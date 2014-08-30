TOUT, ni enviable, ni jalousable

Le monde est une entité

Où la souffrance, multiple, variée, y est généralisée

Voilà, bien, là, le véritable envahisseur

Et pas d'épanouissement

Dans la souffrance

Sexuelle, physique, spirituelle, intellectuelle

Cérébrale, affective, mentale, matérielle

Et pas de solidarité

Dans la souffrance

Et pas d'égalité

Dans la souffrance

Et pas de joie dans la souffrance

Et pas de liberté

Dans la souffrance

Et pas de partage

Dans la souffrance

Et pas de fraternité

Dans la souffrance

Et pas d'écologie

Dans la souffrance

Ou le partage de la souffrance

La souffrance en partage

Et c'est comme au loto

Toujours à y gagner un lot

Mais là, tout le monde gagne

De la souffrance et ses pagnes

Même dans nos rêves

Nous invitons nos imaginaires

Nous réinventons nos réels

La famille disparue

Les amitiés et amours qui ne sont plus

Comme une recréation de la sève

Quand le monde entier est une dépression

En variant les expressions

En variant les émotions

En variant les impressions

Comme un puits sans fond

La vie, en cellule, en arrestation !

Et néanmoins

Néant moins

Pas néant plus

Néant plus

Nous nous envions

Nous nous jalousons

Alors que toutes et tous, nous en chions

Toujours quelque chose qui ne va pas

Riches ou pauvres, n'est-ce pas ?

Personne

N'est pourtant, jalousable, vraiment

Personne

N'est pourtant, enviable, vraiment

Car, nous avons ou aurons, certes, ceci

Mais pas cela

Car, nous aurons ou avons, certes, cela

Mais pas ceci

Toujours

Il y aura, forcément, quelque chose

Qui cloche

Il y aura, forcément, quelque chose

De moche et de boche

Cela ne peut-être autrement

Dans la fragmentation du monde au tout violent

Dans l'organisation au tout dominant

Nous avons cela, nous avons ceci

Nous n'avons pas cela, nous n'avons pas ceci !

Toujours

De l'inévitable mécontentement

De l'inévitable frustration

Pour la santé

Pour la sexualité

Pour les parents

Pour les enfants

Pour le mariage

Pour le divorce

Pour l'union libre

Pour les idéologies

Pour les religions

Là, où, d'une façon l'autre, tout est maltraitance

Plus encore dans les hôpitaux et maisons de retraite

Au travail, au foyer, tout fait la tête

De la désillusion, du désenchantement, de la déception

Il ne peut en aller autrement

De ce monde marchand, violent, maltraitant, gouvernant

Fuir

Dans le non-jugement

Qui est encore, nonobstant, un jugement

Dans un total détachement

Le détachement de l'attachement

Ne rien attendre

Ne rien prétendre

Ne rien défendre

Mais tout refuser

Mais ne rien accepter

De l'idéologique ou du religieux

D'un monde autre, le vrai voeu

Être humain homme

Ni juge, ni policier, ni avocat, ni conseiller, ni militaire

Ni dominant, ni dominé

Ni gouvernant, ni gouverné

Être humain femme

Ni juge, ni policière, ni avocate, ni conseillère, ni militaire

Ni dominante, ni dominée

Ni gouvernante, ni gouvernée

Inventer d'autres valeurs

Ni de droite, ni de droite, à toutes les heures

Imaginer au-delà du malheur et du bonheur !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The world is one entity

Where suffering, multiple, varied, is generalized there

Here, well, there, the real invader

And no fulfillment

in the pain

Sexual, physical, spiritual, intellectual

Cerebral, affective, mental, material

And no solidarity

in the pain

And no equality

in the pain

And no joy in pain

And no freedom

in the pain

And no sharing

in the pain

And no brotherhood

in the pain

And no ecology

in the pain

Or sharing the pain

The shared suffering

And it's like the lottery

Always up for grabs

But here, everyone wins

Of suffering and its loincloths

Even in our dreams

We invite our imaginations

We reinvent our real

The missing family

Friendships and loves that are no more

Like a recreation of the sap

When the whole world is a depression

By varying the expressions

By varying the emotions

By varying the prints

Like a bottomless pit

Life, in the cell, under arrest!

And nevertheless

None less

No naught anymore

None more

We envy each other

We are jealous

While all of us, we shit

Always something wrong

Rich or poor, right?

Nobody

Is not, however, jealous, really

Nobody

Is not, however, enviable, really

Because, we have or will have, certainly, this

But not that

Because, we will have or have, certainly, that

But not this

Still

There will definitely be something

Wrong

There will definitely be something

Of ugly and boche

It can't be otherwise

In the fragmentation of the violent world

In the dominating organization

We have this, we have this

We don't have that, we don't have this!

Still

Of the inevitable discontent

Of the inevitable frustration

For health

For sexuality

For the parents

For kids

For the wedding

For divorce

For the free union

For ideologies

For religions

Where, one way or another, it's all abuse

More in hospitals and retirement homes

At work, at home, everything sucks

Disillusionment, disenchantment, disappointment

It can't be otherwise

Of this mercantile, violent, mistreating, governing world

To run away

In non-judgment

Which is still, notwithstanding, a judgment

In total detachment

detachment from attachment

Expect nothing

pretend nothing

don't defend anything

But refuse everything

But accept nothing

Ideological or religious

From another world, the true wish

human being man

Neither judge, nor policeman, nor lawyer, nor counselor, nor soldier

Neither dominating nor dominated

Neither governing nor governed

human woman

Neither judge, nor policewoman, nor lawyer, nor adviser, nor soldier

Neither dominant nor dominated

Neither governess nor governed

Invent other values

Neither right nor right, at all hours

Imagine beyond unhappiness and happiness!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )