don't defend anything
But refuse everything
But accept nothing
Ideological or religious
From another world, the true wish
human being man
Neither judge, nor policeman, nor lawyer, nor counselor, nor soldier
Neither dominating nor dominated
Neither governing nor governed
human woman
Neither judge, nor policewoman, nor lawyer, nor adviser, nor soldier
Neither dominant nor dominated
Neither governess nor governed
Invent other values
Neither right nor right, at all hours
Imagine beyond unhappiness and happiness!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment